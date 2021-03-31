Round Up: The World Cup Race Bikes of Aaron Gwin

Since his first World Cups with Yeti in 2008, Aaron Gwin has had a whole host of bikes from his years on Trek and Specialized in the early 2010s to his more recent race seasons with YT and now at Intense testing the prototype mullet M279. Let's take a look back through the years at some of his World Cup race machines. 2008 - 2010: YetiResults:
Best Results:
3rd at 2009 Mont Sainte Anne World Cup and 2010 Leogang World Cup
Average Finish:
10th
303DH - 2010
2011 - 2012: TrekResults:
Best Results:
1st at 2011 Pietermaritzburg World Cup, 2011 Leogang World Cup, 2011 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, 2011 Windham World Cup, 2011 Val di Sole World Cup, 2012 Val di Sole World Cup, 2012 Fort William World Cup, 2012 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup and 2012 Windham World Cup.
Average Finish:
7th
Session - 2011
Coming off Gwin's win at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2011 Trek revealed that he had been onboard the new carbon Session 9.9. The new bike featured changes to the geometry, suspension layout and even some custom tunes for the fork and shock. Gwin only had a few days on the new bike before he had to take it to MSA for its first race and win.
For the new bike, Fox and Gwin brought over all of their hard work dialling in his specific suspension needs to the stock bike that anyone could buy. The custom options brought over included custom valving and special low friction seals.
2013 - 2015: SpecializedResults:
Best Results:
1st at 2014 Pietermaritzburg World Cup, 2015 Lourdes World Cup, 2015 Leogang World Cup, 2015 Windham World Cup and 2015 Val di Sole World Cup
Average Finish:
15th
Demo - 2013
Kicking off the 2013 season with a new bike and team, Aaron Gwin turned up to the Fort William World Cup with his 26" Carbon Demo. While he was still running Fox suspension, Gwin swapped out his Shimano drivetrain and brakes for SRAM and Avid. A 27.5" Demo was spotted a the Port Angeles Pro GRT before the World Cup kicked off but at this point, Gwin was still sticking with the smaller wheel size.
Demo Prototype - 2013
For Val di Sole Gwin decided to race a size large Demo instead of his usual medium as he wanted something longer and roomier. After a 6th place finish Gwin decided to play around with his size medium bike and ended up wanted to increase the length of the rear end. For the fresh Andorran track, Gwin rocked up with a prototype rear end on his medium Demo that added 19mm to the bike's length. That means that his custom Demo ran a 440mm chainstay length, pretty close to the 439/441mm adjustable length of his previous Trek race bike.
Demo - 2015 Vallnord World Championships
The end of the 2014 season saw the launch of a brand new Demo that was made almost entirely from carbon fiber and featured a stunning one-sided seat mast. The new Demo brought over a lot of the geometry changes brought in by Gwin as he tried to make a race bike that suited him from his time on longer race bikes. The change also brought over 27.5" wheels.
Find out more about the development of Specialized's 2015 Demo. Filmed and edited by Mind Spark Cinema
[/PCAPTION]
2016 - 2018: YTResults:
Best Results:
1st at 2016 Lourdes World Cup, 2016 Leogang World Cup, 2017 Leogang World Cup, 2017 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, 2017 Val di Sole World Cup and 2018 Losinj World Cup
Average Finish:
12th
Tues - 2016
It's not often that a rider takes a win at their first World Cup race with a new team but in 2016 Aaron Gwin managed just that as he looked right at home from the start on the YT Tues. The move to YT also brought more fresh sponsors with TRP and E13 joining his roster of components.
Tues - 2016 Val di Sole World Champs
Tues - 2017
Gwin's signature G-Spec Quadiem brakes by TRP. E*Thirteen wheels.
Tues 29" Prototype - 2018 Lenzerheide World ChampsPhotos: YTThe fade from red to blue highlights a bold purple colour.Left: Temperature gauge fitted to TRP E-Bike caliper. Right: TRP's Prototype derailleur, many changes had been made since it was first spotted earlier on in the year.
2019 - Present: IntenseResults:
Best Result:
4th at 2020 Lousã World Cup Round 3
Average Finish:
15th
M29 - 2019
The M29 is quite a bit different than the YT Tues he was on previously, but according to John Hall the M29 was easy to adapt to. A Works Components' headset increased the reach by 6mm.
TRP's DH drivetrain. The gold bits are found on the FRO (For Race Only) bikes from Intense.
The DHR is TRP's new brake. It's TRP's e-bike brake which both Aaron and Neko were really pleased with in testing for its better feel and more power.
Hall drills out the dimples on the TRP brakes for Gwin. It gives a little more grip on the finger with slightly sharper edges, plus it looks good.
Kenda had recently launched the Hellcat when Aaron switched over from Onza. He was happy with the tires after testing them, and there are several new tread patterns in development.
SDG handles the seat and seat post while Aaron runs his signature ODI lock on grip.
John Hall, Aaron's mechanic isn't one for disclosing many numbers on exact settings or ride height. When you're at the top of the game, it makes sense to keep your cards close. Hall's spirit animal is a bear, hence the bear with the wrench on the seat tube. If you see that logo on any bike, it's John's stamp of approval and a guarantee of a dialed ride. When the bear is there, have no cares, as there's nothing you need to worry about, whether it's Gwin's race rig or a buddy's trail bike, it's good to go.
Aaron was on a stock size large frame but there was an XL on standby if he felt the need to run it.M29 - 2019 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
M279 - 2020
The Works Components angle set looks to increase reach by quite a bit.
Notice the brake calipers? "Prototype AG"
Signature Gwin wheels and e*thirteen cranks.
The machining on that link...
