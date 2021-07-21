Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 1

Introducing #PBWMN. Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.

News

Myriam Nicole gives Tahnee Seagrave a hug at the finish line in Les Gets.

Racing & Events

Enduro World Series

Harriet Harnden won Round 4 in La Thuile.

EWS La Thuile Race 2 - Round 4



1st. Harriet Harnden: 33:42.29

2nd. Melanie Pugin: 33:43.27

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.54

4th. Noga Korem: 33:57.96

5th. Morgane Charre: 34:25.62

Enduro World Series Standings:



1st. Melanie Pugin 2005

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier 1665

3rd. Harrier Harnden 1665

4th. Morgane Charre 1645

5th. Noga Korem 1355

Downhill World Cup

Tahnee took the win ahead of Myriam in Les Gets.

Les Gets DH World Cup - Round 2



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.566

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:10.818

3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.480

4th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.102

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:17.097

DH World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Camille Balanche 390

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave 336

3rd. Valentina Holl 330

4th. Myriam Nicole 320

5th. Monika Hrasnik 282

World Cup XC

Loana Lecomte won in Les Gets in the last World Cup before Tokyo.

XC World Cup Les Gets - Round 4:



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:27:23

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +51

3rd. Evie Richards: +1:10

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:51

5th. Rebecca McConnell: +1:55



XC World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Loana Lecomte 1330

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955

3rd. Jenny Rissveds 780

4th. Haley Batten 755

5th. Rebecca McConnell 710



Crankworx

Vali took the win in the last event in Innsbruck.

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:01.060

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.034

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.248

4th. Camille Balanche: +4.918

5th. Eleonora Farina: +9.728

Queen of Crankworx Standings:



1st. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 200

2nd. Jordan Scott 195

3rd. Vaea Verbeeck 191

4th. Valentina Holl 180

5th. Kialani Hines 160

Caro Gehrig with her brand new Norco Range in Canazei.

Tech

Ella Conolly rounded out the top five in Race 2 in Canazei. She chatted with Chris Hall ahead of the 2021 season, click on the link below for the full podcast.

Podcasts

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau took third in the first race in La Thuile and had a dramatic weekend at round 4.

Interviews

Vali Holl was on one in Les Gets before a crash in the final corner. See her preview of the Crankworx Innsbruck course below where she took the win.

Videos

Social Highlights

