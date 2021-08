A drone tour of the finished course

A peek behind the scenes

The first of many Audi Nines 2021 jump trains

Sam Hodgson's commentary on the above jump

Sam Reynolds with a stylish first hit

Sam Hodgson testing a couple features

...and upping the ante on the next lap

A little compilation

Although the build phase isn't technically over until Monday, the crew has completed the massive Audi Nines course and is now showing off the finished product. Plus, some boots on the ground sent us a few sneaky bonus clips of the boys testing as well as Sam Hodgson's eloquent description of a favorite jump. We can't wait to see what unfolds as more riders arrive leading up to the event's kickoff on Tuesday.