Round Up: 25 Different XC World Cup Tire Combinations

Dec 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Everyone has their preferred tire of choice, and with so many different tire choices and combinations, we decided to look through back through the archives to find some of the tire choices of the world's top riders. From the more conventional lightweight setups to some wild handmade custom options there are plenty of variation among the top XC riders.



Maxxis Rekon Race

Maxxis Rekon Race

The Rekon Race is one of the faster rolling XC tires from Maxxis and features a semi-slick tread pattern with a low profile tread pattern that still has some decent side knobs which will hook up with the dirt when leaned over. While working most effectively on the rear when paired with a more aggressive front tire, the dual pairing of the Rekon Race does offer an ultra-fast ride for racers that aren't as concerned about having the most amount of grip.

Mondraker s new full suspension XC rig the F-Podium RR


Michelin Jet XCR

Michelin Tire launch 2017

When Michelin launched the Jet XCR with a new lightweight casing they claimed it was their fastest mountain bike tire to date, and with its very low profile tread you can definitely see why that might be the case. Just like some of the other tires in this lineup the Jet XCR is purposely designed for racing and with the almost slick tread; it is recommended that it is only used for dry and hard pack terrain as there isn't a lot of bite to the tread which could make things quite wild in tougher conditions.

BMC Fourstroke.


Chaoyang Phantom Speed


Another super-fast semi-slick tire we spotted on the XC World Cup circuit is the Chaoyang Phantom Speed. This tire is the fastest XC option from Chaoyang and it uses small low profile center knobs for great rolling resistance but it has slightly larger side knobs to give the tire more grip when leaned over in the corners.

Prototype BH of Carlos Coloma

Pablo Rodriguez s BH NAME is a well kitted orange machine. Even the decals on the wheels were custom to match.


Schwalbe Racing Ray // Racing Ralph

La Bresse XC World Cup bike checks
La Bresse XC World Cup bike checks

A popular combination we spotted this year is the mix of Schwalbe's newer Racing Ray tire at the front and their classic XC tire the Racing Ralph out back. The Racing Ray is the German brand's newer more aggressive XC option with strong shoulder blocks for precise cornering and low rolling resistance. The rear tire option of the Racing Ralph has been recently revised as a specific rear tire option (although it can still be run front and rear). The new updates feature a changed center tread pattern which adds more braking traction and just like previous designs it keeps a low profile for great speed on the trails.

Conway RLC

Lukas Fl ckiger s new Th mus Lightrider. The updated frame has improved rigidity and sheds weight.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot


Mitas Scylla Textra


The Scylla Textra from Mitas uses a rounder tire profile to increase its predictability in corners and the larges side knobs should also help when the tires are searching for grip. The Textra sidewalls which seem to be more common among the riders adds some extra protection against sidewall damage which is a bonus when a flat tire can be race ending.

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

La Bresse XC World Cup bike checks


Continental Race King


The classic Continental Race King has been ridden on the World Cup circuit by the likes of Julien Absalon and Mathieu Van Der Poel, and with a rounded carcass and its very low profile tread pattern it provides high levels of speed through turns and down the straight where rolling speed matters the most.

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

Mathieu van der Poel s Stevens Senora SL.

The BMC Team Elite of Julien Absalon. This bike already has two victories to its name this season and it just got some upgrades.

Simon Gegenheimer s Rose Psycho Path. Whilst most racers choose to ride 29ers the explosive rider prefers his 27.5 bike for the course.


Kenda Honey Badger XC Pro


The Honey Badger XC is a redesigned version of their more trail orientated Honey Badger tire, with Kenda saying it is for "those who would rather wear spandex than baggies". The XC-specific version of the tire sees the triangular knobs resized and repositioned to offer more efficiency for climbing and descending with the spacing adjusted to clear mud faster for more grip.

Marco Fontana Bike Check from Albstadt World Cup


Bontrager XR1 Team Issue


Designed for fast, dry and dusty surfaces the Bontrager XR1 Team Issue is mostly used by the Trek Factory Racing team. The tread pattern uses tightly spaced central knobs with a more open outer tread for faster rolling and grip on dry and loose terrain.

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup



Michelin Force XC // Andre Dugast Rhino XL

Michelin Tire launch 2017
La Bresse XC World Cup bike checks

One of the more unique setups on the XC World Cup circuit is the Michelin Force XC and Andre Dugast seen at La Bresse 2018. The Michelin Force XC tire used up front features a more aggressive pattern than the brands Jet XC tire which helps when the weather is wetter and the trails are slippery. The Force using a softer compound, staggered edging blocks and a harder center tread to help with durability and increase grip in difficult conditions. On the rear of the bike is the handmade Andra Dugast Rhino XL tire from the USA. The tire was originally developed by A. Dugast BV & Thomas Frischknecht to take on the muddiest course on the World Cup circuit. The tread uses wide spacing of higher-profile studs to give a bit of extra grip in the slop.

La Bresse XC World Cup bike checks


Specialized Renegade


The Specialized S-Works Renegade tire is often spotted onboard the Specialized's team bikes and is designed to be effective across wet and dry conditions. Using a fast-rolling tread and shaped outer blocks it maintains a low rolling resistance while still having decent levels of cornering and braking traction.

Kulhavy s S-Works Epic. This bike is set-up pretty close to stock. Note the mega steep seat angle and low front end.


Andre Dugast Nino

Nino and Dugast have created these tires from the ground up. They started with the carbon 650b DT Swiss wheels and then specially molded these tires. Nino has three tread patterns to choose from including a snake skin with ultra low profile side knobs for hard pack.

Probably one of the rarest tires is the custom made Andre Dugast Nino tires. Designed by Andre Dugast and Nino Schurter the Swiss riders worked on three different handmade options which were specifically molded to his 650b DT Swiss wheels.

Nino Schurter is back for race three and looking for a win. This is the steed he aims to take it on. He is the only elite to run 650b in a sea of 29 inch wheels which makes his Spark rather interesting.


Schwalbe Racing Ralph

La Bresse XC World Cup bike checks

The new Racing Ralph may be specifically designed as a rear tire but it still works great front and rear and this combination has been an XC classic for many years. The latest updates feature a changed center tread pattern which adds more braking traction and just like previous designs it keeps a low profile for great speed on the trails.

Manuel Fumic s new Cannondale F-Si. Combined with a Lefty 2.0 a SRAM XX1 setup on a SI crank and Enve M50 wheels matched to Schwalbe s Racing Ralphs.

Lisi Osl s Ghost painted in the Austrian Champs colors. The Ghost is clad with SRAM s XX1 and some pretty exclusive ultra-light ax-liteness components.

Annie Last s Silverback Storm.

The Ghost Lector teambike is one of the most tricked-out bikes in the World Cup circuit.

Marotte


Schwalbe Rocket Ron // Racing Ralph

La Bresse XC World Cup bike checks

Although before the new Racing Ray the Rocket Ron was a more popular choice at World Cup XC races it still is an excellent all-rounder for most conditions. Using a low rolling resistant tread and wide gaps between knobs for better mud clearing. The rear tire option of the Racing Ralph has been recently revised as a specific rear tire option (although it can still be run front and rear). The new updates feature a changed center tread pattern which adds more braking traction and just like previous designs it keeps a low profile for great speed on the trails.

Fabian Giger will be one of very few men opting to ride a 2x chainring setup. Giger is convinced the system will be beneficial. He chooses to use Shimano s new Synchro shift which results in automatic shifts on the front ring using a single shifter.


Vittoria Mezcal


The Mezcal tire from Vittoria is designed for XC riding in dry conditions and features a focus on fast rolling with a low profile tread pattern but directional shaping on the knobs help to find grip when you need it.

Reto Indergands BMC Teamelite 01 is equipped with Shimano s XTR Di2 with a 11-40 cassette. The frame provides the option to mount different elastomers to provide harder or softer compliance on its rear end. The Fox 32 Stepcast can be locked out on the handlebar via electronic lockout which draws its power from the Di2 battery.


Continental Cross King


Continental's Cross King tire is aimed to be used as an all-round tire for a wide variety of conditions. With slightly larger side knobs it can provide some extra levels of grip through the corners but it will still roll fast.



Maxxis Aspen


Used by Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter this year the Maxxis Aspen offers minimal rolling resistance with a high volume casing to smooth out the trail. But the tire also features more aggressive side knobs and the dual compound provides some extra traction in the corners.




Maxxis Ikon


The Ikon tire from Maxxis is designed for all-out speed when racing with low profile tread allow for faster rolling. The Ikon combines these features with a high volume designed to allow the tires to work effectively across a range of different conditions and surface types.

Chloe Woodruff



Bontrager XR2 Team Issue



Jolanda Neff


Specialized Fast Trak



Sam Gaze


Schwalbe Racing Ray

Fumic

The Racing Ray is the German brands newer more aggressive XC option with strong shoulder blocks for precise cornering and low rolling resistance. This year we spotted the dual Racing Ray combination on the bikes of Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini.

Fumic



Vittoria Barzo


Vittoria's Barzo tire is designed for technical and wet XC racing and short sharp lugs offer a more rounded tread to dig into for ground for excellent grip. The tire profile also offers good predictability on the trail so you are more aware of how it will react in tricky conditions.

Jordan Sarrou s winning BMC Fourstroke bike in Leogang Saalfelden.


Kenda Booster


Offering an aggressive tread the Booster tire from Kenda is a great XC race weapon for when you need some extra grip. The tubeless version is also the lightest tire Kenda offers without the need for tubes and the tread is designed purely for fast rolling and reliable cornering.

Norco Factory Racing s Revolver FS. It features all the new Sram goodies with DT wheels rolling on Kenda s and carbon stem and bar.

Haley Smith


Hutchinson Skeleton


The Skeleton is a pure XC race tire that is designed for optimal rolling performance but with aggressive side knobs, it aims to still provide plenty of bite on the more technical and tougher XC race courses.


Specialized Fast Trak // Renegade


Another combo spotted on the Specialized team's bike is the pairing of the Fast Trak and Renegade tires. The Fast Trak tire is designed for speed with a new redesign focusing on less rolling resistance, more traction and a stronger casing for the more rugged race courses. The Renegade is designed to be effective across wet and dry conditions. Using a fast-rolling tread and shaped outer blocks it maintains a low rolling resistance while still having decent levels of cornering and braking traction.

Annika Langvad s S-worrks Epic. The entire specialized team has gone red this year and red is fast.


MSC Roller

Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer

Offering a different look to many of the other XC race tires the MSC Roller uses a small block pattern for great performance on drier trails. Using ramped central knobs paired with a low profile and tight spacing this will be a very fast rolling option for those looking for some extra speed in the dry.

Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
89572 views
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
71936 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
56674 views
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
55788 views
Field Test: Searching Out the Best Values in the Trail Bike Category
51511 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
50947 views
10 Products I Loved in 2020: Daniel Sapp
50582 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
48643 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Due to COVID, my favourite XC front tyre, the Maxxis Ardent Race, is not available here until May 2021. I tried a Pirelli Scorpion XC M. It's pretty good.

I'll also add that at the same pressure as I'd run my Ardent Race, I've never not flatted with a Racing Ralph (which often come OEM, and I didn't get to change them before a few races).
  • 1 0
 The non pro version of the Ikon has a lot of rolling resistance. My current go to is the Raceking protection in 2.2 front and rear
  • 1 0
 Thats not a racing ralph.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009789
Mobile Version of Website