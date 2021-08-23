Round Up: Fresh DH Bikes for the Second Half of the Season

Reece Wilson is going for gold.

Trek Factory Racing

Reece's bike was so blinding that he had to put what looked like black tape on the top tube for the race.

They didn't skimp on the details.

Canyon Collective

The Canyon Collective was all green for the first half of the season but has swapped out to this nice orange/peach/tangerine scheme for the latter half.

Specialized Gravity

Finn Iles debuted a new and drop-dead gorgeous paint job at Maribor.

On the seat tube, Finn remembers those who came before. What incredible paint work.

Bruni's new paint pays homage to the fans.

GT Factory Racing

Ethan Craik representing for the team.