Round Up: 23 XC World Champs Bikes

Jun 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
With no World Championship XC racing in Albstadt this weekend we are going to have to wait until October for this year's collection of custom pro bikes. To help fill the void of high end racing machines we have collected 23 XC World Champs bikes from the last five years of racing.

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale F-Si Team - Vallnord 2015

from the pits 2015 World Champs

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Vallnord 2015

Nino Schurter.


Jolanda Neff's Stöckli - Vallnord 2015

Jolanda Neff s St ckli. Neff opted for her hardtail on the course today.

Katerina Nash's Orbea OIZ - Nove Mesto 2016

Katerina Nash s new Orbea. Boost equipped updated geometry and a neatly tucked away damper.

Jaroslav Kulhavý's Specialized Epic - Nove Mesto 2016

Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article

Simon Gegenheimer's Rose Thrill Hill - Nove Mesto 2016

Simon Gegenheimer Rose Thrill Hill

Julien Absalon's BMC Fourstroke - Nove Mesto 2016

Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article

Rudi van Houts' Superior Bikes' Prototype - Nove Mesto 2016

Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Nove Mesto 2016

Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article

Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Mach 4 - Cairns 2017

Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff s Custom Pivot World Champs Bikes - Bike Check

Rose Grant's Pivot Mach 429 - Cairns 2017

Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff s Custom Pivot World Champs Bikes - Bike Check

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale Scalpel Si - Cairns 2017

Manuel Fumic World Champs 2017

David Valero Serano's MMR Kenta 29 - Cairns 2017

David Valero Serano s MMR Kenta 29 Bike Check - Cairns XC World Champs 2017

Mathieu Van der Poel's Canyon Lux - Lenzerheide 2018

Mathieu van der Poel s Canyon Lux. The Lux weighs under 2000 grams for the frame including the damper. Van der Poel opted for a 36T chainring with Shimano s new XTR 10-51 cassette as well as Scylence hubs.



Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel SI - Lenzerheide 2018




Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic - Lenzerheide 2018




Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel - Lenzerheide 2018




Gerhard Kerschbaumer's Torpado Matador - Lenzerheide 2018

Gerhard Kerschbaumer s Torpado Matador is a 29 race fully. A steep 69 degree headangle and conservative geometry make for an agressive racer. A brand new XXTR M9100 groupset with a 10-51 cassette completes the frame with the new Scylence hub hiding underneath a concealing sticker. Kerschbaumer opts to not run a dropper post.



Maja Włoszczowska's Kross Earth - Lenzerheide 2018

Maja s Kross Earth has received a special World Champs paintjob. She runs a full DT Swiss suspension setup and chooses to run the carbon Lev dropper. DT Swiss provided the special edition XRC 25 wheels running a 36T ratchet on the inside. The new XTR rotor shed 20 grams of her bike.



Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Lenzerheide 2018

Nino Schurter world champs scott spark 2018

Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019




Kate Courtney's Scott Spark RC - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019




Chloe Woodruff's Mach 4 SL - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019





1 Comment

 Nino's will always be the best-looking XC race bikes IMO.

