Round Up: 23 Rad Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send you resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
Specialized Bicycles Mountain Marketing Manager
Mountain Marketing Manager
Mix the kool-aid for the Big Red S. Specialized is looking for a Mountain Marketing Manager who will "own the mountain bike brand direction, who speaks on behalf of the mountain brand, and create a culture internally to match the riders we are trying to reach." (Learn more.)
Vermont Mountain Bike Association
Executive Director
Make trail advocacy your day job. The Vermont Mountain Bike Association is looking for an experienced and dynamic Executive Director, someone who "will bring nonprofit leadership experience and the skills, attributes, and energy necessary to inspire statewide collaboration towards preserving the root character of Vermont riding, particularly the people that make it so special." (Learn more.)
Commencal Canada
Customer Service Representative
Be the person that fixes rider's problems. "We are hiring a Customer Service Representative to manage customer enquiries. You will also be asked to process warranty cases and orders using a number of different communication channels. To do well in this role you need to be organized, calm and be able to adapt to various working conditions." (Learn more.)
Trek Bicycle / Bontrager
Helmet Research and Product Development Engineer
Safety first! Trek is looking for an "awesome individual to design, develop and prototype the next generation of safe and high-performance helmets, both in R&D and production. Learn, create, and implement the engineering tools that will enable you and your teammates to be successful in creating those helmets." (Learn more.)
Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Mechanical Engineer
Rocky is looking for someone to live on Vancouver's North Shore and assist in all aspects of designing bike frames. "He or she must be able to communicate effectively, be proficient in 3D modeling and generating 2D drawings, and be able to work urgently as part of a tight knit, fast paced team. In short, we're looking for a motivated, useful person to help us make great things happen." (Learn more.)
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Bicycle Assembler
Get your foot in the door at Santa Cruz Bicycles as a Bicycle Assembler. "We are looking for someone who works well in technical positions and is looking for a long-term career in the bike industry. Bike maintenance experience is not required for this role but it certainly helps. If you are a fast learner, like working with your hands and are always looking for ways to improve processes, we would be stoked to talk about this role with you." (Learn more.)
Norco Bicycles / Live to Play Sports
Creative Lead
Wild graphics or subtle? It's all in your control. Norco Bicycles and their parent company Live to Play Sports are looking for a Creative Lead to "produce the design vision and strategy for the assigned brands. This includes conceptual themes and style direction for all types of brand projects. The Creative Lead coordinates freelance contractors ensuring outputs are aligned to the brand vision." (Learn more.)
QBP (Quality Bicycle Products)
Director of Human Resources
Manage the people as QBP's Director of Human Resources. The company is looking for someone who "collaborates on the HR vision and is responsible for creating strategies to execute effectively across the company and through both the HR team and the leadership of Q in alignment with Q’s values and mission." (Learn more.)
SRAM
Retail Development Representative
Be the boots on the ground. SRAM is looking for someone to build and maintain "relationships with important dealers in the DACH region, including on-site visits." This person would also support OE sales representatives with "training, information about new products, maintenance of business relationships." (Learn more.)
Shimano
Activation Specialist
Get close to professional mountain bikers. Shimano's Sports Marketing & Events Team is looking for an Activation Specialist to join them at their European headquarters in Eindhoven. "In this job it's your responsibility to effectively manage activations with sponsored elite teams and athletes. This to ensure a positive relationship, a good brand image, clear return on investment (ROI) and activation within the markets." (Learn more.)
Pivot Cycles
Demo Technician
Help keep Pivot's fleet of demo bikes running as the Pivot Demo Technician. "In addition to being an excellent mechanic, the successful candidate will need to have exemplary people skills in order to work with the public while at demos. Demo Drivers are selected out of the Demo Technician staff to go on the road full time when a position is available." (Learn more.)
Giant Bicycles / Liv / Momentum
E-Bike Business Manager
The job for you if you've fully embraced eMTBs. "The E-Bike Business Manageris responsible for leading the strategic commercial business strategies of Giant, Liv, and Momentum’s E-bike business in the US market. The primary responsibilities include brand planning, go-to-market strategy & execution, product planning collaboration, all with a primary goal of growing our E-bike business. This position collaborates with Sales, Product, Forecasting, Marketing, and Retail Services to elevate the E-bike experience. (Learn more.)
Giro / Bell
Email Marketing Specialist
Get right into riders' inboxes. "As a member of our team, you’ll report to our Digital Marketing Manager and will be responsible for managing our email marketing program to drive traffic to our online store and support the brands marketing efforts required to meet the company’s financial goals. Additionally, you will be the key contact for customer data and analysis as the manager of our customer relationship marketing (CRM) platform."(Learn more.)
YT Industries
Director Global Customer Service
Make happy bikers across the globe. "The Director Global Customer Service is responsible for engaging all of YT to develop strong customer relationships and happy bikers by delivering operational excellence and service leadership through a global operations team of currently 30 employees spread across 3 geographies (Germany, UK, US) and by developing and rolling out the customer service strategy. This global role is critical to supporting and delivering on YT’s ambitious growth targets."(Learn more.)
CUBE
Fashion Designer for Cycling Clothing
Create the clothing you want to wear. Tasks include "Design of the CUBE clothing collections, independent, creative development of the design of new CUBE clothing collections in the areas of sport and leisure, development and adaptation of cuts and detailed solutions, material selection, communication with suppliers, successful implementation of the design in cooperation with the manufacturers." (Learn more.)
Scott Sports
Social Media Coordinator
Make hashtags, memes, and catchy taglines your day job. Tasks include "In this position you will join our international marketing team. You’ll be in charge of SCOTT’s Social Media. The core responsibilities will be managing our global Social Media Channels. In this role you will further support the digital team in the development, coordination and execution of our digital marketing strategy." (Learn more.)
Canyon Bicycles
Senior Digital Product Manager
Help people experience a bike without actually having it in front of them. "Collaborate with our brand and creative teams to define a vision for every bike launch and realise it on the site." (Learn more.)
Garmin
E-Commerce Specialist
Do you prefer online shopping or in-store shopping? The E-Commerce Specialist will "lead and manages the day-to-day sales and marketing functions of Garmin.com. This person will also work closely on generating revenue through Garmin.com and tasked with specific metrics on several countries’ revenue on Garmin.com." (Learn more.)
Thule
Concept Designer
Think out of the [Thule] box. "The role require that you get close to our users and customers to find the relevant insights for both our existing as well as new product segments and make sure that we make better, more relevant and smarter products than our competitors. Your main focus will be to translate these insights into valuable concept ideas." (Learn more.)
Fox
MTB Key Account Sales Manager
We're guessing you might get a couple free Fox kits once and a while with this gig. "The MTB Key Account Manager will also strategically drive new business opportunities. Must be able to think creatively with a growth mindset when dealing with strategic account development for the MTB division." (Learn more.)
Troy Lee Designs
Senior Designer Bike Apparel And Accessories
Figure out what's going to be on trend in 2022. A cool perk would be the ability to "work with key athletes on product development and testing to ensure product meets all expected requirements." (Learn more.)
Cannondale
Global Product Manager
This job would undoubtedly include lots of time riding test bikes. Maybe even with Josh Bryceland. "You are the voice of the rider. Researching rider behavior, studying the consumer. Turning ideas and solutions into innovate and award-winning bicycles." (Learn more.)
Rapha
Graphic Designer - MTB
Rapha is getting into mountain bike apparel and they need mountain bikers! "The Graphic Designer, Rapha MTB will be integral in developing the look and feel for Rapha’s new MTB brand. This is a broad range of brand-oriented graphic design that is responsible for the conception and creation of design work across MTB-related marketing, brand and occasional products." (Learn more.)
