Round Up: 23 XC World Champs Bikes

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale F-Si Team - Vallnord 2015

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Vallnord 2015

Jolanda Neff's Stöckli - Vallnord 2015

Katerina Nash's Orbea OIZ - Nove Mesto 2016

Jaroslav Kulhavý's Specialized Epic - Nove Mesto 2016

Simon Gegenheimer's Rose Thrill Hill - Nove Mesto 2016

Julien Absalon's BMC Fourstroke - Nove Mesto 2016

Rudi van Houts' Superior Bikes' Prototype - Nove Mesto 2016

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Nove Mesto 2016

Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Mach 4 - Cairns 2017

Rose Grant's Pivot Mach 429 - Cairns 2017

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale Scalpel Si - Cairns 2017

David Valero Serano's MMR Kenta 29 - Cairns 2017

Mathieu Van der Poel's Canyon Lux - Lenzerheide 2018

Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel SI - Lenzerheide 2018

Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic - Lenzerheide 2018

Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel - Lenzerheide 2018

Gerhard Kerschbaumer's Torpado Matador - Lenzerheide 2018

Maja Włoszczowska's Kross Earth - Lenzerheide 2018

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Lenzerheide 2018

Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019

Kate Courtney's Scott Spark RC - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019

Chloe Woodruff's Mach 4 SL - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019

With no World Championship XC racing in Albstadt this weekend we are going to have to wait until October for this year's collection of custom pro bikes. To help fill the void of high end racing machines we have collected 23 XC World Champs bikes from the last five years of racing.