Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races

Every rider has their setup quirks, whether it is a certain width of handlebar or a specific tire choice. We decided to look through the Pinkbike bike check archives for the more unique setups that we have spotted at World Cup and EWS races over the years.
John Hall (Aaron Gwin's mechanic) drills out the dimples on the TRP brakes for Gwin at the 2019 Maribor World Cup. They have found this gives a little more grip on the finger with slightly sharper edges.
|Basically we had spent a lot of time on the Slayer, nearly all of winter, we were planning on racing that for the first two rounds then we would be on this bike. Getting on this bike and any new bike it is very difficult to dial in and find your place on it really. We were kind of struggling to set it up so we asked for a position between 2 and 3 as we liked parts of three and we liked parts of two and then it just happened that it was the exact leverage curve of the Slayer so that's maybe why we quickly felt comfortable with it.— Jesse Melamed
Another grip modification for Kate Courtney is the shortened grips just for her left hand to make it easier to get her fingers closer to the controls.
On Cecile Ravanels 2017 Commencal Meta she opted for a SRAM gripshift setup to actuate her lockout on the RockShox Super Deluxe shock.
One of the more unique setup quirks on the racing circuit comes from Joe Barnes' EWS race bike where he likes to have the brake lever almost touch the bar. He even goes as far as filing a part inside the lever assembly to get an extra few millimetres of pull.
