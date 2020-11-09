Round Up: 4 New Green Initiatives from Endura, Clif, Thule and the UCI

Recently we have covered the latest initiatives from the UK based group Trash Free Trails
and the steps that both Trek and Cannondale are taking to limit the plastic use in their packaging
so here are four smaller announcements on new eco-initiatives that will hopefully help lessen the impact of our sport.Alpkit:
The UK based outdoor retailer and sister brand to Sonder Bikes, Alpkit, has joined Chris King
in becoming a certified B Corp
.
By becoming a B Corp, Alpkit has joined a growing collective of brands that have been recognised as a "force for good." B Corps are businesses that must meet the highest standard of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Unlike similar certifications, a B Corp is not just for a single product or service but for the whole business.
|As a small, independent business we need to make money, but we don’t do it at the expense of others or at the expense of the wild places we love. We know we’re not perfect and don’t have all the answers. However, we are determined to live the change we want to see and we work every day to make things a bit better. We’re advocates of the highest ethical standards and have always chosen the most environmentally preferable method of production.— Alpkit
Last year Alpkit worked together with the Ethical Consumer Magazine to become the first UK outdoor brand to publish a fully comprehensive sustainability report. For 2020 it took further steps to follow the rigorous assessments to become a B Corp.
|Whilst we’re proud of what we’ve achieved, we recognise these are just the foundations and there’s still plenty of work to be done. As a B Corp, we join an ever-growing group of companies around the world who, like us, choose to do business the right way. All B Corps work towards the same goals and together we have a much bigger impact. We will speed up progress to a circular economy and continue to reduce our environmental impact, treat animals humanely, build a better business and give back.— Alpkit
Clif:
Clif Bar has signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment and it has announced by 2025 it will change all of its packagings so it is reusable, recyclable, or compostable.
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is a UK registered charity that aims to inspire a generation to re-think, re-design & build a positive future through the framework of a circular economy. Alongside the new commitment to change its packaging so it can be reused, recycled, or composted by 2025 Clif also aims to;
- Have 25% of the plastic used in its packaging made from renewable or recycled materials.
- Cut out any unneeded plastic packaging, with a goal of using 10% less.
- Drive awareness and education through the packaging. They will start this by adding the How2Recycle label which will provide clear instructions on how to dispose of it.
Their final goal will be to remove 1 million pounds of plastic waste from the environment, whether that is preventing plastic waste or by cleaning up the waste on public lands or in waterways.
|Clif Bar & Company has fueled world-class competitors and everyday athletes for more than 25 years. But that’s just part of our story. At Clif, we are committed to crafting foods with purpose, for people, and for the planet.
That means striving to be as thoughtful about our packaging as we are about our organic, plant-based ingredients. Over the years we’ve eliminated, reduced and recycled. Now we’re making our boldest, most urgent commitment yet.— Clif
Thule:
The Thule Group has recently announced that it will now be committing to a reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions after signing Science Based Targets.
Following the announcement, the business will now be monitored by external auditors as it pledges to reduce its environmental impact within the company and externally with suppliers. Science Based Targets is a joint collaboration between the CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) with an overall goal to create an international reporting standard that facilitates follow-up and comparison between companies and industries.
|With the signing of Science Based Targets, we do not just set ambitious goals for this part of our sustainability work. We are also part of a context that effectively and scientifically evaluates the results of our measures. Through the signing, we will also fully include our suppliers in our own sustainability work. In other words, we are taking a clear further step in our ambition to contribute to sustainable and responsible development from a social, environmental as well as economic perspective.— Kajsa von Geijer, SVP HR and Sustainability at Thule Group
UCI:
As part of the continuing partnership between the UCI and Santini, which began in 1988, all World Champion jerseys from the 2021 Cyclo-Cross World Champs will be "eco friendly" and made from Polartec. The packaging has also been changed to be biodegradable.
|The development of the eco-friendly UCI World Champion jersey epitomises our company’s commitment to the environment. For years now, we have been choosing local zero-miles suppliers and we are using more and more eco-friendly fabrics for our technical cycling wear. Not just the jerseys but also the packaging will be environmentally-friendly from now on. All the jersey wrappings will be compostable— Monica Santini, CEO of Santini Cycling Wear
|We are very pleased with the renewal and extension of this historic partnership which links our Federation with Santini, one of the UCI’s and cycling’s most faithful supporters.
We would also like to commend the Italian brand’s implication in the development of eco-friendly products. This is in line with one of the priorities of the UCI, which places much emphasis on the promotion of the bicycle for a healthy environment. The UCI World Champion jersey will now be not only a symbol of sporting excellence but also of commitment to sustainable development.— David Lappartient, UCI President
