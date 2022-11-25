Round Up: 19 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Nov 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

ROUND UP
Bike Industry Jobs
November 2022


We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



Revel Bikes
Director of Product Development & Sourcing

Revel is looking for a Director of Product Development and Sourcing who "will be a part of the Revel leadership team, and responsible for managing the day-to-day product development operations. He / She will work alongside the CEO and leadership team to identify, articulate, and implement product development and sourcing improvements necessary for the business to scale."

Salary: $50k to $500k

(Learn More)



BikePGH
Events Manager

BikePGH is after "an experienced and highly organized Events Manager to help put on some of the city’s largest special events, such as OpenStreetsPGH and PedalPGH."

Salary: $48-55k

(Learn More)



Trek
Production Technician - Trek Store Heber City

Trek currently has a vacancy for a Production Technician who will need to be "repairing bikes quickly and consistently, while keeping accuracy and quality a top priority. The team and our customers will be trusting you with the most complex repairs."

(Learn More)



Pearl iZUMi
Associate Store Manager - Park City, UT

Pearl iZUMi needs a Associate Store Manager who "supports the day-to-day operations, staffing, and merchandising of the assigned store. Ensures high standards of the company are maintained throughout the store and with all team members."

Salary: $50-60k

(Learn More)
photo by Matt Jones



Forbidden Bike Company
Customer Experience Lead

Forbidden Bike Company is looking for a Customer Experience Lead who will report "to the Operations Manager, the ideal candidate will play a key role in ensuring Forbidden customers have a positive sales and support experience."

(Learn More)



Wounded Warrior Project
Soldier Ride Specialist

The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride Specialist will conduct "planning and facilitation of WWP Soldier Rides. These all-ability events include single and multi-day rides of varying modalities with adaptive and standard equipment."

(Learn More)



Signa Sports United
Event Mechanic - Vitus

Signa Sports United is looking for an experienced Event Mechanic that "can hit the ground running building and maintaining our Vitus marketing bike fleet. This role requires travel to events such as festivals, demo stops, races and dealers throughout North America to maintain and repair our demo fleet to keep the bikes in great condition for an outstanding rider experience."

(Learn More)
Vitus Escarpe 2021 review



Signa Sports United
Event Mechanic - Nukeproof

Signa Sports United is also offering another experienced Event Mechanic that "can hit the ground running building and maintaining our Nukeproof marketing bike fleet. This role requires travel to events such as festivals, demo stops, races and dealers throughout North America to maintain and repair our demo fleet to keep the bikes in great condition for an outstanding rider experience."

(Learn More)
Nukeproof Giga



The Pros Closet
Community Manager

The Pro’s Closet is seeking "a motivated Community Manager to join our growing Marketing team. In this role you will be responsible for leading all TPC community initiatives in our many definitions of community both online and offline, including; all cycling discipline (road, gravel, mtn, gravity, ebike, TT) in national and local markets where we have a retail presence and/or one of the cycling disciplines is strong."

Salary: $60-75k

(Learn More)



Pivot Cycles
Senior Software Developer

Pivot Cycles needs "a knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and creative back-end developer to join a software development team. The Senior Software Developer will work closely with the product owners, and developers to design and develop technological solutions."

(Learn More)



Pivot Cycles
Accounts Payable Admin

Pivot Cycles is also on the hunt for "a friendly, motivated mountain bike rider/enthusiast to join the accounting team at Pivot Cycles. The Accounts Payable Admin must have demonstrated accounting experience and strong knowledge of operational accounting in a manufacturing environment. Responsibilities will include all aspects of accounts payable in a global organization."

(Learn More)



Yeti Cycles
Warranty Associate

Yeti has a vacancy for a Warranty Associate who will "maintain industry leading warranty fulfillment and customer service. The Warranty Associate is responsible for the execution of Yeti warranty procedures and interactions. This includes processing claims, order fulfillment, maintaining swift response times to emails and phone calls as well as monthly status reporting for engineering and production."

Salary: $18-20.5 (hourly)

(Learn More)
Yeti 160E 2022



Lyon Equipment Limited
Marketing Assistant

Lyon Equipment Limited needs a Marketing Assistant to work "alongside and in support of our existing marketing team, this role will take on responsibility for the following key areas:

- Marketing Administrative support including assisting with reporting and order/spend processing
- Graphic and creative work to help us deliver our brand marketing plans and support our social media content
- Assisting with trade marketing events including tradeshows, showroom design, displays and sample organisation"

Salary: £20,000 to £23,000 dependant on experience

(Learn More)



Dyfi Bike Park
Operations Manager

Dyfi Bike Park is looking for an Operations Manager, "reporting to Dan Atherton and the Dyfi Bike Park Board the Operations Manager will be Dan’s right hand man/woman and be vital in helping to deliver our vision for the facility.

The Operations Manager will take control of the safe running of the park and all of its moving parts, particularly around construction and uplifts. With proven experience in the construction industry you will be a dynamic and adaptable thinker with a wealth of Health and Safety experience. "

(Learn More)



ZyroFisher
Bike Sales Account Manager

ZyroFisher has a vacancy for a Bike Sales Account Manager who needs to be "a confident and determined person with a positive outlook and passion for the product, to join us on the next part of our journey. Day to Day, you’ll be responsible for proactively developing the territory to achieve targeted sales growth through established customers and through securing new business. Working closely with our bike sales/internal and brand teams, you will look to maximise all sales opportunities."

(Learn More)



Shimano
Consumer Data Analyst

Shimano Europe is looking for a Consumer Data Analyst "to advocate the voice of the consumer in cycling as a sport, leisure, and urban mobility. In this role as Consumer Data Analyst, you will be responsible for gathering consumer data through all the channels (including market research) and thereby providing insights to support decision making."

(Learn More)
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020



SRAM
Test Engineer

SRAM is seeking Test Engineer to "join the German product development team. In this role, you will constantly drive all testing related project activities with a strong collaboration in cross-functional development teams for mechanical and electronic components."

(Learn More)



Trickstuff
Marketing

Trickstuff has a vacancy in its marketing department that needs to full the following roles:

- Implementation, coordination and evaluation of the defined marketing activities
- Helping with the planning, implementation and coordination of the annual media planning
- Creation of unique product descriptions and social media content
- Participation in the development of Trickstuff marketing concepts
- Designing and implementing coherent brand and product campaigns
- Representing Trickstuff at events and in cooperation with the press and customers

(Learn More)
Trickstuff Maxima review



Scott Sports
Additive Manufacturing Engineer

Scott Sports needs an Additive Manufacturing Engineer who "will have opportunities to touch all parts of the sport equipment creation process and have access to the latest technologies and innovations. This is an opportunity to be part of a great success story as SCOTT Sports S.A. builds a new AM line for product development and manufacturing."

(Learn More)
Scott Spark 2022 review




Posted In:
Industry News Job Postings


43 Comments

  • 19 0
 People can hate all they want, but I’m glad pinkbike does these posts. It makes it clear that many peoples “dream jobs” are just that. For those who actually apply for these jobs, I envy you for choosing passion over money. It’s a hard choice.
  • 1 0
 so we can expect future scotts to come as one piece , no nuts bolts screws and cables routed through my ass


i used to dream of working in the bike industry said ???
  • 10 0
 I’m not a dentist but all but one potential job seem to be rather low paying jobs.
  • 1 0
 ll
  • 28 0
 Welcome to the bike industry bitch! Here’s a t shirt and a helmet, now go sell as many e-bikes to boomers as you can before they die.
  • 8 1
 Sorry for the bitch comment.
  • 8 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey: Ill bet ebikes and boomers are the only think the keeps the bike industry alive over the new few years.
  • 3 0
 As a friend of mine once put it so well, you take a vow of poverty upon entering the bike industry.
  • 1 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey: I didn’t see that job posting but it sounds like my dream job.
  • 11 0
 Yeti Warranty Associate $18-20.5 (hourly)

that´s a good one Big Grin
  • 6 0
 Hahah.

$18 per hr doesn't even cover your gas to get to work.
  • 5 0
 @Niz55: you get 10% off any Turq build so it's cool.
  • 5 0
 Well you know there is no shortage of work there!
  • 1 0
 @Ironchefjon: yep lots of work denying warranty claims at Yeti. "Hi, thanks for calling Yeti where our shit doesn't stink and our products don't break."
  • 1 0
 @Niz55:

Thankfully there's no traffic around the I25 and I70 corridors to get to Golden - so no need for gas money.

Also, at least Colorado has become an inexpensive place to live.

Working with any company on warranty issues has got to be very hard - pay these people more to deal with the f$%k ups - come on.
  • 9 0
 Trickstuff has a marketing position? Lol market what? The nonexistent brakes that take 2+ yrs to acquire while dangerholm gets them for each one of his bike builds?
  • 1 0
 Had the exact same thoughts reading it.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure he rotated a couple of sets, not sure about now though. Maybe he had the foresight to order a ton, 2 years ago?
  • 10 0
 Selling 15k bikes and paying this for employees
  • 6 0
 New way to define salary: “Yeah I’m making about 2 E Bikes per year”

“Not too bad now that I live in my car”
  • 8 0
 That Revel job has quite the salary range...
  • 3 0
 It's the bike industry, you know which end of the range they will pay at.
  • 1 0
 50k for hello, 500k for goodbye…
  • 1 0
 They're complying to the letter, but not spirit, of compensation disclosure statutes in Colorado
  • 7 0
 No joke, my local Mcdonalds is paying $19 starting....Sad to say, but $18 /h is poverty wage in 2022....Yeti's out of touch.
  • 1 4
 "College degree is preferred" opposed to required. Its an "associate" position. Go to college or trade school to get a good paying job. Unfortunately Yeti is paying for the skill level required and its probably in touch with other similar jobs.
  • 1 0
 @Sscottt: being a warranty associate, or at least a good one, requires quite a lot of technical knowledge. Any mechanic who has submitted a lot of warranties can attest to that. $19 per hour just means Yeti doesn't give a f*** about you
  • 1 0
 @Jshemuel: I 100 percent agree with you! Unfortunately the job market does not. I'm not blaming Yeti, I'm blaming the job market. They would not post that wage if they could not get a qualified person with it. 19/hr also means they value the people who have been with the company and have paid their dues with the company.
  • 4 0
 No Senior Cable Routing Designer? Certainly the last word in routing has not been said.
  • 2 0
 I was also expecting an Autoplay Designer job. Sad.
  • 4 0
 Did BRAIN get shut down by Outside Co? Website has been down for a few days.
  • 1 0
 I was wondering about the same thing!
  • 2 0
 The pay in the cycle industry is an absolute joke. Hard selling should be rewarded with commission. I've worked in sales in the cycle industry and car industry and definitely know which one treats me with more respect.
  • 1 0
 I hope that Lyon role gives plenty of job satisfaction, because that’s about all you’re getting.

Take home pay (after tax and NI) will be about £1450 a month. Good luck trying to live off that in the U.K. in 2022.

I have a theory that wages have basically stagnated since about 2008, and that most of us are being paid about what we would about 10/12 years ago.
  • 1 0
 That's not even a theory, that's demonstrated pretty clearly in the data I think!
  • 4 0
 I think trickstuff needs more machinists than marketing staff Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Anyone have any fully remote IT infrastructure positions? I *Specialize* in Windows Server operating systems, VMware vSphere, Veeam/CommVault backup solutions, PowerShell, and Microsoft SCCM/WSUS. PM me!
  • 2 0
 Yikes 20K per year - who would take that job? Awkward when the yearly salary is less than a top model E bike.
  • 5 0
 You could make more than that by wading into water fountains and scooping up pennies
  • 2 1
 Ahem. Gratuitous self promotion. Mods can always nuke this.... We need another Product Manager! bikes.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=105
  • 1 0
 I see you have to be a Welsh speaker for the bike park job. Guess I'm out.
  • 1 0
 Revel Bikes - $50k to $500k - that's quite a gap
  • 2 0
 They're complying to the letter, but not spirit, of compensation disclosure statutes in Colorado.





