Round Up: 4 Eco Initiatives from Chris King, Elite, Giro and the UCI

We capture and separate all of the chips of aluminum and steel that are made while turning barstock into our parts. We then strain and separate the cutting oil while compacting the loose chips into dense and compact pucks of material. This makes them easier to transport and more efficient to recycle.



While recapturing the chips we also recapture our cutting fluid because we use organic canola oil instead of a traditional cutting fluid which has to be changed often, creating large amounts of waste, cutting inconsistency, and can be a skin irritant for workers. Our canola oil is US sourced and has an infinite lifespan as long as we recapture and strain/centrifuge it, and can be recycled if we ever stopped using it for some reason. This oil causes us to machine slower than a traditional cutting fluid but we believe that the environmental benefits far outweigh the slower machining speed.