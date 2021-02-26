Round Up: Endura Partners with Trash Free Trails, Shimano's Water Usage, Sustainability Stats & More Green Initiatives

The Shimano Group has adopted an action plan calling for it to contribute to the realization of a recycling-based society by reducing the use of disposable plastic to lower greenhouse gas and plastic in oceans. As a result, we’re moving away from the use of plastic as a container and packaging material for products.



As we search for alternative packaging materials, we continue to study materials that can be provided at a suitable cost that will allow us to supply products without sacrificing their value while communicating our message to customers. We believe that the first step is to do what we can in the effort to realize a sustainable society while earning customers’ support and empathy. — Shimano ESG Report