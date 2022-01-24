close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Jan 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

SRAM Drivetrain Development Centre Schweinfurt visit January 2015
ROUND UP
Bike Industry Jobs
January 2022


We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



Crankbrothers
PR & Communications Manager

Crankbrothers is looking for "a talented, well-connected, and passionate individual to drive the Crankbrothers PR and Product Marketing Strategy, ensuring new and existing consumers are educated on the benefit of Crankbrothers product worldwide. " (Learn more.)
Synthesis E alloy wheels review



The Rider Firm
Ecommerce Trading Executive

"The Rider Firm has created a new role of Ecommerce Trading Executive and is looking for a commercially astute, ambitious individual. This exciting role is wide-reaching and requires an inquisitive and analytical mindset with fresh and innovative thinking. Based in the Ecommerce team, your insights will traverse the business - data and a focus on the rider customer will be at the heart of what you do and how you make your decisions." (Learn more.)

Salary: £25,000 + significant bonus (depending on experience)
Privateer 161



Velosolutions
Project Manager

"We're on a roll and we're looking for reinforcements for our Project Management Team, which coordinates all of our Pump Track, Bike Park and Trail projects around the world." (Learn more.)
Kris Kyle



Santa Cruz Bicycles
Payroll Coordinator

Santa Cruz is on the hunt for a new Payroll Coordinator who "will support the domestic payroll processes for our 250+ domestic employees. The ideal candidate has experience supporting payroll for a multijurisdictional workforce with a high degree of global and domestic mobility." (Learn more.)
2022 Santa Cruz Bronson XO1 AXS Reserve Carbon CC MX



Stan's NoTubes
Tech Rep

Stan's NoTubes is currently looking for a Tech Rep to "provide expertise, support, and education at events in the cycling community. The Tech Rep will plan for future events as well as provide customer service support when in the office." (Learn more.)

Salary: $40,000-$50,000 per year



Giant
Global Digital Marketing Specialist

Giant's new Global Digital Marketing Specialist will need to "coordinate and implement global brand and product marketing digital campaigns and initiatives. To accomplish this goal the Global Digital Marketing Specialist will be directly responsible for the following marketing activities: (1) Web and Social Media Execution (2) Content Development Support (3) General Global Marketing Support." (Learn more.)

Salary: $50-60k (annually)



Pivot Cycles
Quality Control Technician

Pivot is on the lookout for "an individual with strong mechanical skills and the ability to maintain high-quality standards with high attention to detail. As a Quality Control Technician, you will be responsible for checking and maintaining the quality of our products so they meet or exceed our standards and manufacturing guidelines. " (Learn more.)



Santa Cruz Bicycles
Wheel Assembly

If you take a Wheel Assembly job at Santa Cruz you will be "joining a passionate and fast-paced team that has a solid commitment to excellence in hand building bicycle wheels.

We are looking for someone who likes technical and repetitive work and a passion to work on a great product. " (Learn more.)
HyperFocal 0



Vista Outdoor
Global Supply Manager - Bell + Giro

As a Global Supply Manager for Bell and Giro "you provide leadership on continuity of supply in-line with FY revenue plans. In this positions you will interface with internal R&D and product teams as well as our external suppliers to develop and deliver components on time and at cost." (Learn more.)



Orbea
USA Project Specialist

"Orbea is looking for a hard-working, organized, and passionate individual with an enthusiasm for cycling and a deep understanding of project coordination to join our team at the Orbea USA Headquarters in Boulder, Colorado as Project Specialist. If you are an exceptional problem solver and all-around great human who is passionate about their work (and cycling too), devoted to keeping pace with the constantly changing bicycle world, then this position's for you!" (Learn more.)

Salary: $40-55k (annually)



PEARL iZUMi
Brand Marketing Coordinator

PEARL iZUMi is currently looking for "passionate like-minded people, fueled by an innate desire to work in an environment focused on team success. Whether your role is to create, to sell, or to support, careers at PEARL iZUMi give you an opportunity to make a difference." (Learn more.)

Salary: $50-60k (annually)



The Pros Closet
Senior Full Stack Engineer

A Senior Full Stack Engineer at The Pros Closet will "design, implement and maintain new features within an Agile development environment. This includes eCommerce execution and fulfillment, finance, internal operations management, and strategic partnership integrations. All aspects of systems development, design and deployment will be involved. " (Learn more.)

Salary: $110-150k (annually)



BMC
Email & DigitalI Campaigns Manager

BMC are on the lookout for a new Email & DigitalI Campaigns Manager who will need to:
· Meet regularly with internal stakeholders/brand managers to identify their marketing and commercial goals, especially regarding customer acquisition and retention
· Help design, coordinate, and activate evergreen, ad hoc, and promotional campaigns in service of the above
· Work with internal and external resources to produce high-quality content to distribute across all email newsletters, drips, and journeys
· Pro-actively devise complex campaign timelines and scheduling, and manage their deadlines
· Assist with last-minute and ad hoc requests to meet changing commercial goals
· Execute and manage multiple campaigns according to multiple brand marketing and commercial KPIs
· Leverage multiple data sources to understand customer segmentations, and analyze email and digital campaign performance in achieving larger organizational goals
(Learn more.)
BMC Twostroke



Trek
European Retail Marketing Specialist

Trek is looking for someone to "act as a key level of marketing support for the Direct Owned Trek Stores (DOTS) across Europe. This will involve collaboration with the Trek stores and within Europe on all marketing activities – from campaigns and outbound communications through to in-store events. " (Learn more.)



WiggleCRC
PDI Technician

WiggleCRC is hiring a PDI Technician to help with the "assembly of bikes in line with PDI process." (Learn more.)
Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles



Madison
Junior Digital Designer

Madison wants a "super creative well-rounded Junior Digital Designer to join our in-house Marketing Team. You will be brimming with fresh ideas and have incredible typography and layout composition skills. You will be responsible for the creation and delivery of responsive digital projects from emails, web content, social assets and display advertising for both our B2B and B2C sites." (Learn more.)
Madison Saracen Team Myst 2017 Bikes and Kits



Shimano
PR & Communications Specialist

Shimano is looking for candidates who are "passionate about placing stories about our products and services line up in consumer and lifestyle spanning print, online and broadcast media. In this role you will not only pitch stories but you will identify and create story opportunities by engaging with different stakeholders across the business who are focused on scaling our business." (Learn more.)
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020



Scott
Senior Apparel Designer

Scott is currently hiring for a Senior Apparel Designer who is "confident in leading and designing whole collections around coherent themes and product briefs and collaborate with our team to ensure design feasibility from concept to realization. In this position you will lead other designers and be accountable for their output and execution." (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Industry News Job Postings Bmc CrankBrothers Giant Orbea Pearl Izumi Pivot Santa Cruz Bicycles Scott Shimano Stans Trek


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
80451 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
73292 views
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
63455 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
54958 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
49616 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
47809 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
43111 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
41070 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good to see some salaries listed but would be great if there was more transparency. I can't decide if this is the perfect time to become a Global Supply Manager or the worst time...
  • 1 0
 round up and not one job at monsanto
  • 1 0
 Nope... bummer.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009250
Mobile Version of Website