Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

BMC

Email & DigitalI Campaigns Manager

BMC are on the lookout for a new Email & DigitalI Campaigns Manager who will need to:· Meet regularly with internal stakeholders/brand managers to identify their marketing and commercial goals, especially regarding customer acquisition and retention· Help design, coordinate, and activate evergreen, ad hoc, and promotional campaigns in service of the above· Work with internal and external resources to produce high-quality content to distribute across all email newsletters, drips, and journeys· Pro-actively devise complex campaign timelines and scheduling, and manage their deadlines· Assist with last-minute and ad hoc requests to meet changing commercial goals· Execute and manage multiple campaigns according to multiple brand marketing and commercial KPIs· Leverage multiple data sources to understand customer segmentations, and analyze email and digital campaign performance in achieving larger organizational goals Learn more .)