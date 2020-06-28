Round Up: 23 XC World Champs Bikes

With no World Championship XC racing in Albstadt this weekend we are going to have to wait until October for this year's collection of custom pro bikes. To help fill the void of high end racing machines we have collected 23 XC World Champs bikes from the last five years of racing. Manuel Fumic's Cannondale F-Si Team - Vallnord 2015
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Vallnord 2015
Jolanda Neff's Stöckli - Vallnord 2015
Katerina Nash's Orbea OIZ - Nove Mesto 2016
Jaroslav Kulhavý's Specialized Epic - Nove Mesto 2016
Simon Gegenheimer's Rose Thrill Hill - Nove Mesto 2016
Julien Absalon's BMC Fourstroke - Nove Mesto 2016
Rudi van Houts' Superior Bikes' Prototype - Nove Mesto 2016
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Nove Mesto 2016
Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Mach 4 - Cairns 2017
Rose Grant's Pivot Mach 429 - Cairns 2017
Manuel Fumic's Cannondale Scalpel Si - Cairns 2017
David Valero Serano's MMR Kenta 29 - Cairns 2017
Mathieu Van der Poel's Canyon Lux - Lenzerheide 2018
Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel SI - Lenzerheide 2018
Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic - Lenzerheide 2018
Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel - Lenzerheide 2018
Gerhard Kerschbaumer's Torpado Matador - Lenzerheide 2018
Maja Włoszczowska's Kross Earth - Lenzerheide 2018
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Lenzerheide 2018
Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019
Kate Courtney's Scott Spark RC - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019
Chloe Woodruff's Mach 4 SL - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019
