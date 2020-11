Round Up: 23 Rad Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Santa Cruz Bicycles

Bicycle Assembler

Get your foot in the door at Santa Cruz Bicycles as a Bicycle Assembler. "We are looking for someone who works well in technical positions and is looking for a long-term career in the bike industry. Bike maintenance experience is not required for this role but it certainly helps. If you are a fast learner, like working with your hands and are always looking for ways to improve processes, we would be stoked to talk about this role with you." ( Learn more .)