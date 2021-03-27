Round Up: 22 DH World Cup Racers' Suspension Setups

Troy Brosnan

Maribor 2020:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 125psi, 3 tokens



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil

Settings: 375 lb spring



Crankworx Whistler 2018:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 150psi, 4 tokens



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe BlackBox

Settings: 240psi



Crankworx Rotorua 2017:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer Coil

Settings: Firm Spring with 1 preload space



Shock: RockShox Vivid Coil

Settings: 375lb spring



Reece Wilson

2020:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: "I have no idea because we’ve been playing around with it that much. I think if you’re tuning up a bike the clicks don’t really matter, the number of clicks doesn’t matter it’s how it feels."



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil

Settings: 500-575lb spring



Vali Höll

2020:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 125 PSI with 3 tokens



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil

Settings: 250x72.5 at 25% sag with 2 tokens



Brook MacDonald

Crankworx Innsbruck 2020:



Fork: Fox 40 Heritage Edition

Settings: 85-86psi with 4-5 Tokens



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 550lb Spring



Crankworx Innsbruck 2019:



Fork: Fox 40

Settings: 88psi with 5 Tokens, 15 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 11 clicks of Low-Speed Compression



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 550lb Spring with 10 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 9 clicks of Low-Speed Compression



Laurie Greenland

Crankworx Innsbruck 2020:



Fork: Fox 40 Heritage Edition

Settings: 74-76psi with 3 Tokens



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 500lb Spring



Crankworx Innsbruck 2019:



Fork: Fox 40

Settings: 73psi with 5 Tokens, 15 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 11 clicks of Low-Speed Compression



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 475lb Spring with 10 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 8 clicks of Low-Speed Compression



Connor Fearon

Photos: Andy Vathis

2020:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 147psi with 1 Tokens, 3 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 3 clicks of Rebound and Low-Speed Compression is changed depending on the track.



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil

Settings: 450lb Spring with 3 clicks of Rebound and 3 clicks of Compression



Myriam Nicole

2020:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 135psi with 1 click of High-Speed Compression and 12 clicks of Low-Speed Compression



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe

Settings: 168psi



Lourdes 2017:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 160psi



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe

Settings: 110psi



Nina Hoffmann

2020:



Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD

Settings: 82psi with 3 Tokens



Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory RAD

Settings: 475lb spring



Les Gets World Cup 2019:



Fork: Fox 49

Settings: 72psi with 5 Tokens



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 475lb spring



David Trummer

2020:



Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD

Settings: 90psi with 5 Tokens



Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory RAD

Settings: 425lb spring



Wyn Masters

2020:



Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD

Settings: 105psi with 5 Tokens



Shock: Fox X2 Factory RAD

Settings: 205psi with 1 Token



Andreas Kolb

2020:



Fork: Öhlins DH38

Settings: 120psi in the main chamber and 245psi in the ramp-up chamber. 1 Token in the main negative chamber and another Token in the ramp-up chamber.



Shock: Öhlins TTX22M

Settings: 480lb spring



Dakotah Norton

2020:



Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD

Settings: 100psi



Shock: Fox X2 Factory RAD

Settings: 260psi



Maribor World Cup 2019:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 157psi with 5 Tokens



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil with MegNeg

Settings: 450lb spring with 3.5 Tokens



Luca Shaw

2020:



Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD

Settings: 95psi



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 550lb spring



Neko Mulally

2020:



Fork: Fox 40

Settings: 102psi with 5 Tokens



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 550lb spring and BVL tune



Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019:



Fork: Fox 49

Settings: 86psi with 6 Tokens



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 600lb spring



Ben Cathro

2020:



Fork: Fox 40

Settings: 105psi with 12 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 6 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 8 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 4 clicks of High-Speed Rebound



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 575lb spring with 10 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 6 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 8 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 4 clicks of High-Speed Rebound



Bernard Kerr

2019:



Fork: Fox 49

Settings: 82psi with 6 Tokens



Shock: Fox X2

Settings: 225psi with 6 Tokens



Crankworx Rotorua 2019:



Fork: Fox 49

Settings: 81.5psi with 6 Tokens, 10 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 21 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 6 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 4 clicks of High-Speed Rebound



Shock: Fox X2

Settings: 215psi with 'all the' Tokens, 16 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 13 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 15 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 10 clicks of High-Speed Rebound



Charlie Harrison

Val di Sole World Cup 2019:



Fork: Rockshox Boxxer

Settings: 172psi with 1 click (from closed) of High-Speed Compression, 7 clicks (from closed) of Low-Speed Compression and 5 clicks of Rebound



Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe MegNeg

Settings: 243psi with 3 Tokens



Danny Hart

Maribor World Cup 2019:



Fork: Fox 49



Shock: Fox DHX2

Settings: 375lb spring



Phil Atwill

Maribor World Cup 2019:



Fork: Fox 49

Settings: 80psi with 7 Tokens



Shock: Fox X2

Settings: 195psi with 4 Tokens



2017:



Fork: X-Fusion RV1

Settings: Firm spring with 6 Euro coins used as preload spacers.



Shock: X-Fusion Vector Coil

Settings: 475lb spring



Mick Hannah

Crankworx Rotorua 2019:



Fork: SR Suntour RUX

Settings: 75psi, Mick says he runs more damping and tokens as the Rotorua track makes the bike want to dive a lot in the holes on the faster and steeper sections



Shock: Custom Fast Suspension

Settings: 550lb spring



Rémi Thirion

Fort William 2018:



Fork: RockShox Boxxer

Settings: 150psi, Remi prefers a slower and more controlled return stroke than some racers for the rough and rugged Fort William course



Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil

Settings: 475lb spring



Vaea Verbeeck

Lenzerheide 2017:



Fork: RochShox Boxxer Coil

Settings: Firm spring



Shock: RockShox Vivid Coil

Settings: 300lb spring



