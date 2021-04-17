Round Up: Traveling Back in Time With Photos from Sea Otters Past

Apr 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The crowd at the Sea Otter Classic is always packed full of Pinkbike fans.

Sea Otter is typically one of the first chances each year for photographers in the bike industry to capture photos, especially of racing. Let's take a look back at the moments Pinkbike photographers have immortalized at Sea Otters past.


Gold medal winner and three-time back to back champ Mitch Ropelato.
Mitch on his way to a win, DS 2019.

Meet Hank. Hank likes bikes.
Hank. An icon. 2019.

Curtis Keene took home the silver medal a mere 2 seconds behind the top spot.
Curtis Keene on his way to 2nd in the 2019 enduro.

First place in Pro Men went to McKay Vezina.
And Mckay Vezina on his way to a win.

Evie Richards gassed at the end of a hard day out.
Evie Richards after giving her all to a 3rd place finish in 2018.

Men s start.
XC men's start, 2018.

Howard Grotts took second some twenty seconds and change back form Cooper.
Howard Grotts on his way to 2nd.

P1 anyone
We can't see the sweat and tears, but they're probably there too.

Keegan Wright exiting a dusty chicane section.
Keegan Wright on a very recognizable course, 2018.

Rachel Strait makes an appearance and is looking good in the matching Sombrio kit.
Rachel Strait, 2018 enduro.

It s those little rituals. Batty preps for the day.
Emily Batty preps for the XC race in 2017.

Jeff Kabush in a race to the beach.
Geoff Kabush in a sand battle, 2017.

Dan Chiang getting a bit loose on stage one of the Enduro.
Danny Chiang of Taiwan sends it, backpack and all. 2017.

Graves in practice with the manual across the top of one of the mini hits on the track.
Jared Graves, DH, 2017.

Caroline Buchanan is ready for Rio and it shows. The horsepower she was pulling out of the gate was unmatched.
Caroline Buchanan, DS, 2016.

The crowd at the Sea Otter Classic is always packed full of Pinkbike fans.
The Sea Otter DS crowd is something special. 2016.

Brook MacDonald ejection
Brook Macdonald trying to fly. 2016.

Luana Olivera
Luana Oliveira of Brazil at the 2016 Pump Track Invitational.

Sea Otter Classic - Pumptrack
Kintner with eyes on the prize, 2016.

Sea Otter Classic - Pumptrack
Caroline Buchanan fought past Kintner to the win.

Sea Otter Classic - Pumptrack
Martin Soderstrom took the win on the men's side.

Not to be outdone Andreasson took his whip off the same feature a bit further. Not bad on a high post bike in the middle of a race.
Lycra 'n' whips. 2nd place for Simon Andreassen, short track XC, 2016.

Jill Kintner preparing for yet another victory at Sea Otter.
Jill Kintner preparing to win. DH, 2015.

Smiling big always says confidence Jill Kintner was definitely feeling it today.
And win she did.

It makes my eyes bleed and I cannot unsee it.
Marshall Eames is something else. DH, 2015.

How loose Oh just a wee little bit.
Loooooose.

Could this be the year of Gwin It certainly is starting to look that way.
Full focus for Gwin. DH, 2015.

Nino Schurter taking it easy in the shade of an umbrella on the starting line.
Nino looking comfy at the XC start, 2015.

Schurter powering to the finish.
...Later, Nino winning. XC, 2015.

Strung out... the main men s field heading into the final climb of the first lap with Luis Mejia Sanchez of Columbia driving the bus.
Laguna Seca hills. XC, 2015.

Catherine Pendrel had yet to win here at Sea Otter. Today she changed all of that edging out Bec Henderson for the win
Catharine Pendrel for the win in the 2015 XC.

Yaaaaaaaaaar ..... I hear there be some Short track racing action today Let me take a pull off me booze and have a look see.
This guy. 2015.

Anneke Beerton was focused and determined to crush the field.
Anneke Beerten before the enduro, 2015.

Fast AF. DS, 2014.

Zander Geddes of team Norco. Welcome to the big leagues bro.
Zander Geddes and gorgeous light, 2014.

Nightime celebrations and joke time with Tippie in parking lot H.
And that's a wrap.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Pond Beaver 2021 Sea Otter Sea Otter Classic


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
52764 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
46441 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
45732 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
44393 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
37823 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
37415 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
33877 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
33230 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Article tagline: "We're going down the nostalgia hole."

I cannot stress this enough, no matter how much you've had to drink: DO NOT TEXT YOUR EX!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008866
Mobile Version of Website