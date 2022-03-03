close
Two Unique & Very Expensive Balance Bikes for Little Shredders

Mar 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

At the end of 2020 Specialized launched its very light full carbon version of its Hotwalk strider bike, but recently two other brands have created some new balance bikes that could rival it for expense and weight.

Firstly there is the Cycles Léon 12" balance bike built using the brand's expertise with titanium that also features a lightweight carbon fork and wheels. Cycles Léon has paired this to aluminum bars, stem and seatpost for what is a very clean and futuristic looking bike. When creating its titanium balance bike, Cycles Léon decided to only make 10 available to purchase for a price of €1100 or around $1200. For this cost you get a bike weighing just 2.5kg, which if you are counting grams, is 400 grams heavier than the Specialized but it does get bonus style points for having a titanium frame.





An even more exclusive balance bike we have spotted recently is this nearly completely custom build from Light-Wolf. The German custom bike and wheel building company wanted a project to keep them entertained through the winter so decided to order a complete carbon balance bike from AliExpress. Once it arrived, they stripped it down and started a very special rebuild that barely left any of the original bike outside of the frame.

The original balance bike from China already matched the Specialized Hotwalk at 2.13kg but by the end of the project Light-Wolf had managed to cut 13% of the weight and the final build hits the scales at a tiny 1.8kg.

Light-Wolf's build is not for sale but we can bet it would be very hard on the wallet. One benefit Light-Wolf does mention with this special bike is it is a lot easier to carry once your child has become too tired to ride.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


54 Comments

  • 100 34
 TBH I find crap like this mildly offensive given the suffering in this world. If someone has this kind of money to throw away they should buy the kid a Strider and give the rest to an aid organization. That kid will never know the difference but the kids that need medical aid, food and shelter sure the friggn heck will.
  • 15 5
 Agreed. Or they could donate Strider bikes for kids who wouldn't ever get one.
  • 32 2
 Kind of like most adult bikes no? How many people will actually notice the 10g theyre fancy new carbon frame saves that cost 3k? Or when people upgrade to the latest phone every time its out? Or people that buy branded t shirts instead of supermarket ones?
  • 11 10
 what does markkarlstrand think should be the maximum amount that is allowed to be spent on a balance bike?
  • 9 5
 @14pslope: Exactly. What does markkarlstrand think the maximum amount allowed to be spent on a home, a car, clothing, food, laptops, etc. etc? Love how some people just LOVE to spend (steel) other peoples money.
  • 5 3
 Hoes mad
  • 10 3
 Agreed. Good thing the rich who are pulling all the political strings are keeping everyone distracted by conservative vs liberal battles. Meanwhile have a look at the historical tax rates for corp's and the wealthiest tax brackets. They claim trickle down, but it's really trickling up. While the "american dream" fads into the rear view mirror, the rich are pooping in golden toilets, wiping their asses with $100 bills and laughing at the homeless and people working 3 jobs just trying to afford rent. Let freedumb ring!!
  • 3 2
 @14pslope: The number should probably be derived a factor of the number of children forced to live in poverty and no know where their next meal comes from.
  • 17 8
 Sorry, but how much money I make and how I spend it is none of your damn business.
If you're so high and mighty about this idea, why do you even mountain bike? That's money that could be used to send to starving children. Same for your computer or anything else frivolous you've ever purchased. Sell your computer while you're at it.

I swear, some people are such obnoxious White Knights that they don't even stop to think about how hypocritical they are.
  • 2 1
 @bman33: I can’t tell if this is supposed to be a pun about overpriced boutique steel frames, or a criticism of the concept of redistribution of wealth, which you believe is to steal from the wealthy?
  • 3 0
 Silly rabbit, these bikes aren't for the kids, they are for the dad's to brag about to their riding buddies. I agree completely with you however. Ours had a strider and loved it...because it was bright green. lol.
  • 1 0
 @RaceReadyBraking: first one is circa the cost of a pair of ee wings - bit of perspective needed I think
  • 1 1
 You'll be easy to spot on the trail, decked out in finest Walmart attire riding a Huffy and being pursued by every charity under the sun.
  • 4 0
 @nickfranko: No, but I should have a say in how much you and I are taxed, and I would argue that currently, the tax system is massively skewed to favour those making 150K +
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: ex-ACTLY
  • 1 1
 I really hope everyone bitching about the price of this is riding a 1995 Stumpjumper. The whole world of high end cycling is a very expensive one. We are quick to say shut up and take my money on a 5-6k bike or a 2k wheels set, but, fuck a kids bike, we could save the world with the money on a kids bike. We could save the world with the money we spend on smart phones but we all have one.
  • 1 0
 At the very least, Pinkbike doesn't need to bother profiling this bullshit. For most people, we don't even want to see this. Those that don't care, won't miss it. Those that care about this crap will seek it out anyway.
  • 15 0
 Next e-strider bikes. They are the same a striders as they only have stride assist and no throttle. The kids get as much exercise as a regular strider but can go out for longer rides with their older more fit friends.
  • 2 0
 Your way too late, Estriders have been a thing for a few years now
  • 3 0
 Too late... Mondraker already did it: mondraker.com/es/en/new-grommy-ebike-for-kids
  • 3 1
 hate to break it to you... but e-striders came out a few yrs ago! I saw one at the local BMX track the other day... entitled fat kid in the making
  • 2 1
 @derekr: Or a future pro dirty biker. You throwing shade at a kid looks really good on you! haha
  • 2 0
 @Tsoxbhk: Shade is on the parent my friend! The kid never had a chance.
  • 1 0
 That make me so sad...do the kids drive them with their Iphones so they don't need to exert themselves holding a handlebar?
  • 15 0
 No real bike news, have to post things to attract commenter ire. Mission accomplished, fuck these things.
  • 8 0
 I feel like this article should be locked and only available to Outside+/BETA users, riff-raff like me can't possibly be the correct demo.
  • 7 2
 If I was building high end bikes I'd probably want to build something like this for the little ones in my life too just because it would be cool...?

But, HUGE waste of money that could be better spent...? Smile
  • 8 2
 bike industry has actually gotten lame.
  • 5 2
 You must be new here
  • 3 0
 My dream is to make custom fitted bikes for 3 year olds. There is a gap in the market for bikes that will precisely fit your little jewel. Delivery time 14 months.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike- "Hey yall how can we completely piss off people and create a comment storm here on March 3


Editor- "Ummm...i've been sitting on this story for such a day as this..."
  • 6 1
 what a time to be alive
  • 3 0
 Has any kid ever broken a balance bike wheel?? ... just in case, they made carbon ones!
  • 1 0
 Neither of these bikes have brakes, do they? How it is legal to sell a child's bike (I'm looking at you, Strider) without a brake, is beyond me. I have seen some messed up kids because of this.
  • 1 0
 Good stuff but I'd say it's mainly a status thing for dad, I don't see the value but I don't see the value in a 20 grand custom bike. Buy what makes you happy if you can afford it.
  • 3 0
 No brake?!? The Woom 1 or Prevelo Alpha Zero are much better and $200.
  • 3 0
 Dentists in training, nice.
  • 2 0
 Could hear the chuckle from my desk. Pinkbike trolling its readership with this one.
  • 2 0
 Such a low effort article for some serious comment engagement, editors always know how to rile us up
  • 1 0
 But what if you are dentist? Shouldn't you overpay for your kid's bike too? Surprised theres not a $3000 Yeti option available....lol
  • 1 0
 Going out on a limb but I doubt I would get along very well with the type of person that would spend this amount of money on a toddler bike.
  • 5 2
 Yeti starter pack.
  • 1 0
 Oh the truth in that last line. Someone PLEASE make a hydration pack with a Strider bike strap.
  • 1 0
 Titanium kid's frame. Let's get bitching about e-bikes, this is way out of the universe
  • 2 0
 Amazed they haven't Mulleted these!
  • 2 0
 All that money and no bottle cage mounts?!?
  • 1 0
 A must buy for a divorced dad or must-have for a kid with divorced parents...
  • 1 0
 From a both practical and cost perspective I firmly believe nothing beats the Islabike range.
  • 1 0
 Maybe Flavor Flav will put it on a chain!! Wink
  • 1 0
 i bet this little marvelous toy will get a Puncture in no times.
  • 1 0
 COD ( child of dentist) bike
  • 1 0
 Why?
  • 1 0
 FUBAR
