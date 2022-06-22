Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
OneUp Components
Senior Graphic Designer
OneUp Components is looking to hire for three positions, including a Graphic Designer who will be responsible for the look and feel of everything OneUp does and will "help define the OneUp brand." The position is full time, and you'd be working 9 out of 10 business days in a two week period.
Among other roles, SRAM is looking for someone to "write, design, and communicate technical information through print and digital documentation for all SRAM brands and departments to be used by technical and non-technical, internal and external audiences."
Salary: starts at $45,000 and up to +30% based on skills and experience level. (Learn More)
Norco Bicycles
Web Designer (MTB)
Norco is looking for someone to "assist with the ongoing development and maintenance of consumer facing websites and applicable applications."
Yeti is looking for someone to "oversee Yeti Cycles paid media, public relations, digital marketing, product marketing, and events." Bonus? They're located near five major trailheads and shut it down from 11:30am-1pm every day to ride.
Salary: $75,000-100,000, annually - depending on experience. (Learn More)
Canyon
Brand Community Manager
Canyon is looking for an experienced community manager to work out of Koblenz or Amsterdam. A perk includes taking your current favorite bike from the Canyon catalogue home with you on loan.
Specialized has a ton of positions available, including this one for a Global Marketing Line Producer who will "collaborate closely with internal and external creative, photo/video, and project management teams to successfully execute photo/video shoot logistics at the highest level."
Ibis is looking for someone to join their team who "will design, engineer, and manage the development of Ibis aluminum bicycle frames." A nice perk? Ibis Employees are given one bicycle frame and one wheelset each year at no charge.
Pearl Izumi is looking for a Director for the US Sales. "This role will recruit, train, direct, manage and support independent sales force to ensure that sales objectives are achieved. This role will also be responsible for selling and managing retail customers, wholesale accounts, and select major customers nationally and relentlessly delivering budget."
Salary: $120-150K annual base salary, full sales commission, benefits, and more (Learn More)
Trek
Web Content Specialist
Trek is looking for a Web Content Specialist to "support on-time implementation of digital content to our global website using a variety to content management systems and software." Fun fact, if you get this job, you get tuition reimbursement up to $15,000 for undergraduate & Masters programs.
The Events Lead will be responsible for "US-based corporate, national, regional and local brand events focused on logistics including promotions, lodging, transportation, meals, and entertainment planning."
NS Bikes is looking to hire a Product Manager. "The primary task of PM is to ensure that the products within the brand reach the market at a specific time, at a certain price, and that they have full support in the field of spare parts, commercial and marketing information."
As the Marketing Manager - Brand at Rocky Mountain Bicycles, your "mission is to build awareness of our brand and products through the creation and execution of multi- channel and globally relevant campaigns and programs. This role will partner with cross-functional teams and will be responsible for strategy development, execution, measurement, and budget management of best-in-class global marketing programs, including delivery across all owned, earned, and paid channels."
Dainese is looking for someone to join the Helmets Research & Development team who "will be responsible for the design and engineering of the helmets, product improvement activities and support for the transfer of projects into production."
POC is looking for a Supply Planner for North America. This person will be "responsible for reducing costs and waste by optimizing allocation between distribution centers and improving logistical efficiencies."
As the VP of Global eCommerce "you will be responsible for driving the 100% eCommerce Global strategy and execution, day-to-day site operations, and consumer experience for the 100% eCommerce business."
Crankbrothers is looking for someone to "manage international distributors and key accounts to ensure achievement of annual objectives, including coordinating go-to-market plans and new product launches with international distributors, key accounts and IBDs."
