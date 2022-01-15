Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves

Everything has to end, and this is when I hang up! So we often say that adventures are beautiful, but when they happen without looking for it, like for me, it's magic. I have spent exciting years on the EWS circuit and in all the races I have taken part in, from Whistler to La Thuile (what a blast!), From Maçanet to Rotorua. Everywhere I gave the best of what I had to have fun, because that's how fast we go! Thank you all for following and encouraging me, on the side of the track or on social media, thank you for believing in me, the teams of Caminade, Devinci and of course Orbea, obviously my family, and especially my wife, my daughter for their effort during my long absences, thank you for everything.



So on top of that it's over without being over, I'm going to continue working with Orbea and you'll see we'll have the opportunity to meet again. But now, the pleasure will be to ride fast and… without a chrono. — Damien Oton - Instagram