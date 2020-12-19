Round Up: 30 DH World Cup Cockpit Setups Past & Present

Dec 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Just like when we looked at World Cup DH tire choices every rider has their own unique setup for their race cockpit. We have looked back through our collection of bike checks from World Cup races to find some of the bar and stem combos that are being run by some of the world's top riders.



Loic Bruni:
Maribor 2020
For the double header in Maribor this year Loic Bruni was running his 31.8mm Joystick bars at 780mm wide with a 28mm rise. He paired this to an adjustable stem with options for a 45-55mm length. For this race he had it set at 55mm.


Troy Brosnan:

Troy Brosnan Canyon Sender
Maribor 2020
Troy went for 750mm Canyon G5 bars with 0 rise and a 45mm stem.


Marine Cabirou:

Mont Sainte Anne 2019
For the 2019 World Champs in Maribor, Marine Cabriou was running a 770mm wide Syncros bar and stem combo on her custom Game of Thrones-inspired Gambler.


Amaury Pierron:

Mont Sainte Anne 2019
Pierron went for the more unusual combination of an ENVE M9 carbon handlebar at 800mm and a 40mm Spank stem.


Charlie Harrison:

Val di Sole 2019
For Val di Sole in 2019 Charlie Harrison came set with an aluminum Descendent handlebar which had 25mm of rise and was cut to 790mm. He was also running a 50mm stem.


Nina Hoffmann:

Les Gets 2019
Nina Hoffmann chose a LevelNine handlebar with 20mm rise and a width of 770mm for the 2019 Les Gets World Cup. Nina was running a 50mm stem.


Aaron Gwin:

Maribor 2019
A 50mm Renthal stem and 790mm Renthal bars for Gwin in Maribor for the start of the 2019 season and his first race with Intense.


Danny Hart:

Maribor 2019
Shimano Pro Stealth bar at 760mm for Danny Hart for the 2019 season opener.


Magnus Manson:

Maribor 2019
Canyon G5 parts for the cockpit. Magnus runs his bars at 780mm.


Wyn Masters:

Wyn Masters
La Bresse 2018
For the wet and slippery racing in La Bresse back in 2018 Wyn Masters went for a 780mm Race Face SixC bars, with 20mm of rise.


Tracey Hannah:

Tracey Hannah
La Bresse 2018
To take on La Bresse in 2018 Tracey Hannah went for a narrow 740mm bar paired with a 50mm Stem.

Tracey Hannah Bike Check
Lenzerheide 2017
Going back to Lenzerheide in 2017 Tracey was running a slightly wider bar at 760mm although she was still running a 50mm stem.


Martin Maes:

Martin Maes
La Bresse 2018
To achieve his incredible win in La Bresse Martin Maes was running 780mm Race Face SixC bars, with 20mm of rise. Martin was running a fairly low cockpit setup, with his fork dropped down to 190mm and only one spacer under the crown.


Adam Brayton:

Vallnord 2018
In Vallnord during the 2018 season Adam Brayton was running a Hope Tech bar cut to 760mm but with the Hope lock-on grips this measurement actually comes closer to 770mm. This was combined with a 50mm Hope stem.


Bernard Kerr:

Bernard Kerr
Val di Sole 2018
A very specific 768mm wide Renthal alloy bar with a 40mm rise for Bernard Kerr in Val di Sole for the 2018 season.


Phil Atwill:

Sixpack take care of the cockpit with their Millenium bar stem and grips.
2018
For the 2018 season Phil Atwill was running a 780mm Sixpack Millenium bar with 30mm of rise. He paired this to a Sixpack Millenium 50mm stem.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
Leogang 2017
The previous season Atwill was running a Funn 785mm wide Fatboy Supreme handlebar with another 50mm stem.


Isak Leivsson:

Pole Proto
Fort William 2018
Pole Proto
Isak is running a short, 10mm stem and some extensions inserted into each end of the handlebar bring the length up to a wild 830mm.


Sam Blenkinsop:

Sam Blenkinsop 29er
Lošinj 2018
Sam Blenkinsop 29er
Sam's 25mm rise bars measure 815mm wide with grips. The Aurum's front-center can be adjusted with the bike's offset headset cup. His is set 4mm forward from neutral.


Ed Masters:

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Lošinj 2018
Ed's 30mm rise Renthal Fatbars are cut down to 770mm on all of his bikes. These are combined with a 35mm clamp Integra stem from Renthal in a 50mm length. Ed is also using a +8mm reach adjust headset to dial in the size.


Greg Williamson:

Greg Williamson UNNO
Lošinj 2018
Renthal Fatbar aluminium 780mm wide, 30mm rise with a 50mm Renthal Integra stem for the rocky trails of Losinj.


Brook Macdonald:

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Lošinj 2018
Renthal bars at 30mm rise and 775 width paired to a 50mm Renthal stem for the Bulldog.


Connor Fearon:

Connor Fearon Bike Check
Lenzerheide 2017
Connor Fearon opted for a 50mm stem and a Handlebar width between 760-770mm when taking on the slopes of Lenzerheide.


Tahnée Seagrave:

Tahnee Seagrave Transition TR11
Val di Sole 2017
760mm bars with 20mm rise and a 45.5mm Pro stem for Tahnee.


Rachel Atherton:

Rachel Atherton Bike Check
Vallnord 2017
Rachel Atherton was running Pro Handlebars at 775mm and a 50mm Pro Stem for Vallnord 2017.


Marcelo Gutierrez:

Marcelo Gutierrez Bike Check
Leogang 2017
For the flat out Leogang course in 2017 Marcelo Gutierrez was running Truvativ Descendant bars at 800mm and a 50mm stem.


Alex Fayolle:

Spank Suntour Box and TrickStuff make up the front end
Fort William 2017
Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore aluminum handlebars cut down to 770mm and Spank stem for Alex Fayolle after his Lourdes 2017 win.


Myriam Nicole:

Myriam Nicole Commencal DH V4
Lourdes 2017
Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore aluminum handlebars (cut down to 745mm) and 50mm Director stem for Myriam Nicole in Lourdes


Greg Minnaar:

Greg Minnaar V10 29er
Lourdes 2017
A wide 815mm ENVE carbon bar with 28mm rise for the GOAT when he was debuting the Santa Cruz V10 29er in Lourdes.


Dean Lucas:

Intense M16 World Cup Round 1
Lourdes 2017
ENVE Minnaar handlebars cut to 788mm and an ENVE direct mount stem w/ 5mm spacer for Dean Lucas back in 2017


Remi Thirion:

Remi Thirion s Commencal v4
Lenzerheide 2015

BOS fork has a prototype valve in the left leg to keep the front end a little higher catering to Remi s aggressive riding style.
Vallnord 2015

A full Renthal cockpit for Remi at both Vallnord and Lenzerheide, he prefers the aluminium version of the bar rather than the carbon and cuts it down to 770mm. He mates that with a 50mm Integra II stem.


Emmeline Ragot:

A personal touch on Ragot s bike is this moto inspired headset steerer damper. In heavy cornering it stiffens up the steering feel of the bike. Zero offset stem for the Summum.
Val di Sole 2012
A Renthal aluminum fatbar with a custom personal touch on Ragot's bike, a moto-inspired steering damper. In heavy cornering, it stiffens up the steering feel of the bike. Zero offset stem is also fitted to the Summum



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 So folks, do you measure bar width with grips on or off?
I measure it with grips on ( I like grips with a single clamp), measuring fron the futhest outwards point on the grips where I can still put my hand. That is because some grips have a stiffer rubber ring on the outer end.
  • 1 0
 I Like seeing all these 45-55 stems on DH bikes.. where any modern trail bike with a sub 65degree hta almost immediately calls for a 35-40mm stem.. as if it’s not enduro enough if a stem is over 45mm.

Joking aside, what I’m saying i suppose is I’ve been liking the longer 45mm stem that I originally thought “wouldn’t be cool enough” to run on my Megatower enduro bike.. can’t knock it till you’ve truly tried it!
  • 1 0
 So in summary the pros manage to be as fast as they are on the cockpits they are given by sponsors. So when your trying to work out the best bar or stem take a long hard look at yourself and your skills.
  • 1 0
 So a stem is a stem is a stem (for the most part) and bars dont vary a whole h÷ll of a lot.......but not ONE mention of grip choice!? Jeeeez.
  • 1 0
 Bar height would be more interesting.
  • 2 1
 how many are on 31.8 vs 35mm?
  • 1 0
 My GF says it itsnt about the width, but its all about the diameter...

Post a Comment



