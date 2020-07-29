Round Up: Carrying Solutions From the SilverStar Crankworx Summer Series Enduro

As integrated tools and fancy straps become commonplace out on the trails, we take a look at how the pros are carrying their tools, water and fuel at the SilverStar Crankworx Summer Series Enduro race.OneUp Components' integrated tool and pump system is the most popular choice for riders with a tool tucked away in your stem and a pump attached to your bottle cage. To complete the look Rhy Verner also had OneUp's strap holding a tube to his frame.As well as the OneUp system Rhys had an emergency mech hanger tied to the underside of his seat.if you don't want to thread your steerer tube, OneUp's large volume pump can also fit a multi-tool inside. Neat.Tire plugs are crucial in. case you fall victim to SilverStar's sharp rocks.Are integrated tools not unique enough for you? Henry Fitzgerald was using this custom leather multi-tool pouch, made using a hand cranked leather stitching machine. Very hipster.Good old packs haven't died off yet with Leonie Picton using a 3L Evoc hip pack to carry all the essential spares.For those wanting something more stealth, Jacob Jewett was running this RaceFace waistband to store a pump, tube and tire levers.For Lucas Cruz a tube taped to the frame a multi tool in your pocket is all that's needed.Mckay Vezina had this nifty pouch stowed away with all the spares and snacks.Henry Fitzgerald's Topeak pump has a lock on lever and delivers air when pushing AND pulling for any quick fixes.