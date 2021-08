Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 2

News

ALN put in an incredible ride after dislocating her ankle the evening before.

Racing & Events

Enduro World Series

Hattie Harnden, your youngest women's elite EWS winner ever.

EWS La Thuile Race 2 - Round 4



1st. Harriet Harnden: 33:42.29

2nd. Melanie Pugin: 33:43.27

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.54

4th. Noga Korem: 33:57.96

5th. Morgane Charre: 34:25.62

Harriet Harnden: 33:42.29Melanie Pugin: 33:43.27Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.54Noga Korem: 33:57.96Morgane Charre: 34:25.62 Melanie Pugin leads the overall.

Enduro World Series Standings:



1st. Melanie Pugin 2005

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier 1665

3rd. Harriet Harnden 1665

4th. Morgane Charre 1645

5th. Noga Korem 1355

Melanie Pugin 2005Isabeau Courdurier 1665Harriet Harnden 1665Morgane Charre 1645Noga Korem 1355

Downhill World Cup

A career-best 2nd place for Eleonora Farina.

DH World Cup Maribor - Round 3



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:35.909

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.231

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:39.103

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:40.402

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.406

Myriam Nicole: 3:35.909Eleonora Farina: 3:37.231Camille Balanche: 3:39.103Monika Hrastnik: 3:40.402Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.406 Myriam Nicole rose to the occasion and rode an excellent race on the blown-out track, tying her with Camille Balanche for the overall lead.

DH World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Myriam Nicole 560

2nd. Camille Balanche 560

3rd. Valentina Höll 475

4th. Tahnee Seagrave 462

5th. Monika Hrastnik 427 Myriam Nicole 560Camille Balanche 560Valentina Höll 475Tahnee Seagrave 462Monika Hrastnik 427

World Cup XC

Loana Lecomte has been dominating World Cup XC.

XC World Cup Les Gets - Round 4:



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:27:23

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +51

3rd. Evie Richards: +1:10

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:51

5th. Rebecca McConnell: +1:55



Loana Lecomte: 1:27:23Jenny Rissveds:Evie Richards:Pauline Ferrand Prevot:Rebecca McConnell: Loana's overall lead is secure.

XC World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Loana Lecomte 1330

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955

3rd. Jenny Rissveds 780

4th. Haley Batten 755

5th. Rebecca McConnell 710



Loana Lecomte 1330Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955Jenny Rissveds 780Haley Batten 755Rebecca McConnell 710

Olympics



Olympic XC:



1st. Jolanda Neff 1:15:46

2nd. Sina Frei +1:11

3rd. Linda Indergand +1:16

4th. Kata Blanka Vas: +2:09

5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:35



Olympic BMX racing:



1st. Bethany Shriever 44.358

2nd. Mariana Pajon 44.448

3rd. Merel Smulders 44.721

4th. Felicia Stancil 45.131

5th. Lauren Reynolds 45.401



Olympic freestyle BMX:



1st. Charlotte Worthington 97.50

2nd. Hannah Roberts 96.10

3rd. Nikita Ducarroz 89.20

4th. Perris Benegas 88.50

5th. Natalya Diehm 86.00



Daisy Harper Brown and her Forbidden Dreadnaught.

Tech

Hattie Harnden is the real deal. Photo: Boris Beyer

Podcasts

Photo: Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Interviews

Videos

Social Highlights

Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Remember to use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.

Former World Champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist Maja Włoszczowska announced that she will retire from World Cup racing at the end of the 2021 season, capping off an incredible career that spanned nearly 20 years at the elite level. In addition to her 2010 World Championship victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne, she has collected four silver World Championship medals and numerous other top-level podiums. "I will not be flirting anymore, this year I am finishing my career," she told Red Bull Poland. "I will not part with MTB, I will stay with the bikes, I will definitely train and compete as an amateur, but it will be over with great racing."In freeride news, Proving Grounds has added young (read: wildly impressive teenage) up-and-comers Brooke Anderson and Gracey Hemstreet to the already stacked women's roster, bringing the field up to nine accomplished riders. Even better, we don't have to wait 'til Proving Grounds for a top-notch freeride event. Dark Horse is now underway and our very own correspondent Christina Chappetta is there to capture all the action as the freeride women continue to up the ante.Also on the freeride front, Audi Nines announced yesterday that it will add Alma Wiggberg, Gemma Corbera, and Patricia Duwen to the rider list as wildcards, meaning that nine women will take on the massive course starting August 24. Hannah Bergemann also announced that she'll be hosting a jump jam in Bellingham on September 3-4 that she's calling Hang Time. She says that it's a "2-day event where some of the best female freeriders will come together, ride, progress, and strengthen this community. The invited athletes will also be taking time to work with a small group of up and coming girls, helping them unlock their next level."On the BMX side of things, Charlotte Worthington became the first ever woman to land a backflip 360 in competition in her Olympic freestyle BMX run, which is a huge progression for the sport.Next, we've been following the controversy around Canada's downhill World Champs team, which originally had no elite women . The decision seems to be the result of poor planning and little foresight, and after a loud outcry from the mountain biking community, Cycling Canada changed course and named Jennifer McHugh, Rachel Pageau, and Vaea Verbeeck to the team.Finally, we'd like to extend a big congratulations to Rachel Atherton for the birth of her baby daughter , Arna. Rachel, we look forward to seeing the Atherton balance bike and the little ripper you and Olly raise.We saw a pause in World Cup and EWS racing for a few weeks before Maribor, but the Olympics gave us more than enough excitement in the meantime. In the XC race, Jolanda Neff took a commanding victory, using her technical skills to keep an edge on her opponents for most of the race while racing on "legs and heart" without a bike computer or heart rate monitor. Then, at Maribor, Myriam Nicole took a commanding win and is now tied for the overall with Camile Balanche. Eleonora Farina finished next with a career-best second, and Camille Balanche once again showed that she's a regular podium contender by slotting into third.With events all across the board this month, from the Olympics to 'Ard Rock and Dark Horse, we have a whole range of bikes to check out, plus some gear designed for and reviewed by women.There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to in the past month.We caught up with Hattie Harnden, who made history as the youngest woman ever to win an elite EWS race and Hannah Bergemann, who has made a name for herself as one of the brightest rising stars in freeride.As always, there's a lot to celebrate this month, and we love to see it. Shoutout to Kaylee Gibb for landing her first underflip to dirt on her downhill bike, Alma Wiggberg for becoming one of the Audi Nines wildcards, Rachel Atherton for growing a whole 'nother human, and of course Jolanda Neff for the momentous achievement of winning the Olympics. Remember to tagon Instagram to help us find more content from all the rad ladies out there.