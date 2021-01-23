Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present

Cecile Ravanel:

Renthal provides an all-aluminum cockpit for Cecile with a 760mm wide and 30mm rise bar. She also runs a 40mm stem with 10mm of spacers below.

Remi Gauvin:

Pietra Ligure 2020

For the Pietra Ligure round of the short 2020 EWS season Remi Gauvin opted for a 760mm, 35mm rise bars with a 40mm stem.

Iago Garay:

Pietra Ligure 2020

Iago Garay ran a complete Burgtec setup on his Santa Cruz with an alloy 22mm rise bar that has been cut down to 760mm. For his stem, Iago opts for the Mk2 enduro stem in 50mm.

Isabeau Courdurier:

Zermatt 2020

Isabeau runs a full Renthal cockpit, her bars are cut at 760mm and are anchored to a 33 stem.

Adrien Dailly:

Zermatt 2020

Adrien runs 780mm wide Tag Metals Carbon bars in 35mm diameter and a 20mm rise, they are clamped onto a 35mm T1 stem.

Florian Nicolai:

2020

The Bontrager bars are 785mm in width with a 27.5mm rise, they are attached to a 35mm stem which he usually runs 20mm of spacers below. Florian prefers running alloy bars so there is no carbon to be seen here.

Jesse Melamed:

2020

RaceFace NextR 35mm rise and 740mm wide bars bolted to a RaceFace TurbineR 32mm stem for Jesse in 2020.

Maxime Chapuis:

2020

Maxime Chapuis is another rider running a Renthal cockpit with 780mm wide bars and a 33mm stem.

Romain Paulhan:

2020

Romain Paulhan chooses Burgtec's DH bar cut to 760mm with their 35mm Mk2 stem.

Matt Walker:

2020

At the start of 2020 in Rotorua Matt Walker was running a Renthal Fatbar cut at 760mm and a 50mm Apex stem.

Greg Callaghan:

2020

Greg Callaghan chooses the shortest Race Face Turbine stem at 35mm which he pairs with a 770mm Next bar.

2019

In 2019 Greg is still running the Next bar at 770mm but he is using a short 30mm stem. Although at the time he mentioned this was a recent switch from 50mm.

Ireland 2015

Back in 2015 at EWS Ireland Greg opted for 760mm Syntace bars that are mounted to a 40mm stem. He is also running quite a tall stack of spacers which he says is to get the bars at his preferred height.

Joe Barnes:

2020

A 750mm, 35mm rise OneUp Carbon bar and a 50mm OneUp EDC stem for Joe Barnes on his Orange.

Ireland 2015

Five years earlier Joe was running a narrower 740mm Renthal Fatbar Light carbon bar that was mounted to a 50mm Renthal stem.

Mark Scott:

2020 // Photo: Gary Perkin

Mark Scott is another racer with a Burgtec setup as he runs a 20mm rise Burgtec carbon enduro bar that is cut to 750mm. For the stem, he has the 35mm Burgtec Enduro Mk2.

Killian Callaghan:

Rotorua 2019

Killian Callaghan picks Renthal 35mm bars with a 40mm rise and cut to 780mm wide for Rotorua 2019. He runs this with a 50mm Renthal stem.

Ines Thoma:



2019







Ines chooses a 40mm stem and 760mm bars in 2019 which is down from 770mm the previous year.

Martin Maes:

2019

Martin Maes' 2019 cockpit sports a 50mm stem with 780mm bars.

Finale 2018

Maes' previous setup at the Finale round in 2018 saw a 55mm Race Face stem in combo with a 780mm wide bar.

Dimitri Tordo:

2019







Dimitri choses a 40mm stem and 740mm bars in 2019.

Zakarias Johansen:

2019

Zakarias Johansen runs just one spacer underneath his 40mm Race Stem stem which he bolts a 760mm bar. For his cockpit setup, he will keeps this the same throughout the year even if a course is steeper than others.

Christian Textor:

2019







A 50mm Gravity stem and 770mm bars with 25mm rise for Christian Textor on his Bulls race bike.

Katy Winton:

Finale 2019

Katy Winton runs 750mm bars and a 50mm stem. For Finale in 2019, she opted for a spacer underneath although she normally runs without.

Theo Galy:

Madeira 2017

Theo Galy equips his race bike with 20mm rise bars cut to 750mm which he combines with a 50mm stem for Madiera in 2017.

Damien Oton:

Madeira 2017

Also in Madeira during the 2017 season Theo Galy's teammate Damien Oton also runs 750mm, 20mm rise bars but he prefers a 40mm stem.

Finale 2017

After running 770mm bars for the Whistler EWS round, Damien swaps this out for a 750mm bar for the tighter Finale trails.

Jerome Clementz:

Finale 2017

For Finale Jerome Clementz runs a 750mm wide handlebar, but he does switch between a 30mm and 40mm stem.

Yoann Barelli:

Finale 2017

A Renthal Apex 35mm stem and Fatbar handlebar cut to 760mm for Yoann Barelli on his Commencal.

Miranda Miller:

Finale 2017

Miranda Miller was running a 760mm Joystick bar with 28mm of rise mounted to a 50mm stem in Finale.

Richie Rude:

Aspen 2016

A surprisingly narrow 740mm Renthal FatBar Lite Carbon with a 30mm rise for Richie which he pairs with a longer 60mm stem