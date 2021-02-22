Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production

So we'll be running a damper with a specific leverage ratio down below where you were running a single shock yesterday. And then we have several positions up top for spring progression for you to try, with that same damper position down below. The idea of this is that we don't have to tune the damper to handle crazy leverage curves and really aggressive leverage progression. We can tune the damper to be pretty linear, so it behaves like a linear damper, and we can toy with the spring independently without having to mess with your damper.'' — Josh Hursh, Cannondale Frame Design Engineer (Explained to a team rider in a video)