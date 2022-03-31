Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry

Ground Keeper Introduces the Trail Keeper Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Ground Keeper Custom

The Beer Keeper and Hand Keepers integrate seamlessly to provide unparalleled comfort and steeze.

The TRAIL KEEPER Collection:



• 4 revolutionary new products

• Space Fern design allows for environment integration

• Customize your trail building experience

• Made in Bellingham, WA

• Bundles start at $69

• Purchase

Pembree Announces Ride Concepts Interlock System

Dharco Announces New Reversible Jersey & Underwear

Not sure what colour to wear?

Run out of washing liquid?

Are you a straight-up indecisive human being?

No more.



Behold the 2-Sided Jersey

NOBL Launches New HE37 Wheels

BikeShow Announces PizzaStow Rack

PRESS RELEASE





Impressively, the PizzaStow can also fold completely flat, allowing convenient in-pocket transport for the next time you eat out.

The PizzaStow uses the same patented geometry and 'v'-slider mechanism as our full-size BikeStow Original . This permits compatibility with pizza cutter bikes of different disciplines, including mountain, road, electric, downcountry, and commuter. Since the bike is held by the wheel, there is no risk of scratches or damage to your precious frame and paint.Impressively, the PizzaStow can also fold completely flat, allowing convenient in-pocket transport for the next time you eat out.

Key features:



• Fully functioning v-sliders and hinge mechanism.

• Folds flat and pocket sized.

• Fits approx. 72-80mm diameter wheels.

• MultiJet Fusion printed, dyed, and shot peened Nylon 12.

• Sensuously tactile finish.

• Family owned & made in the UK.







Love, the BikeStow family x More details can be found on our website

VHS Launches "Shush in a Can"

VHS: Introducing Silent Spray

More Details:



• 420 Sprays per can!

• 20 grams

• $19.88 USD

• Two water bottle mounts!

• Safe to use on people (Warning! Effects may last up to 3 days)

• Works on ALL sounds

• Will hide the sound of farts but not the smell (silent but deadly)

• Shut your parents up, can't get grounded if you can't hear them

• Shut your kids up. It's okay you can sleep now

• Get a pay rise! How? "Hey boss, say nothing if you want to give me a pay rise" - Instant success

• Made from 100% recycled sounds

• Endless possibilities

• Special one day price of just sshheven sshhheventy sshheven.



100% Real Reviews

Shhhhh

Kenda's New Kenda Infinity

PRESS RELEASE: Kenda

Rock Machine Bikes Becomes Rock Marine Boats

Press Release: Rock Marine

Key Features

Two models:

Rocky_revolution in sustainability!

Stony_explore the horizons!

Guerilla Gravity Re-Launches the GG/DH... as an NFT

GG/DH - Raw

GG/DH - RADiation

#AlloyForLife

The Rise Introduces the ADjustR: World's first Adjustable-Length Crankset

Stanton Reveals Secret Custom Tubing

Revealed - the secret to Stanton's playful feel

Unior Launches the First Smart Tool

Starling Cycles Bears All In 'Starling Fallacy' Print Journal

“The Starling Fallacy holds that somehow great geometry and shed manufacturing can overcome the performance issues of a true single-pivot bike. And, since we know that great geometry is free and easily duplicated we can further boil down the fallacy to say that shed manufacturing alone can overcome said issues.



You don’t even have to produce all your bikes in the shed - just some of them. And so, riders who absolutely would not accept the performance of a simple no-linkage true-uni-pivot design from a major manufacturer or even a smaller manufacturer will gush about the descending prowess of a Starling."

The game is up. Starling is no more. Steel and single pivot is not, in fact, real.

The Starling Fallacy - Available To Order Now

Nailed It.

My First Million.

The Starling Fallacy is available to order now at StarlingCycles.com on a strictly limited edition basis

Industry Nine presents MX'er - A New Cycling App

Muc-Off Announces Invisibility Jersey

Versus Introduces Bubblegum-Infused Tires

Harnessing the stickiness of used chewing gum.

Dolly Parton Inspires Kitsbow's Latest Top

Press Release: Kitsbow

Gira Sykkel is Proud to Announce Rip'n'Grip.

Press Release: Gira Sykkel