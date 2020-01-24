Round Up: 3 New Green Initiatives From Endura, Muc Off and Schwalbe

Endura:

We would hate to look back and think we could have done something and we didn’t...that’s really, I suppose, what’s driving these efforts. It’s not tinkering around the edges. It’s not a gimmick. It’s not a jacket made out of fishing rope. We need to focus on the real things that will make a difference. If we don’t stop climate change, we won’t have a world to clean up. — Pamela Barclay: Endura's Co-founder and brand director

Muc-Off:

Schwalbe:

From the Polygon UR team attempting to go carbon neutral for the 2020 season to Trash Free Trails helping to keep our favourite places to ride clear of litter, it is increasingly interesting to see how brands are tackling the climate emergency. Here are three of the latest announcements on new eco-initiatives that will hopefully help lessen the impact of our sport.Endura has announced that from this year onwards they will aim to plant one million trees every year.The Scottish brand recognises that the global textile industry is having an increased impact on the environment with people becoming more aware of the damage clothing manufacturing can have on the planet and from 2020 onwards they want to help lower their own impact.Currently, the majority of the trees will be planted in Mozambique to restore mangroves in the Maputo Bay region. But they are also looking closer to home with a plan to eventually plant native species of trees in Scotland. But Pamela Barclay, Endura’s co-founder and Brand Director, does admit that the brand still “has a long way to go.”Previously Endura has removed PFC from their kit, they also offer a repair service and donate 1% of their net profit goes to good causes.Another UK company that is trying to boost its eco-credentials is Muc Off, who have announced a whole load of different initiatives over the past few months.From refill stations in shops to recyclable packaging, the cleaning brand has been looking at many different ways to lower their effect on the planet. Most recently Muc Off announced their new ‘Project Green Initiative’ which aims to deliver environmentally focussed improvements across the business. The main focus is to eliminate 30+ tons of plastic from the company by 2030.Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc Off said: “Muc-Off is a company whose business depends on the natural world as our playground, we are focused on preserving our surroundings to ensure everyone can get the same level of freedom and enjoyment out of the great outdoors as we do.”The program currently has three focuses; ‘Product Initiatives’, ‘Recycling and Refilling’ and ‘Partnerships’. The ‘Product Initiatives’ mainly revolves around how they can improve the environmental effect of their products whether that is making the formulas biodegradable or removing PTFEs from products. The ‘Recycling and Refilling’ stage is more obvious as this involves creating systems that make it possible for customers to refill their products rather than having to buy more inside a new plastic bottle.Finally Muc Off has partnered with 1% For the Planet, a group founded by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Files. 1% For the Planet takes 1% of annual sales from a company and donates it to non-profit organisations focused on the environment.Schwalbe is also set to expand its inner tube recycling program this year with a shop run system being launched at CoreBike show this weekend.The new program will incorporate bike shops in the recycling system by allowing each shop to be able to return a 15kg carton of inner tubes at a time to local collection points.Once collected the old inner tubes will be returned for free to Schwalbe to be made into new inner tubes. The scheme has already been successful in Germany and the Netherlands and a full-scale rollout is expected to begin this summer in the UK.Tim Ward, from Schwalbe UK, said: “Schwalbe have been leading the way in Europe with this green initiative and sustainability is very important to us as a company. In a world where natural resources are increasingly exploited and under pressure, including rubber supply; it’s important to develop and support recycling technology. It’s estimated that 10-20 million used inner tubes are discarded into landfills each year…Schwalbe are determined to reduce this”.It won’t just be Schwalbe tubes that can be recycled as they are willing to use any brand, including Slime tubes and those with latex sealant inside.