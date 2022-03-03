Two Unique & Very Expensive Balance Bikes for Little Shredders

At the end of 2020 Specialized launched its very light full carbon version of its Hotwalk strider bike
, but recently two other brands have created some new balance bikes that could rival it for expense and weight.
Firstly there is the Cycles Léon 12" balance bike built using the brand's expertise with titanium that also features a lightweight carbon fork and wheels. Cycles Léon has paired this to aluminum bars, stem and seatpost for what is a very clean and futuristic looking bike. When creating its titanium balance bike, Cycles Léon decided to only make 10 available to purchase for a price of €1100 or around $1200. For this cost you get a bike weighing just 2.5kg, which if you are counting grams, is 400 grams heavier than the Specialized but it does get bonus style points for having a titanium frame.
An even more exclusive balance bike we have spotted recently is this nearly completely custom build from Light-Wolf. The German custom bike and wheel building company wanted a project to keep them entertained through the winter so decided to order a complete carbon balance bike from AliExpress. Once it arrived, they stripped it down and started a very special rebuild that barely left any of the original bike outside of the frame.
The original balance bike from China already matched the Specialized Hotwalk at 2.13kg but by the end of the project Light-Wolf had managed to cut 13% of the weight and the final build hits the scales at a tiny 1.8kg.
Light-Wolf's build is not for sale but we can bet it would be very hard on the wallet. One benefit Light-Wolf does mention with this special bike is it is a lot easier to carry once your child has become too tired to ride.
If you're so high and mighty about this idea, why do you even mountain bike? That's money that could be used to send to starving children. Same for your computer or anything else frivolous you've ever purchased. Sell your computer while you're at it.
I swear, some people are such obnoxious White Knights that they don't even stop to think about how hypocritical they are.
But, HUGE waste of money that could be better spent...?
Editor- "Ummm...i've been sitting on this story for such a day as this..."
