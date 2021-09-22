Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 3

News

The final XC World Cup of the year in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Enduro World Series

Domination in Finale for Morgane Charre.

EWS Finale Ligure - Round 8



1st. Morgane Charre: 28:40.60

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:57.45

3rd. Bex Baraona: 29:12.07

4th. Melanie Pugin: 29:13.24

5th. Noga Korem: 29:17.87

Enduro World Series Standings:



1st. Melanie Pugin 3885

2nd. Morgane Charre 3450

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier 3375

4th. Harriet Harnden 3225

5th. Noga Korem 2985

Downhill World Cup

An incredible second season in the Elite category for Vali Holl.

DH World Cup Snowshoe - Final Round



1st. Vali Höll: 3:39.679

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:39.935

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:45.100

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.236

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:46.948

DH World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Valentina Höll 1125

2nd. Myriam Nicole 1079

3rd. Camille Balanche 1065

4th. Tahnee Seagrave 936

World Cup XC

Evie Richards takes the World Champs stripes and then back it up with two World Cup wins.

XC World Cup Snowshoe - Final Round:



1st. Evie Richards: 1:14:53

2nd. Rebecca McConnell: +1:31

3rd. Anne Tauber: +1:54

4th. Sina Frei: +2:10

5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:31



XC World Cup Overall Standings:



1st. Loana Lecomte 1550

2nd. Evie Richards 1510

3rd. Jenny Rissveds 1275

4th. Rebecca McConnell 1215

5th. Sina Frei 1110



Robin Goomes styling up the 60ft hip on Freeride



Audi Nines Results:



Savage Award: Gemma Corbera (ESP)

Best Trick: Caroline Buchanan (AUS),

Best Style: Vero Sandler (NZL)

Ruler of the week: Robin Goomes (NZL)

Proving Grounds Results:



1st. Cami Nogueira

2nd. Hannah Bergemann

Miranda Miller finished third on the Pro Stage in Finale.

12-year-old Tayte Proulx-Royds took the Dark Horse award.

