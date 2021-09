Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 3

News

The final XC World Cup of the year in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Enduro World Series

Domination in Finale for Morgane Charre.

EWS Finale Ligure - Round 8



1st. Morgane Charre: 28:40.60

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:57.45

3rd. Bex Baraona: 29:12.07

4th. Melanie Pugin: 29:13.24

5th. Noga Korem: 29:17.87

Enduro World Series Standings:



1st. Melanie Pugin 3885

2nd. Morgane Charre 3450

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier 3375

4th. Harriet Harnden 3225

5th. Noga Korem 2985

Downhill World Cup

An incredible second season in the Elite category for Vali Holl.

DH World Cup Snowshoe - Final Round



1st. Vali Höll: 3:39.679

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:39.935

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:45.100

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.236

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:46.948

DH World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Valentina Höll 1125

2nd. Myriam Nicole 1079

3rd. Camille Balanche 1065

4th. Tahnee Seagrave 936

World Cup XC

Evie Richards takes the World Champs stripes and then back it up with two World Cup wins.

XC World Cup Snowshoe - Final Round:



1st. Evie Richards: 1:14:53

2nd. Rebecca McConnell: +1:31

3rd. Anne Tauber: +1:54

4th. Sina Frei: +2:10

5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:31



XC World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Loana Lecomte 1550

2nd. Evie Richards 1510

3rd. Jenny Rissveds 1275

4th. Rebecca McConnell 1215

5th. Sina Frei 1110



Robin Goomes styling up the 60ft hip on Freeride



Audi Nines Results:



Savage Award: Gemma Corbera (ESP)

Best Trick: Caroline Buchanan (AUS),

Best Style: Vero Sandler (NZL)

Ruler of the week: Robin Goomes (NZL)

Proving Grounds Results:



1st. Cami Nogueira

2nd. Hannah Bergemann

Miranda Miller finished third on the Pro Stage in Finale.

12-year-old Tayte Proulx-Royds took the Dark Horse award.

Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Remember to use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favourites on our social media and in monthly women’s round ups.

The past month has been a wild one for women's freeride progression, with Dark Horse Proving Grounds and Hangtime all taking place within the past 30 days. Highlights were 12-year old Tayte Proulx-Royds riding the massive drops and jumps on the Dark Horse Invitational course and taking the Dark Horse Award , Caroline Buchanan landing the world's first female MTB frontflip at Audi Nines, and a women's category at Proving Grounds for the first time, which was won by Cami Nogueira.It was also an exciting one for racing, with the final rounds of the World Cup DH and XC taking place in Snowshoe last weekend at the same time as the penultimate round of the EWS in Finale Ligure. This week, we've got Crankworx BC to look forward to and next week we go to the Tweed Valley for the final round of the EWS.Speaking of enduro, the Gowaan Girls made a short film about how the women's scene of racing in Enduro has become more and more competitive over the last few years and their value which is worth a watch. They also gave £1000 to Robin Goomes to help her get to freeride events through their A Gowaan Gift initiative It was also great to see Lorraine Truong back on the bike for the first time after Orange made her the Phase AD3 Adaptive bike , a labour of love nearly six years in the making designed to help get Lorraine Truong back in the saddle.We've now wrapped up the World Cup series, with the final round taking place in Snowshoe, West Virginia last week. It was a busy week for downhill riders, with two rounds crammed into six days of riding to wrap up a long season. With two mistakes in as many races for Myriam Nicole, she lost her lead in the overall to a charging Vali Höll. Höll came to Snowshoe without an elite World Cup win to her name, but left with two and an overall title to go with it. Nicole finished second in the overall standings with a consistent Camille Balanche in third, Tahnee Seagrave in fourth and Marine Cabirou rounding out the top five.Loana Lecomte was able to clinch the overall World Cup XC title in Lenzerheide, but sat on the sidelines for the Snowshoe World Cup XC due to ongoing health problems that have sapped her energy . We wish her all the best for a return to health for 2022. Taking second in the overall was Evie Richards, who followed up her impressive win at World Champs with two World Cup wins. She also took the win in the Short Track ahead of the longer event. Third place in the overall standings went to Jenny Rissveds, fourth to Rebecca McConnell and Sina Frei finished in fifth place.We've got one more round of the Enduro World Series left in the Tweed Valley in the UK on October 2. As of now, Melanie Pugin leads the series ahead of Morgane Charre and Isabeau Courdurier.With events all across the board this month, from Audi Nines to EWS and XC races to Dark Horse, we have a whole range of bikes to check out.There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to in the past month.We got to know two young guns in the sport, Tayte Proulx-Royds and Gracey Hemstreet. Proulx-Royds is just 12 years old but was sending the jumps at Casey Brown's Dark Horse event and took the Dark Horse award, while Hemstreet took the bronze medal at the DH World Championships in the Junior category as well as a couple of World Cup podiums.As always, there's a lot to celebrate this month, and we love to see it. Remember to tagon Instagram to help us find more content from all the rad ladies out there.