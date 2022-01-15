Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves

As we kick off 2022 the Racing Rumours are continuing to heat up with big moves like Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffman and Jackson Goldstone signing with the Syndicate
. We have pulled together all of the departures and retirements so far this offseason and this will be updated as more news comes in.
Isla Short Signs with Endura
Endura has revealed that Isla Short will be racing in its apparel for the 2022 season.
Isla Short has seen some great success at the XC World Cups in recent years with a 5th at the 2020 World Championships and two national titles in 2021. 2022 sees Isla take on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August and even try her hand at a few EWS races.
For this year Isla will also be on a whole new setup as she announced her departure from the Orbea factory team
at the end of 2021. We still don't know where she will end up but we will keep you updated as soon as we know more.
Lewis Buchanan Signs with ENVE
Lewis Buchanan will be partnering with ENVE for the 2022 season.
This year Lewis Buchanan will be kitting his bikes out with ENVE wheels as he signs with the American brand. Lewis has been racing the EWS for a number of years and secured a top 20 at last year's Tweed Valle race after he also raced at Red Bull Hardline on an enduro bike. For 2022 he will be running ENVE's M9 and M7 wheels with its protective rim strip.
|Signing with ENVE has been a goal of mine for a while and to finally have the opportunity to do so is something I’m super chuffed about. I think going forward it’s going to be a big gain on the performance side of things for the bike and I look forward to what’s ahead with the whole crew!—Lewis Buchanan
|Lew is one of the hardest working guys out there, who makes things happen no matter the circumstance. We are thrilled to support him as we know he'll do great things this year.—Coleman Edwards, Mountain Brand Manager at ENVE
Joe Breeden & Dakotah Norton Join Intense Factory Racing
It's Intense's turn to announce its 2022 downhill program and it has bolstered its team's ranks with Dakotah Norton and Joe Breeden.
|Intense has been winning races before I learned how to ride, so to be joining the Intense family this season is really exciting for me. They’re a brand that’s not afraid to step out of the mold as a racing program to put performance first. The entire program and everyone surrounding it has such a winning history so I’m keen to put myself in a fresh environment and see what we can achieve together. I have immense respect for Aaron, and everything he’s told me prior to signing about the new plans they have for this year has me confident that I can perform at the highest level on an Intense.—Dakotah Norton
|Ever since I started riding for Intense Racing UK when I was 17 it has been my dream to one day ride for the Factory team. Five years later and here we are... and I couldn’t be more stoked. I’m super excited for the future working with everyone to see what we can all achieve together.—Joe Breeden
Read the full story here
.
Propain Bikes Welcome Jono JonesPress Release: Propain Bikes
We are pumped to announce that Jono Jones
will ride on Propain Bicycles from now on.
With his good mood and always a positive attitude, he fits perfectly to Propain. We look forward to working with our new crew member, master of laughter, ambassador, friend
Read the full story here
.
Kye A'Hern Signs With NS Bikes UR TeamPress Release: UR Team
Building on our recent rider announcement, we are stoked to welcome the former 2019 Junior world champ Kye A’Hern! After Sik Mik’s World Cup retirement, it was only right to bring another Aussie into the team.
This year will be Kye’s 3rd year in the Elite category, where he’s already had some stand out top 20 results, so we are sure that he’ll keep getting faster.
|I’m Super excited to join the NS Bikes UR team, new opportunities on a fresh setup! I can’t wait to build new relationships and meet new awesome people. I’ve always admired Mick Hannah and the success he has had with the team, so I’m pumped to join the team and follow an Aussie legend's footsteps. Thankful for everything and can’t wait to go racing!—Kye A'Hern
Read the full story here
.
Luca Shaw Joins the Canyon Cllctv
Luca Shaw's 2022 race team has been the subject of a lot of speculation this off season but finally we have our answer. Next season the young American will be racing for Canyon on its Collective Factory program alongside Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace and Jakob Jewett.
|Coming on board Canyon Collective has been like a breath of fresh air so far! I feel I feel more excited and motivated than ever before and can't wait to get to the races with my new team. I'm absolutely loving my new bike and everyone has been a pleasure to work with.—Luca Shaw
Read the full story here
.
Izabela Yankova Riding for Specialized in 2022
Izabela Yankova has revealed that she will be racing on Specialized bikes for the 2022 season.
Izabela told Pinkbike: "I had the biggest chance in my career to join a new program of my most favorite bike brand Specialized. I'm just extremely happy, lucky and grateful to be supported by these amazing brands and people on a different level."
Read the full story here
.
Cam Zink Signs with Devinci
Devinci has revealed that they have signed freerider Cam Zink for 2022 and beyond.
|With industry-leading technology, made in North America, and an incredible team to work with, this is going to be amazing.— Cam Zink
Read the full story here
.
David Trummer Signs with MS Mondraker
MS Mondraker has today announced the signing of David Trummer for the 2022 season. The 2020 World Championship silver medalist and three times National Champion was left without a team after the YT Mob announced it was 'taking a break' but has found a new home on the Mondraker team.
|I'm really impressed with Mondraker and the MS Mondraker team. Everyone is so motivated and it’s really nice to see, and the whole passion for racing is so important here. I tested the Summum Carbon and I really liked it. It also fits perfectly with my riding style. I'm really looking forward to racing with it. My goal for the new season is to adapt to the team as soon as possible and logically, after my second place at the 2020 Worlds, to get on the World Cup podium.—David Trummer
Read the full story here
.
Joe Barnes Signs for Hope Technology HB Words: Hazzard Racing
The wait is over. The new bikes that both Joe and his team mate Ferg will be riding on are fresh in from Hope Technology. Follow along as we learn more about the bikes and get stuck into the new year. Featured in this video is the HB130 trail bike and then the HB916 prototype enduro bike that you will see the boys riding more as we get closer to the race season.
Read the full story here
.
Loana Lecomte Signs with New Canyon Cllctv XC Team
Loana Lecomte has signed with a new Canyon Cllctv XCO team alongside fellow countryman and regular top-ten finisher, Thomas Griot, as well as reigning German XC Marathon Champion Luca Schwarzbauer.
Read the full story here
.
Christopher Blevins & Haley Batten Join Specialized Factory Racing
After leaving Trinity racing at the end of last year
, both Christopher Blevins and Haley Batten will be joining the Specialized Factory Team in 2022.
|I am excited to join the SFR. It is a great environment, and a lot of excitement is building towards the 2022 season, including the Cape Epic, XCO World Cups, and everything in between. The SFR setup provides me with world-class equipment, but what makes me feel at home is the environment within the team. Everyone in the team has heart, and there is some good humor too, so when things get hard, everybody stands together.— Christopher Blevins
|Being part of Specialized Factory Racing team for 2022 is extremely motivating for me. The program is built with passion and big goals, which is an environment I’m excited to be part of. After progressing as an athlete in 2021, I believe that this team and the people involved will help me improve and prepare for the season to come. As my second season in the elite World Cup in 2022, I’d like to show more consistency and make my mark on big events like World Championships. I know that there are a lot of aspects of my preparation that I can continue to improve upon, so I plan to show that I am capable of being one of the top riders in the world.— Haley Batten
Read the full story here
.
Frida Ronning & Lachie Stevens-McNab Join The Union for 2022
The Union has revealed its updated team lineup for the 2022 season with the additions of Frida Ronning and Lachie Stevens-Mcnab.
|When our small Union formed during turbulent times in January 2021, we never thought we’d be sat here writing this article, looking back on numerous top 20 World Cup results, surviving on a minimal budget with maximum good times and now, announcing a fresh setup with support from new friends and old going into 2022.
Unions Must Find the Balance Between Adherence and Progress and with this in mind we’re stoked to announce a handful of new but mighty sponsors, plus our two new members joining the fold. Frida Ronning (NOR) and Lachie Stevens-Mcnab (NZ).— The Union
Read the full story here
.
Loana Lecomte Parts Ways with Massi
Massi has revealed that the 2021 overall XC World Cup winner Loana Lecomte will be leaving the team after four years.
After her incredibly successful and historic first full year racing in the Elite category, Loana Lecomte is parting ways with Massi for the 2022 season. At the end of 2020, Loana extended her contract with Massi for another year ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
|Thank you, Lolo! We have made history winning the Elite World Cup with 4 consecutive races victories! We have enjoyed wonderful years full of challenges achieved. We wish you all the best in your future goals!— Massi
Read the full story here
.
Kye A'Hern Parts Ways with the Canyon CLLCTV
After four years with the Canyon CLLCTV, Kye A'Hern will be riding for a new team in 2022.
The young Australian rider will be heading to a fresh setup for this year following two Junior World Cup wins and a Junior World Championship title in 2019. Since joining the Elite ranks in 2020, Kye has secured three top 20 finishes with Canyon after his very successful Junior race seasons.
|After 4 amazing years, my time with Canyon CLLCTV has come to an end. I can’t thank everyone involved enough for taking me from an Aussie kid riding his bike, to living my dream racing overseas on the World Cup circuit!
So many bloody good memories with everyone, I really wouldn’t be where I am without each and every one of you! I feel like we have all done so much together and has some unreal highlights!
Cheers guys.— Kye A'Hern
Read the full story here
.
Katy Winton, Jess Blewitt, Ryan Pinkerton & Cam Cole Join GT Factory RacingPress Release: GT Factory Racing
New year, new team, same vibe. The GT Factory Racing squad is adding some fresh blood to the 2022 roster, and we’re fired up to get the season started!
2020 Jr World Cup Overall winner, Ethan Craik, will be moving up to accompany Wyn Masters in Elite DH World Cup, and Ryan Pinkerton will join the team as our Junior racer. Hailing from Aliso Viejo, CA, this young speed demon has been making quite a name for himself with his dominant performance in the US DH scene. Don’t let Ryan’s age fool you, this kid is wise beyond his years and ready to prove himself on the world stage.
Read the full story here
.
Tuhoto-Ariki Parts Ways with The Union Team
The Union race team has announced on social media
that Tuhoto-Ariki will be leaving the team for the 2022 season.
Tuhoto-Ariki has been a young rising star at DH World Cups over the past few years with a Wyn Privateer Award in 2019 and 14th place at World Champs last year. Tuhoto-Ariki joined the freshly formed Union team in 2021, riding alongside Finn Hawkesbury Browne, Ollie Davis, Oliver Zwar and Ben Zwar. Created as a collaboration between Steel City Media and Oliver Zwar
to bring new talent to the world cup circuit.
|We’re slightly sad but beyond stoked to announce that Tuhoto-Ariki will be moving on to bigger pastures for 2022 and beyond. It’s been an honour to work side by side with you and we can’t wait to see what you do down the line. Mission Accomplished bro.— The Union
Read the full story here
.
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
After ten years riding for Kona
, Connor Fearon has found a new home on the newly formed Forbidden downhill team.
The team is Forbidden's first foray into World Cup downhill after it launched its enduro team at the start of last season
. Forbidden said, "For a brand known for developing bikes with a gravity performance bias, it was merely a matter of when, not if, we would develop a bike and enter the World Cup scene."
Connor will be the flagship rider on the team but he'll be joined by Magnus Manson who is working his way back to recovery from Hodgkins Lymphoma
. Also joining the team from Kona will be manager Matt Dupelle who has over two decades' worth of experience on the circuit and will no doubt allow Forbidden to get off to a running start in its first season.
Read the full story here
.
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
After teasing the new team lineup
yesterday with a cryptic post
that put keyboard detectives to work deciphering who would be on the team, the Santa Cruz Syndicate announced today
that it will add Nina Hoffmann, Laurie Greenland, and Jackson Goldstone to its roster for the upcoming season.
Read the full story here
.
Greg Callaghan Signs for Another Two Years with Devinci
Greg Callaghan has announced on social media that he will be sticking with his current racing setup for the next two years as he re-signs with Devinci.
|Since everyone’s posting about team changes lately, I’m stoked to announce that I’ve re-signed with Devinci Global Racing for at least another 2 years! We’re all happy with how things have gone so far and with the last couple of years being a bit tricky, we feel like we’ve got a lot more to give, especially having the new Spartan HP at our disposal now!
It’s not all gonna be the same though as we’re losing two fine men in Keegan Wright & Philippe Ricard. There’s never a dull moment with Keegs around and that energy will definitely be missed. As for Phil, the worlds fastest mechanic and hardest worker. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to travel and ride with these last couple of years, I’ll miss the big man but I'm sure we’ll still get some skids and time together this year!
Excited for what’s to come for Devinci Global Racing, 2022 is shaping up to be a good’un!— Greg Callaghan
Read the full story here
.
Junior Racer Vanesa Petrovskas Joins the UR TeamPress Release: UR Team
For the NS Bikes UR team 2022 is a year of renewal, and we start off by announcing that the fierce and talented 16-year-old junior Vanesa Petrovska from Slovakia will be joining the UR Team.
Vanesa has already been turning heads in the last year by finishing top 5 at Crankworx Innsbruck in the Women’s Elite DH, and this was in a stacked field when she was still racing in the youth category.
Read the full story here
.
Vlad Dascalu Joins Trek Factory Racing
After two years racing for Trek Pirelli, Vlad Dascalu announced that he was parting ways with the team at the end of 2021. Today, we find out that he will continue to ride for Trek in 2022, but he will be stepping up to Trek Factory Racing.
|Trek Factory Racing is my dream team, I thought I would like to be in this team in my future. And being here now, being part of Trek Factory, it's like a dream come true and I couldn't be happier with it.
I wanted to stay with Trek because I really like the bikes, and all the things involved with the team. I looked up to it from the outside, and now even more from the inside. Because when you know the people who make a team, you like it even more. So I think it was the best decision I could make.—Vlad Dascalu
Read the full story here
.
Vlad Dascalu Bids Farewell to Trek Pirelli
Vlad Dascalu has parted ways with the Trek Pirelli team for the 2022 season.
The Romanian rider has been riding with the team for the past 2 seasons and has grown with them from being a dominant Under 23 racer to challenging for Elite wins. His journey with the team peaked at the final World Cup of 2021 where he finished second in Snowshoe, his best ever result.
|It’s time for me to say a huge thank you to Team Trek Pirelli.
It has been two years where I had the privilege to work together with great people who helped me through hard times to came back stronger.
Together we have achieved great things!
Grazie di cuore per essere la mia seconda famiglia!—Vlad Dascalu
Read the full story here
.
Joe Breeden Announces Departure From UR Team
Joe Breeden has announced he has parted ways with the UR team for 2022.
Breeden joined the UR team at the start of the 2020 season and picked up two top ten results from his 8 World Cup races with the team. Most 'parting ways' announcements come on or before the standard mtb contract end date of December 31 but Joe has announced his today in the New Year. It sounds like whatever deal came up was a last-minute offer that Joe simply couldn't refuse. He said:
|I have had a great 2 years with UR and have really enjoyed being part of the team and with everyone involved, I was planning to stay but I have decided to move onto a new team and challenge for 2022.
This new opportunity came unexpectedly late so I want to say sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for coming to an amicable agreement.
I would like to say a huge thanks for the opportunity UR Team and all the team sponsors provided me with over the last 2 years. It has been amazing to work alongside everyone and I really appreciate all the support.—Joe Breeden
Read the full story here
.
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
Neko Mulally has revealed he will be riding on bikes he has designed himself at World Cups and US races in 2022.
Neko has previously ridden for some of downhill’s biggest teams including Trek, YT and Intense
, and has frequently experimented with his race bikes
to add his own spin on the designs. Now he is taking all of that experience and applying it to his own creations for his 2022 race program with the help of Martin Whiteley. Neko has specified the geometry and kinematics and the legendary Frank the Welder has helped him fabricate his designs.
Read the full story here
.
Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing
Neko Mulally has announced he will be leaving the Intense Factory Racing Team.
Neko Mulally has been riding for Intense over the past three years and teammate of Aaron Gwin since moving to the YT Mob in 2017. With the racing rumours heating up as we reach the end of 2021, Neko announced his departure on Instagram saying:
|I’m grateful for my time on the INTENSE Factory Racing team and have made some awesome memories with everyone involved. It was an honor to ride for INTENSE, a brand with so much heritage in the sport of Downhill, driven by racing. I grew up watching INTENSE bikes win races, so it was rad to be able to race one myself. I want to say a special thanks to Aaron, who has owned and operated the team for the past three years and went far beyond being a great teammate. He is an amazing dude and I’m glad to call him one of my best friends. Best of luck to everyone in the future!— Neko Mulally
Read the full story here
.
Haley Hunter Smith Says Farewell to Norco
Haley Hunter Smith has announced she is parting ways with Norco after 10 years.
Smith is an XC racer, Olympian and strong advocate for mental health
. She has been racing with Norco since she was 18 and in her time with the brand has earned World Cup podiums, a Commonwealth Games bronze medal and appeared at Tokyo 2021. She announced her departure on Instagram saying:
|After 10 amazing years with Norco Bicycles, it’s time to say farewell.
We’ve been through a life’s worth of achievements, failures, adventures, and growth together. From a World Cup podium to the Olympics, National Championship podiums to World Champs top 10s, a Commonwealth Games medal to more two-wheeled adventures than I can count, we achieved more than I dared to dream of. It’s been an honour and pleasure to represent, and be nurtured by, Norco for my entire career thus far. Thank you to the team and all the Factory sponsors for an unforgettable ride.
I’m really excited to share with you all what my plans are for next year, but that will have to wait until the new year (though, yes, I can tell you I’m still an XC racer chasing those rings and rainbows!). For now, join me in raising a glass to the team and people at Norco. Thank you for, well, everything!
See you all on the trails,
Haley—Haley Hunter Smith
Read the full story here
.
Angel Suarez & Alex Marin Part Ways With Commencal 21 Team
Angel Suarez has announced on social media
he has parted ways with the Commencal 21 team.
Alex Marin has also announced he will not be racing with the team next year
|The year is coming to an end and with this goodbye to Commencal 21, I’m super thankful for all the effort and all the brands that supported us!! This one especially it’s been a hard year fighting with a few problem and not archiving my goals until the last race. Can’t wait for more next year as always!—Angel Suarez
. He said:
|It’s been a pleasure Commencal.
You guys gave me a ride when things were very tough for me, even if it was right at the middle of the year. I could experience what a winning brand is, and the amount of work that you guys put in to be where you are. As well as the people I worked with during this period of months, it’s been an unreal ride.
I leave this family with a smile in my face, and looking forward to the next chapter, a life change, but hey, I’m not over yet—Alex Marin
Read the full story here
.
Christopher Blevins Parts Ways with Trinity Racing
Olympian and XCC World Champion Christopher Blevins shared
on social media that he has parted ways with Trinity Racing for 2022.
During his single year in the Trinity jersey, Blevins took 13th at his first Elite World Cup and continued to push through a breakout year, winning the short track XCC World Championship in Val di Sole and finishing the season with a win on home soil in Snowshoe, West Virginia - the time a US male rider has won an elite World Cup since 1994.
|My time in a @trinityracing_ jersey has come to a close, but what a year we have to look back on together.
While the results were beyond what we could have dreamed of, I’ll remember all the moments that went into them the most. In Trinity’s first year on the MTB circuit, with the uncertainty of COVID and the Olympics, I ended up racing SIX different types of bikes with the team. It took a lot of work to manage the logistical whirlwinds of that, and the team brought both heart and humor into everything they did to help us race our bests.
2022 is shaping up to be an exciting one as well, so keep an eye out for the team announcement in the new year!—Christopher Blevins
Read the full story here
.
Keegan Wright & Devinci Part Ways
Keegan Wright and Devinci have announced they are parting ways at the end of 2021.
Wright first joined the Canadian brand in and has earned EWS podiums and Crankworx wins with the brand, proving himself to be one of the most versatile riders on the planet.
|As we’re rounding out the year, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Devinci Global Racing for the last years taking me on as a young rider to pursue my dreams and chase my goals
It was nothing but fun times on tour with you guys and the amount of fun we had is something I’m always gonna cherish, thanks to Damien Oton for taking me under his wing to teach me all about the Enduro World Series stuff and Bastien Major @philippericard for making sure i and my bike was prepped for the big days out racing! Thanks toGreg Callaghan for the bloody fun year this year ya big dosser! Haha
It’s not goodbye it’s just see ya later. I’m not crying, you are!
Let the good times keep rollin see yas out on the trails—Keegan Wright
Read the full story here
.
Mille Johnset Moves on From Atherton Racing After 8 Years
Atherton Racing has announced it has parted ways with Mille Johnset after 8 years together.
From initially being spotted by Rachel Atherton in the start hut at the Hafjell World Cup to earning her first Elite podium in 2021, Mille has graduated through the Atherton development squad to become one of the world's fastest women as part of its flagship team.
|I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities that Atherton Racing gave me and for all the memories. I have learned, grown and overcome, there have been endless different experiences over these years and I wish the team all the very best for the upcoming season and into the future.—Mille Johnset
|We’re always proud and excited to launch our Atherton Academy riders into the next stages of their career. Mille is the latest success story out of a programme that started in 2012 with Taylor Vernon and Martin Maes. We wish her all the luck and look forward to watching her go from strength to strength.—Dan Brown, Atherton Racing’s Team Director
Read the full story here
.
Matt Stuttard & Privateer Bikes Part Ways
Matt Stuttard announced on social media
today that he will be parting ways with Privateer Bikes and Hunt Bike Wheels, which owns Privateer.
Stuttard joined Hunt Bike Wheels in 2018, and when Hunt's parent company The Rider Firm decided it wanted to build an enduro bike, it approached Stuttard to help design the first prototype. In 2019, Stuttard finished in the top 20 EWS overall and was deemed the "privateer of the year
."
|So… After 3 awesome years, the time has come to bid farewell to @privateerbikes & @hunt.mountain | from a drawing on paper, to developing Prototypes, to now seeing them being thrashed all over the world is just absolutely bloody brilliant!!! This has been an amazing & huge highlight in my career & I can’t thank all at @privateerbikes enough for the endless memories and the opportunity For now this chapter has come to an end and it’s time for me to take the next step up the ladder in my career.
Looking forward to what’s to come... But for now, THANKS @privateerbikes / @hunt.mountain—Matt Stuttard
Read the full story here
.
The YT Mob is 'Taking a Break' in 2022
The YT Mob has announced it is taking a break from World Cup racing in 2022 via a YouTube video.
|All great things must end, it's time to pause the chapter with The YT Mob as you know it. Over the years we've celebrated success with the World's best, developed #youngtalent and shared plenty of #goodtimes!
It's not bye, it's see you later—YT Industries
Read the full story here
.
Ibis Says Goodbye to Bex BaraonaWords: Ibis
Four years ago, Ibis signed a little known privateer named Bex Baraona to her first factory contract. She had just wrapped up a self-funded season, where she finished sixth overall.
We knew then she had the potential to be an EWS champion and this year Bex delivered on that promise by winning her first EWS race! Along the way, she picked up several EWS podiums, two stage wins, became British National Enduro Champion, and inspired riders around the world through Gowaan Gals.
It’s been a wonderful ride and we are thankful for all the laughs along the way.
We wish her the best of luck.
Read the full story here
.
Kona Bids Farewell to Connor Fearon After 10 YearsWords: Kona
After more than a decade of watching Connor Fearon rip it up on the World stage for Kona, the time has come to say goodbye to the Aussie shredder. We set out to make Connor a short farewell video, but trying to cram ten years of flat pedal madness into four minutes was never going to happen, so here are ten minutes of Connor doing what he does best. Thanks for 10 years Connor. We can't wait to see you continue to tear it up.
Read the full story here
.
Luca Shaw Bids Farewell to the Santa Cruz Syndicate
Luca Shaw has announced
he will not be racing for the Santa Cruz Syndicate in 2022.
Shaw joined the Santa Cruz flagship team five years ago after previously riding Santa Cruz frames as part of the SRAM TLD set up. He picked up three podiums with the Syndicate including a best-ever result of second in Losinj in 2018.
|Well, it’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve made but next year I won’t be rejoining the Santa Cruz Syndicate. 7 years riding for Santa Cruz Bicycyels and 5 years on the Syndicate have been nothing short of amazing. It was a dream of mine since the beginning to be a part of this legendary team, and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for the opportunity. It’s been a hell of a ride and I’ll always cherish the memories we made together. And damn there’s a lot of good ones!!!!
See you guys at the races—Luca Shaw
Read the full story here
.
Carson Storch & Rocky Mountain Part WaysWords: Rocky Mountain
After a successful career with Rocky Mountain, Carson Storch is moving on in 2022. Carson joined the Rocky Mountain program in 2016 and has since grown into an internationally recognized freerider. From podium finishes at the Red Bull Rampage to logging first descents in the remote Arctic, he’s been an inspiration year after year.
Carson lives for riding and his passion for pushing the limits has given him an amazing career. From riding backcountry scree to slopestyle contests, singletrack trail rides to the Red Bull Rampage. His love for two wheels has brought him around the world, earning him incredible results and unforgettable memories.
Looking back over the years, we’re proud of Carson and thank him for sharing the past six years. We put together a photo set to highlight some of the big moments and we’re wishing him all the best in 2022 and beyond!
|I'd like to say thank you to Rocky Mountain for believing in me over the past 6 years. Throughout the course of our relationship, my career has shifted from slopestyle to big mountain freeride, and Rocky Mountain had my back through all of the ups and downs. It's been an honour to ride for Rocky Mountain, and I’m proud of what we've accomplished together. Freeride ain’t dead!—Carson Storch
Read the full story here
.
Mondraker Bids Farewell to Laurie Greenland
Mondraker and Laurie Greenland are parting ways after six years of racing together.
Greenland has delivered more podiums on a Mondraker than any other rider and also picked up his first Elite win for the brand at Val di Sole in 2019. Laurie was also part of the historic medal lockout Mondraker achieved at the 2016, earning the silver medal between Danny Hart and Florent Payet.
|Nothing lasts forever. It’s been six years full of emotions that have seen us screaming anxiously in front of the RedBull TV coverage, or better yet, suffering nervously at the finish line of many World Cups as we watch the clock tick. Laurie has been one of the riders who has built his career alongside the brand, creating the most successful stage of MS-Mondraker to date, we have grown along the way, and above all, we have enjoyed the spirit of competition that unites us. We wish him all the best in his new stage and of course, we'll see you at the races!—Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker
Read the full story here
.
Mathias Flückiger Re-Signs With Thomus Until 2024 Olympics
The 2021 elite men's overall World Cup champion Mathias Flückiger has pledged to race with the Thomus Maxon team up until the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Flückiger picked up two XCC and two XCO wins in 2021 on his way to the overall title
and also won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He said, "Last season was great - the best of my career. However, I am convinced that I have not reached the peak yet. At some races I would like to climb one more step up the podium."
Read the full story here
.
Florian Nicolai and Trek Part Ways
Trek Factory Racing Enduro and Florian Nicolai have parted ways after a two-year partnership together.
The French rider joined the Trek flagship team following a season-long battle with Sam Hill in 2019 that saw him just pipped to the EWS overall title
in the final run of the season. Florian carried that form into 2020 with his new team and picked up two second-place finishes in the disrupted season but struggled with injury and illness in 2021 and his best result was an eighth-place picked up at the EWS-E.
|I really liked being a part of this big bike brand that could be professional while also maintaining a family atmosphere. We had so many great moments. It was great to spend so much time riding next to Pedro [Burns], and seeing how much Hattie [Harnden] progressed race after race. Big thanks to all of the staff — the mechanics, manager and physio — for their help all season.—Florian Nicolai
Read the full story here
.
Martin Maes Signs with Orbea Fox Enduro Team
Martin Maes has announced he has signed with Orbea bikes for the 2022 season and beyond.
|We discussed our concerns and objectives; our values and challenges; and we found common ground that has since blossomed into a concrete relationship that starts now. I already feel at home at Orbea. It is a family that has grown steadily in recent years, and I’m attracted to its philosophy, its products, its people, and its way of working. I come to give my best, just like them. And for the rest, next season will tell,—Martin Maes
|We have chosen each other because of a shared goal: to win the EWS and develop the best products. We’re ALL IN! We are going to do our very best, each and every day, to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves. Let’s give it all, let’s be all in.—Iñaki Ucín, Orbea Sponsorship Manager
Read the full story here
.
Gerardo Ulloa Signs with Massi
The Massi team has announced that it has signed Mexican XC racer Gerardo Ulloa to its lineup of riders.
Gerardo Ulloa has had an amazingly successful past few seasons as he took Mexico's first World Cup win of any kind in mountain biking during the XCC race back in 2020 at Nove Mesto. This year he has taken the titles of American Champion, Pan American Champion and Champion of Mexico.
Read the full story here
.
Stephane Tempier Parts Ways with Trek Factory Racing XC
Stephane Tempier has parted ways with the Trek Factory Racing XC team.
Tempier joined Trek at the start of the 2020 season on the back of finishing third in the 2019 World Championships as part of the Bianchi Countervale set up. He raced for two seasons with TFR through periods of COVID disruption and some big crashes
and had a best result of seventh with the team.
It sounds like Tempier already has a new team lined up for 2022 and beyond and we'll update you with more information as soon as we have it.
Read the full story here
.
Mona Mitterwallner Joins Cannondale Factory Racing
Mona Mitterwallner has announced she will be joining the Cannondale Factory Racing team in 2022.
The 19-year-old Austrian phenom only started racing in 2017 but is already a multiple World Champion and was the winner of every Under 23 World Cup in 2021. Perhaps most impressively of all, she was the youngest ever winner of the marathon World Championships as she came back from puncturing to win in the elite event this year.
|I want to be the best cyclist on the world scene of all time. To be honest, I am very proud to call myself a CFR rider now. In Cannondale Factory Racing I see a team which not only can support me to reach my ambitious goals but also could be a long-term partner. I am looking forward to get to know the whole team to rock 2022 together—Mona Mitterwallner, Cannondale Factory Racing
Read the full story here
.
Louise Ferguson Joins NukeproofWords: Nukeproof
Nukeproof are stoked to welcome Louise Ferguson to the team. The timing seems perfect with Louise fresh off winning the second round of the Crankworx Summer Series Downhill on her new Nukeproof Dissent 297 (received just a day before the second stop of the Summer tour). Louise hails from Fort William, Scotland, now living in Queenstown, New Zealand for the past 2 years, she will be racing the Crankworx series and various other races with Nukeproof.
Read the full story here
.
Evan Wall Parts Ways with Orbea
Evan Wall, the winner of last year's Pinkbike Academy, announced on Instagram
today that he has parted ways with the Orbea Enduro Team for 2022.
During his time with Orbea, Evan raced the second half of the EWS season and steadily picked up momentum, finishing the season with a 14th place in Scotland. He said in an interview
after the race that the result was the icing on the cake that has left him with more motivation than ever for the winter.
|Been a pleasure to be a part of the @orbeaenduroteam for the season! So grateful for the opportunity to race @world_enduro with unreal support.
Sad to go, but excited for what the future holds! Thanks Orbea!
What do you think I’ll be up to for the 2022 season!?—Evan Wall
Read the full story here
.
Martin Maes Parts Ways with GT Factory Racing
In its latest video release
, GT Factory Racing has seemingly confirmed the departure of Martin Maes after many years with the team.
Martin Maes' departure from GT has been heavily rumoured with our rumour round up back in September
suggesting a team move could be on the cards. At the time Martin told us: "I can confirm that I've been approached with Orbea as well as other brands. Myself and my manager are still negotiating with the interested brands so I can confirm that nothing has been signed yet." A move away from GT sparks some big changes for Maes as he has seen wins across DH World Cup and EWS races with the team.
|It has been an amazing journey with GT Bicycles for 9 years. I have met amazing people along the way and we have achieved unforgettable memories. Thanks to the all GT Factory Racing team , I owe you a lot.— Martin Maes
Read the full story here
.
Breakout U23 Racer Riley Amos Joins Trek Factory Racing
Riley Amos shared on Instagram
that he has joined Trek Factory Racing after having a breakout 2021 season and taking his first U23 win at Leogang in June.
Amos has had support from Trek in the past as part of Bear Development National Team and traveled with the factory team last season as part of a unique bridge program as he transitioned from domestic racing to World Cups. Now that he's shown what he can do at the top level, he'll become a full-fledged member of Trek Factory Racing for 2022.
Read the full story here
.
Mona Mitterwallner Parts Ways with Trek Vaude Team
Mina Mitterwallner, who won just about everything in 2021, has said farewell to her Trek Vaude team and will presumably be moving to a much larger outfit in 2022.
Mitterwallner raced in the women's U23 category last year in dominant fashion winning every World Cup and the World Championships with lap times that rivalled the fastest women in the Elite field. It's expected that she'll make the step up to elite racing next year and could follow in the footsteps of Tom Pidcock and Loana Lecomte this year who both ranked among the world's best in their rookie season.
The young Austrian raced for the Trek Vaude team in 2021. It was the inaugural season for the team that was created to develop young talent at Under 23 level in XCO & XCM racing so with Mona making the leap to Elites, she'll be off to a new team in 2022.
Read the full story here
.
Aaron Gwin Announces Renewed Contract with Intense
Aaron Gwin shared on social media
that he will continue to ride for Intense in the upcoming years, posting a photo of himself at Intense with founder Jeff Steber.
|Stoked for the next few years with this dude! We’ve got some unfinished business to handle. Thanks @intensecycles and crew for the continued support. This has been a great off-season for us already. Really happy with where we’re at and the progress we’re making. Excited for the future!—Aaron Gwin
Read the full story here
.
Rebecca McConnell Signs for 2 More Years with the Primaflor Mondraker XSauce Team
Rebecca McConnell has announced on social media
that she will be sticking with her current team for the next two seasons.
The Australian rider had an amazing 2021 season, securing fourth place in this year's XC World Cup overall standings after two consecutive second-place finishes. While the offseason has only just begun, Rebecca has already revealed that she signed an extension of her contract with the Primaflor Mondraker XSauce team
before heading back to Australia.
|On my last day in Spain we made it official and I signed for another two years with Primaflor Mondraker XSauce.
Very proud to continue working with these amazing people and alongside our wonderful partners who have all put their trust and belief in me since 2018. We will continue working hard towards new goals and sharing moments and memories along the way.— Rebecca McConnell
Read the full story here
.
Damien Oton Announces He Will Be Stepping Away From EWS Racing
Damien Oton will not be racing the EWS next year as he takes a step back from international racing.
After finishing the 2021 season with a 17th place overall result in the EWS, Damien Oton has revealed that he won't continue with the Orbea Fox Enduro Team at the big races next year but he will be working with Orbea on other projects. Across his time on the EWS circuit, Damien managed to take six third-place finishes, three second places and two wins at EWS La Thuile 2014 and EWS Finale 2017. Damien also secured second place in the 2018 overall EWS title, the only rider to come within 700 points of Sam Hill.
We wish Damien all the best for the future and can't wait to see what he does next.
|Everything has to end, and this is when I hang up! So we often say that adventures are beautiful, but when they happen without looking for it, like for me, it's magic. I have spent exciting years on the EWS circuit and in all the races I have taken part in, from Whistler to La Thuile (what a blast!), From Maçanet to Rotorua. Everywhere I gave the best of what I had to have fun, because that's how fast we go! Thank you all for following and encouraging me, on the side of the track or on social media, thank you for believing in me, the teams of Caminade, Devinci and of course Orbea, obviously my family, and especially my wife, my daughter for their effort during my long absences, thank you for everything.
So on top of that it's over without being over, I'm going to continue working with Orbea and you'll see we'll have the opportunity to meet again. But now, the pleasure will be to ride fast and… without a chrono.— Damien Oton - Instagram
Read the full story here
.
