Round Up: Fresh DH Bikes for the Second Half of the Season

Now that we've hit the midpoint of the downhill race season, riders have hit their strides and many companies, particularly the bigger ones, are pulling out all the stops for their riders heading into World Champs at Val di Sole this week. At the last World Cup race at Maribor, several riders debuted new bikes or fresh new paint. Here's a collection of what we've seen so far, and we expect to see some more custom colors popping up as the World Champs downhill race approaches.
Most of these bikes were raced last weekend at Maribor. See more Maribor Tech Randoms here
.Trek Factory Racing
The Trek boys debuted some shiny metallic bikes in Maribor. Here they are.
Reece's bike was so blinding that he had to put what looked like black tape on the top tube for the race.Canyon Collective
The Canyon Collective was all green for the first half of the season but has swapped out to this nice orange/peach/tangerine scheme for the latter half.Specialized GravityGT Factory Racing
