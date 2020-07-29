Round Up: Carrying Solutions From the SilverStar Crankworx Summer Series Enduro

Jul 29, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

As integrated tools and fancy straps become commonplace out on the trails, we take a look at how the pros are carrying their tools, water and fuel at the SilverStar Crankworx Summer Series Enduro race.

Rhys Verner

OneUp Components' integrated tool and pump system is the most popular choice for riders with a tool tucked away in your stem and a pump attached to your bottle cage. To complete the look Rhy Verner also had OneUp's strap holding a tube to his frame.


As well as the OneUp system Rhys had an emergency mech hanger tied to the underside of his seat.


if you don't want to thread your steerer tube, OneUp's large volume pump can also fit a multi-tool inside. Neat.

Remi Gauvin riding Rocky Mountain

Tire plugs are crucial in. case you fall victim to SilverStar's sharp rocks.


Henry Fitzgerald

Are integrated tools not unique enough for you? Henry Fitzgerald was using this custom leather multi-tool pouch, made using a hand cranked leather stitching machine. Very hipster.

Leonie Picton
Leonie Picton

Good old packs haven't died off yet with Leonie Picton using a 3L Evoc hip pack to carry all the essential spares.

Jakob Jewett

For those wanting something more stealth, Jacob Jewett was running this RaceFace waistband to store a pump, tube and tire levers.

Lucas Cruz
Lucas Cruz

For Lucas Cruz a tube taped to the frame a multi tool in your pocket is all that's needed.


Mckay Vezina riding Giant

Mckay Vezina had this nifty pouch stowed away with all the spares and snacks.



Henry Fitzgerald's Topeak pump has a lock on lever and delivers air when pushing AND pulling for any quick fixes.

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 I wonder how long before we see personalized drones following each rider carrying everything needed for an emergency repair.
  • 4 0
 Autonomous e-bike that rides better than you while also filming your Friday Fails submission?
  • 1 0
 Good luck to everyone strapping their (unprotected) tube right in the firing line of all kids of projectiles coming off the rear wheel...

Also, the RaceFace belt with the pump right in line with the spine does not appear like the smartest placement.
  • 3 0
 Those rainbow norcos are a beaut for sure
  • 1 0
 “Mckay Vezina had this nifty pouch stowed away with all the spares and snacks.”
Stowed where? Looks a bit big to do a Captain Koons
  • 1 0
 Interesting - I usually run my OneUp pump with the tool sliding in from the top, so big or repeated hits won't pop it out out the bottom... Bold strategy Cotton!

Post a Comment



