Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World

At Easton Cycling, we believe in the freedom to go fast and ride your bike the way you want. While we applaud rules that improve the safety of riders, we also believe that developing advanced descending skills is a true artform.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

If you have the skills, equipment, and confidence to supertuck we have your back when the longarm of the law comes knocking. The Easton Supertuck Fine Fund™️ exists to cover your in-race supertuck fines as they are handed down from our Swiss overlords. ⁠⁠

⁠⁠

To have fines covered, you must fax the following documentation to our dedicated EC STFF line: 1- 937-356-5464. ⁠⁠

⁠⁠

-race registration⁠⁠

-your bib or number plates⁠⁠

-a copy of the infraction and fine itself⁠⁠

-your current exchange rate to Swiss Francs⁠⁠

-a photograph of the infraction in question showing you doing the supertuck in a solo breakaway with at least a 90” lead on the chase group⁠⁠

- a copy of your Strava file (printed)⁠⁠

- a comparative analysis of aerodynamic benefit of your Supertuck versus your standard tuck⁠⁠

- clear documentation of (at least) second level certification in Supertuckvia an established Supertuck instructor ⁠⁠

⁠⁠

Upon receipt of your complete documents, we will invest the total amount of your fine in current fad cryptocurrencies and provide you with an intended payment plan with full payout in 2031, though you may be asked to hold the line by members of Reddit. If you prefer, we can also mail you a road specific dropper post and charge the difference to a credit card of your choice.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

Together we can make the tuck super again.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

**In case you haven’t determined it yet, legal asks we inform you this is a joke. Please do not expect Easton Cycling to pay your Supertuck fines. Hopefully your race winnings can cover those for you.**