Round Up: All the X Games Real BMX Videos

Similar to the Real MTB competition
earlier this year, X Games Real BMX showcases creativity and style from six of the most prolific BMX riders in a collection of heavy-hitting videos. Here are all the videos in one place.
The Real BMX competition has two parts: judged and fan-decided. The judges' decision will be announced at Summer X Games 2021, which will be held in person in California July 14-18 without spectators. The fan-favorite portion of the competition will be open for voting on the X Games website
until Sunday, July 18.
8 Comments
Jordan Hango still wins as the best part so far.
Poll. Are we (mtbr's) just pussies or are bmx-ers stupid for not rocking helmets?
Post a Comment