Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast

This, but maybe classier.

1. On-Bike Storage

Martin Maes' EWS bike in Madeira, 2019

Greg Callaghan's liberal use of Gorilla Tape for tool storage

And then there's this photo of my own bike from a 2019 bike check

2. Grip tape

Remi Thirion's Leogang 2019 race bike

Reece Wilson's Andorra 2018 race bike

3. Rim tape

Taken from Ruaridh Cunningham's ultimate rim rescue job.

4. The sound of silence

Velcro tape is the finishing touch for some World Cup race bikes.

5. Frame protection

3M tape might not come pre-shaped for your bike like some of the options, but it's easy to cut to whatever sizes and shapes you need.

6. Body tape

You'd better believe I taped that sucker. (Then added a wrap later to try to keep the swelling down.)

Adrien Dailly at the EWS Pietra Ligure 2020... which he won.