Round Up: 6 Made in the USA Cranksets

Nov 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

ROUND UP
6 Manufacturers
Making Cranks in the USA

We love to write about exciting handmade bike frames and the builders behind those creations, but let's not forget the other essentials that make a bike a bike. A great frame, after all, is just a piece of neat wall art until it's fitted with the parts that make the bike go. Therefore, today we're highlighting six small and medium-sized brands that make cranks in the USA.

There are small-scale operations all over the world that make high-quality components, but the USA loves to pride itself on its industrial roots, and lately we've seen a few exciting new names break into the American-made parts world - especially those that make cranks. There's something to be said for the grit and creativity it takes to start locally manufacturing bike parts, so here's a list of those brands, new and old, that are doing things their own way and powering ahead with their USA-made cranks.




Ignite Catalyst Cranks

Ignite's Catalyst cranks are available in silver, black, purple, or just about any custom colors and designs to suit your fancy.

Custom anything.
Ignite says these cranks are enduro strong and road bike light.

Ignite, a New Jersey brand that makes aluminum cranks and other components in-house, released its Catalyst mountain bike cranks earlier this year, cranks that seem equally at home on a carbon wonderbike and an all-metal cruiser. The cranks are available in lengths from 155mm to 175mm in 5mm steps, but if you need something different, engineer Ian Colquhoun is happy to work with customers to figure out the right custom options, both in terms of length and colors. The stock colors are silver, black, and purple (of course), but customers can choose to personalize their orders with custom base colors and hardware. Starting at 510g, they are a bit lighter than most mass-produced aluminum cranks, too.

bigquotesCatalyst Cranks laugh at rock strikes and 1400w sprints. Strap on some bags and bikepack the world knowing a drop off the front of a bus in Nepal won't leave you with shattered parts.Ignite Components


Details
• Made in Allamuchy, New Jersey
• 30mm spindle
• Custom lengths, anodizing, and ceramic coatings available
• 510-550g - arms, spindle, and hardware
• 3-bolt splined chainring mounting
• Pricing starts at US$399
• More info at ignitecomponents.com and @ignitecomponents




Boone Technologies Twist! V2.0

Need a crank that doubles as a mirror?

These Twist! V2.0 have the same 90-degree twist as the originals.
The styling is from the '90s, but these have been modernized.

I'm pretty jazzed on the sci-fi look, even if Boone has stepped back from the full futuristic craze and returned to its '90s Twist! roots with the Twist! V2.0. The Twist! V2.0, while seeming more sensible than the Cranx! linked above, still bring plenty of retro flair to the domestically-manufactured cranks game, and are Boone's return to the mountain bike industry after 25 years away, during which the brand instead made titanium wedding rings. These new Twist! cranks are available for BB30 or old-school square taper interfaces, weigh in at about 175g per arm (170mm), and are available with both polished and raw finishes. As for those other ones that look like they're either from 1950 or 2050? They don't appear to be available on Boone's website at the moment, but for the sake of all the reckless hearts out there who lean into the weird and wonderful, I hope they stick around.

Details
• Made to order in Kennesaw, Georgia
• Available for BB30 or square taper interface standards
• The same nostalgic 90-degree twist you remember from the '90s
• Boone also makes titanium Adapt-Rs to fit Boone's chainring spline system to existing chainring interfaces
• US$395
• More info at booneti.com & @boonetechnologies




White Industries M30 Crank

The White Industries cranks are sleek and industrial.

Want a chainring, too? White has you covered.
Want a colorful extractor bolt? You can have that, too.


White Industries, based in California, makes aluminum parts for mountain, gravel, and road bikes, and its M30 cranks are a go-to for anyone looking to build up a metal bike using locally manufactured parts without breaking the bank. The crankarms come in lengths ranging from 165mm to 180mm, mostly in 5mm increments but with a 172.5mm length thrown in for good measure. The cranks come with a 30mm spindle and work with BSA, T47, and PF30 bottom bracket systems. The cranks are available in silver or anodized black, with colored extractor bolts available to add some personality.


Details
• Made in Petaluma, California
• 165mm-180mm
• Available in black or silver with red, blue, pink, purple, black, gold extractor bolts
• Available in mountain, gravel, and road versions and BSA, T47, and PF30 BBs
• 570g for arms, spindle, and hardware at 175mm
• 2024 aluminum
• White also offers compatible narrow-wide chainrings
• US$320
• More info at whiteind.com (website currently undergoing maintenance) & @whiteind




5 Dev

The beauty contest has been won.

5 Dev is quite new, but the system already seems dialed.
At 550g and $499, the cranks are a little on the pricey side, but are also meticulously-tooled and seem to be where art meets functionality.


If we're giving out awards for bike part beauty, 5 Dev deserves at least a nomination for the 7075 cranks. The new cranks from the California brand are CNC-machined from 7075 aluminum, as the name suggests; are available in 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths; and come with an aluminum preload ring, a trend we are thankfully starting to see take off. They weigh 550g at 170mm long with a 30mm spindle, putting them on par with some of the other highest quality aluminum cranks. 5 Dev also makes an eMTB version in a shorter 160mm length.

5 Dev is a branch of 5th Axis, a sophisticated machining company that's exciting to see enter the bike industry.


Details
• Made of lightweight 7075 aluminum
• Available in 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths, plus 160mm and 165mm for eMTBs
• Compatible with SRAM direct-mount chainrings
• 29mm and 30mm spindle options
• 550g
• US$499.99
• More info at ride5dev.com & @dward_design




Lightning Cycle Dynamics

Weight weenies rejoice.

This might be the most carbon-y of all carbon cranks.
There are both old-school and modern configurations.


If you thought this list would only contain metal cranks, you thought wrong. Lightning has been in the bike industry since the dawn of time, or at least since 1977. The California brand was started by a rocket scientist who prefers recumbent bikes over upright ones and so began making the eccentric pairing of high-performance recumbent bikes and lightweight carbon cranks. The cranks come in a variety of lengths and BB standards to fit everything from everyday road and mountain bikes to recumbent and tandem ones. They are fitted with removable aluminum spiders to be adaptable between chainring standards, and come in XO and XX1 versions that start at 420g (including Lightning's BB and spider).


Details
• Made in Lompoc, California
• Available for all kinds of bikes
• 160mm to 190mm length range in 2.5mm increments
• Available in gloss or matte finish, with or without the Lightning logo
• Comes with bottom bracket of choice, variety of standards available
• US$890
• More info at lightningbikes.com




Profile Racing

Sturdy, stiff, stylish. Check, check, check.

There are both white and black powder coat options.
The whole set comes in a decorative gift box.


Profile Racing actually started as a racecar chassis shop in Flemington, New Jersey, but the brand has become known for its BMX parts in the half century since its inception. The brand's focus has remained on making sturdy steel, aluminum, and titanium parts that will withstand the test of time, and it now manufactures not only for BMX bikes but for mountain and even road bikes.

The product we'll focus on is Profile's Elite cranks, which Profile says are the stiffest cranks the brand has ever made. The steel crankarms are burly, weighing in at more than 300g per arm, but Profile acknowledges that they're oversized, and the focus clearly is on making them strong, not svelte, and the brand backs up that confidence with a lifetime warranty to the original owner.


Details
• Made in St. Petersburg, Florida
• Made of 4130 Chromoly with titanium spindle
• Available in smaller increments than most crankarms: 170mm, 172mm, 175mm, 177mm, 180mm, and 182mm
• Crankarms available in chrome, black, and white
• 311g per arm, plus another ~176g for spindle
• Lifetime warranty to original purchaser
• US$466.99 – $497.99
• More info at profileracing.com & @profile_racing


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Cranks 5 Dev Boone Technologies Ignite Lightning Profile Racing White Industries


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
190253 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
130298 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
104389 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
45671 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
42012 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
41642 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
38549 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
37887 views

32 Comments

  • 4 0
 Great follow up to the short crank article from the other day. While searching for shorter cranks for my current build I looked all over for some 160's or 165's. All I could come up with were the FSA Comets which aren't compatible with my frame (good thing I didn't figure that out until I already owned them). Some cool options if they're in you budget. Not mine, hence the FSA's.
  • 2 0
 check out Canfield's cranks too. they're all about the short.
  • 2 0
 I rally like that Boone can be used with multiple spider interfaces and 5dev is using the sram interface. It seems the sram one is becoming the most common, which is nice. It is a pain with evry manufacture having their own unique interface.
  • 5 1
 First they set us up with the "your cranks are too long" article, and then show us some nice cranks to buy. Well played Outside
  • 1 0
 The Boone design is dated. If the 90deg twist is inspired by designs from the 90's, they should have given it one more thought, a modern twist and have designed cranks with a 20deg twist. And no, calling it the Twist! V2.0 isn't just quite the same.
  • 4 0
 The 5 Dev cranks reminds me of the Middleburn DH cranks I had before you were born
  • 1 0
 the ones where the ends fell off or the later ones
  • 3 0
 They are all very nice and very expensive
  • 2 0
 Where is Dangerholm? I can see him mouth watering!
Need tight pics before Xmas
  • 4 0
 Zero of these cranksets are light enough for Gustav.
  • 1 0
 Dangerholm should do holiday cards or a calendar.

I'd buy one... for the Mrs. ofc... wait wut?
  • 3 0
 M7100. Super boring, but up there for Performance, no doubt.
  • 1 0
 If I were buying cranks right now I would not buy hollowtech cranks. More than a few reports of shimano road cranks failing and some of their mountain bike cranks as well.
  • 4 1
 No wonder why people choose oversea production
  • 1 0
 Kind of my reaction too (although I have a soft spot for my hometown company, White Ind.).
  • 1 0
 Those white industry cranks are super nice on retro styled builds. as for Profiles timeless classics on any build if your not a bitch.
  • 5 6
 But do they come in 157.25 length? LoL. They plant the seed with the "science says shorter cranks are best" then slip in the article about local custom made cranksets. The plebs eat. It. Up.
  • 4 0
 You're right, they should do an article on XX1, XTR, and Race Face/Next. That would be interesting.
  • 1 0
 Profiles will last longer than 5 years, even after you accidently run them over with your Tacoma.
  • 1 0
 the understated style of those White Industries cranks is amazing. I would love a set of those.
  • 1 0
 I have been abusing my WI cranks for years now and they are no worse for wear. Additionally the crew that makes them are all super cool and down to earth. Well worth checking out the shop in Petaluma.
  • 1 0
 I always wanted a pair of those Boone Twist cranks. They win the beauty contest for me.
  • 2 0
 Are Cane Creek's Ti EEwings not USA made?
  • 1 0
 Good to see that people are still manufacturing with rainbows like in the old days.
  • 1 0
 What is the difference between 5 Dev Ebike cranks and Std. cranks? That is a new one for me.....
  • 1 0
 Soulja boy is doing bikes now?
  • 2 0
 good old 1990s
  • 1 0
 Astonishing looking cranks... And prices
  • 1 0
 I'm glad I'm not the only one with an irrational love of cranks
  • 2 0
 Carbon has become boring
  • 1 0
 Not the best time for "website maintenance" White Industries!
  • 1 0
 Paging @salespunk

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009199
Mobile Version of Website