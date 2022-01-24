Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

BMC
Email & DigitalI Campaigns Manager
BMC are on the lookout for a new Email & DigitalI Campaigns Manager who will need to:
· Meet regularly with internal stakeholders/brand managers to identify their marketing and commercial goals, especially regarding customer acquisition and retention
· Help design, coordinate, and activate evergreen, ad hoc, and promotional campaigns in service of the above
· Work with internal and external resources to produce high-quality content to distribute across all email newsletters, drips, and journeys
· Pro-actively devise complex campaign timelines and scheduling, and manage their deadlines
· Assist with last-minute and ad hoc requests to meet changing commercial goals
· Execute and manage multiple campaigns according to multiple brand marketing and commercial KPIs
· Leverage multiple data sources to understand customer segmentations, and analyze email and digital campaign performance in achieving larger organizational goals
