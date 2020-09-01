Round Up: Team Videos and Mud-Battling POVs from Zermatt EWS

Unfortunately due to the worldwide pandemic most of our DH races as well as pretty much all sports have been cancelled...So to fill in for that Ive decided to do some EWS races!



The first round this year was in Zermatt after all the delays and postponed rounds...after a sunny start to the week it was pure rain and even snow for the weekend bringing there 4 stage race down to 2.



After stopping on stage 1 and craving on stage 2 i finished in 19th place...not exactly where I wanted but our team mate Morgane Charre killed it finishing 2nd and also securing 2nd place in the team overall for Pivot Factory Racing!



Hope you enjoy my misery in this! — Bernard Kerr