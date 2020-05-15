Pinkbike.com
Round Up: 9 Whistler Mountain Bike Park Opening Weekend Videos
May 15, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
With opening day at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park
delayed
this year, we look back at some of our favourite Whismas videos from the past couple of years.
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
13 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
SquattiePippen
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Too soon, PB, too soon :-(
[Reply]
3
0
chinaboy
(38 mins ago)
Feels like im watching a break up video. It hurts and i want to cry.
[Reply]
1
0
ZebraJacket99
(23 mins ago)
Anyone recall the name of the video that says something along the lines of "I can't wait for it to stop snowing, i wish dirt fell from the sky" and then it goes into a montage of opening day shots? Years later they made the dirt snow segment as a throwback to this original video. Used to watch it all the time but can't seem to find it anymore or remember the name.
[Reply]
2
1
HLEKTRON
(25 mins ago)
Skills With Phil
youtu.be/r4gvfLXGMoA
Skills With Phil - Wyn Masters
youtu.be/-nhLNBKHjUM
Wyn Masters
youtu.be/awGuUsKErl0
[Reply]
1
0
gtschallenge
(39 mins ago)
youtu.be/cm0MjXGBBB8
This one made I move my ass from Brazil to Whiz.
Such a heaven on earth!
[Reply]
1
0
HLEKTRON
(1 hours ago)
4 & 9 best videos ever...
[Reply]
1
0
seismicninja
(1 hours ago)
I like 6,9 ????????
[Reply]
1
0
HLEKTRON
(1 hours ago)
@seismicninja
: Nah, 4 & 9 .-
[Reply]
1
0
slovenian6474
(52 mins ago)
I want more Trail Engaged videos! Best Whistler Q&A videos.
[Reply]
1
0
adrock-whistler
(28 mins ago)
Pete Matthews doesn't work for WB anymore so probably no more Trail Engaged.
[Reply]
1
0
Fat4242
(49 mins ago)
In which video does the opening photo belong?
[Reply]
1
0
Victoriamike
(43 mins ago)
I don’t think it was from any of them. I think that was a EWS photo.
[Reply]
1
0
ChachiArcola
(26 mins ago)
Love Whismas. We play it often just because.
#anthem
[Reply]
