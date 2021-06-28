Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021

Table of Contents

Helmets occupy unique space in the world of mountain bike culture. On the one hand they’re a necessary safety item, and on the other—let’s face it—they’re a bit of a fashion statement, mainly because with global distribution, helmets have to meet a variety of different international standards of consumer safety. In essence, a company like Giro, Lazer, or Smith, to name a few, is making their helmets to meet not just the CPSC standard, or just the CE-EN 1078 standard, or just the AS/NZL 2063:2008 standard, but to meet all of these standards.So a high-end helmet sold in New Zealand, for example, legally will have to meet the same level of protection as a low-end helmet sold in New Zealand. And from a manufacturing perspective, given the cost of tooling, molds, etc. these same helmets in New Zealand are identical to their European or North American counterparts, regardless of the different standards found in Europe, etc.But from a safety perspective, how do helmets actually protect your one and only precious brain? Gone are the days of the glorified hair nets of 70’s and 80’s. A bike helmet is now typically composed of a vented, polycarbonate shell mated to Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam or a material with similar performance characteristics (like the Koroyd material in Smith’s helmets and the WaveCel technology in Bontrager’s helmets). This protective material is designed to crush in a controlled manner, thereby reducing the forces impacting your skull in the event of a crash.Many helmets also now use a rotational energy management system—MIPS is the most well known of these—to further protect riders in the event of a crash. These systems are essentially a slip plane between the head and the outer shell of the helmet designed to deflect forces from an impact to one side or the other in order to reduce head trauma in a crash—think of it like a ball and socket joint embedded within the helmet. Currently, while rotational management systems are known to add significant protection for our delicate gray matter, there is no standard of certification for this newer technology.All this boils down to the fact that the safety of your head is in good hands. Below are 21 helmets that represent some of the latest of what’s available to protect your head when you ride. Please note that helmet makers all use different head forms for molding their helmets, so some helmets won’t necessarily fit your head as well as they fit someone else’s. So try before you buy.