Round Up: 65 Whips from Crankworx Whip Offs

Aug 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
The Whip Off has become a classic event at each Crankworx World Tour stop, with the worlds best riders trying to one-up each other to come out on top you are always guaranteed to see some amazing whips. To fill the void of no Whistler Whip Offs this year we have put together 65 whips from past Crankworx whip offs, which is your favourite?

Photography by Trevor Lyden, Cameron Mackenzie, Matthew Delorme, Andreas Dobslaff, Simon Nieborak, Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes and Rick Schubert


Kaos Seagrave - Rotorua 2020

Ryan Howard - Rotorua 2020

Billy Meaclem - Rotorua 2020

Kurt Sorge
Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2019

Dylan Stark - Whistler 2019

Kade Edwards - Whistler 2019

Carson Storch - Whistler 2019

Casey Brown - Whistler 2019

Virginia Armstrong - Whistler 2019

Reed Boggs - Whistler 2019

Tyler McCaul - Whistler 2019

Brook MacDonald - Whistler 2019

Kaos Seagrave - Innsbruck 2019

Kade Edwards - Innsbruck 2019

Reed Boggs - Innsbruck 2019

2017 Rampage champ Kurt Sorge
Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2018

Bernard Kerr - Whistler 2018

Men s winner Allan Cooke with his signature moto style whips
Allan Cooke - Whistler 2018

Kaos Seagrave - Whistler 2018

Eliot Stanky Leg Jackson. I m not sure the name will stick but i m glad his foot did to the pedal
Eliot Jackson - Whistler 2018

Third place finisher for the women Jamie Hill
Jamie Hill - Whistler 2018

Bernard was going ham today so much so he even rolled his tyre off
Bernard Kerr - Whistler 2018

Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough - Whistler 2018

Dave McMillan with effortless steeze
Dave McMillan - Whistler 2018

Bernardo Cruz may or may not have got robbed
Bernardo Cruz - Whistler 2018

Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards - Whistler 2018

Bren Dog keeping stylish as always.
Brendan Fairclough - Les Gets 2018

Eddie Masters doing what else - a whip.
Ed Masters - Les Gets 2018

R Dog was pushing farther from the start.
Ryan Howard - Les Gets 2018

After a run in between her inner thigh and her tire Casey Brown settled for second.
Casey Brown - Les Gets 2018

Vinny Armstrong
Vinny Armstrong - Les Gets 2018

Tyler McCaul
Tyler McCaul - Innsbruck 2018

Ed Masters
Ed Masters - Innsbruck 2018

Sam Reynolds
Sam Reynolds - Innsbruck 2018

Kaos Seagrave
Kaos Seagrave - Innsbruck 2018

Sam Reynolds - Rotorua 2018

Ryan Howard - Rotorua 2018

Casey Brown - Rotorua 2018

Remi Metailler flying sideways.
Remy Metailler - Whistler 2017

Rampage Best Trick winner Carson Storch in the house.
Carson Storch - Whistler 2017

T-Mac brings the style.
Tyler McCaul - Whistler 2017

Reed Boggs limber AF.
Reed Boggs - Whistler 2017

The two-time Rampage winner Sorge sending it sideways.
Kurt Sorge - Whistler 2017

Finn Iles buzzes the trees.
Finn Iles - Whistler 2017

Dave McMillan doing the Vanzacs proud.
Dave McMillan - Whistler 2017

The Innsbruck champ Louis Reboul throwing down.
Louis Reboul - Whistler 2017

Sam Blenkinsop
Sam Blenkinsop - Whistler 2017

R-Dog rippin and whippin .
Ryan Howard - Whistler 2017

Eliot Jackson.
Eliot Jackson - Whistler 2017

Ethan Nell
Ethan Nell - Whistler 2017

Always a struggle for Tom Van Steenbergen not to go inverted when airborn...
Tom Van Steenbergen - Whistler 2017

Brendan Fairclough going sideways
Brendan Fairclough - Innsbruck 2017

Blenky winding up.
Sam Blenkinsop - Innsbruck 2017

Current World Champ Danny Hart pulled some of the gnarliest whips
Danny Hart - Innsbruck 2017

Dakota Norton the Neo to his Morpheus.
Dakota Norton - Innsbruck 2017

The winning whip by the frenchman Louis Reboul
Louis Reboul - Innsbruck 2017

One of Fest s finest Sam Reynolds know stranger to massive air and phat whips.
Sam Reynolds - Les Gets 2017

Whips without stoppie landings are just too easy for Bernard Kerr.
Bernard Kerr - Les Gets 2017

Casey Brown easing into things.
Casey Brown - Les Gets 2017

Pump track specialist Adrien Loron getting amongst it.
Adrien Loron - Les Gets 2017

Right off the lip Finn already has things going sideways.
Finn Iles - Whistler 2016

Sam Blenkinsop has a style all his own. He hangs way off the bike on the way up and then rotates the back end around in what almost looks like slow motion.
Sam Blenkinsop - Whistler 2016

Remy Metailler is no stranger to getting sideways in the bike park.
Remy Metailler - Whistler 2016

Casey Brown heading into pre-whip orbit.
Casey Brown - Whistler 2016

Lorraine Blancher was Casey Brown s mentor growing up and you can see why.
Lorraine Blancher - Whistler 2016


Which is your favourite?



Posted In:
Other Racing and Events Crankworx


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 The way Kaos makes them look so effortless is unparalleled. That R-Dog whip from les gets tho....
  • 1 0
 I’m just here to watch Kasey Brown win the poll because everyone on Pinkbike is so darn progressive!
  • 1 0
 R-Dog is the King of the Whip... Long live the King

