Round Up: Traveling Back in Time With Photos from Sea Otters Past

Mitch on his way to a win, DS 2019.

Hank. An icon. 2019.

Curtis Keene on his way to 2nd in the 2019 enduro.

And Mckay Vezina on his way to a win.

Evie Richards after giving her all to a 3rd place finish in 2018.

XC men's start, 2018.

Howard Grotts on his way to 2nd.

We can't see the sweat and tears, but they're probably there too.

Keegan Wright on a very recognizable course, 2018.

Rachel Strait, 2018 enduro.

Emily Batty preps for the XC race in 2017.

Geoff Kabush in a sand battle, 2017.

Danny Chiang of Taiwan sends it, backpack and all. 2017.

Jared Graves, DH, 2017.

Caroline Buchanan, DS, 2016.

The Sea Otter DS crowd is something special. 2016.

Brook Macdonald trying to fly. 2016.

Luana Oliveira of Brazil at the 2016 Pump Track Invitational.

Kintner with eyes on the prize, 2016.

Caroline Buchanan fought past Kintner to the win.

Martin Soderstrom took the win on the men's side.

Lycra 'n' whips. 2nd place for Simon Andreassen, short track XC, 2016.

Jill Kintner preparing to win. DH, 2015.

And win she did.

Marshall Eames is something else. DH, 2015.

Full focus for Gwin. DH, 2015.

Nino looking comfy at the XC start, 2015.

...Later, Nino winning. XC, 2015.

Laguna Seca hills. XC, 2015.

Catharine Pendrel for the win in the 2015 XC.

This guy. 2015.

Anneke Beerten before the enduro, 2015.

Fast AF. DS, 2014.

Zander Geddes and gorgeous light, 2014.

And that's a wrap.

Sea Otter is typically one of the first chances each year for photographers in the bike industry to capture photos, especially of racing. Let's take a look back at the moments Pinkbike photographers have immortalized at Sea Otters past.