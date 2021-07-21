Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 1

Introducing #PBWMN. Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.News
The past month has been an exciting one for women's freeride, with both Audi Nines and Proving Grounds announcing women's categories for 2021. Audi Nines
will get underway August 24-28, 2021 with Casey Brown, Veronique Sandler, Caroline Buchanan, Joey Gough, Kathi Kuypers and Robin Groomes taking part. Proving Grounds
will take place September 10-11, 2021 in Oregon. Casey Brown was the only woman to compete in Proving Grounds in 2019, but this year she will be joined by a field of women including Camila Noguiera, Chelsea Kimball, Hannah Bergemann, Jess Blewitt, Robin Goomes, Samantha Soriano, and Vinny Armstrong. Speaking of which, Casey Brown also announced a brand new event, the Dark Horse Women's Invitational
, which will take place in Revelstoke August 16-20, 2021.
In other news, both Marine Cabirou
and Camille Balanche
picked up Monster Energy sponsorships in the past month. It is great to see Monster sponsoring more women and it will be exciting to see the two continue to push women's downhill racing forward with extra support behind them.
With the good comes the not-so-good, and we wish Nina Hoffman
, Marine Cabirou
, Anita Gehrig
and Tracey Hannah
all the best as they recover from injuries sustained in Les Gets and Innsbruck.
Racing & Events
The Enduro World Series takes a breath after a hectic last month before racing resumes with another doubleheader in Loudenvielle, France in September, downhill racers are gearing up for round 3 in Maribor mid-August, and the world's top cross-country racers are headed to Tokyo for the biggest competition of the last four years on July 27th.
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile Race 2 - Round 41st.
Harriet Harnden: 33:42.292nd.
Melanie Pugin: 33:43.273rd.
Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.544th.
Noga Korem: 33:57.965th.
Morgane Charre: 34:25.62
Enduro World Series Standings:1st.
Melanie Pugin 2005 2nd.
Isabeau Courdurier 1665 3rd.
Harrier Harnden 1665 4th.
Morgane Charre 1645 5th.
Noga Korem 1355
Downhill World Cup
Les Gets DH World Cup - Round 21st.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.5662nd.
Myriam Nicole: 4:10.8183rd.
Camille Balanche: 4:15.4804th.
Mille Johnset: 4:16.1025th.
Monika Hrastnik: 4:17.097
DH World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Camille Balanche 390 2nd.
Tahnee Seagrave 336 3rd.
Valentina Holl 330 4th.
Myriam Nicole 320 5th.
Monika Hrasnik 282
World Cup XC
XC World Cup Les Gets - Round 4:1st.
Loana Lecomte: 1:27:232nd.
Jenny Rissveds: +513rd.
Evie Richards: +1:10 4th.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:51 5th.
Rebecca McConnell: +1:55
XC World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Loana Lecomte 1330 2nd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955 3rd.
Jenny Rissveds 780 4th.
Haley Batten 755 5th.
Rebecca McConnell 710
Crankworx
Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill:1st.
Vali Höll: 3:01.0602nd.
Nina Hoffmann: +2.0343rd.
Tahnee Seagrave: +3.2484th.
Camille Balanche: +4.9185th.
Eleonora Farina: +9.728
Queen of Crankworx Standings:1st.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith 2002nd.
Jordan Scott 1953rd.
Vaea Verbeeck 1914th.
Valentina Holl 1805th.
Kialani Hines 160
Tech
We took a look at race steeds from Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, Noga Korem, Loana Lecomte and more in the past month. See how the fastest women in the world set up their bikes.Video: A Close Look at Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Altitude Race BikeVideo: A Deep Dive on Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga Race BikeBike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek SessionBike Check: Noga Korem's GT Fury - Les Gets DH World Cup 202113 Women's Bikes From the Cannondale Enduro, LlangollenBike Check: The Gehrig Twins' Norco RangesBike Check: Loana Lecomte's Winning Massi Aire SL
Podcasts
There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to in the past month.Tahnee Seagrave & Veronique Sandler Open Up About The Issues Women Face In MTBTahnee Seagrave Shares Her Thoughts On Racing Prize Money: Is The Risk Worth it?Trail EAffect with Lacey Heward Adaptive Mountain BikerElla Conolly Talks About Her Journey to the EWS PodiumMicayla Gatto Goes Joke for Joke with Brett TippieElise Empey on Being the Second Fastest at the Australian National ChampsChatting about Training with Sian A'HernCamille Balanche Chats About Becoming World Champion & Leading the World Cup Overall
Interviews
We catch up with Andreane Lanthier Nadeau after her eventful weekend in La Thuile, get to know 15-year-old Vanessa Petrovská who would have finished 5th in the elite category at Crankworx Innsbruck, and chat with Catharine Pendrel about how she came back to the World Cup circuit just three months after she gave birth to a baby girl. Oh, and we didn't know for sure at the time of the interview, but she's officially qualified for Team Canada alongside Haley Smith and will be competing in Tokyo.Getting to Know Vanesa Petrovska - The 15-Year-Old Who Would Have Finished 5th in Elite DH at Crankworx InnsbruckInterview: Catharine Pendrel on Racing World Cup XC 3 Months After Giving Birth to Her Daughter DaraGetting to Know North American Enduro Cup Winner Kate LawrenceGetting to Know Robin Goomes, the First Woman to Backflip in a Crankworx CompetitionInterview: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau on the Massive Crash That Took Her Out of Contention for the Win - EWS La Thuile 2021
Videos
Social Highlights
From Tahnee Seagrave's winning run in Les Gets, to the hug of the year at the end of Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's disastrous final stage in La Thuile, to Rachel Atherton's belly at week 37 (just about to pop!) to a 40-year-old neurologist and mom getting air for the first time, there are a ton of gems on social media to celebrate. Use #pbwmn
for a chance to be featured in the next issue of Women's MTB Wednesdays.
