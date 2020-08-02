Round Up: 65 Whips from Crankworx Whip Offs

Kaos Seagrave - Rotorua 2020

Ryan Howard - Rotorua 2020

Billy Meaclem - Rotorua 2020

Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2019

Dylan Stark - Whistler 2019

Kade Edwards - Whistler 2019

Carson Storch - Whistler 2019

Casey Brown - Whistler 2019

Virginia Armstrong - Whistler 2019

Reed Boggs - Whistler 2019

Tyler McCaul - Whistler 2019

Brook MacDonald - Whistler 2019

Kaos Seagrave - Innsbruck 2019

Kade Edwards - Innsbruck 2019

Reed Boggs - Innsbruck 2019

Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2018

Bernard Kerr - Whistler 2018

Allan Cooke - Whistler 2018

Kaos Seagrave - Whistler 2018

Eliot Jackson - Whistler 2018

Jamie Hill - Whistler 2018

Bernard Kerr - Whistler 2018

Brendan Fairclough - Whistler 2018

Dave McMillan - Whistler 2018

Bernardo Cruz - Whistler 2018

Kade Edwards - Whistler 2018

Brendan Fairclough - Les Gets 2018

Ed Masters - Les Gets 2018

Ryan Howard - Les Gets 2018

Casey Brown - Les Gets 2018

Vinny Armstrong - Les Gets 2018

Tyler McCaul - Innsbruck 2018

Ed Masters - Innsbruck 2018

Sam Reynolds - Innsbruck 2018

Kaos Seagrave - Innsbruck 2018

Sam Reynolds - Rotorua 2018

Ryan Howard - Rotorua 2018

Casey Brown - Rotorua 2018

Remy Metailler - Whistler 2017

Carson Storch - Whistler 2017

Tyler McCaul - Whistler 2017

Reed Boggs - Whistler 2017

Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2017

Finn Iles - Whistler 2017

Dave McMillan - Whistler 2017

Louis Reboul - Whistler 2017

Sam Blenkinsop - Whistler 2017

Ryan Howard - Whistler 2017

Eliot Jackson - Whistler 2017

Ethan Nell - Whistler 2017

Tom Van Steenbergen - Whistler 2017

Brendan Fairclough - Innsbruck 2017

Sam Blenkinsop - Innsbruck 2017

Danny Hart - Innsbruck 2017

Dakota Norton - Innsbruck 2017

Louis Reboul - Innsbruck 2017

Sam Reynolds - Les Gets 2017

Bernard Kerr - Les Gets 2017

Casey Brown - Les Gets 2017

Adrien Loron - Les Gets 2017

Finn Iles - Whistler 2016

Sam Blenkinsop - Whistler 2016

Remy Metailler - Whistler 2016

Casey Brown - Whistler 2016

Lorraine Blancher - Whistler 2016

Which is your favourite? Kaos Seagrave - Rotorua 2020

Ryan Howard - Rotorua 2020

Billy Meaclem - Rotorua 2020

Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2019

Dylan Stark - Whistler 2019

Kade Edwards - Whistler 2019

Carson Storch - Whistler 2019

Casey Brown - Whistler 2019

Virginia Armstrong - Whistler 2019

Reed Boggs - Whistler 2019

Tyler McCaul - Whistler 2019

Brook MacDonald - Whistler 2019

Kaos Seagrave - Innsbruck 2019

Kade Edwards - Innsbruck 2019

Reed Boggs - Innsbruck 2019

Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2018

Bernard Kerr - Whistler 2018

Allan Cooke - Whistler 2018

Kaos Seagrave - Whistler 2018

Eliot Jackson - Whistler 2018

Jamie Hill - Whistler 2018

Bernard Kerr - Whistler 2018

Brendan Fairclough - Whistler 2018

Dave McMillan - Whistler 2018

Bernardo Cruz - Whistler 2018

Kade Edwards - Whistler 2018

Brendan Fairclough - Les Gets 2018

Ed Masters - Les Gets 2018

Ryan Howard - Les Gets 2018

Casey Brown - Les Gets 2018

Vinny Armstrong - Les Gets 2018

Tyler McCaul - Innsbruck 2018

Ed Masters - Innsbruck 2018

Sam Reynolds - Innsbruck 2018

Kaos Seagrave - Innsbruck 2018

Sam Reynolds - Rotorua 2018

Ryan Howard - Rotorua 2018

Casey Brown - Rotorua 2018

Remy Metailler - Whistler 2017

Carson Storch - Whistler 2017

Tyler McCaul - Whistler 2017

Reed Boggs - Whistler 2017

Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2017

Finn Iles - Whistler 2017

Dave McMillan - Whistler 2017

Louis Reboul - Whistler 2017

Sam Blenkinsop - Whistler 2017

Ryan Howard - Whistler 2017

Eliot Jackson - Whistler 2017

Ethan Nell - Whistler 2017

Tom Van Steenbergen - Whistler 2017

Brendan Fairclough - Innsbruck 2017

Sam Blenkinsop - Innsbruck 2017

Danny Hart - Innsbruck 2017

Dakota Norton - Innsbruck 2017

Louis Reboul - Innsbruck 2017

Sam Reynolds - Les Gets 2017

Bernard Kerr - Les Gets 2017

Casey Brown - Les Gets 2017

Adrien Loron - Les Gets 2017

Finn Iles - Whistler 2016

Sam Blenkinsop - Whistler 2016

Remy Metailler - Whistler 2016

Casey Brown - Whistler 2016

Lorraine Blancher - Whistler 2016 Responses: 40 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

The Whip Off has become a classic event at each Crankworx World Tour stop, with the worlds best riders trying to one-up each other to come out on top you are always guaranteed to see some amazing whips. To fill the void of no Whistler Whip Offs this year we have put together 65 whips from past Crankworx whip offs, which is your favourite?