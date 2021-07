Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 1

Introducing #PBWMN. Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.

News

Myriam Nicole gives Tahnee Seagrave a hug at the finish line in Les Gets.

Racing & Events

Enduro World Series

Harriet Harnden won Round 4 in La Thuile.

EWS La Thuile Race 2 - Round 4



1st. Harriet Harnden: 33:42.29

2nd. Melanie Pugin: 33:43.27

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.54

4th. Noga Korem: 33:57.96

5th. Morgane Charre: 34:25.62

Harriet Harnden: 33:42.29Melanie Pugin: 33:43.27Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.54Noga Korem: 33:57.96Morgane Charre: 34:25.62 Melanie Pugin leads the overall.

Enduro World Series Standings:



1st. Melanie Pugin 2005

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier 1665

3rd. Harrier Harnden 1665

4th. Morgane Charre 1645

5th. Noga Korem 1355

Melanie Pugin 2005Isabeau Courdurier 1665Harrier Harnden 1665Morgane Charre 1645Noga Korem 1355

Downhill World Cup

Tahnee took the win ahead of Myriam in Les Gets.

Les Gets DH World Cup - Round 2



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.566

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:10.818

3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.480

4th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.102

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:17.097

Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.566Myriam Nicole: 4:10.818Camille Balanche: 4:15.480Mille Johnset: 4:16.102Monika Hrastnik: 4:17.097 Camille holds on to the number one plate.

DH World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Camille Balanche 390

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave 336

3rd. Valentina Holl 330

4th. Myriam Nicole 320

5th. Monika Hrasnik 282

Camille Balanche 390Tahnee Seagrave 336Valentina Holl 330Myriam Nicole 320Monika Hrasnik 282

World Cup XC

Loana Lecomte won in Les Gets in the last World Cup before Tokyo.

XC World Cup Les Gets - Round 4:



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:27:23

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +51

3rd. Evie Richards: +1:10

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:51

5th. Rebecca McConnell: +1:55



Loana Lecomte: 1:27:23Jenny Rissveds:Evie Richards:Pauline Ferrand Prevot:Rebecca McConnell: Lecomte has a solid lead for the overall.

XC World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Loana Lecomte 1330

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955

3rd. Jenny Rissveds 780

4th. Haley Batten 755

5th. Rebecca McConnell 710



Loana Lecomte 1330Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955Jenny Rissveds 780Haley Batten 755Rebecca McConnell 710

Crankworx

Vali took the win in the last event in Innsbruck.

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:01.060

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.034

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.248

4th. Camille Balanche: +4.918

5th. Eleonora Farina: +9.728

Vali Höll: 3:01.060Nina Hoffmann:Tahnee Seagrave:Camille Balanche:Eleonora Farina: Harriet Burbidge-Smith leads the Crankworx overall after Innsbruck.

Queen of Crankworx Standings:



1st. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 200

2nd. Jordan Scott 195

3rd. Vaea Verbeeck 191

4th. Valentina Holl 180

5th. Kialani Hines 160

Harriet Burbidge-Smith 200Jordan Scott 195Vaea Verbeeck 191Valentina Holl 180Kialani Hines 160

Caro Gehrig with her brand new Norco Range in Canazei.

Tech

Ella Conolly rounded out the top five in Race 2 in Canazei. She chatted with Chris Hall ahead of the 2021 season, click on the link below for the full podcast.

Podcasts

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau took third in the first race in La Thuile and had a dramatic weekend at round 4.

Interviews

Vali Holl was on one in Les Gets before a crash in the final corner. See her preview of the Crankworx Innsbruck course below where she took the win.

Videos

Social Highlights

Introducing #PBWMN. Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.

The past month has been an exciting one for women's freeride, with both Audi Nines and Proving Grounds announcing women's categories for 2021. Audi Nines will get underway August 24-28, 2021 with Casey Brown, Veronique Sandler, Caroline Buchanan, Joey Gough, Kathi Kuypers and Robin Groomes taking part. Proving Grounds will take place September 10-11, 2021 in Oregon. Casey Brown was the only woman to compete in Proving Grounds in 2019, but this year she will be joined by a field of women including Camila Noguiera, Chelsea Kimball, Hannah Bergemann, Jess Blewitt, Robin Goomes, Samantha Soriano, and Vinny Armstrong. Speaking of which, Casey Brown also announced a brand new event, the Dark Horse Women's Invitational , which will take place in Revelstoke August 16-20, 2021.In other news, both Marine Cabirou and Camille Balanche picked up Monster Energy sponsorships in the past month. It is great to see Monster sponsoring more women and it will be exciting to see the two continue to push women's downhill racing forward with extra support behind them.With the good comes the not-so-good, and we wish Nina Hoffman Anita Gehrig and Tracey Hannah all the best as they recover from injuries sustained in Les Gets and Innsbruck.The Enduro World Series takes a breath after a hectic last month before racing resumes with another doubleheader in Loudenvielle, France in September, downhill racers are gearing up for round 3 in Maribor mid-August, and the world's top cross-country racers are headed to Tokyo for the biggest competition of the last four years on July 27th.We took a look at race steeds from Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, Noga Korem, Loana Lecomte and more in the past month. See how the fastest women in the world set up their bikes.There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to in the past month.We catch up with Andreane Lanthier Nadeau after her eventful weekend in La Thuile, get to know 15-year-old Vanessa Petrovská who would have finished 5th in the elite category at Crankworx Innsbruck, and chat with Catharine Pendrel about how she came back to the World Cup circuit just three months after she gave birth to a baby girl. Oh, and we didn't know for sure at the time of the interview, but she's officially qualified for Team Canada alongside Haley Smith and will be competing in Tokyo.From Tahnee Seagrave's winning run in Les Gets, to the hug of the year at the end of Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's disastrous final stage in La Thuile, to Rachel Atherton's belly at week 37 (just about to pop!) to a 40-year-old neurologist and mom getting air for the first time, there are a ton of gems on social media to celebrate. Usefor a chance to be featured in the next issue of Women's MTB Wednesdays.