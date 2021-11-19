Round Up: 6 Made in the USA Cranksets

We love to write about exciting handmade bike frames and the builders behind those creations, but let's not forget the other essentials that make a bike a bike
. A great frame, after all, is just a piece of neat wall art until it's fitted with the parts that make the bike go. Therefore, today we're highlighting six small and medium-sized brands that make cranks in the USA.
There are small-scale operations all over the world that make high-quality components, but the USA loves to pride itself on its industrial roots, and lately we've seen a few exciting new names break into the American-made parts world - especially those that make cranks. There's something to be said for the grit and creativity it takes to start locally manufacturing bike parts, so here's a list of those brands, new and old, that are doing things their own way and powering ahead with their USA-made cranks.
Ignite Catalyst Cranks
Ignite, a New Jersey brand that makes aluminum cranks and other components in-house, released its Catalyst mountain bike cranks earlier this year, cranks that seem equally at home on a carbon wonderbike and an all-metal cruiser. The cranks are available in lengths from 155mm to 175mm in 5mm steps, but if you need something different, engineer Ian Colquhoun is happy to work with customers to figure out the right custom options, both in terms of length and colors. The stock colors are silver, black, and purple (of course), but customers can choose to personalize their orders with custom base colors and hardware. Starting at 510g, they are a bit lighter than most mass-produced aluminum cranks, too.
Details
|Catalyst Cranks laugh at rock strikes and 1400w sprints. Strap on some bags and bikepack the world knowing a drop off the front of a bus in Nepal won't leave you with shattered parts.—Ignite Components
• Made in Allamuchy, New Jersey
• 30mm spindle
• Custom lengths, anodizing, and ceramic coatings available
Boone Technologies Twist! V2.0
I'm pretty jazzed on the sci-fi look, even if Boone has stepped back from the full futuristic craze
and returned to its '90s Twist! roots with the Twist! V2.0. The Twist! V2.0, while seeming more sensible than the Cranx! linked above, still bring plenty of retro flair to the domestically-manufactured cranks game, and are Boone's return to the mountain bike industry after 25 years away, during which the brand instead made titanium wedding rings. These new Twist! cranks are available for BB30 or old-school square taper interfaces, weigh in at about 175g per arm (170mm), and are available with both polished and raw finishes. As for those other ones that look like they're either from 1950 or 2050? They don't appear to be available on Boone's website at the moment, but for the sake of all the reckless hearts out there who lean into the weird and wonderful, I hope they stick around.Details
• Made to order in Kennesaw, Georgia
• Available for BB30 or square taper interface standards
• The same nostalgic 90-degree twist you remember from the '90s
• Boone also makes titanium Adapt-Rs to fit Boone's chainring spline system to existing chainring interfaces
• US$395
• More info at booneti.com
& @boonetechnologies
White Industries M30 Crank
White Industries, based in California, makes aluminum parts for mountain, gravel, and road bikes, and its M30 cranks are a go-to for anyone looking to build up a metal bike using locally manufactured parts without breaking the bank. The crankarms come in lengths ranging from 165mm to 180mm, mostly in 5mm increments but with a 172.5mm length thrown in for good measure. The cranks come with a 30mm spindle and work with BSA, T47, and PF30 bottom bracket systems. The cranks are available in silver or anodized black, with colored extractor bolts available to add some personality.Details
• Made in Petaluma, California
• 165mm-180mm
• Available in black or silver with red, blue, pink, purple, black, gold extractor bolts
• Available in mountain, gravel, and road versions and BSA, T47, and PF30 BBs
• 570g for arms, spindle, and hardware at 175mm
• 2024 aluminum
• White also offers compatible narrow-wide chainrings
• US$320
• More info at whiteind.com
(website currently undergoing maintenance) & @whiteind
5 Dev
If we're giving out awards for bike part beauty, 5 Dev deserves at least a nomination for the 7075 cranks. The new cranks from the California brand are CNC-machined from 7075 aluminum, as the name suggests; are available in 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths; and come with an aluminum preload ring, a trend we are thankfully starting to see take off. They weigh 550g at 170mm long with a 30mm spindle, putting them on par with some of the other highest quality aluminum cranks. 5 Dev also makes an eMTB version in a shorter 160mm length.
5 Dev is a branch of 5th Axis, a sophisticated machining company that's exciting to see enter the bike industry.Details
• Made of lightweight 7075 aluminum
• Available in 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths, plus 160mm and 165mm for eMTBs
• Compatible with SRAM direct-mount chainrings
Lightning Cycle Dynamics
If you thought this list would only contain metal cranks, you thought wrong. Lightning has been in the bike industry since the dawn of time, or at least since 1977. The California brand was started by a rocket scientist who prefers recumbent bikes over upright ones and so began making the eccentric pairing of high-performance recumbent bikes and lightweight carbon cranks. The cranks come in a variety of lengths and BB standards to fit everything from everyday road and mountain bikes to recumbent and tandem ones. They are fitted with removable aluminum spiders to be adaptable between chainring standards, and come in XO and XX1 versions that start at 420g (including Lightning's BB and spider).Details
• Made in Lompoc, California
• Available for all kinds of bikes
• 160mm to 190mm length range in 2.5mm increments
• Available in gloss or matte finish, with or without the Lightning logo
• Comes with bottom bracket of choice, variety of standards available
• US$890
• More info at lightningbikes.com
Profile Racing
Profile Racing actually started as a racecar chassis shop in Flemington, New Jersey, but the brand has become known for its BMX parts in the half century since its inception. The brand's focus has remained on making sturdy steel, aluminum, and titanium parts that will withstand the test of time, and it now manufactures not only for BMX bikes but for mountain and even road bikes.
The product we'll focus on is Profile's Elite cranks, which Profile says are the stiffest cranks the brand has ever made. The steel crankarms are burly, weighing in at more than 300g per arm, but Profile acknowledges that they're oversized, and the focus clearly is on making them strong, not svelte, and the brand backs up that confidence with a lifetime warranty to the original owner.Details
• Made in St. Petersburg, Florida
• Made of 4130 Chromoly with titanium spindle
• Available in smaller increments than most crankarms: 170mm, 172mm, 175mm, 177mm, 180mm, and 182mm
• Crankarms available in chrome, black, and white
32 Comments
Need tight pics before Xmas
I'd buy one... for the Mrs. ofc... wait wut?
Post a Comment