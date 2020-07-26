Round Up: 20 Custom Bikes from European Crankworx Events

You can always count on Crankworx to bring plenty of custom bike goodness. With no European round so far this year we have rounded up some of the custom bikes we have spotted over the years at European stops of the Crankworx World Tour. Brett Rheeder's Custom Painted Trek Ticket - Crankworx Les Gets 2016Paul Genovese's Prototype Mongoose - Crankworx Les Gets 2016Logan Peat's Prototype Santa Cruz - Crankworx Les Gets 2016Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017Martin Söderström's Specialized Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018Elias Schwärzler's Specialized Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018Lukas Knopf's Rose Bikes The Bruce - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018Ryan Howard's UPS Trek Session - Crankworx Les Gets 2018Eddie Masters' Pivot Mach 5.5 - Crankworx Les Gets 2018Kirt Voreis' Niner Prototype - Crankworx Les Gets 2018Kade Edwards' Trek Ticket - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Slopestyle Prototype - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019Brett Rheeder's Custom Geometry Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019Peter Kaizer's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019Antoine Bizet's Rainbow Rose The Bruce - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019Garrett Mechem's Specialized P Slope - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
but where is promised custom bikes??
all i see is one prototype and mass production frames
