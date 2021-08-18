Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 2

News

ALN put in an incredible ride after dislocating her ankle the evening before.

Hattie Harnden, your youngest women's elite EWS winner ever.

EWS La Thuile Race 2 - Round 4



1st. Harriet Harnden: 33:42.29

2nd. Melanie Pugin: 33:43.27

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:51.54

4th. Noga Korem: 33:57.96

5th. Morgane Charre: 34:25.62

Enduro World Series Standings:



1st. Melanie Pugin 2005

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier 1665

3rd. Harriet Harnden 1665

4th. Morgane Charre 1645

5th. Noga Korem 1355

A career-best 2nd place for Eleonora Farina.

DH World Cup Maribor - Round 3



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:35.909

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.231

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:39.103

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:40.402

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.406

DH World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Myriam Nicole 560

2nd. Camille Balanche 560

3rd. Valentina Höll 475

4th. Tahnee Seagrave 462

Loana Lecomte has been dominating World Cup XC.

XC World Cup Les Gets - Round 4:



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:27:23

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +51

3rd. Evie Richards: +1:10

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:51

5th. Rebecca McConnell: +1:55



XC World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Loana Lecomte 1330

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot 955

3rd. Jenny Rissveds 780

4th. Haley Batten 755

5th. Rebecca McConnell 710



Olympics



Olympic XC:



1st. Jolanda Neff 1:15:46

2nd. Sina Frei +1:11

3rd. Linda Indergand +1:16

4th. Kata Blanka Vas: +2:09

5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:35



Olympic BMX racing:



1st. Bethany Shriever 44.358

2nd. Mariana Pajon 44.448

3rd. Merel Smulders 44.721

4th. Felicia Stancil 45.131

5th. Lauren Reynolds 45.401



Olympic freestyle BMX:



1st. Charlotte Worthington 97.50

2nd. Hannah Roberts 96.10

3rd. Nikita Ducarroz 89.20

4th. Perris Benegas 88.50

5th. Natalya Diehm 86.00



Daisy Harper Brown and her Forbidden Dreadnaught.

Hattie Harnden is the real deal. Photo: Boris Beyer

Photo: Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

