Round Up: 22 DH World Cup Racers' Suspension Setups

Every rider has their own unique setup for their suspension with some keeping similar settings across venues and others changing everything up to fit the course conditions. Some riders are pretty secretive about their settings but we have looked back through our collection of bike checks from World Cup races to round up some of the suspension setups run by the world's top riders.
Troy BrosnanHeight:
5'9" / 175cmWeight:
165 lb / 75kgTaken from 2020
Reece WilsonHeight:
5’10 / 178cmWeight:
74kgTaken from 2020
Vali HöllHeight:
160cmWeight:
65kgTaken from 2020
Brook MacDonaldHeight:
1m 75cmWeight:
83kgTaken from 2019
Laurie GreenlandHeight:
1m 68cmWeight:
73kgTaken from 2019
Connor FearonHeight:
177cm / 5'10"Weight:
72kg / 159 lbTaken from 2020
Myriam NicoleHeight:
5'4" / 1.64mWeight:
128lb / 58kgTaken from 2017
Nina HoffmannHeight:
172 cm/5'8"Weight:
68kg/149lbs.Taken from 2020
David TrummerHeight:
184 cm/6'1"Weight:
74kg/163lbs.Taken from 2020
Wyn MastersHeight:
185 cm/6'1"Weight:
Between 84 and 87kg/185-191lbs.Taken from 2020
Andreas KolbHeight:
184 cm / 6'0"Weight:
75kg / 165lbs.Taken from 2020
Dakotah NortonHeight:
5'11" / 180cmWeight:
175lb / 79 kgTaken from 2019
Luca ShawHeight:
6' / 182cmWeight:
175 lbs / 79 kgTaken from 2020
Neko MulallyHeight:
6' / 182cmWeight:
185 lbs / 84 kgTaken from 2020
Ben CathroHeight:
6’7 / 199cmWeight:
93kgTaken from 2020
Bernard KerrHeight:
178cmWeight:
79kgTaken from 2019
Charlie HarrisonHeight:
6'1"Weight:
174lbTaken from 2019
Danny HartHeight:
5ft 9in / 175 cmWeight:
154 lb / 70kgTaken from 2019
Phil AtwillHeight:
6ft / 182cmWeight:
Around 154lb (70kg)Taken from 2017
Mick HannahHeight:
6'Weight:
176 lbsTaken from 2019
Rémi ThirionHeight:
174cmWeight:
72kgTaken from 2018
Vaea VerbeeckHeight:
5ft 7in / 170cmWeight:
150lb / 68kgTaken from 2017
11 Comments
Vali Höll: 65kg - 125 PSI with 3 tokens
What the hell?
I wonder how much those cost.
Post a Comment