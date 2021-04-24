Round Up: 30+ Fabrication Tutorials from Frame Building Legend Paul Brodie

Paul Brodie has forgotten more than many of us will ever learn about bicycles.
The MTB Hall of Famer made his first bike when he was 12, a mini bike
that he designed and built with some help from his father. Many years later, he fell in love with a Ritchey Team Comp and decided to create his own version using tubes from a frame he found in a dumpster.
That early frame helped him become Rocky Mountain's first mountain bike frame builder, and after two years with Rocky, he split off on his own to start Brodie Bicycles. He is credited with creating the sloping top tube design that is now standard on mountain bikes, and he has won two NAHBS awards for a 1988 Whippet replica
in 2012 and a city bike in 2015.
Brodie now teaches Framebuilding 101 at the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia, Canada. When COVID shut down his in-person classes, he needed a pandemic project. While many people in quarantine started baking bread, raising puppies, or — according to my social media feeds — having children, Paul Brodie started a YouTube channel where he posts video tutorials on frame building and other fabrication projects.
It's not all bikes, either. Here's an extra.
More available on Paul Brodie's YouTube channel
