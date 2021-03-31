Round Up: The World Cup Race Bikes of Aaron Gwin

2008 - 2010: Yeti

Results:

Best Results:

3rd at 2009 Mont Sainte Anne World Cup and 2010 Leogang World Cup

Average Finish:

10th



2008

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4

10th

2008

Bromont World Cup - Round 5

34th

2008

Schladming World Cup - Round 7

8th



2009

Pietermaritzburg World Cup - Round 1

17th

2009

La Bresse World Cup - Round 2

14th

2009

Vallnord World Cup - Round 3

16th



2009

Fort William World Cup - Round 4

9th

2009

Maribor World Cup - Round 5

14th

2009

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 6

3rd



2009

Bromont World Cup - Round 7

5th

2009

Canberra World Champs

21st

2009

Schladming World Cup - Round 8

4th



2010

Maribor World Cup - Round 1

7th

2010

Fort William World Cup - Round 2

4th

2010

Leogang World Cup - Round 3

3rd



2010

Champéry World Cup - Round 4

8th

2010

Val di Sole World Cup - Round 5

14th

2010

Windham World Cup - Round 6

4th



2010

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs

4th



Gwin racing in finals at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2008

Patrik Zuest clipping Gwin's tires at Bromont back in 2008. Following his top ten finish the week before at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Pietermaritzburg 2009

303DH - 2010

Gwin's 2010 Yeti 303DH at Eurobike.

Gwin in practice at the Maribor World Cup.

2011 - 2012: Trek

Results:

Best Results:

1st at 2011 Pietermaritzburg World Cup, 2011 Leogang World Cup, 2011 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, 2011 Windham World Cup, 2011 Val di Sole World Cup, 2012 Val di Sole World Cup, 2012 Fort William World Cup, 2012 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup and 2012 Windham World Cup.

Average Finish:

7th



2011

Pietermaritzburg World Cup - Round 1

1st

2011

Fort William World Cup - Round 2

5th

2011

Leogang World Cup - Round 3

1st



2011

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4

1st

2011

Windham World Cup - Round 5

5th

2011

Windham World Cup - Round 6

3rd



2011

Val di Sole World Cup - Round 7

1st

2011

Champéry World Champs

12th

2012

Pietermariztburg World Cup - Round 1

2nd



2012

Val di Sole World Cup - Round 2

1st

2012

Fort William World Cup - Round 3

1st

2012

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4

1st



2012

Windham World Cup - Round 5

1st

2012

Val d'Isére World Cup - Round 6

5th

2012

Leogang World Champs

83rd



Session - 2011

The first look at Gwin's carbon Trek Session 9.9

Session 9.9 Carbon Details



Frame: Session 9.9 Carbon

Shock: Fox DHX RC4

Fork: Fox 40

Wheels: Bontrager

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint



2013 - 2015: Specialized

Results:

Best Results:

1st at 2014 Pietermaritzburg World Cup, 2015 Lourdes World Cup, 2015 Leogang World Cup, 2015 Windham World Cup and 2015 Val di Sole World Cup

Average Finish:

15th



2013

Fort William World Cup - Round 1

20th

2013

Val di Sole World Cup - Round 2

6th

2013

Vallnord World Cup - Round 3

10th



2013

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4

5th

2013

Pietermariztburg World Champs

67th

2014

Pietermariztburg World Cup - Round 1

1st



2014

Cairns World Cup - Round 2

4th

2014

Fort William World Cup - Round 3

4th

2014

Leogang World Cup - Round 4

78th



2014

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 5

6th

2014

Windham World Cup - Round 6

2nd

2014

Méribel World Cup - Round 7

6th



2014

Hafjell World Champs

14th

2015

Lourdes World Cup - Round 1

1st

2015

Fort William World Cup - Round 2

2nd



2015

Leogang World Cup - Round 3

1st

2015

Lenzerheide World Cup - Round 4

8th

2015

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 5

7th



2015

Windham World Cup - Round 6

1st

2015

Val di Sole World Cup - Round 7

1st

2015

Vallnord World Champs

74th



Demo - 2013

Fort William 2013

Demo Prototype - 2013

Gwin was running a custom prototype for the 2013 Andorra World Cup

For Val di Sole Gwin decided to race a size large Demo instead of his usual medium as he wanted something longer and roomier. After a 6th place finish Gwin decided to play around with his size medium bike and ended up wanted to increase the length of the rear end. For the fresh Andorran track, Gwin rocked up with a prototype rear end on his medium Demo that added 19mm to the bike's length. That means that his custom Demo ran a 440mm chainstay length, pretty close to the 439/441mm adjustable length of his previous Trek race bike.

Prototype Demo Details



Frame: Demo Prototype

Size: Medium

Shock: Fox DHX

Fork: Fox 40

Cockpit: Renthal

Wheels: DT Swiss FR600

Tires: Specialized Butcher

Drivetrain: SRAM XO



The bike used a 440mm chain stay length, 19mm longer than stock.

The added length is found in the chain and shock stays, while the link and yoke remain the same. Travel now sits at 215mm.

Demo - 2015 Vallnord World Championships

HT stepped up with a set of custom anodized pedals. Renthal's handlebar is painted to match the frame.

A special gold anodized chain and X01 DH cassette have been included on the build. See that broken chain on the back of the seat tube? It's a nod to Gwin's World Cup winning coaster run in Leogang earlier this year.

2016 - 2018: YT

Results:

Best Results:

1st at 2016 Lourdes World Cup, 2016 Leogang World Cup, 2017 Leogang World Cup, 2017 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, 2017 Val di Sole World Cup and 2018 Losinj World Cup

Average Finish:

12th



2016

Lourdes World Cup - Round 1

1st

2016

Cairns World Cup - Round 2

4th

2016

Fort William World Cup - Round 3

2nd



2016

Leogang World Cup - Round 4

1st

2016

Lenzerheide World Cup - Round 5

2nd

2016

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 6

2nd



2016

Vallnord World Cup - Round 7

55th

2017

Fort William World Cup - Round 2

3rd

2017

Leogang World Cup - Round 3

1st



2017

Vallnord World Cup - Round 4

5th

2017

Lenzerheide World Cup - Round 5

51st

2017

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 6

1st



2017

Val di Sole World Cup - Round 7

1st

2017

Cairns World Champs

3rd

2018

Losinj World Cup - Round 1

1st



2018

Fort William World Cup - Round 2

20th

2018

Leogang World Cup - Round 3

2nd

2018

Val di Sole World Cup - Round 4

31st



2018

La Bresse World Cup - Round 7

43rd

2018

Lenzerheide World Champs

5th



Tues - 2016

John Hall, Aaron Gwin's long-time mechanic, poses with the winning ride.

Tues Details



Frame: Tues

Size: Large

Shock: Fox X2

Fork: Fox 40

Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts

Wheels: E13 LG1

Tires: Unmarked

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1

Brakes: TRP Quadiem SL with TRP's Slate lever blades



Aaron is 5'9", rides a large frame and uses a standard 50mm stem finished with blue ti-bolts.

Gwin's running TRP's Quadiem SL brakes set up with the lever blade normally found on their trail-oriented Slate brakes.

Aaron's bars are 790mm wide including the ODI grips. Grip tape on the shifter for added accuracy. The YT Mob don't have a dedicated drivetrain sponsor, but for this race Gwin's bike was set up with a SRAM XO DH derailleur and a Blackbox shifter.

The bike is out of the box, but the R.A.D shock had probably been tuned to its limits.

HT's X2 pedals are mounted to e*thirteen's LG1 carbon crankset.

e*thirteen's new 9-21 tooth 7-speed cassette is designed specifically to work with their LG1 carbon downhill wheels.

Tues - 2016 Val di Sole World Champs

Aaron Gwin's YT Tues.

Tues Details



Frame: Tues

Size: Large

Shock: Fox X2

Fork: Fox 40

Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts

Wheels: E13 TRSr

Tires: Unmarked

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 with E13 LG1r carbon cranks

Brakes: TRP Quadiem SL with TRP's Slate lever blades



Tues - 2017

Tues Details



Frame: Tues

Shock: Fox X2

Fork: Fox 40

Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts

Wheels: E13 LG1r

Tires: Onza Aquila

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 with E13 LG1r carbon cranks

Brakes: Gwin's signature G-Spec TRP Quadiem



Gwin's signature G-Spec Quadiem brakes by TRP. E*Thirteen wheels.

Gwin said from day one that, in stock form, the YT Tues had the exact feel and geometry he had been wishing for. I am sure that a lot of racers who swear by coil-sprung shocks have been left to scratch their heads over Gwin's choice to race the Fox Evol X2 at Val di Sole.

About 25 millimeters of spacers under the stem for Val di Sole.

Clipped in for the win: E*Thirteen LG1r carbon crankset. HT X2 pedals. Fox 40 fork - no telling what's inside.

The YT Tues uses a straight-forward four-bar Horst-link rear suspension, which seemed to keep Gwin's rear tire well planted on rough tracks.

Tues 29" Prototype - 2018 Lenzerheide World Champs

Tues Details



Frame: Tues

Shock: Fox X2

Fork: Fox 40

Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts

Wheels: E13 LG1r

Tires: Onza Aquila

Drivetrain: TRP prototype rear mech with E13 LG1r carbon cranks



2019 - Present: Intense

Results:

Best Result:

4th at 2020 Lousã World Cup Round 3

Average Finish:

15th



2019

Maribor World Cup - Round 1

6th

2019

Leogang World Cup - Round 3

5th

2019

Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs

12th



2019

Snowshoe World Cup - Round 8

13th

2020

Leogang World Championships

26th

2020

Maribor World Cup - Round 1

21st



2020

Maribor World Cup - Round 2

6th

2020

Lousã World Cup - Round 3

4th

2020

Lousã World Cup - Round 4

44th



M29 - 2019

Intense M29 FRO Details



Frame: Intense M29 FRO, size large

Shock: Fox Float X2

Fork: Fox 49

Wheels: eThirteen LG1 Carbon

Tires: Kenda Hellcat with FTD inserts front and back

Drivetrain: TRP

Brakes: TRP

Cockpit: 50mm Renthal stem, 790mm Renthal bars; SDG Saddle/Seatpost

More info: Intense Cycles

The M29 is quite a bit different than the YT Tues he was on previously, but according to John Hall the M29 was easy to adapt to. A Works Components' headset increased the reach by 6mm.

TRP's DH drivetrain. The gold bits are found on the FRO (For Race Only) bikes from Intense.

The DHR is TRP's new brake. It's TRP's e-bike brake which both Aaron and Neko were really pleased with in testing for its better feel and more power.

Hall drills out the dimples on the TRP brakes for Gwin. It gives a little more grip on the finger with slightly sharper edges, plus it looks good.

Kenda had recently launched the Hellcat when Aaron switched over from Onza. He was happy with the tires after testing them, and there are several new tread patterns in development.

SDG handles the seat and seat post while Aaron runs his signature ODI lock on grip.

John Hall, Aaron's mechanic isn't one for disclosing many numbers on exact settings or ride height. When you're at the top of the game, it makes sense to keep your cards close. Hall's spirit animal is a bear, hence the bear with the wrench on the seat tube. If you see that logo on any bike, it's John's stamp of approval and a guarantee of a dialed ride. When the bear is there, have no cares, as there's nothing you need to worry about, whether it's Gwin's race rig or a buddy's trail bike, it's good to go.

Aaron was on a stock size large frame but there was an XL on standby if he felt the need to run it.

M29 - 2019 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs

Gwin turned up to the Mont-Sainte Anne World Champs with a few custom details on his race bike.

M279 - 2020

Intense M279 Details



Frame: Prototype M279

Shock: Fox Float X2

Fork: Fox 49

Wheels: E*thirteen Aaron Gwin signature edition DH

Tires: Kenda Prototype

Drivetrain: TRP with E*thirteen cranks

Brakes: TRP with prototype calipers

Cockpit: Renthal bars and stem, Works Components adjustable headset

Size: Large



Prototype Kenda tires

The Works Components angle set looks to increase reach by quite a bit.

Notice the brake calipers? "Prototype AG"

Signature Gwin wheels and e*thirteen cranks.

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279

The machining on that link...