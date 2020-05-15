Round Up: 9 Whistler Mountain Bike Park Opening Weekend Videos

May 15, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Adrien Loron taking the high line and securing himself a silver medal.


With opening day at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park delayed this year, we look back at some of our favourite Whismas videos from the past couple of years.




















Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
124320 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
74900 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
71845 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
54997 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
36247 views
Review: Spot's Ryve 115 29 is a Part-Time Racer Doing Trail Bike Duty
33242 views
The Best Tech From the Losinj DH World Cup
28711 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
28668 views

13 Comments

  • 8 0
 Too soon, PB, too soon :-(
  • 3 0
 Feels like im watching a break up video. It hurts and i want to cry.
  • 1 0
 Anyone recall the name of the video that says something along the lines of "I can't wait for it to stop snowing, i wish dirt fell from the sky" and then it goes into a montage of opening day shots? Years later they made the dirt snow segment as a throwback to this original video. Used to watch it all the time but can't seem to find it anymore or remember the name.
  • 2 1
 Skills With Phil
youtu.be/r4gvfLXGMoA

Skills With Phil - Wyn Masters
youtu.be/-nhLNBKHjUM

Wyn Masters
youtu.be/awGuUsKErl0
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/cm0MjXGBBB8
This one made I move my ass from Brazil to Whiz.

Such a heaven on earth!
  • 1 0
 4 & 9 best videos ever...
  • 1 0
 I like 6,9 ????????
  • 1 0
 @seismicninja: Nah, 4 & 9 .-
  • 1 0
 I want more Trail Engaged videos! Best Whistler Q&A videos.
  • 1 0
 Pete Matthews doesn't work for WB anymore so probably no more Trail Engaged. Frown
  • 1 0
 In which video does the opening photo belong?
  • 1 0
 I don’t think it was from any of them. I think that was a EWS photo.
  • 1 0
 Love Whismas. We play it often just because. #anthem

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011016
Mobile Version of Website