Round Up: Sustainable e-MTB Batteries, Cleaning 10,000 Pieces of Trash from Trails and More Green Initiatives

2021 has already seen plenty of new green initiatives with Endura reaching their goal of one million trees planted and their new plan of becoming carbon neutral
. But there are plenty of other smaller announcements that move the industry forward in reducing its impact on the environment. Trash Free Trails Reveal They have cleaned up 2,500km of Trails:
Trash Free Trails has launched its first impact report after three years of campaigning against single-use plastic pollution.
The UK-based group, which currently aims to reduce plastic pollution on our trails and wild places by 75% by 2025, has released a report documenting their work so far and its future aims and projects. Plastic pollution is a worsening global environmental issue and Trash Free Trails (TFT) has found that most of the research into its impact has focused on marine environments. But, estimates suggest that annual plastic release on land is between 4 to 23 times worse.
Through its work since 2017, TFT has found a large gap in the current research into the impact of single-use plastic pollution outside of marine environments. It believes this has created an urgent need for more work in this area. TFT hopes to fill this void with its growing trail cleaning movement and upcoming 'State of the Trails' report.
|At Trash Free Trails we believe that fostering a connection between grassroots environmental stewardship and academic research can play an important role in the future of environmental conservation
As part of its first impact report released this week, TFT has included some of their highlights from 2019 to 2020. This report features some impressive figures about its work cleaning up the trails. In the two years, it cleaned up 2,500km of trails with 10,000 individual items removed on trail cleans.
The next step for TFT is the State of Our Trails report, produced in partnership with Bangor University. This report will be the first peer-reviewed empirical study of its kind using citizen science to establish the amount, causes and impacts of terrestrial litter on our trails and wild places. Currently, TFT is aiming to release the baseline study findings later this year in June.
You can read the full report from TFT here
.
Santini are Introducing Compostable Packaging:
Clothing brand Santini has announced that it will be swapping out its packaging for a compostable alternative.
With most of the industry still wrapping clothing in plastic, Santini has revealed that it will be moving to a more sustainable alternative by using TIPA’s compostable packaging. This news comes after Santini and the UCI announced that the future World Championship jerseys will use recycled fabrics.
|So this means that it won’t just be the cycling wear that is environmentally friendly but its packaging too! Thanks to our agreement with TIPA, we will also using compostable packaging from January 2021. That is our commitment to becoming increasingly sustainable and lessening our environmental impact.— Paola Santini, marketing manager at Santini Cycling Wear
|TIPA’s packaging is a truly sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastic packaging materials, because it guarantees the same protection to its contents but completely biodegrades, returning to the earth as compost. TIPA’s packaging can be thrown in domestic composite bins – in the wet waste – and will then disintegrate within six months and fully biodegrade within a year.— Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder of TIPA
TIPA's alternative packaging aims to offer the same advantages of plastic, but it will instead fully decompose within three months with no harmful impact on the environment.
The EU Commission Wants to Make Batteries More Sustainable:
As part of its Green New Deal, the EU Commission wants to set out guidelines to ensure all batteries are more sustainable throughout their life cycle.
The new ideas will be introduced as key goals of the Green New Deal and cover all types of batteries leading to some potentially interesting ramifications for the future of eMTBs.
According to the Commission, demand for batteries is set to increase 14 fold by 2030, with most of the demand driven by the electric transport market including e-MTBs. The rapidly increasing demand will lead to issues around the raw materials needed for production and a potentially huge impact on the environment.
The ideas set forth by the Commission include:
- Batteries placed on the EU market should become sustainable, high-performing and safe all along their entire life cycle
- From 1 July 2024, only rechargeable industrial and electric vehicles batteries for which a carbon footprint declaration has been established, can be placed on the market
- To close the loop and maintain valuable materials used in batteries for as long as possible in the European economy, the Commission proposes to establish new requirements and targets on the content of recycled materials and collection, treatment and recycling of batteries at the end-of-life part
- To significantly improve the collection and recycling of portable batteries, the current figure of 45% collection rate should rise to 65 % in 2025 and 70% in 2030 so that the materials of batteries we use at home are not lost for the economy. Other batteries – industrial, automotive or electric vehicle ones – have to be collected in full
- The proposed regulation defines a framework that will facilitate the repurposing of batteries from electric vehicles so that they can have a second life
- The use of new IT technologies, notably the Battery Passport and interlinked data space will be key for safe data sharing, increasing transparency of the battery market and the traceability of large batteries throughout their life cycle
|Clean energy is the key to European Green Deal, but our increasing reliance on batteries in, for example, transport should not harm the environment. The new batteries regulation will help reduce the environmental and social impact of all batteries throughout their life cycle. Today's proposal allows the EU to scale up the use and production of batteries in a safe, circular and healthy way.— Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal
|The Commission puts forward a new future-proof regulatory framework on batteries to ensure that only the greenest, best performing and safest batteries make it onto the EU market. This ambitious framework on transparent and ethical sourcing of raw materials, carbon-footprint of batteries, and recycling is an essential element to achieve open strategic autonomy in this critical sector and accelerate our work under the European Battery Alliance.— Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations
Royal Racing Launches New Jerseys Made Using Recycled Materials:
Royal Racing has launched two new riding jerseys that are made from 100% recycled materials.
The jerseys from part of Royal Racing's new Quantum range and instead of using a polyester/cotton mix, like the company's other jerseys, will instead feature 100% recycled polyester. The Quantum jerseys will still feature the anti-bacterial treatment that Royal uses across its range which it claims will allow you to "wear your jerseys for longer in between washes, improving the lifespan of your jersey and lightening the environmental impact."
|The Quantum Jersey is made using 100% recycled fabric. We’ve discovered a fabric that not only stands up to the rigours of life on a bike, but it’s a fabric that’s 100% recycled. So we’re really pleased to finally release this 100% recycled technical mountain bike jersey.— Royal Racing
You can see the whole Quantum range here
.
Decathlon are Looking into Circular Economy Strategies for its Bike Sales:
Decathlon has revealed plans to launch a circular sales scheme for its bike sales later this year.
The strategy, which takes ideas from the Circular Economy concept
, will see Decathlon sell recycled or used bikes and components alongside the current range of new bikes. With the current shortage of bikes and components, this could be a useful way to keep selling bikes and parts to customers without solely relying on new parts arriving in stores.
UK Cycling Leader Peter Lazarus told Cycling Industry UK
the details about some of the schemes that could be taking place in Decathlon shops later this year. Lazarus said: "The Decathlon Second Life Marketplace is due this year across Europe and it will apply to adult and kids’ bikes. The idea is to generate more of a circular economy and various options will be available to customers who may wish to cycle but also not buy new every time.
"We as a company are looking to recycle parts where possible. If we get a defective bike it’s an option to strip it down and re-use the working parts. For the customer, it’s an option to participate in upcycling work and save money. There will be a much bigger effort to repair over replacement where possible.
"Sometimes wheels, for example, may be buckled in transit. These will be switched out, perhaps even with better wheels and the old ones will be repaired. The key is that nothing will go to waste and the bikes sold will be given a full PDI and safety check before they’re displayed and they’ll carry a warranty."
