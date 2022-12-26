Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves

As Racing Rumour season gets into full swing we have pulled together all of the departures and retirements so far this offseason and this will be updated as more news comes in.
Mark Wallace Parts Ways with Canyon After 6 Years
The Canyon CLLCTV has announced another big departure for 2023 as Mark Wallace will be leaving the factory DH team after six years.
|Rider, athlete, teammate, friend – after 6 amazing years it´s time for us to say "THANK YOU, SHARKY".
Thank you for the incredible team support.
Thank you for your enthusiasm on and off the bike.
Thank you for the good times.
And last but definitely not least: thank you for the nice human being that you are.
We are really grateful for the time that we were able to share with you on the Canyon CLLCTV Downhill Team and all the positive memories.
For your personal and professional future, the whole Canyon crew wishes you nothing but the best.
Take care & we are already looking forward to seeing you again soon – out there on the trails or in the pits of the upcoming Downhill World Cup season.— Canyon
Hunt Bike Wheels Thanks Isla ShortWords: Hunt Bike Wheels
We started supporting Isla Short back in 2020 and feel honoured to have worked alongside someone with such an infectious personality & bundle of positive energy.
It’s been incredible to have been part of her journey to this point. From recording her best-ever World Cup XC results with an 11th in Nova Mesto in 2020, then matching that in Les Gets, 2021 (We all know a top 10 finish is just around the corner). She also became National champion in both Marathon and XCO disciplines and gained a 4th place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for her beloved Scotland. If that wasn’t enough, the cherry on top was finishing 5th at the World Championships in Leogang, 2020.
Isla’s impact on our company runs much deeper than race results alone. With her attitude towards social issues and mental health to name a few, she has certainly influenced us to think more about the decisions we make and the impact they can have. Isla is a true ambassador for the sport and a role model for everyone around her.
In the 3 years we’ve worked with Isla, she has been invaluable in the testing and development of our products – none more so than for the recently launched Proven Carbon XC Race MTB wheels, which she raced for the first time at a muddy World Championships in 2020.
Sadly, we’ll be parting ways next season, but that won’t stop us cheering her on from the sidelines.
|Hunt came onboard my privateer programme at the beginning of 2020, and I knew early on they were a special company to be a part of. Over the last three years my relationship with the brand and the people grew, and in 2022 they became my title sponsor. During this time, I was part of the development of the Proven XC wheels, and I feel very privileged to have been able to debut these on the World Cup circuit.
It's been incredible to have shared some of my journey with Hunt, to have them support me so generously and back my unique and challenging approach to professional bike racing. World Cup start-lines wouldn't have happened for me in 2022 without their backing. Professionally, Hunt Wheels and The Rider Firm represent what all companies should; enthusiasm, passion and friendship in the workplace.
Personally, it has made a huge difference to me having a direct relationship with the individuals behind a sponsored product and to trust fully in the brand due to the quality of the equipment and the transparency offered by the people. Thanks for everything guys!—Isla Short
Photos by Attention Builders and Pete Scullion
Cube Factory Racing Signs Simon Chapelet
Cube has announced that Simon Chapelet will join its factory race team in 2023.
After racing World Cups as a privateer with the support of Cube France, Simon Chapelet will be moving up to the factory race team next season alongside Danny Hart and Max Hartenstern. Simon secured some great results this year with a 36th place finish in Lourdes and was the fastest privateer in Snowshoe with 28th position.
|Starting the new 2023 season Simon Chapelet (20 y.o.) will be a part of CUBE Factory racing.
CUBE France spotted the young and promising 2x National Junior Champ and hooked him up under their support. Due to his consistent development in the last seasons, he has earned the chance to step up to the CUBE Factory Team. At Snowshoe UCI World Cup 2022 Simon was honored as fastest privateer. We see a great potential in Simon and want to give him the chance to develop his career in a professional environment.— Cube
|It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a dream come true to ride with a factory team and good rider like Max, Danny and all the staff around. I’m so happy and 2023 will be good!— Simon Chapelet
|Simon Chapelet joined the CUBE family in 2021 as a MTB Downhill athlete, for his first year in the Elite category. The year before, as a Junior he was crowned National Champion and French Cup winner, which was an impressive performance. But he was already used to it: 2 years before, Simon won the U17 National Championship, and finished on the top of the podium at the Crankworx Innsbruck.
Kind, motivated and super-fast on the bike, he was the perfect athlete to represent CUBE in France. In 2021, Simon discovered our Two15 HPC SLT 29 as a privateer, and rode it to second place overall in the French Cup, achieving several TOP5 results. The year after, he was back on national podiums, and decided to focus on World Cups. He finished 36th in Lourdes (France), and then was awarded Best Privateer in Snowshoe (USA) with an awesome 28th place! Now it’s time for him to go a step forward, and join Danny Hart and Max Hartenstern in the international CUBE Factory Racing team. We wish him a crazy and successful 2023 season !!— Franck Verrier CUBE France
Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
The Canyon CLLCTV seems to have let slip that Jack Moir will be leaving the team as it releases a 'Best Of Metal Monday' to mark his departure.
|What an epic ride: it's been an awesome 3 years with @jackmoir_ aka Moi Moi. Massive thanks to 'Kev' for so many amazing memories, epic race wins, and face-melting Metal Mondays. As a little tribute, here's one last Metal Monday from us. Best of luck for your future, Jack!— Canyon Bicycles
Sam Blenkinsop Bids Farewell to Norco After 8 Years
After Norco paused
and unpaused
its racing teams for 2023 Sam Blenkinsop has officially announced he will be leaving the team.
Sam Blenkinsop has been a long-standing member of Norco's race team joining the brand back in 2015
. Sam's time with Norco has seen a King of Crankworx title, multiple national champs wins and top finishes at World Cup and EWS races.
The Norco teams are having a big shakeup for next year with only Gracey Hemstreet and Lucas Cruz confirmed for the team. Although there will be a new Elite male rider being added to the squad.
|Thanks to @norcobicycles for all the support and amazing memories over the years. Cheers to my fellow teams mates and @norcofactoryteam crew. It’s been an awesome ride but as they say all good things come to and end. I’m excited to share with you all soon my new ride and plans for 2023 season— Sam Blenkinsop
Joey Foresta Parts Ways with GT
After joining GT in 2009 while racing BMX Joey Foresta has announced he will be starting a new chapter in 2023.
Moving from BMX to racing World Cups and Dual Slalom Joey has stayed with GT as he has moved across disciplines although he says a new career chapter in 2023 will mean parting ways with the brand.
|GT first picked me up when they were prototyping the speed series in 2009. I was 8 years old, racing BMX and had no idea the family that GT would turn into for me!
Since then, we have accomplished more than I would have dreamed of! GT fully supported me when I switched to mountain biking, gave me a shot at racing world cups and recently supported my pursuit of dual slalom. They have always put fun first and I think that reflects in the brand.
I will be parting ways with GT in 2023 to start a new chapter in my Career!
I want to give a huge thank you to Steve and the whole crew at GT for bringing me into the family and supporting every endeavor I choose. I’ll never forget all of the awesome experiences I had on a GT!
Cheers to the good times!— Joey Foresta
Lachlan Blair Announces Departure from Orange Factory RacingWords: Lachlan Blair
After two incredible years riding and racing for Orange Factory Racing and four years total riding Orange bikes, the time has come for us to go our separate ways. Huge thanks to everyone involved with OFR and at Orange who I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. It has been great to travel the world racing with such a fantastic group of people. There was never a dull moment being a part of a team as exciting as Orange Factory Racing. From magazine covers to racing successes, it has been a brilliant time riding for such an iconic company.
Heading into 2023 and beyond, I am really excited to be racing the full EWS series, Trans Madeira and some other races... I will be on a sharp new ride for next year, and I cannot wait to get it battling against the clock! Keep your eyes peeled for more news coming soon.
Veronika Widmann & Harry Molloy Part Ways with Madison Factory Racing
Veronika Widmann and Harry Molloy have announced that they will be leaving the Madison Saracen Factory racing team.
Both Veronika and Harry joined the team back in 2021 coming from the Insync Bikes and FS Racing teams. Over the past two seasons while Harry Molloy has been in an assistant manager role, Veronika Widmann has cemented herself as a top-level threat in World Cups with consistent top-ten finishes and eighth place at the World Champs in Les Gets.
Following this departure, the Madison Saracen team is left with just one rider as Matt Walker remains with the team at this time. We don't know what the teams' plans are for 2023 yet or if any additional riders with be added to the roster.
|It's time to move on…
I’ve had two great years with @madisonsaracen! This team is incredibly professional in every detail. Racing alongside @mattwalkerdh and @jordanwilliams17 and learning from them was a priceless experience, let alone being able to say they’ve become friends for life. @willlongden managing everyone as well as being the best advisor, line spotter, cook, nurse… (the list goes on and on) He really makes it work. A big thank you to @lost.yak, my mechanic. You are not only the best on the tools but a great soul supporter which is often an even bigger job. Thanks also to @collier_eeewan and @nath.g.carr for the support, good memories and eclectic pit music. @harrymolloydh I know this sounds lame but you are just an absolute legend in whatever you do. Our journey together started way earlier than these two years and will continue after and beyond.
Big thanks go out to all our partners and sponsors I had on board with @madison.cycles. It was no doubt the dream setup. @saracenbikes provide killer machines and I'm still blown away by my stunner of a Worlds Bike this year!
Special thanks also to @ridefoxbike, @maxxisbike @shimanomtb and @pro_bikegear who I have been fortunate to work with for many years now. It has been great but I guarantee you this is not the end and I’m even more excited to tell you what’s coming next.— Veronika Widmann
|My time comes to an end with Madison Saracen and a new chapter begins.
A shout-out and thank you will never quantify my appreciation. I was a rider from the teams launch in 2011 and reunited as assistant manager from 2021. It’s truly been an honour to be a part of such an elite program. To support Matt, Jordan and Vero in their success was mind-blowing. First World Cup wins and World Champs with titles across the globe. There’s too many heroes to thank. Thank you Will for the opportunity, I admire what you’ve achieved and I’ve learnt so much from you. The whole team from trainers, mechanics, media and everyone at Madison HQ behind the scenes!
!!THANK YOU!!— Harry Molloy
Jordan Williams Moves on from Madison Saracen
Junior World Champion Jordan Williams has announced that he will be heading to a new team as he moves up to Elites in 2023.
Jordan Williams had an extremely successful two years racing as a Junior regular going head to head against Jackson Goldstone and secured the title of Junior World Champion in Les Gets this year. After a successful period with Will Longden and the Madison Saracen team, he will be moving to a fresh setup in the new year.
|My time has come to an end at Madison Saracen, I have made the decision to move on.
I’d firstly like thank Will Longden for helping me achieve many of my goals and for his knowledge on and off the bike, I really appreciate everything he has done for me!
And of course a massive thanks to all the sponsors, team members and teammates for all the support and good times over the last few years.
I’m really excited for the future and for what’s coming next!
Once again thank you Madison Saracen, see you at the races.— Jordan Williams
Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz
After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023.
|A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis
Charlie Harrison Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
Charlie Harrison has announced on social media that he will be stepping away from professional racing.
After six years racing World Cups and a tough couple of seasons Charlie Harrison has made the decision to step back from professional racing. Charlie says his priorities were moving away from World Cup racing to focusing on family and home life while struggling to keep his motivation for the sport. Since stepping away from racing Charlie says he is starting to rediscover his love for riding and is looking towards his next career.
|Hey guys. I’m announcing my retirement from professional racing. Over the last few seasons, my priorities have slowly shifted from being a World Cup racer to wanting to focus on family, life at home, and my next career. The last few seasons have been the toughest thing I’ve gone through mentally, and to be totally transparent, completely jaded my view of bikes. I became resentful, bitter, and fell out of love with the sport that means so much to me. Due to my retirement however, I’ve been able to fully reconnect to bikes, and completely rediscover the reasons why as a thirteen-year-old kid, I was completely gripped by this sport.
I’m super excited to be able to share this complete story with you guys in the future. It was an absolute blessing to be able to race World Cups full time for six years, and the last four years onboard @trekfactoryracingdh was a once in a lifetime opportunity. They gave me everything that I could ever need to push my upper limit of possibilities. As a result of this amazing team, I was able to accomplish things on a bicycle that I never thought possible. It was a true honor to work alongside such professional and motivated individuals, and I was able to make some truly beautiful relationships from that. I’m forever grateful to have my name associated with such a world class team, and I’m beyond appreciative for their endless support over the last four years.
I’m able to look back on my short career and just have such an appreciation for everything it included. Racing has taught me so many lessons to bring forward in life. It taught me to chase the heck out of your dreams, because you never know what they’ll turn into. It taught me how to deal with bad times, and how to get through them. It also taught me the importance of relying on other people to help get you through those times. This sport gave the world to me, and I’m so thankful for the friends, experiences, and moments that came from that. It’s hard to summarize seven seasons of elite World Cup racing into one caption, but to be able to live through that opportunity is something that I will forever cherish. Thank you to everyone that’s been a part of this beautiful journey.— Charlie Harrison
Jakob Jewett Parts Ways with the Canyon CLLCTV
After joining the Canyon CLLCTV in 2020 Jakob Jewett has announced he will be leaving the team ahead of the 2023 season.
The young Canadian rider joined the main Canyon team in 2020 as a Junior and secured multiple top-ten finishes before shifting up to Elite this year. Jakob's 2022 season saw some top-ten finished in the downhill events at Crankworx Whistler as well as breaking inside the top 30 at the Snowshoe World Cup and coming 33rd for World Champs in Les Gets. In his social media post Jakob does say he has a new opportunity for next season although we will have to wait to find out what this may be.
|I can’t thank Canyon and Canyon cllctv enough for the support over the last few years. Memories from these past seasons will last a lifetime. I’m proud to call this crew my friends and I look forward to seeing you all at the races. New opportunities ahead for next season and I can’t wait to get back racing.—Jakob Jewett
Henrique Avancini Leaves Cannondale After 8 Years
After eight years of racing, it has been announced that Henrique Avancini will be leaving the Cannondale Factory Racing team for next year.
Since joining the team in 2014 Henrique Avancini has been at the front of World Cup XC racing and in his career has secured one World Cup win, nine World Cup podiums and is a 10 times National Champ. Following such a long and successful period with Cannondale, it will be interesting to see where the Brazilian rider ends up next.
|I'm very glad of the history me and Cannondale built together. This was a very successful journey that allowed me to put the sport I love under the spotlights in my country and also build a solid career on the highest international level. To leave CFR wasn't an easy call, but I'm leaving with a lot of lessons, friends, accomplishments and many memories that I can keep proudly in my heart. I feel I have given everything to this project and it's time to find new goals and chase new challenges. But being sure, I won't forget all that Cannondale and CFR provided to me.— Henrique Avancini
|We embraced Henrique as a rider for Cannondale from his first ride at team camp eight years ago, and now we have the honor in celebrating Henrique as one the best riders in the world, a steward for our sport, and an ambassador for Brazilian mountain biking as we pay tribute to him and the shift in his pursuits as an elite athlete. We will always cherish our time as teammates and cheer for Henrique in his quest for his goals for the future.— Jonathan Geran, Cannondale Director of Sports Marketing
Propain Pauses its Factory Race Team for 2023
Propain will not be putting a factory team together for the 2023 season.
Following Norco's announcement in October
that it would be skipping next year's racing Propain has come forward to say it will be taking a break from having a factory team in 2023 although it sounds like there could be a return in the future.
The pausing of the team means Henry Kerr, Luke Meier-Smith and Remy Meier-Smith could be on the hunt for a new team although Propain has said "it is a matter of course to us that we care about our team members and keep them on track for 2023 with our connections to industry partners and co."
It is sad to see another high-profile team pulling out of next year's racing and we hope there won't be too much more of this news to come.
|It really hurts us to say but the Propain Factory Racing Team will take a break in 2023. This was definitely not an easy decision, and we want to explain why we need to do this.
Since 2016 we were part of the Downhill World Cup with our first professional team, “Propain Dirt Zelvy”. Always driven by the thrill we get from racing competitive, three years later in 2019 we had big plans for this team and took it more serious than ever before. We changed the team structure to run as “Propain Factory Racing” with the main goal to become a Top 10 Team at the World Cups.
Another three years later the whole world has changed again. We do not want to blame everything on the pandemic, but it was a significant part that changed not only our surroundings but also Propain itself. We are a growing owner-operated company from South Germany and just getting started to get our hands in the markets outside of Europe. In the last three years, times were hectic and stressful as we tried to conquer the increasing demand for bikes and the simultaneously increasing delivery times for all kinds of bike parts. At this time, our minds were not focused on a World Cup Downhill Team, but we kept going and 2022 turned out to be one of the most successful years for the team.
This made the decision definitely not easier but with better riders, this also means more responsibility, time and effort we have to invest. The competition for good riders is always high, and in the end we could not keep the existing team in its current set-up.
In 2023 the MTB World Cup is going to change with more stops across the globe in a shorter period. We made this strategic decision to take that time to build a strong team for 2024 and focus all our energy and power on our customers to ensure we build the best bikes for us and our friends. We will dedicate the upcoming year to recalibrate and pave the way for 2024 to come back fully reloaded.
We want to thank our athletes, the whole team with team manager Ben Reid, our sponsors and of course every fan for the last seven years of racing Downhill World Cups with Propain. It is a matter of course to us that we care about our team members and keep them on track for 2023 with our connections to industry partners and co.
This is not a goodbye, we will be back!— Propain
|I can honestly say it’s been a pleasure running the World Cup Team for Propain for the past 7 seasons. Meeting the company owners Robert and David for the first time in 2016 and seeing their passion to build the best bikes for their friends it was immediately something I felt proud to be a part of.
Two extremely hard-working and down-to-earth mountain bike riders who run their business on fairness and loyalty and it's really no surprise that their company has grew into what it is today. It’s been an easy partnership as our goals to develop the best race bike for the team were very much aligned and anything the team needed it got.
Gearing up for the 2023 season this news initially came as a shock but having chased the World Cup circuit for the past 21 years of my life as a rider and manager I welcome this opportunity to focus on other projects and although not as a team manager I hope to stay involved with the brand as the guys at Propain truly have felt like family and there really is no other bike id rather ride. From the riders we have had over the years, staff and sponsors, thank you all very much for being part of it.”— Ben Reid, Team Manager
Max Hartenstern Extends Contract with Cube Factory Racing
The Cube Factory Racing team has announced on social media that Max Hartenstern will be continuing with the team in future race seasons.
Max has already been with the team for six years achieving third at the 2017 Junior World Champs, second at the 2021 Les Gets World Cup and five Elite German National champ titles. The announcement doesn't mention how long the contract has been extended for, but it does state he has signed "for many more years" suggesting it could be a larger extension.
|Since 2017 Max Hartenstern is a part of our Cube Bikes family. During those 6 years Max achieved many goals like 3rd at Worlds 2017 (Junior), 2nd Les Gets WC 2021 (elite) and 5x German Champ (elite). Together with his mechanic Kevin Engelhofer they became the best duo we know!
We are more than happy to announce, that Max signed another contract for many more years in our Cube Family!— Cube Factory Racing
The 2023 team lineup hasn't been fully confirmed yet but Danny Hart has been doing off-season testing with the team. Interestingly the team are currently looking to hire a third mechanic for the team suggesting they may be adding another rider for next year.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot Officially Signs with Ineos Grenadiers
We heard rumours
that Pauline Ferrand Prevot could be signing with Ineos Grenadiers last week, and now the rumour has been confirmed.
|Signing with the INEOS Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the INEOS family of athletes. The INEOS Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.
To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge for me. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years. An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmares so it’s the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the INEOS Grenadiers. I still have a lot of things to learn and it is the best team to help me reach my goal—Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Pauline Ferrand Prevot signed a two-year contract with Absolute Absalon
in January of 2021 and met with success on the world stage once again after several years of struggling with low power in her left leg due to iliac endofibrosis
.
She finished her 2022 season with four World Championships titles in a row in XCC, XCO, XCM and Gravel. Now, we have confirmation that she will be riding for Ineos Grenadiers for the next two years, targeting gold at the Paris Olympics in her home country in 2024.
|Signing a world-class rider like Pauline is a huge boost as we grow the number of multi-disciplinary athletes racing as Grenadiers.
Pauline is a unique talent. Her palmares speaks for itself, especially after just winning four world titles in the space of two months. But what sets her apart and makes her a great addition to the Grenadiers is her drive and grit. She loves the sport and is a natural born racer and that comes through in the way she rides.
Pauline is on her own journey to try and win gold at her home Olympics and this is an area where we thrive and have proven success. We are excited to support that ambition and help her achieve her goals over the coming years.—Rod Ellingworth, Deputy Team Principal
Jamie Edmondson Parts Ways With the RockShox Trek Race Team
Jamie Edmondson has announced on social media that after two years he will be leaving the RockShox Trek Race Team.
The past two seasons with the RockShox Trek Race Team has seen Jamie secure some great results with top 30 finishes at World Cup races while also winning three U21 EWS races and taking two second-place finishes.
|Thanks Rockshox Trek Race Team and all our partners for the past two years, we’ve achieved a lot and learnt even more!
Still trying to find something for next year but I’m sure I’ll see y’all at some races.— Jamie Edmondson
