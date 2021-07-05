Round Up: All the X Games Real BMX Videos

Jul 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Similar to the Real MTB competition earlier this year, X Games Real BMX showcases creativity and style from six of the most prolific BMX riders in a collection of heavy-hitting videos. Here are all the videos in one place.







The Real BMX competition has two parts: judged and fan-decided. The judges' decision will be announced at Summer X Games 2021, which will be held in person in California July 14-18 without spectators. The fan-favorite portion of the competition will be open for voting on the X Games website until Sunday, July 18.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos BMX X Games


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
112438 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
102685 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
76749 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
66145 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
58064 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
54430 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
53777 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
44943 views

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 Molina wins everything, it’s all his …… what a fkin beast , an inspiration to anyone who thinks they can’t do it ……… and he wears a helmet :-)
  • 2 0
 Felix, Chad, Broc, Courage… I’d have a tough time deciding between those four. I’m least familiar with Felix’s stuff and he really impressed me! The cab 7 at the end was unreal!
  • 3 0
 Molina every day of the week!! I’m following him on Instagram and his riding is off the charts!
  • 1 0
 Agreed. He was the only rider willing to send it while everyone else played it safe with curb nibbles and nose to bars / manual lines. Covid thing maybe?

Jordan Hango still wins as the best part so far.
  • 2 0
 These were awesome! Can't wait to see who wins fan wise and judge wise.
  • 1 0
 Those front manuals or whatever they’re called are amazing, but imagine how far they could do them with a front brake!!
  • 1 0
 They’re referred to as a nozza in England but the rest of the world calls them nose manuals.
  • 1 0
 Fooking insane!

Poll. Are we (mtbr's) just pussies or are bmx-ers stupid for not rocking helmets?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009741
Mobile Version of Website