Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 2

Former World Champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist Maja Włoszczowska announced that she will retire
from World Cup racing at the end of the 2021 season, capping off an incredible career that spanned nearly 20 years at the elite level. In addition to her 2010 World Championship victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne, she has collected four silver World Championship medals and numerous other top-level podiums. "I will not be flirting anymore, this year I am finishing my career," she told Red Bull Poland. "I will not part with MTB, I will stay with the bikes, I will definitely train and compete as an amateur, but it will be over with great racing."
In freeride news, Proving Grounds has added young (read: wildly impressive teenage) up-and-comers Brooke Anderson and Gracey Hemstreet
to the already stacked women's roster, bringing the field up to nine accomplished riders. Even better, we don't have to wait 'til Proving Grounds for a top-notch freeride event. Dark Horse is now underway and our very own correspondent Christina Chappetta is there to capture all the action as the freeride women continue to up the ante.
Also on the freeride front, Audi Nines announced yesterday that it will add Alma Wiggberg, Gemma Corbera, and Patricia Duwen
to the rider list as wildcards, meaning that nine women will take on the massive course starting August 24. Hannah Bergemann also announced
that she'll be hosting a jump jam in Bellingham on September 3-4 that she's calling Hang Time. She says that it's a "2-day event where some of the best female freeriders will come together, ride, progress, and strengthen this community. The invited athletes will also be taking time to work with a small group of up and coming girls, helping them unlock their next level."
On the BMX side of things, Charlotte Worthington became the first ever woman to land a backflip 360 in competition in her Olympic freestyle BMX run, which is a huge progression for the sport.
Next, we've been following the controversy around Canada's downhill World Champs team, which originally had no elite women
. The decision seems to be the result of poor planning and little foresight, and after a loud outcry from the mountain biking community, Cycling Canada changed course and named Jennifer McHugh, Rachel Pageau, and Vaea Verbeeck
to the team.
Finally, we'd like to extend a big congratulations to Rachel Atherton for the birth of her baby daughter
, Arna. Rachel, we look forward to seeing the Atherton balance bike and the little ripper you and Olly raise.
Racing & Events
We saw a pause in World Cup and EWS racing for a few weeks before Maribor, but the Olympics gave us more than enough excitement in the meantime. In the XC race, Jolanda Neff took a commanding victory, using her technical skills to keep an edge on her opponents for most of the race while racing on "legs and heart" without a bike computer or heart rate monitor. Then, at Maribor, Myriam Nicole took a commanding win and is now tied for the overall with Camile Balanche. Eleonora Farina finished next with a career-best second, and Camille Balanche once again showed that she's a regular podium contender by slotting into third.
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile Race 2 - Round 41st.
Harriet Harnden: 33:42.292nd.
Melanie Pugin: 33:43.273rd.
Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.544th.
Noga Korem: 33:57.965th.
Morgane Charre: 34:25.62
Enduro World Series Standings:1st.
Melanie Pugin 2005 2nd.
Isabeau Courdurier 1665 3rd.
Harriet Harnden 1665 4th.
Morgane Charre 1645 5th.
Noga Korem 1355
Downhill World Cup
DH World Cup Maribor - Round 31st.
Myriam Nicole: 3:35.9092nd.
Eleonora Farina: 3:37.2313rd.
Camille Balanche: 3:39.1034th.
Monika Hrastnik: 3:40.4025th.
Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.406
DH World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Myriam Nicole 5602nd.
Camille Balanche 5603rd.
Valentina Höll 475 4th.
Tahnee Seagrave 4625th.
Monika Hrastnik 427
World Cup XC
XC World Cup Les Gets - Round 4:1st.
Loana Lecomte: 1:27:232nd.
Jenny Rissveds: +513rd.
Evie Richards: +1:10 4th.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:51 5th.
Rebecca McConnell: +1:55
XC World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Loana Lecomte 1330 2nd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955 3rd.
Jenny Rissveds 780 4th.
Haley Batten 755 5th.
Rebecca McConnell 710
Olympics
Olympic XC:
1st. Jolanda Neff 1:15:46
2nd. Sina Frei +1:11
3rd. Linda Indergand +1:16
4th. Kata Blanka Vas: +2:09
5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:35
Olympic BMX racing:
1st. Bethany Shriever 44.358
2nd. Mariana Pajon 44.448
3rd. Merel Smulders 44.721
4th. Felicia Stancil 45.131
5th. Lauren Reynolds 45.401
Olympic freestyle BMX:
1st. Charlotte Worthington 97.50
2nd. Hannah Roberts 96.10
3rd. Nikita Ducarroz 89.20
4th. Perris Benegas 88.50
5th. Natalya Diehm 86.00
Tech
Podcasts
Interviews
Videos
