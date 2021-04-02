Round Up: 7 Cockpit 'Suspension' Options

While we typically refer to suspension forks and shocks when we talk about mountain bike 'suspension,' we've seen a growing number of cockpit vibration damping options hit the market. One of our favorite Instagram accounts, @north.american.bike.project, recently shared a series of posts about cockpit suspension, and we decided the Pinkbike homepage could use a similar roundup.
XC Gear Hammerhead 360 Stem Features
• Uses polymers in three firmness options to dampen vibrations
• 45mm length, 31.8mm clamp
• xcgear.com
• In-house testing
on motocross bikes reportedly showed significant vibration reduction
• Made in the USA from 6061 T6 aluminum
• $399.99 USD
|The XC Gear Hammerhead 360 Stem has gotten some media attention recently because of how it sets itself apart from previous suspension stems. The Hamerhead 360 is a bit complicated but very clever. Polymers suspend the handlebar from the stem in two different ways: first, the outer part of the stem connects to the handlebar through polymer sleeves, suspending the handlebar from the main part of the stem. Second, the stem has a middle section that clamps directly to the handlebar and is suspended from the base of the stem by another polymer part. The NABP Instagram has an explainer with photos here.
Revolution Suspension Grips Features
• Grips rotate by 3-4mm due to small amount of float over bars
• Firmness is adjustable with the use of shims (included in grip kits)
• revgrips.com
• Install just like standard lock-on grips, just marginally more complicated to swap out shims
• Rebuild kits available for all the wear parts
• $59.99 to $89.99 USD
|Rev Grips are built with the idea of taking the movement that typically occurs at the hand/grip interface and in riders' arms and transferring that movement to inside the grip, where it is damped before it reaches the rider. The grip barrel is suspended slightly from the handlebar, moving independently of handlebar vibration. The grip performance is tuned using spacers that come with the grips and allow riders to choose how freely the grips move.
Fasst Company Flexx Handlebars Features
• Available in alloy and carbon versions
• The enduro version comes at 800mm, while the DH bar measures 810mm and has a wider clamp area to accommodate direct-mount stems
• 550g for alloy, 430g for carbon
• Tunable using interchangeable elastomers
• $324.99 USD for alloy, $424.99 USD for carbon
• fasstmtb.com
|Like XC Gear's Hammerhead 360 Stem, the Fasst Company Flexx Handlebar originated in the moto world and has crossed over to mountain biking. The Flexx bars provide vibration damping and theoretically reduce or prevent arm pump and hand discomfort. They work by pivoting at two bushing joints that are fitted with interchangeable elastomers that allow riders to tune the bars’ firmness and ride feel. The joints are designed to flex in the direction in which a rider’s arms bend, but not in the steering axis, with the goal of proving damping without affecting steering precision.
OneUp Carbon Handlebars Features
• Oval shape allows for independent tuning of vertical and horizontal compliance
• 220g-225g claimed weight
• Available with 20mm or 35mm rise
• OneUp says in-house testing showed a 21% increase in vertical compliance and a 28% increase in steering stiffness compared to competition
• $139.50 USD
• oneupcomponents.com
|OneUp says the oval shape of the carbon handlebars allow independent tuning of vertical compliance and steering stiffness, and they claim to have struck a fine balance between comfort and responsiveness in the aptly-named Carbon Handlebar. Like the Fasst Flexx bar, the OneUp Carbon Handlebar aims to provide movement in the direction in which a rider's arms need to absorb movement without sacrificing steering precision.
Baramind BAM MTB Handlebar Features
• Handlebar flexibility is customizable using insert kits that come included with the bars
• Bars are made from a carbon and fiberglass combination
• 720mm width, 31.8mm diameter
|The made-in-France Baramind BAM MTB Handlebar is another carbon bar designed to flex. The bar uses swappable pieces that fit around the bars to regulate flexibility. While these bars are strictly recommended for XC riding only, they are covered by a 5-year warranty for some peace of mind.
Textured Grips Features
A Few Recommendations
• The simplest way to play with cockpit damping
• Easy experimentation
• Widely available
• Typically cost $20-$40 USD
Grip preference is so intensely subjective, so this list is just meant to point you in the right direction. More information is available in this full-on grips extravaganza
.
• Ergon DG1 Evo
: Ergon used a soft compound for the DG1 Evo grips, meaning the grips have a bit more give than most.
• PNW Components Loam Grips
: My personal choice. Great pattern and fun colors.
• Fabric Magic Grip
: Sometimes simple is nice. The Magic Grip's mushroom pattern provides plenty of compliance.
• Deity Knuckleduster
: The Knuckleduster has extra cushion on top and extra grip on the bottom.
• ESI Grips
: ESI Grips are classic. They're preposterously simple and oh so comfortable, though they really don't get along well with crashes.
• Renthal Push-On Grips:
It takes a tiny bit longer to install and remove push-on grips, but lots of riders swear by them due to the excellent damping and slim profile.
Girvin Flexstem Features
|Are you interested in adding a bit of give to your cockpit, but not interested in any of the elastomer-jointed-flexy-engineered solutions described here? Playing with standard lock-on or push-on grips is one of the easiest ways to fine-tune the vibration damping of a bike's cockpit.
• No real merits to list here
• "Suspend the rider, not the bike" and other nostalgic taglines
• Looks kind of cool
• A talking point for your weird uncle
• Available from a wide variety of sources
• ~$60-$70 USD on ebay
|Want to go retro? Do you prioritize character and uniqueness over actual functionality? This throwback stem may be just the thing for you.
51 Comments
I'd also be confident in saying that different companies use different metrics to calculate the vibration damping potential further complicating comparing one vs the other when looking at the values solely on paper.
That being said I did buy a spank vibrocore + revgrips so we will see how it goes this season.
150lb weigh hanging each end of bars, clamped in a jig, measure flex. Then you have numbers. And then a graph. Maybe a pie chart.
Mmmmm pie.
-as I'm typing this out It's becoming obvious I'm irresponsible.
Those are SDG Thrice grips. I know because due to covid shortages (the Deathgrips I'd been using before were out of stock everywhere, for forever). The best thing is they are available in two thicknesses, 31mm, and 33mm.
I think I paid $19 for a pair of 33mm diameter Thrices, and after using them for a few months, I'd say they compare favorably to the deathgrips. The profile is slightly different (same diameter the whole width, instead of the thumb area being thicker like the deathgrips), but the overall vibe is pretty much the same. And my larger mitts really like the extra thickness/diameter, and it seems to help with arm pump on the longer sections.
Just wanted to call that out for anyone confused why the image, and the links were for different products .
It’s not ‘the industry’ it’s a few small players making niche stuff for people with specific requirements.
Trail ride - fine, shorter less rough DH - fine. But when I’m on a 4 min track, lots of braking and rough hits I’m a mess after about a minute, if I don’t stop I won’t be able to as my fingers will lock solid.
Tried a lot of stuff and have improved it, still there though - no death grip here, decent fitness and been riding a long time, really hampered my DH racing in my younger years.
www.bikepro.com/products/stems/soft.html
The industry as a whole is a joke and needs to focus on the basics, like an efficient reliable drivetrain that doesn't unexpectedly propel the rider over the bars and break his back. Once e bikes take over and everybody is running gearboxes and 180-220mm long travel, we'll look back at these days and laugh and wonder " What was everybody thinking?"
m.pinkbike.com/u/DoubleCrownAddict/blog/derailleur-failure-and-why-its-time-to-evolve-beyond-them.html#commview
#Justice4Luca
Post a Comment