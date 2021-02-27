Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races

One of the first things people often noticed about Jesse Melamed's race bikes is his cut down grips. Jesse says that he likes to run his hands right at the edge of the bar, and with normal-sized grips, he can't run his brakes in his preferred position.

For the 2018 Fort William World Cup, Isak Leivsson turned up with his prototype Pole Machine 200, possibly the longest DH race bike to date. Alongside his extended bike, Isak had also opted run an 830mm bar setup that included some extenders to ensure he could get the huge bar width.

One of the biggest talking points during the 2020 season was what was Loic Bruni hiding in the box over his rear shock? Was it some sort-of lockout? A different shock tune? Or was this all a mind game from one of the fastest racers?

Troy Brosnan fitted his Canyon sender with a custom CNC'd shifter lever that was designed around his hands.

For the 2015 Lenzerheide XC World Cup, Mathias Fluckiger was hunting for a way to make his front end lower so he decided to run a negative stem with his handlebars flipped upside down.

John Hall (Aaron Gwin's mechanic) drills out the dimples on the TRP brakes for Gwin at the 2019 Maribor World Cup. They have found this gives a little more grip on the finger with slightly sharper edges.

Another unique setup option from Lenzerheide in 2015 was Sam Blenkinsop's HT pedals which he had modded with a metal plate to make it easier to guide his cleats into the pedal mechanism.

Kate Courtney uses a modified grip that features the blips from the SRAM Red AXS time trial road groupset fitted inside her grips.

After spending a large amount of the offseason training on the Rocky Mountain Slayer, Jesse Melamed wanted to try and recreate its feeling with the new Altitude. Rocky Mountain went and made him a custom Ride9 chip to create the exact leverage curve of the Slayer.

Basically we had spent a lot of time on the Slayer, nearly all of winter, we were planning on racing that for the first two rounds then we would be on this bike. Getting on this bike and any new bike it is very difficult to dial in and find your place on it really. We were kind of struggling to set it up so we asked for a position between 2 and 3 as we liked parts of three and we liked parts of two and then it just happened that it was the exact leverage curve of the Slayer so that's maybe why we quickly felt comfortable with it. — Jesse Melamed

A pretty classic setup change is the extra saddle grip race. Marcelo Gutierrez fashioned his own when he zip-tied an old piece of a tire to the saddle in 2016.

Another grip modification for Kate Courtney is the shortened grips just for her left hand to make it easier to get her fingers closer to the controls.

Pros will go to the ends of the earth to silence their bikes and this mastic tape inside the chainguide on Curtis Keene's bike is a great example of that.

For the 2016 Finale Ligure round of the EWS the Canyon riders were running one metallic pad and one organic pad for what they claimed to be an improvement in feel and longevity on the Italian slopes.

On Cecile Ravanels 2017 Commencal Meta she opted for a SRAM gripshift setup to actuate her lockout on the RockShox Super Deluxe shock.

In 2018 Eliot Jackson was running his HT pedals with no pins and an extra spacer under his shoe cleat as he found he preferred his feet to float around with little to no contact between the shoe and pedal body.

Despite already having one of the longest bikes on the circuit, Greg Minnaar wanted to go even bigger and was using dropouts to add a further 17mm to the back end of his V10 for the 2019 World Cup race on the steeps of Vallnord. He said this was to get more centred on the frame and apparently he initially wanted to go further but 17mm was as long as they could go without risking failure.

One of the more unique setup quirks on the racing circuit comes from Joe Barnes' EWS race bike where he likes to have the brake lever almost touch the bar. He even goes as far as filing a part inside the lever assembly to get an extra few millimetres of pull.

Every rider has their setup quirks, whether it is a certain width of handlebar or a specific tire choice. We decided to look through the Pinkbike bike check archives for the more unique setups that we have spotted at World Cup and EWS races over the years.