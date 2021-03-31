Round Up: The World Cup Race Bikes of Aaron Gwin

Mar 31, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Full tuck and carrying speed without a chain. Gwin went full beast on this track.


Since his first World Cups with Yeti in 2008, Aaron Gwin has had a whole host of bikes from his years on Trek and Specialized in the early 2010s to his more recent race seasons with YT and now at Intense testing the prototype mullet M279. Let's take a look back through the years at some of his World Cup race machines.


2008 - 2010: Yeti

Results:

Best Results:
3rd at 2009 Mont Sainte Anne World Cup and 2010 Leogang World Cup
Average Finish:
10th

2008
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4
10th
2008
Bromont World Cup - Round 5
34th
2008
Schladming World Cup - Round 7
8th

2009
Pietermaritzburg World Cup - Round 1
17th
2009
La Bresse World Cup - Round 2
14th
2009
Vallnord World Cup - Round 3
16th

2009
Fort William World Cup - Round 4
9th
2009
Maribor World Cup - Round 5
14th
2009
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 6
3rd

2009
Bromont World Cup - Round 7
5th
2009
Canberra World Champs
21st
2009
Schladming World Cup - Round 8
4th

2010
Maribor World Cup - Round 1
7th
2010
Fort William World Cup - Round 2
4th
2010
Leogang World Cup - Round 3
3rd

2010
Champéry World Cup - Round 4
8th
2010
Val di Sole World Cup - Round 5
14th
2010
Windham World Cup - Round 6
4th

2010
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
4th


racing in the finals at the 2008 Mt St Anne World Cup Downhill Mountain Bike race
Gwin racing in finals at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2008

Patrik Zuest clipping Gwin s tires at Bromont back in 2008. At MSA the previous week Gwin was clipping his own. How a top ten the week before changes things...
Patrik Zuest clipping Gwin's tires at Bromont back in 2008. Following his top ten finish the week before at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Downhill track at Peitermaritzenburg Republic of South Africa in April of 2009
Pietermaritzburg 2009

303DH - 2010

Gwin's 2010 Yeti 303DH at Eurobike.

Gwin in practice at the Maribor World Cup.



2011 - 2012: Trek

Results:

Best Results:
1st at 2011 Pietermaritzburg World Cup, 2011 Leogang World Cup, 2011 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, 2011 Windham World Cup, 2011 Val di Sole World Cup, 2012 Val di Sole World Cup, 2012 Fort William World Cup, 2012 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup and 2012 Windham World Cup.
Average Finish:
7th

2011
Pietermaritzburg World Cup - Round 1
1st
2011
Fort William World Cup - Round 2
5th
2011
Leogang World Cup - Round 3
1st

2011
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4
1st
2011
Windham World Cup - Round 5
5th
2011
Windham World Cup - Round 6
3rd

2011
Val di Sole World Cup - Round 7
1st
2011
Champéry World Champs
12th
2012
Pietermariztburg World Cup - Round 1
2nd

2012
Val di Sole World Cup - Round 2
1st
2012
Fort William World Cup - Round 3
1st
2012
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4
1st

2012
Windham World Cup - Round 5
1st
2012
Val d'Isére World Cup - Round 6
5th
2012
Leogang World Champs
83rd


Session - 2011

First photos from the Trek Carbon Session 9.9 http www.pinkbike.com news trek-session-carbon-9.9.html
The first look at Gwin's carbon Trek Session 9.9

Coming off Gwin's win at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2011 Trek revealed that he had been onboard the new carbon Session 9.9. The new bike featured changes to the geometry, suspension layout and even some custom tunes for the fork and shock. Gwin only had a few days on the new bike before he had to take it to MSA for its first race and win.

First photos from the Trek Carbon Session 9.9 http www.pinkbike.com news trek-session-carbon-9.9.html
First photos from the Trek Carbon Session 9.9 http www.pinkbike.com news trek-session-carbon-9.9.html

First photos from the Trek Carbon Session 9.9 http www.pinkbike.com news trek-session-carbon-9.9.html
Session 9.9 Carbon Details

Frame: Session 9.9 Carbon
Shock: Fox DHX RC4
Fork: Fox 40
Wheels: Bontrager
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint

First photos from the Trek Carbon Session 9.9 http www.pinkbike.com news trek-session-carbon-9.9.html

For the new bike, Fox and Gwin brought over all of their hard work dialling in his specific suspension needs to the stock bike that anyone could buy. The custom options brought over included custom valving and special low friction seals.

First photos from the Trek Carbon Session 9.9 http www.pinkbike.com news trek-session-carbon-9.9.html
Aaron Gwin putting the new Carbon Trek Session to work during a rainy practice day at Mt St Anne. No specs on the bike. Likely about 35 lbs with that ti spring and other light weight tricks that Monkey has been known to pull keep weight down. Now gossip amongst yourselves with speculation...


2013 - 2015: Specialized

Results:

Best Results:
1st at 2014 Pietermaritzburg World Cup, 2015 Lourdes World Cup, 2015 Leogang World Cup, 2015 Windham World Cup and 2015 Val di Sole World Cup
Average Finish:
15th

2013
Fort William World Cup - Round 1
20th
2013
Val di Sole World Cup - Round 2
6th
2013
Vallnord World Cup - Round 3
10th

2013
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 4
5th
2013
Pietermariztburg World Champs
67th
2014
Pietermariztburg World Cup - Round 1
1st

2014
Cairns World Cup - Round 2
4th
2014
Fort William World Cup - Round 3
4th
2014
Leogang World Cup - Round 4
78th

2014
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 5
6th
2014
Windham World Cup - Round 6
2nd
2014
Méribel World Cup - Round 7
6th

2014
Hafjell World Champs
14th
2015
Lourdes World Cup - Round 1
1st
2015
Fort William World Cup - Round 2
2nd

2015
Leogang World Cup - Round 3
1st
2015
Lenzerheide World Cup - Round 4
8th
2015
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 5
7th

2015
Windham World Cup - Round 6
1st
2015
Val di Sole World Cup - Round 7
1st
2015
Vallnord World Champs
74th


Demo - 2013

Aaron Gwin
Fort William 2013

Kicking off the 2013 season with a new bike and team, Aaron Gwin turned up to the Fort William World Cup with his 26" Carbon Demo. While he was still running Fox suspension, Gwin swapped out his Shimano drivetrain and brakes for SRAM and Avid. A 27.5" Demo was spotted a the Port Angeles Pro GRT before the World Cup kicked off but at this point, Gwin was still sticking with the smaller wheel size.


Demo Prototype - 2013

Aaron Gwin s Andorra bike.
Gwin was running a custom prototype for the 2013 Andorra World Cup

For Val di Sole Gwin decided to race a size large Demo instead of his usual medium as he wanted something longer and roomier. After a 6th place finish Gwin decided to play around with his size medium bike and ended up wanted to increase the length of the rear end. For the fresh Andorran track, Gwin rocked up with a prototype rear end on his medium Demo that added 19mm to the bike's length. That means that his custom Demo ran a 440mm chainstay length, pretty close to the 439/441mm adjustable length of his previous Trek race bike.
Prototype Demo Details

Frame: Demo Prototype
Size: Medium
Shock: Fox DHX
Fork: Fox 40
Cockpit: Renthal
Wheels: DT Swiss FR600
Tires: Specialized Butcher
Drivetrain: SRAM XO

The bike used a 440mm chain stay length, 19mm longer than stock.

Gwin s Demo
The added length is found in the chain and shock stays, while the link and yoke remain the same. Travel now sits at 215mm.


Demo - 2015 Vallnord World Championships

The end of the 2014 season saw the launch of a brand new Demo that was made almost entirely from carbon fiber and featured a stunning one-sided seat mast. The new Demo brought over a lot of the geometry changes brought in by Gwin as he tried to make a race bike that suited him from his time on longer race bikes. The change also brought over 27.5" wheels.

Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015

Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
HT stepped up with a set of custom anodized pedals.
Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
Renthal's handlebar is painted to match the frame.

Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
A special gold anodized chain and X01 DH cassette have been included on the build.
Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
See that broken chain on the back of the seat tube? It's a nod to Gwin's World Cup winning coaster run in Leogang earlier this year.

2015 Demo Explained

by pinkbikeoriginals
Views: 58,970    Faves: 184    Comments: 17

[PCAPTION]Find out more about the development of Specialized's 2015 Demo. Filmed and edited by Mind Spark Cinema[/PCAPTION]


2016 - 2018: YT

Results:

Best Results:
1st at 2016 Lourdes World Cup, 2016 Leogang World Cup, 2017 Leogang World Cup, 2017 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, 2017 Val di Sole World Cup and 2018 Losinj World Cup
Average Finish:
12th

2016
Lourdes World Cup - Round 1
1st
2016
Cairns World Cup - Round 2
4th
2016
Fort William World Cup - Round 3
2nd

2016
Leogang World Cup - Round 4
1st
2016
Lenzerheide World Cup - Round 5
2nd
2016
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 6
2nd

2016
Vallnord World Cup - Round 7
55th
2017
Fort William World Cup - Round 2
3rd
2017
Leogang World Cup - Round 3
1st

2017
Vallnord World Cup - Round 4
5th
2017
Lenzerheide World Cup - Round 5
51st
2017
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup - Round 6
1st

2017
Val di Sole World Cup - Round 7
1st
2017
Cairns World Champs
3rd
2018
Losinj World Cup - Round 1
1st

2018
Fort William World Cup - Round 2
20th
2018
Leogang World Cup - Round 3
2nd
2018
Val di Sole World Cup - Round 4
31st

2018
La Bresse World Cup - Round 7
43rd
2018
Lenzerheide World Champs
5th


Tues - 2016

It's not often that a rider takes a win at their first World Cup race with a new team but in 2016 Aaron Gwin managed just that as he looked right at home from the start on the YT Tues. The move to YT also brought more fresh sponsors with TRP and E13 joining his roster of components.

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
John Hall, Aaron Gwin's long-time mechanic, poses with the winning ride.

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
Tues Details

Frame: Tues
Size: Large
Shock: Fox X2
Fork: Fox 40
Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts
Wheels: E13 LG1
Tires: Unmarked
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1
Brakes: TRP Quadiem SL with TRP's Slate lever blades

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
Aaron is 5'9", rides a large frame and uses a standard 50mm stem finished with blue ti-bolts.

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
Gwin's running TRP's Quadiem SL brakes set up with the lever blade normally found on their trail-oriented Slate brakes.
Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
Aaron's bars are 790mm wide including the ODI grips.
Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
Grip tape on the shifter for added accuracy. The YT Mob don't have a dedicated drivetrain sponsor, but for this race Gwin's bike was set up with a SRAM XO DH derailleur and a Blackbox shifter.

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
The bike is out of the box, but the R.A.D shock had probably been tuned to its limits.

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
HT's X2 pedals are mounted to e*thirteen's LG1 carbon crankset.

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues
e*thirteen's new 9-21 tooth 7-speed cassette is designed specifically to work with their LG1 carbon downhill wheels.

Aaron Gwins winning YT Tues


Tues - 2016 Val di Sole World Champs

Aaron Gwin YT Tues
Aaron Gwin's YT Tues.

Bikes of the Best - Val di Sole DH World Champs 2016
Tues Details

Frame: Tues
Size: Large
Shock: Fox X2
Fork: Fox 40
Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts
Wheels: E13 TRSr
Tires: Unmarked
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 with E13 LG1r carbon cranks
Brakes: TRP Quadiem SL with TRP's Slate lever blades

Bikes of the Best - Val di Sole DH World Champs 2016
Bikes of the Best - Val di Sole DH World Champs 2016

Bikes of the Best - Val di Sole DH World Champs 2016


Tues - 2017
Aaron Gwin Winning Bike

Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
Tues Details

Frame: Tues
Shock: Fox X2
Fork: Fox 40
Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts
Wheels: E13 LG1r
Tires: Onza Aquila
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 with E13 LG1r carbon cranks
Brakes: Gwin's signature G-Spec TRP Quadiem

Aaron Gwin Winning Bike

Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
Gwin's signature G-Spec Quadiem brakes by TRP. E*Thirteen wheels.

Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
Gwin said from day one that, in stock form, the YT Tues had the exact feel and geometry he had been wishing for. I am sure that a lot of racers who swear by coil-sprung shocks have been left to scratch their heads over Gwin's choice to race the Fox Evol X2 at Val di Sole.

Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
About 25 millimeters of spacers under the stem for Val di Sole.

Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
Clipped in for the win: E*Thirteen LG1r carbon crankset. HT X2 pedals.
Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
Fox 40 fork - no telling what's inside.

Aaron Gwin Winning Bike
The YT Tues uses a straight-forward four-bar Horst-link rear suspension, which seemed to keep Gwin's rear tire well planted on rough tracks.


Tues 29" Prototype - 2018 Lenzerheide World Champs

Photos: YT
DH World Champs bikes 2018

DH World Champs bikes 2018
Tues Details

Frame: Tues
Shock: Fox X2
Fork: Fox 40
Cockpit: Renthal // 790mm Fatbar Carbon // 50mm Integra with Ti bolts
Wheels: E13 LG1r
Tires: Onza Aquila
Drivetrain: TRP prototype rear mech with E13 LG1r carbon cranks

The fade from red to blue highlights a bold purple colour.


Left: Temperature gauge fitted to TRP E-Bike caliper. Right: TRP's Prototype derailleur, many changes had been made since it was first spotted earlier on in the year.


2019 - Present: Intense

Results:

Best Result:
4th at 2020 Lousã World Cup Round 3
Average Finish:
15th

2019
Maribor World Cup - Round 1
6th
2019
Leogang World Cup - Round 3
5th
2019
Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
12th

2019
Snowshoe World Cup - Round 8
13th
2020
Leogang World Championships
26th
2020
Maribor World Cup - Round 1
21st

2020
Maribor World Cup - Round 2
6th
2020
Lousã World Cup - Round 3
4th
2020
Lousã World Cup - Round 4
44th


M29 - 2019


Intense M29 FRO Details

Frame: Intense M29 FRO, size large
Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 49
Wheels: eThirteen LG1 Carbon
Tires: Kenda Hellcat with FTD inserts front and back
Drivetrain: TRP
Brakes: TRP
Cockpit: 50mm Renthal stem, 790mm Renthal bars; SDG Saddle/Seatpost
More info: Intense Cycles

The M29 is quite a bit different than the YT Tues he was on previously, but according to John Hall the M29 was easy to adapt to. A Works Components' headset increased the reach by 6mm.

TRP's DH drivetrain. The gold bits are found on the FRO (For Race Only) bikes from Intense.

The DHR is TRP's new brake. It's TRP's e-bike brake which both Aaron and Neko were really pleased with in testing for its better feel and more power.

Hall drills out the dimples on the TRP brakes for Gwin. It gives a little more grip on the finger with slightly sharper edges, plus it looks good.

Kenda had recently launched the Hellcat when Aaron switched over from Onza. He was happy with the tires after testing them, and there are several new tread patterns in development.

SDG handles the seat and seat post while Aaron runs his signature ODI lock on grip.

John Hall, Aaron's mechanic isn't one for disclosing many numbers on exact settings or ride height. When you're at the top of the game, it makes sense to keep your cards close. Hall's spirit animal is a bear, hence the bear with the wrench on the seat tube. If you see that logo on any bike, it's John's stamp of approval and a guarantee of a dialed ride. When the bear is there, have no cares, as there's nothing you need to worry about, whether it's Gwin's race rig or a buddy's trail bike, it's good to go.

Aaron was on a stock size large frame but there was an XL on standby if he felt the need to run it.

M29 - 2019 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
Aaron Gwin
Gwin turned up to the Mont-Sainte Anne World Champs with a few custom details on his race bike.

Aaron Gwin
Aaron Gwin

Aaron Gwin


M279 - 2020

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Intense M279 Details

Frame: Prototype M279
Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 49
Wheels: E*thirteen Aaron Gwin signature edition DH
Tires: Kenda Prototype
Drivetrain: TRP with E*thirteen cranks
Brakes: TRP with prototype calipers
Cockpit: Renthal bars and stem, Works Components adjustable headset
Size: Large

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Prototype Kenda tires

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
The Works Components angle set looks to increase reach by quite a bit.

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Notice the brake calipers? "Prototype AG"

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Signature Gwin wheels and e*thirteen cranks.

Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
Aaron Gwin Prototype 279
The machining on that link...



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech DH Bikes Intense Specialized Trek Yeti YT Industries Aaron Gwin DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
146654 views
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
101030 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
82518 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
81453 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
70641 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
63627 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
59521 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
56326 views

30 Comments

  • 10 0
 Glad to see Gwin on Intense given Intense’s racing legacy and Gwin’s SoCal moto vibe, but maaaan those yetis are sick. My feelings come from nostalgia - I got really into mtb around the same time Yeti was dominating the World Cup circuit... Graves, Gwin, Leov, and Blenkinsop were my idols. Yeti had a video series that covered every WC race with great music, commentary, and riding. I watched those videos religiously. Watching Gwin come out of nowhere, show up to a local US dh race and get thrown onto the yeti factory team was so bad ass. Blenkinsop remains my favorite rider to this day after watching him beat Sam Hill at Schladming while riding for yeti. I’m rambling at this point, gonna go ride
  • 4 0
 I think Yeti still has those videos up on Pinkbike...
  • 3 0
 Yeti's focus seems to have shifted to enduro (something they are obviously very successful at). It would be cool to see them get a downhill bike again.
  • 1 0
 @brandaneisma: thanks for the tip, rest of my day has now been booked up Smile

For anyone wondering what I’m talking about: m.pinkbike.com/video/101005
  • 1 0
 Those old blue and yellow Yetis were sexy! It would be cool to see a modern version!
  • 1 0
 @HB208: oh absolutely, I remember the interview with Chris Conroy where he specifically said that. They’ve been extremely successful with their targeted enduro branding, and I’m now a huge Rude fan. Cool see graves return to yeti as well.
  • 1 0
 Oh and for anyone who wants to watch the only WC Blenkinsop has ever been won: m.pinkbike.com/video/46292
  • 1 0
 @mybaben: they release them every 5 or 10 years to commemorate the anniversary of their founding in 1985. They did some in that color way last year for the release of their ARC hardtail
  • 1 0
 @diegosk: I just imagine the enduro wins translate to bike sales better than downhill.
  • 5 0
 Cool but missing an important link...the best Gwin edit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7fNWw2fBQ0
  • 1 0
 One of my favorite trails!
  • 5 0
 ahh i think the 83rd finish at world champs might be playing havoc with your average. 8 wins in 15 starts.
  • 3 0
 Funny, just last night my lady was preparing to teach 6th graders the difference between mean and median and the difference in how you look at a data set when you have outliers like that.
  • 1 0
 Its amazing how he dominated on the Trek, some riders were coming back from injury and the young frenchies were not on the scene yet, but who would not love to see him on that old Trek for a race! I remember watching him at Fort William, the year he had a silly crash at the bottom going to cross the old bridge into the rock garden, we timed every rider though the gnarly part of the Dh track and Gwin no only looked visibly faster but was so much faster against the clock. It was scary and an honour to watch that run on the hill, there was probably only 20 people left up on that part of the hill, all racers. The rest were watching the race on the telly at the bottom. Thats the kind of riding that sticks with you forever, having raced Fort William many times and seen so many top riders there at nationals etc. that run was something else, such a shame he crashed lower down.
  • 1 0
 Then....
Roots comes up with some gold from that weekend
www.rootsandrain.com/photos/149755

The young lad in the photo was up the hill with us and used to race "back in the day".
  • 1 0
 It looks like some PBers are already on the case, but just to add that mean isn't the best 'average' for data with these kind of distributions. Median or mode would support a better story. This particular instance is really really low stakes, but it's good practice for anybody to sharpen their sense of how communication about averages get abused in so many arenas of life
  • 2 0
 man Gwin really has like the best position on the bike out there. I saw him race this past weekend and he moves through the trail like a snake through a sugar can field.
  • 2 0
 He won the most on a Session and was only with Trek for 2 years. Must have something to do with wheel size. #26AintDead
  • 2 1
 The american flags on the right hand side of the bike facing stripes forward irks me. but oh my god those paint jobs are beautiful
  • 2 0
 Weird to think he was running a Monster lid back in the day.
  • 2 0
 Am I'm seeing is a reflector on his pedal on the Yeti at MSA 2008???
  • 1 0
 So do we rank the best bike brands by Gwin's best placement, or best average placement?
  • 1 0
 Missing the 45 different prototypes Gwin was on during those chaotic Specialized years....
  • 1 0
 Damn, I miss the days of Yeti being a desireable bike/brand. They used to be so sick.
  • 1 1
 For some reason I thought he was on the looks like a session more than 2 years. How wrong you can be
  • 1 0
 Jesus he’s tried almost everything, what a guy!
  • 1 0
 Bring back 26ers and bombproof metal rigs!
  • 1 1
 ah the years of Yeti DH...when snobs could crash on the hill in style.
  • 1 3
 Looks like he is past his prime. He has not really done well since leaving Trek.
  • 3 0
 Chainless run in Austria, Rainy run in MSA, winning the overall 3 more times, ya, deff stopped doing well after Trek

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014727
Mobile Version of Website