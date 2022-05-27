Round Up: Our Favourite Videos from the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

The Whistler Bike Mountain Bike Park has been open for one glorious week and so we thought we'd compile a list of our favourite videos from the park to celebrate. The Collective ROAM - 2006Jinya Nishiwaki Rides His Hardtail in the Bike Park - 2009 Remy Metailler Burns the Whistler Bike Park - 2014Seasons - The Collective - Whistler B.C. - Classic Segment - 2014Tom Van Steenbergen with the First-ever Front Flip on Crabapple Hits - 2014Yoann Barelli Rides Dirt Merchant and A-Line With a Cross Bike - 2015Steps to the Top - 14-year-old Finn Iles Competes in Whip-Off at Crankworx - 2015 Stevie Smith and 11-Year-Old Jackson Goldstone Ride Whistler: One Obsession - 2015An unReal Dirt Blizzard - 2015Remy Metailler Attacks the Whistler Bike Park - 2015My First Time at the Whistler Bike Park - 2016Ferda Girls (HUMBLE parody) - 2017The ASMR Of MTB w/Kade Edwards & Kaos Seagrave | Sound of Speed - 2019WHISMAS (Official Music Video) - 2019The Park Progresses with Finn Iles - 2019HUMBLED: Gee Atherton vs Mike Levy on Whistler's Steep Tech - 2019Whistler Bike Park's Greatest Hits - 2019Huge Whistler Gaps with Yoann Barelli, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Phil Kmetz & MoreReturn to Earth: Whistler Bike Park Kids Segment - 2020Christina Chappetta Attempts to Ride Every Double Black Diamond In The Whistler Bike Park In A Day - 2021
While we can't find the segment online, we have to mention The Coastal Crew's Whistler Mountain Bike Park segment from their 2013 movie Arrival. You can watch the behind-the-scenes video here, and track down your old DVD or download the full video on Amazon or iTunes.Thumbnail by Sterling Lorence for the dirt blizzard segment of Unreal by Anthill films.
Let us know what we missed in the comments!
