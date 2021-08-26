Round Up: 6 of the Best Trail Dog Videos from the Past Year

Aug 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Thumbnail by Sterling Lorence for Shimano. See more of his incredible trail dog images that were shot alongside with the above video here

We did a round up of 14 of the best dog edits back in March of 2020, but we thought we should share a few more for International Dog Day today, because who has ever seen enough dogs scrubbing jumps and taking sick inside lines?

By the way, if you missed it on April Fools, you should probably check out check out Kona's "Instant Trail Dogs".




Weekend Slayer - Micro Hit - Levi the Trail Dog

by lornny
Views: 15,215    Faves: 82    Comments: 11


Trail Floof

by PilchardTV
Views: 13,455    Faves: 69    Comments: 6



Also, the Pinkbike Shop has a promo for International Dog Day as well if you want to kit out your own trail dog! That's Mike Levy's dog Meeshka in the picture. She's a good dog.


4 Comments

  • 1 1
 bro this shit makes me nervous. how many of these dogs have been truly "trained", as trail dogs, not to get in the way at the worst possible moment? How would you even go about training a dog this way?

It kinda seems like people just start out riding with their dogs and the dogs learn the routine. Which, like, sorta works, but isn't really enough to make me feel safe about the lil dudes.
  • 1 0
 If the worst possible moment is predictable then it's not really that hard to just grab your dog and keep them out of the way. Otherwise dogs learn pretty quickly how to stay out of the way. I see more humans colliding with humans than dogs on the trail.
  • 1 0
 It takes a lot of work. I don’t anymore take my dog when there are a lot of riders around. But for solo rides my dog is very good and listens better than any other times.
  • 1 0
 That black dog talks funny .

Post a Comment



