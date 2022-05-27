Round Up: Our Favourite Videos from the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

May 27, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
The Whistler Bike Mountain Bike Park has been open for one glorious week and so we thought we'd compile a list of our favourite videos from the park to celebrate.


The Collective ROAM - 2006


Jinya Nishiwaki Rides His Hardtail in the Bike Park - 2009
hardtail in whistler

by jin0824
Views: 39,646    Faves: 388    Comments: 53



Remy Metailler Burns the Whistler Bike Park - 2014


Seasons - The Collective - Whistler B.C. - Classic Segment - 2014


Tom Van Steenbergen with the First-ever Front Flip on Crabapple Hits - 2014


Yoann Barelli Rides Dirt Merchant and A-Line With a Cross Bike - 2015
DIRT MERCHANT AND A-LINE WITH A CROSS BIKE

by yoannbarelli
Views: 159,527    Faves: 825    Comments: 50



Steps to the Top - 14-year-old Finn Iles Competes in Whip-Off at Crankworx - 2015


Stevie Smith and 11-Year-Old Jackson Goldstone Ride Whistler: One Obsession - 2015


An unReal Dirt Blizzard - 2015


Remy Metailler Attacks the Whistler Bike Park - 2015


My First Time at the Whistler Bike Park - 2016


Ferda Girls (HUMBLE parody) - 2017


The ASMR Of MTB w/Kade Edwards & Kaos Seagrave | Sound of Speed - 2019


WHISMAS (Official Music Video) - 2019


The Park Progresses with Finn Iles - 2019


HUMBLED: Gee Atherton vs Mike Levy on Whistler's Steep Tech - 2019


Whistler Bike Park's Greatest Hits - 2019


Huge Whistler Gaps with Yoann Barelli, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Phil Kmetz & More


Return to Earth: Whistler Bike Park Kids Segment - 2020


Christina Chappetta Attempts to Ride Every Double Black Diamond In The Whistler Bike Park In A Day - 2021




While we can't find the segment online, we have to mention The Coastal Crew's Whistler Mountain Bike Park segment from their 2013 movie Arrival. You can watch the behind-the-scenes video here, and track down your old DVD or download the full video on Amazon or iTunes.


Thumbnail by Sterling Lorence for the dirt blizzard segment of Unreal by Anthill films.

Let us know what we missed in the comments!

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
138793 views
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
122158 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
57458 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
47466 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
45985 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
45592 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
40541 views
The European Bike Project: A Steel Gearbox Bike & 4 Other Exciting Products from Swiss Manufacturers - May 2022
35678 views

11 Comments

  • 7 0
 Yoann hitting aline on the gravel bike a true classic
  • 3 0
 ROAM was my first Whistler experience, just a great film. Gee is also awesome.
  • 1 0
 For me this list has to include Kovarik's Summer of Summit from 2011. I think that was the first time I saw the No Joke triple into the trees done, and it blew my mind.

www.pinkbike.com/video/231118
  • 3 0
 The return to earth kids segment is sooo good
  • 2 0
 Me watching any Stevie Smith video: "MOM, those ninjas are cutting onions again"
  • 1 0
 That dirt blizzard was a cinematic master piece. UnReal has got to be one of the greatest full production movies to come out of mountain biking
  • 1 0
 Roam and seasons are the best no doubt
  • 1 0
 "Just another Whistler Edit" Bernard Kerr???
  • 1 0
 No Arrival? One of the best whistler segments
  • 1 0
 From the article: "While we can't find the segment online, we have to mention The Coastal Crew's Whistler Mountain Bike Park segment from their 2013 movie Arrival"
  • 2 0
 IFHT ferda win





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010387
Mobile Version of Website