Round Up: 7 Cockpit 'Suspension' Options

Apr 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

COCKPIT SUSPENSION
Handlebars, Grips, and a Stem


While we typically refer to suspension forks and shocks when we talk about mountain bike 'suspension,' we've seen a growing number of cockpit vibration damping options hit the market. One of our favorite Instagram accounts, @north.american.bike.project, recently shared a series of posts about cockpit suspension, and we decided the Pinkbike homepage could use a similar roundup.


XC Gear Hammerhead 360 Stem


Features

• Uses polymers in three firmness options to dampen vibrations
• 45mm length, 31.8mm clamp
xcgear.com
In-house testing on motocross bikes reportedly showed significant vibration reduction
• Made in the USA from 6061 T6 aluminum
• $399.99 USD

bigquotesThe XC Gear Hammerhead 360 Stem has gotten some media attention recently because of how it sets itself apart from previous suspension stems. The Hamerhead 360 is a bit complicated but very clever. Polymers suspend the handlebar from the stem in two different ways: first, the outer part of the stem connects to the handlebar through polymer sleeves, suspending the handlebar from the main part of the stem. Second, the stem has a middle section that clamps directly to the handlebar and is suspended from the base of the stem by another polymer part. The NABP Instagram has an explainer with photos here.


Revolution Suspension Grips

Revolution Suspension Grips

Revolution Suspension Grips
Revolution Suspension Grips

Features

• Grips rotate by 3-4mm due to small amount of float over bars
• Firmness is adjustable with the use of shims (included in grip kits)
revgrips.com
• Install just like standard lock-on grips, just marginally more complicated to swap out shims
• Rebuild kits available for all the wear parts
• $59.99 to $89.99 USD

bigquotesRev Grips are built with the idea of taking the movement that typically occurs at the hand/grip interface and in riders' arms and transferring that movement to inside the grip, where it is damped before it reaches the rider. The grip barrel is suspended slightly from the handlebar, moving independently of handlebar vibration. The grip performance is tuned using spacers that come with the grips and allow riders to choose how freely the grips move.


Fasst Company Flexx Handlebars


flexx handlebar

Features

• Available in alloy and carbon versions
• The enduro version comes at 800mm, while the DH bar measures 810mm and has a wider clamp area to accommodate direct-mount stems
• 550g for alloy, 430g for carbon
• Tunable using interchangeable elastomers
• $324.99 USD for alloy, $424.99 USD for carbon
fasstmtb.com

bigquotesLike XC Gear's Hammerhead 360 Stem, the Fasst Company Flexx Handlebar originated in the moto world and has crossed over to mountain biking. The Flexx bars provide vibration damping and theoretically reduce or prevent arm pump and hand discomfort. They work by pivoting at two bushing joints that are fitted with interchangeable elastomers that allow riders to tune the bars’ firmness and ride feel. The joints are designed to flex in the direction in which a rider’s arms bend, but not in the steering axis, with the goal of proving damping without affecting steering precision.


OneUp Carbon Handlebars



Features

• Oval shape allows for independent tuning of vertical and horizontal compliance
• 220g-225g claimed weight
• Available with 20mm or 35mm rise
• OneUp says in-house testing showed a 21% increase in vertical compliance and a 28% increase in steering stiffness compared to competition
• $139.50 USD
oneupcomponents.com

bigquotesOneUp says the oval shape of the carbon handlebars allow independent tuning of vertical compliance and steering stiffness, and they claim to have struck a fine balance between comfort and responsiveness in the aptly-named Carbon Handlebar. Like the Fasst Flexx bar, the OneUp Carbon Handlebar aims to provide movement in the direction in which a rider's arms need to absorb movement without sacrificing steering precision.


Baramind BAM MTB Handlebar



Features

• Handlebar flexibility is customizable using insert kits that come included with the bars
• Bars are made from a carbon and fiberglass combination
• 720mm width, 31.8mm diameter
• 290g claimed weight
• $234.18 USD
baramind-bike.com

bigquotesThe made-in-France Baramind BAM MTB Handlebar is another carbon bar designed to flex. The bar uses swappable pieces that fit around the bars to regulate flexibility. While these bars are strictly recommended for XC riding only, they are covered by a 5-year warranty for some peace of mind.


Textured Grips


ERGON GD1 Evo Factory in Frozen Moss

Features

• The simplest way to play with cockpit damping
• Easy experimentation
• Widely available
• Typically cost $20-$40 USD

A Few Recommendations

Grip preference is so intensely subjective, so this list is just meant to point you in the right direction. More information is available in this full-on grips extravaganza.

Ergon DG1 Evo: Ergon used a soft compound for the DG1 Evo grips, meaning the grips have a bit more give than most.
PNW Components Loam Grips: My personal choice. Great pattern and fun colors.
Fabric Magic Grip: Sometimes simple is nice. The Magic Grip's mushroom pattern provides plenty of compliance.
Deity Knuckleduster: The Knuckleduster has extra cushion on top and extra grip on the bottom.
ESI Grips: ESI Grips are classic. They're preposterously simple and oh so comfortable, though they really don't get along well with crashes.
Renthal Push-On Grips: It takes a tiny bit longer to install and remove push-on grips, but lots of riders swear by them due to the excellent damping and slim profile.

bigquotesAre you interested in adding a bit of give to your cockpit, but not interested in any of the elastomer-jointed-flexy-engineered solutions described here? Playing with standard lock-on or push-on grips is one of the easiest ways to fine-tune the vibration damping of a bike's cockpit.

Girvin Flexstem



Features

• No real merits to list here
• "Suspend the rider, not the bike" and other nostalgic taglines
• Looks kind of cool
• A talking point for your weird uncle
• Available from a wide variety of sources
• ~$60-$70 USD on ebay

bigquotesWant to go retro? Do you prioritize character and uniqueness over actual functionality? This throwback stem may be just the thing for you.



  • 45 0
 Somebody pleaseeee use all of these at once, I have to know
  • 8 4
 How do you use multiple bars at the same time?
  • 5 0
 @PTyliszczak: I meant use the grips stem and bars all at once, if they claim that one alone is good does that mean that 3 will be way better?
  • 5 0
 @ryan-monson: i use oneup bars and also rev grips =)
  • 1 0
 all the tools for a loose ride
  • 1 0
 Just built my bike with One Up and Loam Grips. Honestly my hands were tired after the first ride, but I’m also out of shape.
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: Multiple clamps.
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: Ask Stormy Daniels
  • 1 0
 Now we're getting closer to the sweet spot...hi comp, low comp, high rebound, low rebound, tokens, travel adjust, lock-out, fork oil weight, stem firmness, bar flex, grip rotation, grip firmness. I'm poking fun, but I really do like being able to tinker with settings.
  • 10 0
 A lot of companies make the claim of building compliance into their carbon handlebars, not really sure why OneUp is being singled out as unique in that claim. No doubt they are nice bars, but it just seems a little odd and slighting to their competitors.
  • 4 0
 I've got some unverified information from a competitor of theirs that OneUp's bar has the most vertical compliance of all of them. Take it with a massive grain of salt, but that's why they're representing compliant carbon bars here.
  • 4 0
 Follow up: I should also say that we did some back-to-back blind testing with the OneUp bars and some alloy bars that are known to be super stiff, and got inconclusive results. It certainly wasn't a night and day difference. I think many of the things on this list are interesting for marginal gains over longer periods than A/B testing over a lap or two.
  • 3 1
 @ninjatarian because they are the only ones which are almost as compliant as alu bars. Race Face are as compliant as a piece of rebar. The only way carbon bars can combat arm pump is if you stick 100kg worth of weights on them and do 5 sets of 10 reps of Romanian deadlift. Or mount them to a door opening and hamg from them for 1min + few times a day. Maybe some German weight weenie ones are compliant too, it’s just who wants to risk riding AM/EN/DH on 120g 800mm wide bars.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: i imagine a lot of it ie because the percentage of vibration reduction is pretty meaningless without understanding the test frequency or wave sweeps they are using to come up with those numbers. Then in addition to that, the question needs to be asked if those frequencies or wave forms actually simulate the vibrations become experience during riding and that have a benefit from being damped.

I'd also be confident in saying that different companies use different metrics to calculate the vibration damping potential further complicating comparing one vs the other when looking at the values solely on paper.

That being said I did buy a spank vibrocore + revgrips so we will see how it goes this season.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: rather than unverified information why not rig up a flex test.

150lb weigh hanging each end of bars, clamped in a jig, measure flex. Then you have numbers. And then a graph. Maybe a pie chart.

Mmmmm pie.
  • 1 0
 @wakidesigned: I like to live dangerously...been riding 146g 760mm carbon no-name bars for a few years now. They arrived and were around 80g lighter than advertised. Stupid...yes, but no stitches or broken bones yet. They dont have enough backsweep though and that will likely be why I end up replacing them.

-as I'm typing this out It's becoming obvious I'm irresponsible.
  • 1 0
 @fisc2307: I got some revgrips. Honestly? Fairly rad. It's not night and day, but in the softest setting it's definitely a noticeable difference.
  • 11 1
 Instead of "textured" grips, "all rubber" grips are actually dramatically more effective
  • 7 0
 It’s surprisingly how much more comfy rubber grips are vs lock-ons with the hard plastic sleeve underneath.
  • 1 0
 @dthomp325: yeah, I have solid rubber ODIs on my BMX and lock-ons on my hardtail and the ODI grips are significantly more comfortable. They wear faster though.
  • 2 0
 yip silicone grips straight on bar way better than any lockon.
  • 2 0
 In case anyone wants to know, the leading image in the "textured grips" section, isn't actually listed in the "Textured grips" section.

Those are SDG Thrice grips. I know because due to covid shortages (the Deathgrips I'd been using before were out of stock everywhere, for forever). The best thing is they are available in two thicknesses, 31mm, and 33mm.

I think I paid $19 for a pair of 33mm diameter Thrices, and after using them for a few months, I'd say they compare favorably to the deathgrips. The profile is slightly different (same diameter the whole width, instead of the thumb area being thicker like the deathgrips), but the overall vibe is pretty much the same. And my larger mitts really like the extra thickness/diameter, and it seems to help with arm pump on the longer sections.

Just wanted to call that out for anyone confused why the image, and the links were for different products Big Grin .
  • 2 0
 I still get arm pump on a 200mm dh bike, If something like this solves a specific problem then what’s the issue?

It’s not ‘the industry’ it’s a few small players making niche stuff for people with specific requirements.
  • 3 1
 These are band-aids. 90% of your arm pump problems can be solved by - proper position and fitness, your hips, back shoulder are. Ride relaxed, control your bike from top to bottom instead of death gripping the handlebar!
  • 1 0
 I wish I could find the remedy - not managed it yet.

Trail ride - fine, shorter less rough DH - fine. But when I’m on a 4 min track, lots of braking and rough hits I’m a mess after about a minute, if I don’t stop I won’t be able to as my fingers will lock solid.

Tried a lot of stuff and have improved it, still there though - no death grip here, decent fitness and been riding a long time, really hampered my DH racing in my younger years.
  • 1 0
 Please tell me the next tech is to put little Fox shox in the palms of my gloves, each one with a H and L speed compression lever. And then electrify it so I can adjust from my Google glasses. And then on the soles of my shoes. "Diamonds on the soles of my shoes".
  • 1 0
 Fasst has been around for years and years in the moto world, I have never run their bars but A LOT of guys I ride with do and without exception, 100% of the guys that run them rave about them (though it's mostly the older guys). I still don't care for the concept, but it has a place.
  • 2 0
 What no Allsop softride stem? The Cadillac of suspension stems man. The weird Auncle/parsib will let theyself out...this coffee is great, totally woke up.
  • 1 1
 Whats arm pump, get your suspension and geo/riding position setup correctly and its sorted. Whats missing from here is vibrocore bars and silicone foam grips, them with proper setup an old man like me can do pleney bangers all day long..
  • 1 0
 I got some Revgrips to try out. They're on a bike with a 160mm fork and 29x2.5 tires. I don't really much notice them, but the grips are comfy enough.
  • 1 0
 I use Deity Supracush grips and they're amazing but the #1 way to reduce hand and arm pain for me was proper suspension setup.
  • 1 0
 advantage to a flex stem over that bar flex one... both sides of the handlebar are moving vertically together, not independently of one another.
  • 1 0
 You forgot the softride stem dozens of WC races won on these by the Ritchey Team back in the day.

www.bikepro.com/products/stems/soft.html
  • 1 0
 Fasst bar owner here - they really do work as advertised and totally worth the price, at least for my jacked up 46 year old upper body.
  • 1 0
 Wonder if anyone’s tried suspension grips with suspension bars on suspension stem...suspension
  • 2 0
 I want to see flex bars on a hammerhead stem with rev grips
  • 1 0
 Bet those ti flexstems on ebay have been all cut down to 600mm wide. Coz thats what the cool kids did back in the day. ;-)
  • 2 0
 The things we do to make carbon bars feel like aluminum...
  • 1 0
 If I use all these products at the same time, I expect for my arms to be perfectly fine after a weekend at Whistler.
  • 1 0
 I bet a few to those paired together on a hardtail would be great.
  • 1 1
 Handlebars aren’t exactly a part that I want to be multiple pieces under me...
  • 1 1
 You will have plenty of suspension with the carbon bars. When they snap you will have loads of travel!
  • 1 0
 7mm thick, 3 finger neoprene dive gloves are the sh*t!!
  • 1 0
 Dudes will run these but have absolutely wack suspension set ups.
  • 1 0
 From all of these I'd go for OneUp bars, really interested
  • 1 0
 Xcgears web page sucks
  • 1 0
 31.8
  • 1 3
 But....I thought everything had to be stiffer...you know, stiffer forks, wheels, frames...
