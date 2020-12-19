Round Up: 30 DH World Cup Cockpit Setups Past & Present

Loic Bruni:

Maribor 2020

For the double header in Maribor this year Loic Bruni was running his 31.8mm Joystick bars at 780mm wide with a 28mm rise. He paired this to an adjustable stem with options for a 45-55mm length. For this race he had it set at 55mm.

Troy Brosnan:

Maribor 2020

Troy went for 750mm Canyon G5 bars with 0 rise and a 45mm stem.

Marine Cabirou:

Mont Sainte Anne 2019

For the 2019 World Champs in Maribor, Marine Cabriou was running a 770mm wide Syncros bar and stem combo on her custom Game of Thrones-inspired Gambler.

Amaury Pierron:

Mont Sainte Anne 2019

Pierron went for the more unusual combination of an ENVE M9 carbon handlebar at 800mm and a 40mm Spank stem.

Charlie Harrison:

Val di Sole 2019

For Val di Sole in 2019 Charlie Harrison came set with an aluminum Descendent handlebar which had 25mm of rise and was cut to 790mm. He was also running a 50mm stem.

Nina Hoffmann:

Les Gets 2019

Nina Hoffmann chose a LevelNine handlebar with 20mm rise and a width of 770mm for the 2019 Les Gets World Cup. Nina was running a 50mm stem.

Aaron Gwin:

Maribor 2019

A 50mm Renthal stem and 790mm Renthal bars for Gwin in Maribor for the start of the 2019 season and his first race with Intense.

Danny Hart:

Maribor 2019

Shimano Pro Stealth bar at 760mm for Danny Hart for the 2019 season opener.

Magnus Manson:

Maribor 2019

Canyon G5 parts for the cockpit. Magnus runs his bars at 780mm.

Wyn Masters:

La Bresse 2018

For the wet and slippery racing in La Bresse back in 2018 Wyn Masters went for a 780mm Race Face SixC bars, with 20mm of rise.

Tracey Hannah:

La Bresse 2018

To take on La Bresse in 2018 Tracey Hannah went for a narrow 740mm bar paired with a 50mm Stem.

Lenzerheide 2017

Going back to Lenzerheide in 2017 Tracey was running a slightly wider bar at 760mm although she was still running a 50mm stem.

Martin Maes:

La Bresse 2018

To achieve his incredible win in La Bresse Martin Maes was running 780mm Race Face SixC bars, with 20mm of rise. Martin was running a fairly low cockpit setup, with his fork dropped down to 190mm and only one spacer under the crown.

Adam Brayton:

Vallnord 2018

In Vallnord during the 2018 season Adam Brayton was running a Hope Tech bar cut to 760mm but with the Hope lock-on grips this measurement actually comes closer to 770mm. This was combined with a 50mm Hope stem.

Bernard Kerr:

Val di Sole 2018

A very specific 768mm wide Renthal alloy bar with a 40mm rise for Bernard Kerr in Val di Sole for the 2018 season.

Phil Atwill:

2018

For the 2018 season Phil Atwill was running a 780mm Sixpack Millenium bar with 30mm of rise. He paired this to a Sixpack Millenium 50mm stem.

Leogang 2017

The previous season Atwill was running a Funn 785mm wide Fatboy Supreme handlebar with another 50mm stem.

Isak Leivsson:

Fort William 2018

Isak is running a short, 10mm stem and some extensions inserted into each end of the handlebar bring the length up to a wild 830mm.

Sam Blenkinsop:

Lošinj 2018

Sam's 25mm rise bars measure 815mm wide with grips. The Aurum's front-center can be adjusted with the bike's offset headset cup. His is set 4mm forward from neutral.

Ed Masters:

Lošinj 2018

Ed's 30mm rise Renthal Fatbars are cut down to 770mm on all of his bikes. These are combined with a 35mm clamp Integra stem from Renthal in a 50mm length. Ed is also using a +8mm reach adjust headset to dial in the size.

Greg Williamson:

Lošinj 2018

Renthal Fatbar aluminium 780mm wide, 30mm rise with a 50mm Renthal Integra stem for the rocky trails of Losinj.

Brook Macdonald:

Lošinj 2018

Renthal bars at 30mm rise and 775 width paired to a 50mm Renthal stem for the Bulldog.

Connor Fearon:

Lenzerheide 2017

Connor Fearon opted for a 50mm stem and a Handlebar width between 760-770mm when taking on the slopes of Lenzerheide.

Tahnée Seagrave:

Val di Sole 2017

760mm bars with 20mm rise and a 45.5mm Pro stem for Tahnee.

Rachel Atherton:

Vallnord 2017

Rachel Atherton was running Pro Handlebars at 775mm and a 50mm Pro Stem for Vallnord 2017.

Marcelo Gutierrez:

Leogang 2017

For the flat out Leogang course in 2017 Marcelo Gutierrez was running Truvativ Descendant bars at 800mm and a 50mm stem.

Alex Fayolle:

Fort William 2017

Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore aluminum handlebars cut down to 770mm and Spank stem for Alex Fayolle after his Lourdes 2017 win.

Myriam Nicole:

Lourdes 2017

Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore aluminum handlebars (cut down to 745mm) and 50mm Director stem for Myriam Nicole in Lourdes

Greg Minnaar:

Lourdes 2017

A wide 815mm ENVE carbon bar with 28mm rise for the GOAT when he was debuting the Santa Cruz V10 29er in Lourdes.

Dean Lucas:

Lourdes 2017

ENVE Minnaar handlebars cut to 788mm and an ENVE direct mount stem w/ 5mm spacer for Dean Lucas back in 2017

Remi Thirion:

Lenzerheide 2015

Vallnord 2015

A full Renthal cockpit for Remi at both Vallnord and Lenzerheide, he prefers the aluminium version of the bar rather than the carbon and cuts it down to 770mm. He mates that with a 50mm Integra II stem.

Emmeline Ragot:

Val di Sole 2012

A Renthal aluminum fatbar with a custom personal touch on Ragot's bike, a moto-inspired steering damper. In heavy cornering, it stiffens up the steering feel of the bike. Zero offset stem is also fitted to the Summum