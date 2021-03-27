Round Up: 22 DH World Cup Racers' Suspension Setups

Mar 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Every rider has their own unique setup for their suspension with some keeping similar settings across venues and others changing everything up to fit the course conditions. Some riders are pretty secretive about their settings but we have looked back through our collection of bike checks from World Cup races to round up some of the suspension setups run by the world's top riders.


Troy Brosnan
Height: 5'9" / 175cm
Weight: 165 lb / 75kg
Taken from 2020


Troy Brosnan Canyon Sender
Troy Brosnan Canyon Sender

Maribor 2020:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 125psi, 3 tokens

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil
Settings: 375 lb spring

Troy Brosnan Canyon Sender
Troy Brosnan Canyon Sender

Crankworx Whistler 2018:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 150psi, 4 tokens

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe BlackBox
Settings: 240psi

375lb spring for Brosnan
Brosnan was running Maxxis Shorty s front and rear.

Crankworx Rotorua 2017:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Coil
Settings: Firm Spring with 1 preload space

Shock: RockShox Vivid Coil
Settings: 375lb spring


Reece Wilson
Height: 5’10 / 178cm
Weight: 74kg
Taken from 2020



2020:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: "I have no idea because we’ve been playing around with it that much. I think if you’re tuning up a bike the clicks don’t really matter, the number of clicks doesn’t matter it’s how it feels."

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil
Settings: 500-575lb spring


Vali Höll
Height: 160cm
Weight: 65kg
Taken from 2020



2020:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 125 PSI with 3 tokens

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil
Settings: 250x72.5 at 25% sag with 2 tokens


Brook MacDonald
Height: 1m 75cm
Weight: 83kg
Taken from 2019



Crankworx Innsbruck 2020:

Fork: Fox 40 Heritage Edition
Settings: 85-86psi with 4-5 Tokens

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 550lb Spring


Crankworx Innsbruck 2019:

Fork: Fox 40
Settings: 88psi with 5 Tokens, 15 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 11 clicks of Low-Speed Compression

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 550lb Spring with 10 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 9 clicks of Low-Speed Compression


Laurie Greenland
Height: 1m 68cm
Weight: 73kg
Taken from 2019


Mondraker Summum
Mondraker Summum

Crankworx Innsbruck 2020:

Fork: Fox 40 Heritage Edition
Settings: 74-76psi with 3 Tokens

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 500lb Spring


Crankworx Innsbruck 2019:

Fork: Fox 40
Settings: 73psi with 5 Tokens, 15 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 11 clicks of Low-Speed Compression

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 475lb Spring with 10 clicks of High-Speed Compression and 8 clicks of Low-Speed Compression


Connor Fearon
Height: 177cm / 5'10"
Weight: 72kg / 159 lb
Taken from 2020


Connor Fearon bike vs bike
Connor Fearon bike vs bike
Photos: Andy Vathis

2020:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 147psi with 1 Tokens, 3 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 3 clicks of Rebound and Low-Speed Compression is changed depending on the track.

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil
Settings: 450lb Spring with 3 clicks of Rebound and 3 clicks of Compression


Myriam Nicole
Height: 5'4" / 1.64m
Weight: 128lb / 58kg
Taken from 2017



2020:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 135psi with 1 click of High-Speed Compression and 12 clicks of Low-Speed Compression

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe
Settings: 168psi

Myriam Nicole Commencal DH V4
Myriam Nicole Commencal DH V4

Lourdes 2017:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 160psi

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe
Settings: 110psi


Nina Hoffmann
Height: 172 cm/5'8"
Weight: 68kg/149lbs.
Taken from 2020


Photo Leopold Hermann
Photo Leopold Hermann

2020:

Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD
Settings: 82psi with 3 Tokens

Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory RAD
Settings: 475lb spring


Les Gets World Cup 2019:

Fork: Fox 49
Settings: 72psi with 5 Tokens

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 475lb spring


David Trummer
Height: 184 cm/6'1"
Weight: 74kg/163lbs.
Taken from 2020



2020:

Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD
Settings: 90psi with 5 Tokens

Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory RAD
Settings: 425lb spring


Wyn Masters
Height: 185 cm/6'1"
Weight: Between 84 and 87kg/185-191lbs.
Taken from 2020



2020:

Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD
Settings: 105psi with 5 Tokens

Shock: Fox X2 Factory RAD
Settings: 205psi with 1 Token


Andreas Kolb
Height: 184 cm / 6'0"
Weight: 75kg / 165lbs.
Taken from 2020


Photo Leopold Hermann
Photo Leopold Hermann

2020:

Fork: Öhlins DH38
Settings: 120psi in the main chamber and 245psi in the ramp-up chamber. 1 Token in the main negative chamber and another Token in the ramp-up chamber.

Shock: Öhlins TTX22M
Settings: 480lb spring


Dakotah Norton
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 175lb / 79 kg
Taken from 2019



2020:

Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD
Settings: 100psi

Shock: Fox X2 Factory RAD
Settings: 260psi


Maribor World Cup 2019:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 157psi with 5 Tokens

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil with MegNeg
Settings: 450lb spring with 3.5 Tokens


Luca Shaw
Height: 6' / 182cm
Weight: 175 lbs / 79 kg
Taken from 2020



2020:

Fork: Fox 49 Factory RAD
Settings: 95psi

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 550lb spring


Neko Mulally
Height: 6' / 182cm
Weight: 185 lbs / 84 kg
Taken from 2020



2020:

Fork: Fox 40
Settings: 102psi with 5 Tokens

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 550lb spring and BVL tune

Neko Mullaly
Neko Mullaly

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019:

Fork: Fox 49
Settings: 86psi with 6 Tokens

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 600lb spring


Ben Cathro
Height: 6’7 / 199cm
Weight: 93kg
Taken from 2020



2020:

Fork: Fox 40
Settings: 105psi with 12 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 6 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 8 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 4 clicks of High-Speed Rebound

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 575lb spring with 10 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 6 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 8 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 4 clicks of High-Speed Rebound


Bernard Kerr
Height: 178cm
Weight: 79kg
Taken from 2019



2019:

Fork: Fox 49
Settings: 82psi with 6 Tokens

Shock: Fox X2
Settings: 225psi with 6 Tokens

Pivot Phoenix 29

Crankworx Rotorua 2019:

Fork: Fox 49
Settings: 81.5psi with 6 Tokens, 10 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 21 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 6 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 4 clicks of High-Speed Rebound

Shock: Fox X2
Settings: 215psi with 'all the' Tokens, 16 clicks of Low-Speed Compression, 13 clicks of High-Speed Compression, 15 clicks of Low-Speed Rebound and 10 clicks of High-Speed Rebound


Charlie Harrison
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 174lb
Taken from 2019



Val di Sole World Cup 2019:

Fork: Rockshox Boxxer
Settings: 172psi with 1 click (from closed) of High-Speed Compression, 7 clicks (from closed) of Low-Speed Compression and 5 clicks of Rebound

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe MegNeg
Settings: 243psi with 3 Tokens


Danny Hart
Height: 5ft 9in / 175 cm
Weight: 154 lb / 70kg
Taken from 2019



Maribor World Cup 2019:

Fork: Fox 49

Shock: Fox DHX2
Settings: 375lb spring


Phil Atwill
Height: 6ft / 182cm
Weight: Around 154lb (70kg)
Taken from 2017



Maribor World Cup 2019:

Fork: Fox 49
Settings: 80psi with 7 Tokens

Shock: Fox X2
Settings: 195psi with 4 Tokens

Phil Atwill Bike Check
Phil Atwill Bike Check

2017:

Fork: X-Fusion RV1
Settings: Firm spring with 6 Euro coins used as preload spacers.

Shock: X-Fusion Vector Coil
Settings: 475lb spring


Mick Hannah
Height: 6'
Weight: 176 lbs
Taken from 2019



Crankworx Rotorua 2019:

Fork: SR Suntour RUX
Settings: 75psi, Mick says he runs more damping and tokens as the Rotorua track makes the bike want to dive a lot in the holes on the faster and steeper sections

Shock: Custom Fast Suspension
Settings: 550lb spring


Rémi Thirion
Height: 174cm
Weight: 72kg
Taken from 2018


Remi Thirion
Remi Thirion

Fort William 2018:

Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Settings: 150psi, Remi prefers a slower and more controlled return stroke than some racers for the rough and rugged Fort William course

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil
Settings: 475lb spring


Vaea Verbeeck
Height: 5ft 7in / 170cm
Weight: 150lb / 68kg
Taken from 2017


Vaea Verbeeck Bike Check
Vaea Verbeeck Bike Check

Lenzerheide 2017:

Fork: RochShox Boxxer Coil
Settings: Firm spring

Shock: RockShox Vivid Coil
Settings: 300lb spring



Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
122429 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
111563 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
107963 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
63293 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
57714 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
55987 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
49476 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
46795 views

11 Comments

  • 2 1
 Whenever these articles (and "can you identify x bike") pop up it must be a slow day... To be fair, spring has finally sprung and I'm not shocked that PB staffers are spending time riding their bikes instead of being coiled up at home writing articles.
  • 4 0
 Most of them were absolute coilers, but some of them were shockers.
  • 2 0
 Troy Brosnan: 75kg - 125psi, 3 tokens
Vali Höll: 65kg - 125 PSI with 3 tokens

What the hell?
  • 2 0
 Whar rhe Höll to be correct
  • 1 0
 Different compression tune? Or just track and personal taste?
  • 1 0
 ‘Firm spring with 6 Euro coins used as preload spacers.‘

I wonder how much those cost.
  • 1 0
 It's be interesting to add if the suspension has been specifically internally tuned for the rider in any way.
  • 1 0
 I appreciate Wyn’s candid take on his weight. Can relate. Haha.
  • 1 0
 World champs winner, what settings do you have? ' I have no idea ' LOL
  • 1 0
 Their mechanic probably set it up.
  • 1 0
 Bruni?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011823
Mobile Version of Website