Round Up: 20 Custom Bikes from European Crankworx Events

Jul 25, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
You can always count on Crankworx to bring plenty of custom bike goodness. With no European round so far this year we have rounded up some of the custom bikes we have spotted over the years at European stops of the Crankworx World Tour.

Brett Rheeder's Custom Painted Trek Ticket - Crankworx Les Gets 2016
Paul Genovese's Prototype Mongoose - Crankworx Les Gets 2016
Logan Peat's Prototype Santa Cruz - Crankworx Les Gets 2016
Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017
Martin Söderström's Specialized Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018



Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018


Elias Schwärzler's Specialized Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018


Lukas Knopf's Rose Bikes The Bruce - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Ryan Howard's UPS Trek Session - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Eddie Masters' Pivot Mach 5.5 - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Kirt Voreis' Niner Prototype - Crankworx Les Gets 2018


Kade Edwards' Trek Ticket - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Slopestyle Prototype - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Brett Rheeder's Custom Geometry Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019


Peter Kaizer's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Antoine Bizet's Rainbow Rose The Bruce - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019


Garrett Mechem's Specialized P Slope - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 That mongoose look dead af
  • 1 0
 Tippie's glow-in-the-dark YT is probably the raddest paint job out there. Imagine the night edits you could do with a bike like that.
  • 1 0
 Okay
but where is promised custom bikes??
all i see is one prototype and mass production frames
  • 1 1
 I love yellow RS forks.
  • 1 1
 Awkward to ride too

