Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Jun 22, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

June 2022


We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



OneUp Components
Senior Graphic Designer

OneUp Components is looking to hire for three positions, including a Graphic Designer who will be responsible for the look and feel of everything OneUp does and will "help define the OneUp brand." The position is full time, and you'd be working 9 out of 10 business days in a two week period.

Salary: $70,000 - $80,000
(Learn More)
OneUp Components EDC Lite



SRAM
Technical Communicator

Among other roles, SRAM is looking for someone to "write, design, and communicate technical information through print and digital documentation for all SRAM brands and departments to be used by technical and non-technical, internal and external audiences."

Salary: starts at $45,000 and up to +30% based on skills and experience level.
(Learn More)



Norco Bicycles
Web Designer (MTB)

Norco is looking for someone to "assist with the ongoing development and maintenance of consumer facing websites and applicable applications."

(Learn More)
2022 Norco Range C1



Yeti Cycles
Marketing Manager

Yeti is looking for someone to "oversee Yeti Cycles paid media, public relations, digital marketing, product marketing, and events." Bonus? They're located near five major trailheads and shut it down from 11:30am-1pm every day to ride.

Salary: $75,000-100,000, annually - depending on experience.
(Learn More)
Photo Ryan Palmer



Canyon
Brand Community Manager

Canyon is looking for an experienced community manager to work out of Koblenz or Amsterdam. A perk includes taking your current favorite bike from the Canyon catalogue home with you on loan.

(Learn More)



Fox
Director, Brand Marketing

The Director of Brand Marketing will be "a key leader within the marketing team to drive the brand and business for our portfolio of brands, including FOX, Marzocchi, Race Face, and Easton Cycling."

(Learn More)



Specialized
Global Marketing Line Producer

Specialized has a ton of positions available, including this one for a Global Marketing Line Producer who will "collaborate closely with internal and external creative, photo/video, and project management teams to successfully execute photo/video shoot logistics at the highest level."

(Learn More)



Ibis
Alloy Frame Design Engineer

Ibis is looking for someone to join their team who "will design, engi­neer, and man­age the devel­op­ment of Ibis alu­minum bicy­cle frames." A nice perk? Ibis Employ­ees are giv­en one bicy­cle frame and one wheelset each year at no charge.

(Learn More)



Pearl Izumi
Director, U.S. Sales

Pearl Izumi is looking for a Director for the US Sales. "This role will recruit, train, direct, manage and support independent sales force to ensure that sales objectives are achieved. This role will also be responsible for selling and managing retail customers, wholesale accounts, and select major customers nationally and relentlessly delivering budget."

Salary: $120-150K annual base salary, full sales commission, benefits, and more
(Learn More)
photo by Matt Jones



Trek
Web Content Specialist

Trek is looking for a Web Content Specialist to "support on-time implementation of digital content to our global website using a variety to content management systems and software." Fun fact, if you get this job, you get tuition reimbursement up to $15,000 for undergraduate & Masters programs.

(Learn More)



Giant Bicycles
Events Lead

The Events Lead will be responsible for "US-based corporate, national, regional and local brand events focused on logistics including promotions, lodging, transportation, meals, and entertainment planning."

(Learn More)



Cannondale
Manager, Benefits & Wellness

Cannondale is looking for someone to implement and administer all company benefit programs.

(Learn More)



NS Bikes
Product Manager

NS Bikes is looking to hire a Product Manager. "The primary task of PM is to ensure that the products within the brand reach the market at a specific time, at a certain price, and that they have full support in the field of spare parts, commercial and marketing information."

(Learn More)



Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Marketing Manager - Brand

As the Marketing Manager - Brand at Rocky Mountain Bicycles, your "mission is to build awareness of our brand and products through the creation and execution of multi- channel and globally relevant campaigns and programs. This role will partner with cross-functional teams and will be responsible for strategy development, execution, measurement, and budget management of best-in-class global marketing programs, including delivery across all owned, earned, and paid channels."

(Learn More)
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team suspension testing



Dainese
Mechanical Engineer - Helmets

Dainese is looking for someone to join the Helmets Research & Development team who "will be responsible for the design and engineering of the helmets, product improvement activities and support for the transfer of projects into production."

(Learn More)



POC
Supply Planner - North America

POC is looking for a Supply Planner for North America. This person will be "responsible for reducing costs and waste by optimizing allocation between distribution centers and improving logistical efficiencies."

Learn More.



100%
Vice President of Global E-Commerce

As the VP of Global eCommerce "you will be responsible for driving the 100% eCommerce Global strategy and execution, day-to-day site operations, and consumer experience for the 100% eCommerce business."

Learn More.



Crankbrothers
Marketing Specialist - EU

Crankbrothers is looking for someone to "manage international distributors and key accounts to ensure achievement of annual objectives, including coordinating go-to-market plans and new product launches with international distributors, key accounts and IBDs."

Learn More.
2020 Zermatt EWS




11 Comments

  • 9 1
 Judging by the peak on their current helmets, Dainese could benefit from an engineer with experience in product design. The safest helmet is the one that gets worn, that thing looks embarrassing.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the exact same thing. Their helmets are fugly.
  • 2 1
 how do i apply for the technical communicator job at SRAM it could use a intelligent good writer (and rider!) like me, and because they and me have a common interest of bikes. i also have references if your looking for people who can recommend me because we worked together before and they are also in the bike industry to and I did a technical internship but they didn’t hire me after it was over.
  • 1 0
 *you're
  • 2 0
 “you'd be working 9 out of 10 business days in a two week period.”

Is this normal?!!
  • 4 0
 i think this is a funny way of saying you get every other friday off, or 'compressed hours' as some in engineering call it (add half an hour to each day and then get every tenth off without affecting holiday)
  • 1 0
 I take that as you work one 4 day week and one 5 day week - less than the ‘usual’ 5 day working week.
  • 1 0
 Nope. I work 10 out of 10. Sigh.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Ahh, that makes sense. Read it totally wrong!
  • 1 0
 Work less ride more
  • 1 0
 That NS Fuzz though!!





