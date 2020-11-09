Round Up: 4 New Green Initiatives from Endura, Clif, Thule and the UCI

We are very pleased with the renewal and extension of this historic partnership which links our Federation with Santini, one of the UCI’s and cycling’s most faithful supporters.



We would also like to commend the Italian brand’s implication in the development of eco-friendly products. This is in line with one of the priorities of the UCI, which places much emphasis on the promotion of the bicycle for a healthy environment. The UCI World Champion jersey will now be not only a symbol of sporting excellence but also of commitment to sustainable development. — David Lappartient, UCI President