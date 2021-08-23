Round Up: Fresh DH Bikes for the Second Half of the Season

Aug 23, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Reece Wilson made a few mistakes in his qualifying run so expect to see him further up the back tomorrow.
Reece Wilson is going for gold.

Now that we've hit the midpoint of the downhill race season, riders have hit their strides and many companies, particularly the bigger ones, are pulling out all the stops for their riders heading into World Champs at Val di Sole this week. At the last World Cup race at Maribor, several riders debuted new bikes or fresh new paint. Here's a collection of what we've seen so far, and we expect to see some more custom colors popping up as the World Champs downhill race approaches.

Most of these bikes were raced last weekend at Maribor. See more Maribor Tech Randoms here.

Trek Factory Racing

The Trek boys debuted some shiny metallic bikes in Maribor. Here they are.


Reece's bike was so blinding that he had to put what looked like black tape on the top tube for the race.

They didn't skimp on the details.

Canyon Collective

The Canyon Collective was all green for the first half of the season but has swapped out to this nice orange/peach/tangerine scheme for the latter half.


Specialized Gravity

Bruni wasn t the only one with new colours over at the Specialized tent.
Finn Iles debuted a new and drop-dead gorgeous paint job at Maribor.

These two Canadian legends gracing the seat tube on Finn s bike.
On the seat tube, Finn remembers those who came before.
Crazy ice crystal details featured in Finn Iles new paint scheme.
What incredible paint work.


Loic Bruni s Demo has got a new paint job.
Bruni's new paint pays homage to the fans.

A big Merci from Bruni.
Loic gives a big shout out to the fans with his new colours.



GT Factory Racing


The track may have been taped super wide but by weeks end the margin for error was minute.
Ethan Craik representing for the team.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Social Round Ups DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021 World Cup DH World Cup Dh Tech


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 So are Trek, Canyon and Specialized riders all running DHR2s front and rear? Blacked out for Trek and Spesh of course!

It's an awesome and classic tire I'm just surprised there's such a consensus on the DHR2, no blacked out DHFs or Assegais or Dissectors (Troy's signature!) in sight....
  • 1 0
 I guess not...
  • 4 0
 That GT is awesome
  • 1 0
 Yeah, my favorite!
  • 3 0
 World Champ bikes this year will be insane I bet
  • 2 0
 Team Canyon to the MOON!
  • 1 0
 40MM Ohlins on the Spesh?

