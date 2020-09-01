Round Up: Team Videos and Mud-Battling POVs from Zermatt EWS

Sep 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Jesse Melamed


bigquotesHere is stage 1 and 2 from the EWS in Zermatt, 1st on stage 1 and 3rd on stage 2. Enjoy the mouth breathing! I do wipe my camera too!

The course was shortened due to the brutal conditions and evac concerns so I can fit the whole day in one video.Jesse Melamed

Joe Breeden


It was the first EWS for our rider Joe Breeden and what a mad one! Imagine waking up to temperature below zero and snowy mountain tops. Follow Joe on stage 1 in Zermatt and check for yourself what all those brave riders had to endure!

bigquotesVery pleased to finally get to my first EWS and what a wild one it was! Some extreme weather mixed in with very technical tracks! Hats of to these Enduro boys & girls, they don't mess about. Keen to get to another one soon and give it another shot.Joe Breeden

Bernard Kerr


bigquotesUnfortunately due to the worldwide pandemic most of our DH races as well as pretty much all sports have been cancelled...So to fill in for that Ive decided to do some EWS races!

The first round this year was in Zermatt after all the delays and postponed rounds...after a sunny start to the week it was pure rain and even snow for the weekend bringing there 4 stage race down to 2.

After stopping on stage 1 and craving on stage 2 i finished in 19th place...not exactly where I wanted but our team mate Morgane Charre killed it finishing 2nd and also securing 2nd place in the team overall for Pivot Factory Racing!

Hope you enjoy my misery in this!Bernard Kerr


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Bernard Kerr Jesse Melamed Joe Breeden Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Zermatt 2020


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
80397 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
60680 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
60323 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
58618 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
50705 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
49713 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
43916 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test
40728 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Bernhard Kerr with a rude reference to sharing water bottles Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009266
Mobile Version of Website