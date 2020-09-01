Round Up: Team Videos and Mud-Battling POVs from Zermatt EWS

Here is stage 1 and 2 from the EWS in Zermatt, 1st on stage 1 and 3rd on stage 2. Enjoy the mouth breathing! I do wipe my camera too!
The course was shortened due to the brutal conditions and evac concerns so I can fit the whole day in one video.—Jesse Melamed
Joe Breeden
It was the first EWS for our rider Joe Breeden and what a mad one! Imagine waking up to temperature below zero and snowy mountain tops. Follow Joe on stage 1 in Zermatt and check for yourself what all those brave riders had to endure!
Very pleased to finally get to my first EWS and what a wild one it was! Some extreme weather mixed in with very technical tracks! Hats of to these Enduro boys & girls, they don't mess about. Keen to get to another one soon and give it another shot.—Joe Breeden
Bernard Kerr
Unfortunately due to the worldwide pandemic most of our DH races as well as pretty much all sports have been cancelled...So to fill in for that Ive decided to do some EWS races!
The first round this year was in Zermatt after all the delays and postponed rounds...after a sunny start to the week it was pure rain and even snow for the weekend bringing there 4 stage race down to 2.
After stopping on stage 1 and craving on stage 2 i finished in 19th place...not exactly where I wanted but our team mate Morgane Charre killed it finishing 2nd and also securing 2nd place in the team overall for Pivot Factory Racing!
