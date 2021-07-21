Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 1

Jul 21, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Introducing #PBWMN. Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.


News

The past month has been an exciting one for women's freeride, with both Audi Nines and Proving Grounds announcing women's categories for 2021. Audi Nines will get underway August 24-28, 2021 with Casey Brown, Veronique Sandler, Caroline Buchanan, Joey Gough, Kathi Kuypers and Robin Groomes taking part. Proving Grounds will take place September 10-11, 2021 in Oregon. Casey Brown was the only woman to compete in Proving Grounds in 2019, but this year she will be joined by a field of women including Camila Noguiera, Chelsea Kimball, Hannah Bergemann, Jess Blewitt, Robin Goomes, Samantha Soriano, and Vinny Armstrong. Speaking of which, Casey Brown also announced a brand new event, the Dark Horse Women's Invitational, which will take place in Revelstoke August 16-20, 2021.

In other news, both Marine Cabirou and Camille Balanche picked up Monster Energy sponsorships in the past month. It is great to see Monster sponsoring more women and it will be exciting to see the two continue to push women's downhill racing forward with extra support behind them.

With the good comes the not-so-good, and we wish Nina Hoffman, Marine Cabirou, Anita Gehrig and Tracey Hannah all the best as they recover from injuries sustained in Les Gets and Innsbruck.




An emotional end to a crazy day for Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole.
Myriam Nicole gives Tahnee Seagrave a hug at the finish line in Les Gets.


Racing & Events

The Enduro World Series takes a breath after a hectic last month before racing resumes with another doubleheader in Loudenvielle, France in September, downhill racers are gearing up for round 3 in Maribor mid-August, and the world's top cross-country racers are headed to Tokyo for the biggest competition of the last four years on July 27th.


Enduro World Series


Harriet Harnden won Round 4 in La Thuile.

EWS La Thuile Race 2 - Round 4

1st. Harriet Harnden: 33:42.29
2nd. Melanie Pugin: 33:43.27
3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.54
4th. Noga Korem: 33:57.96
5th. Morgane Charre: 34:25.62
Women s winner Melanie Pugin
Melanie Pugin leads the overall.

Enduro World Series Standings:

1st. Melanie Pugin 2005
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier 1665
3rd. Harrier Harnden 1665
4th. Morgane Charre 1645
5th. Noga Korem 1355


Downhill World Cup


Your top 5 elite women 1st Tahnee Seagrave 2nd Myriam Nicole 3rd Camille Balanche 4th Mille Johnset 5th Monika Hrastnik
Tahnee took the win ahead of Myriam in Les Gets.

Les Gets DH World Cup - Round 2

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.566
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:10.818
3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.480
4th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.102
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:17.097
Two wins in a row at Leogang for Camille Balanche
Camille holds on to the number one plate.

DH World Cup Overall Standings:

1st. Camille Balanche 390
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave 336
3rd. Valentina Holl 330
4th. Myriam Nicole 320
5th. Monika Hrasnik 282


World Cup XC


Your top 5 elite women 1st Loana Lecomte 2nd Jenny Rissveds 3rd Evie Richards 4th Pauline Ferrand Prevot 5th Rebecca McConnell
Loana Lecomte won in Les Gets in the last World Cup before Tokyo.

XC World Cup Les Gets - Round 4:

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:27:23
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +51
3rd. Evie Richards: +1:10
4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:51
5th. Rebecca McConnell: +1:55

Loana Lecomte wasn t in the mood for hanging about today. Again.
Lecomte has a solid lead for the overall.

XC World Cup Overall Standings:

1st. Loana Lecomte 1330
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955
3rd. Jenny Rissveds 780
4th. Haley Batten 755
5th. Rebecca McConnell 710



Crankworx


Champagne showers to end a long week.
Vali took the win in the last event in Innsbruck.

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill:

1st. Vali Höll: 3:01.060
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.034
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.248
4th. Camille Balanche: +4.918
5th. Eleonora Farina: +9.728
Harriet Burbidge-Smith up and over.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith leads the Crankworx overall after Innsbruck.

Queen of Crankworx Standings:

1st. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 200
2nd. Jordan Scott 195
3rd. Vaea Verbeeck 191
4th. Valentina Holl 180
5th. Kialani Hines 160




Caro Gehrig with her brand new Norco Range in Canazei.


Tech

We took a look at race steeds from Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, Noga Korem, Loana Lecomte and more in the past month. See how the fastest women in the world set up their bikes.


Video: A Close Look at Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Altitude Race Bike
Video: A Deep Dive on Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike
Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Session
Bike Check: Noga Korem's GT Fury - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
13 Women's Bikes From the Cannondale Enduro, Llangollen
Bike Check: The Gehrig Twins' Norco Ranges
Bike Check: Loana Lecomte's Winning Massi Aire SL




Ella Conolly rounds off the top five.
Ella Conolly rounded out the top five in Race 2 in Canazei. She chatted with Chris Hall ahead of the 2021 season, click on the link below for the full podcast.


Podcasts

There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to in the past month.


Tahnee Seagrave & Veronique Sandler Open Up About The Issues Women Face In MTB
Tahnee Seagrave Shares Her Thoughts On Racing Prize Money: Is The Risk Worth it?
Trail EAffect with Lacey Heward Adaptive Mountain Biker
Ella Conolly Talks About Her Journey to the EWS Podium
Micayla Gatto Goes Joke for Joke with Brett Tippie
Elise Empey on Being the Second Fastest at the Australian National Champs
Chatting about Training with Sian A'Hern
Camille Balanche Chats About Becoming World Champion & Leading the World Cup Overall





Andreane Lathier Nadeau on the gas
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau took third in the first race in La Thuile and had a dramatic weekend at round 4.


Interviews

We catch up with Andreane Lanthier Nadeau after her eventful weekend in La Thuile, get to know 15-year-old Vanessa Petrovská who would have finished 5th in the elite category at Crankworx Innsbruck, and chat with Catharine Pendrel about how she came back to the World Cup circuit just three months after she gave birth to a baby girl. Oh, and we didn't know for sure at the time of the interview, but she's officially qualified for Team Canada alongside Haley Smith and will be competing in Tokyo.

Getting to Know Vanesa Petrovska - The 15-Year-Old Who Would Have Finished 5th in Elite DH at Crankworx Innsbruck
Interview: Catharine Pendrel on Racing World Cup XC 3 Months After Giving Birth to Her Daughter Dara
Getting to Know North American Enduro Cup Winner Kate Lawrence
Getting to Know Robin Goomes, the First Woman to Backflip in a Crankworx Competition
Interview: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau on the Massive Crash That Took Her Out of Contention for the Win - EWS La Thuile 2021




2nd for Vali Holl but a distant 7 seconds back
Vali Holl was on one in Les Gets before a crash in the final corner. See her preview of the Crankworx Innsbruck course below where she took the win.


Videos







Social Highlights

From Tahnee Seagrave's winning run in Les Gets, to the hug of the year at the end of Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's disastrous final stage in La Thuile, to Rachel Atherton's belly at week 37 (just about to pop!) to a 40-year-old neurologist and mom getting air for the first time, there are a ton of gems on social media to celebrate. Use #pbwmn for a chance to be featured in the next issue of Women's MTB Wednesdays.











Introducing #PBWMN. Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Womens MTB Wednesdays Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
92078 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
86971 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
63773 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
59319 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
57690 views
Throwback Thursday: Matt Hunter's 'Impossible' Corner
42164 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
41890 views
First Look: 2022 Propain Rage CF Downhill Bike
41814 views

7 Comments

  • 25 0
 Way to go Pinkbike! This is the kind of content my mom and my partner like and it's the kind of stuff I like showing our daughter so she has even more rad women to learn about and from. Keep it coming
  • 11 0
 Great idea! I hope this encourages more women to pick up this sport.
  • 4 0
 That Norco Range looks so, so sick.
  • 2 0
 Can someone do a calc of available points in XC and see when Loana will win it outright and can just stop? Her dominance is NUTS, so impressive.
  • 1 0
 Just take the point total for the winner of the weekends short track XC and XC and work backwards. I’m guessing at this rate she would be able to take a weekend off (which I doubt she would) and still take the overall.
  • 1 3
 Seems a bit sexclusive ‍♂️
  • 3 0
 incorrect as this article has no effect on all of the other coverage male riders receive on the site.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011049
Mobile Version of Website