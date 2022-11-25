Round Up: 19 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
Revel Bikes
Director of Product Development & Sourcing
Revel is looking for a Director of Product Development and Sourcing who "will be a part of the Revel leadership team, and responsible for managing the day-to-day product development operations. He / She will work alongside the CEO and leadership team to identify, articulate, and implement product development and sourcing improvements necessary for the business to scale."
Trek currently has a vacancy for a Production Technician who will need to be "repairing bikes quickly and consistently, while keeping accuracy and quality a top priority. The team and our customers will be trusting you with the most complex repairs."
Pearl iZUMi needs a Associate Store Manager who "supports the day-to-day operations, staffing, and merchandising of the assigned store. Ensures high standards of the company are maintained throughout the store and with all team members."
Forbidden Bike Company is looking for a Customer Experience Lead who will report "to the Operations Manager, the ideal candidate will play a key role in ensuring Forbidden customers have a positive sales and support experience."
The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride Specialist will conduct "planning and facilitation of WWP Soldier Rides. These all-ability events include single and multi-day rides of varying modalities with adaptive and standard equipment."
Signa Sports United is looking for an experienced Event Mechanic that "can hit the ground running building and maintaining our Vitus marketing bike fleet. This role requires travel to events such as festivals, demo stops, races and dealers throughout North America to maintain and repair our demo fleet to keep the bikes in great condition for an outstanding rider experience."
Signa Sports United is also offering another experienced Event Mechanic that "can hit the ground running building and maintaining our Nukeproof marketing bike fleet. This role requires travel to events such as festivals, demo stops, races and dealers throughout North America to maintain and repair our demo fleet to keep the bikes in great condition for an outstanding rider experience."
The Pro’s Closet is seeking "a motivated Community Manager to join our growing Marketing team. In this role you will be responsible for leading all TPC community initiatives in our many definitions of community both online and offline, including; all cycling discipline (road, gravel, mtn, gravity, ebike, TT) in national and local markets where we have a retail presence and/or one of the cycling disciplines is strong."
Pivot Cycles needs "a knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and creative back-end developer to join a software development team. The Senior Software Developer will work closely with the product owners, and developers to design and develop technological solutions."
Pivot Cycles is also on the hunt for "a friendly, motivated mountain bike rider/enthusiast to join the accounting team at Pivot Cycles. The Accounts Payable Admin must have demonstrated accounting experience and strong knowledge of operational accounting in a manufacturing environment. Responsibilities will include all aspects of accounts payable in a global organization."
Yeti has a vacancy for a Warranty Associate who will "maintain industry leading warranty fulfillment and customer service. The Warranty Associate is responsible for the execution of Yeti warranty procedures and interactions. This includes processing claims, order fulfillment, maintaining swift response times to emails and phone calls as well as monthly status reporting for engineering and production."
Lyon Equipment Limited needs a Marketing Assistant to work "alongside and in support of our existing marketing team, this role will take on responsibility for the following key areas:
- Marketing Administrative support including assisting with reporting and order/spend processing - Graphic and creative work to help us deliver our brand marketing plans and support our social media content - Assisting with trade marketing events including tradeshows, showroom design, displays and sample organisation"
Salary: £20,000 to £23,000 dependant on experience
Dyfi Bike Park is looking for an Operations Manager, "reporting to Dan Atherton and the Dyfi Bike Park Board the Operations Manager will be Dan’s right hand man/woman and be vital in helping to deliver our vision for the facility.
The Operations Manager will take control of the safe running of the park and all of its moving parts, particularly around construction and uplifts. With proven experience in the construction industry you will be a dynamic and adaptable thinker with a wealth of Health and Safety experience. "
ZyroFisher has a vacancy for a Bike Sales Account Manager who needs to be "a confident and determined person with a positive outlook and passion for the product, to join us on the next part of our journey. Day to Day, you’ll be responsible for proactively developing the territory to achieve targeted sales growth through established customers and through securing new business. Working closely with our bike sales/internal and brand teams, you will look to maximise all sales opportunities."
Shimano Europe is looking for a Consumer Data Analyst "to advocate the voice of the consumer in cycling as a sport, leisure, and urban mobility. In this role as Consumer Data Analyst, you will be responsible for gathering consumer data through all the channels (including market research) and thereby providing insights to support decision making."
SRAM is seeking Test Engineer to "join the German product development team. In this role, you will constantly drive all testing related project activities with a strong collaboration in cross-functional development teams for mechanical and electronic components."
Trickstuff has a vacancy in its marketing department that needs to full the following roles:
- Implementation, coordination and evaluation of the defined marketing activities - Helping with the planning, implementation and coordination of the annual media planning - Creation of unique product descriptions and social media content - Participation in the development of Trickstuff marketing concepts - Designing and implementing coherent brand and product campaigns - Representing Trickstuff at events and in cooperation with the press and customers
Scott Sports needs an Additive Manufacturing Engineer who "will have opportunities to touch all parts of the sport equipment creation process and have access to the latest technologies and innovations. This is an opportunity to be part of a great success story as SCOTT Sports S.A. builds a new AM line for product development and manufacturing."
