Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing

Nov 16, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Every rider has their setup quirks and when it comes to tricky weather conditions each has their own solution to the problem. We decided to look through the Pinkbike bike check archives for the more wet weather setups that we have spotted at World Cup and EWS races over the years.


Probably one of the most talked-about wet weather setups in recent years has been the use of tape on the downtube at the Olympics and some of the World Cup XC races. Jolanda Neff has her Olympic gold medal-winning bike fitted with some wavy tape, the idea for this is to make it harder for mud to stick to the frame. If mud does end up getting stuck then you can easily just pull the tape off for a mid-race bike clean.

Tricks of the trade - A few riders were spotted sporting duct tape on the downtubes as mud guards. It helps keep mud from sticking too.
The Les Gets XC World Cup saw plenty of XC riders running the wavy tape including Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger. We wouldn't be surprised to see this become a common sight at future XC races.


Noga Korem GT Fury
The classic wet weather setup has to be a front fender. It does a great job of keeping some mud and debris away from the downtube and depending on the size it can help keep your vision clear. While most races tend to run the shorter fenders when conditions get really bad we see some riders opt for some sizeable setups.

Kevin Miquel bike check
While more rare some riders run a fender out the back, most likely this is fitted to the frame to keep mud away from the rear suspension.

A fender isn't always the best solution for riders though, we saw plenty of racers ditching the fender at the mud infested 2020 Leogang World Champs. At this race, the mud ended up being so sticky that it would block up fenders making them more of a hindrance than providing any advantage.


A little extra grip for Marcelo Gutierrez. While this was needed in the mud of Les Gets we assume it will be removed for more tame track in Lenzerheide.
An old school wet weather setup for DH racers used to be attaching an old piece of tire to your saddle to add an extra bit of grip when things get very sloppy. This setup comes from 2016 when Marcelo Gutierrez wanted a more secure saddle for the Lenzerheide World Cup.

A more modern solution is this SDG I-Fly Storm saddle with specially designed knobs on the seat for added grip. Neko Mulally was running this setup so that if he had to sit down to pull a tear-off/roll-off he wouldn't have to worry about slipping on the saddle in a crucial moment.


Yesterday s dust was a bit harder to wash off today.
Another classic for muddy conditions is using foam to block up frame cavities. Using the foam allows racers to not have any areas where mud or water will collect on the bike and add unnecessary weight to their race machines.


After the incredibly wet and wild 2020 EWS race in Zermatt, Joe Barnes shared some creative hacks to battle the conditions. Joe's crafty creations include modified handguards to remove windchill, heated grips for toasted hands and more.



Kevin Miquel bike check
While not always used for wet weather many racers do add a small bit of grip tape on their levers to add some extra control and grip. The last thing you want is to slip off your brake levers during a wet and muddy race.


BMC
BMC
Tire choice for muddy races isn't always about getting the most amount of grip. During the XC World Cup this year in Nove Mesto the BMC was trying to decide between running a faster rolling tire or one that could clear the mud faster. For the BMC team, they were weighing up the decision between a Vittoria Mezcal that would be faster rolling and could clear some mud on the tarmac sections or the Peyote that would clear the mud faster on most sections of the course for more grip when the racers needed it.


Last year, Max Hartenstern was running a unique composite brake protector on his calipers to help stop any grit or mud from getting inside and keep consistent levels of braking in sloppy conditions.


Bike Check
No matter if racers are running flat or clipless pedals they will often extend their pins (if they have them) to give some extra grip.


Mud repellent tape-armor from an Italian bike protection company.
While we have seen riders running wavy tape this year, Danny Hart was apparently running some stickers coated in a 'mud repellent' on his Mondraker in 2016. We aren't sure quite how they worked, but riders did face some pretty tricky conditions.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
177040 views
Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally
49175 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
48520 views
MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’
45160 views
Video: Mountain Biker Captures Bear Encounter While Self Filming
38897 views
Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021
37131 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
36544 views
Aaron Gwin Announces Renewed Contract with Intense
36162 views

15 Comments

  • 9 0
 But what tire tread is best zip tie to your saddle? Gotta be an assegai, right?
  • 8 0
 Using a dissector sounds particularly unpleasant!
  • 3 1
 @kcy4130: go for a combo of the two: Ass-disector
  • 7 3
 Tape on the frame, are these the new tear-offs? Can't wait to hate on the XC riders who now not only litter the trails with gel and bar wrappers, but also with over a meter of tape in the bushes.
  • 1 0
 Strange not to see any trick to protect dropper posts although it's very useful and pretty simple to manage with a cutted inner tube and few zip ties. No use to wrap the whole stanchion in a tubular shape (which might not be convenient BTW), only the back of the seatpost (exposed to tyre projections) has to be protected. It's discreet and not ugly at all if it's well done.
I use this trick on my bikes for years and it works great, and it also protects the seals from dirt and dust during the 4 seasons.
  • 4 0
 So I feel pretty silly asking: downhill racers sit down?
  • 2 0
 My tip: ride a rigid bike, even less to worry about you are going so slow that you don't even need a mus guard.
  • 6 0
 If you’re gonna go to that extreme I say really lean into it and go unicycle. So much less to go wrong, and so much more to look forward to. The turning radius. The speed wobbles. Endless no-handers. The list goes on…
  • 3 0
 @chamberlink: make it a lefty and you dont have to worry about tyre clearance either
  • 1 0
 @chamberlink: and it's single speed! Unicycle FTW.
  • 1 0
 My top tip: Move from the UK to Arizona (although I do have to give my bike a quick dust off every time I've been there, so there is that to contend with.)
  • 1 0
 Spray entire bike in silicone spray. This prevents mud from sticking to important components such as grips and brake rotors.
  • 3 2
 When conditions get dirty, ride a clean line!
  • 6 1
 Just need to make sure the clean line is between the gates...... not outside them!
  • 1 0
 K9 Industries bikes had non-stick paint, back in 2010

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008670
Mobile Version of Website