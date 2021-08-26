Round Up: 6 of the Best Trail Dog Videos from the Past Year

Thumbnail by Sterling Lorence for Shimano. See more of his incredible trail dog images that were shot alongside with the above video here
We did a round up of 14 of the best dog edits
back in March of 2020, but we thought we should share a few more for International Dog Day today, because who has ever seen enough dogs scrubbing jumps and taking sick inside lines?
By the way, if you missed it on April Fools, you should probably check out check out Kona's "Instant Trail Dogs"
. Bonus Dog Content:16 Dogs of Crankworx 2018Photo Epic: Gone to the Dogs - Crankworx Whistler 2019Pets of Pond Beaver 2020Pets of Pond Beaver 2021
4 Comments
It kinda seems like people just start out riding with their dogs and the dogs learn the routine. Which, like, sorta works, but isn't really enough to make me feel safe about the lil dudes.
