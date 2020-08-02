Round Up: 65 Whips from Crankworx Whip Offs

The Whip Off has become a classic event at each Crankworx World Tour stop, with the worlds best riders trying to one-up each other to come out on top you are always guaranteed to see some amazing whips. To fill the void of no Whistler Whip Offs this year we have put together 65 whips from past Crankworx whip offs, which is your favourite? Photography by Trevor Lyden, Cameron Mackenzie, Matthew Delorme, Andreas Dobslaff, Simon Nieborak, Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes and Rick Schubert
