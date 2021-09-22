Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 3

Welcome to the third issue of the Women's Wednesday round up, a monthly digest of some of the most notable achievements from women in the bike world. We want to highlight all of the women who work to push our sport forward, so we plan to share news, race results, our favorite video clips, and more. You can help us find more content from rad women by using the Instagram tag #PBWMN.News
The past month has been a wild one for women's freeride progression, with Dark Horse
, Audi Nines
, Proving Grounds
and Hangtime
all taking place within the past 30 days. Highlights were 12-year old Tayte Proulx-Royds riding the massive drops and jumps on the Dark Horse Invitational course and taking the Dark Horse Award
, Caroline Buchanan landing the world's first female MTB frontflip
at Audi Nines, and a women's category at Proving Grounds for the first time, which was won by Cami Nogueira.
It was also an exciting one for racing, with the final rounds of the World Cup DH and XC taking place in Snowshoe last weekend at the same time as the penultimate round of the EWS in Finale Ligure. This week, we've got Crankworx BC to look forward to and next week we go to the Tweed Valley for the final round of the EWS.
Speaking of enduro, the Gowaan Girls made a short film
about how the women's scene of racing in Enduro has become more and more competitive over the last few years and their value which is worth a watch. They also gave £1000 to Robin Goomes to help her get to freeride events through their A Gowaan Gift initiative
.
It was also great to see Lorraine Truong back on the bike for the first time
after Orange made her the Phase AD3 Adaptive bike
, a labour of love nearly six years in the making designed to help get Lorraine Truong back in the saddle.
Racing & Events
We've now wrapped up the World Cup series, with the final round taking place in Snowshoe, West Virginia last week. It was a busy week for downhill riders, with two rounds crammed into six days of riding to wrap up a long season. With two mistakes in as many races for Myriam Nicole, she lost her lead in the overall to a charging Vali Höll. Höll came to Snowshoe without an elite World Cup win to her name, but left with two and an overall title to go with it. Nicole finished second in the overall standings with a consistent Camille Balanche in third, Tahnee Seagrave in fourth and Marine Cabirou rounding out the top five.
Loana Lecomte was able to clinch the overall World Cup XC title in Lenzerheide, but sat on the sidelines for the Snowshoe World Cup XC due to ongoing health problems that have sapped her energy
. We wish her all the best for a return to health for 2022. Taking second in the overall was Evie Richards, who followed up her impressive win at World Champs with two World Cup wins. She also took the win in the Short Track ahead of the longer event. Third place in the overall standings went to Jenny Rissveds, fourth to Rebecca McConnell and Sina Frei finished in fifth place.
We've got one more round of the Enduro World Series left in the Tweed Valley in the UK on October 2. As of now, Melanie Pugin leads the series ahead of Morgane Charre and Isabeau Courdurier.
Enduro World Series
EWS Finale Ligure - Round 81st.
Morgane Charre: 28:40.602nd.
Isabeau Courdurier: 28:57.453rd.
Bex Baraona: 29:12.074th.
Melanie Pugin: 29:13.245th.
Noga Korem: 29:17.87
Enduro World Series Standings:1st.
Melanie Pugin 3885 2nd.
Morgane Charre 3450 3rd.
Isabeau Courdurier 3375 4th.
Harriet Harnden 3225 5th.
Noga Korem 2985
Downhill World Cup
DH World Cup Snowshoe - Final Round1st.
Vali Höll: 3:39.6792nd.
Marine Cabirou: 3:39.9353rd.
Camille Balanche: 3:45.1004th.
Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.2365th.
Nina Hoffmann: 3:46.948
DH World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Valentina Höll 11252nd.
Myriam Nicole 10793rd.
Camille Balanche 10654th.
Tahnee Seagrave 9365th.
Marine Cabirou 691
World Cup XC
XC World Cup Snowshoe - Final Round:1st.
Evie Richards: 1:14:532nd.
Rebecca McConnell: +1:313rd.
Anne Tauber: +1:54 4th.
Sina Frei: +2:10 5th.
Anne Terpstra: +2:31
XC World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Loana Lecomte 1550 2nd.
Evie Richards 1510 3rd.
Jenny Rissveds 12754th.
Rebecca McConnell 12155th.
Sina Frei 1110
Audi Nines Results:Savage Award:
Gemma Corbera (ESP)Best Trick:
Caroline Buchanan (AUS), FrontflipBest Style:
Vero Sandler (NZL)Ruler of the week:
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Proving Grounds Results:1st.
Cami Nogueira2nd.
Hannah Bergemann
Tech
With events all across the board this month, from Audi Nines to EWS and XC races to Dark Horse, we have a whole range of bikes to check out.Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Leopard Print Lapierre SpicyBike Check: Sina Frei's Custom Rainbow Stripes Specialized EpicJoey Gough's "Miami Send Machine" GT Force from Audi NinesBike Check: Robin Goomes' Yeti SB165 - Audi Nines 2021sBike Check: Jolanda Neff's Olympics-Winning Trek SupercaliberBike Check: Kade Edwards' & Casey Brown's Trek Sessions - Audi Nines 2021Bike Check: Veronique Sandler's Santa Cruz V10 - Audi NinesVideo: 6 Pro Freeride Bike Checks from the Dark Horse Invitational
Podcasts
There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to in the past month.Miranda Miller on Challenges, Pushing Boundaries & Mental HealthKaty Winton on The Drop in Podcast, Factory Team Vs PrivateerPodcast: Tianna Smith Talks About Her Son Stevie Smith & Upcoming Doc From Anthill FilmsOn Learning, Falling Over & Progressing with Luise RohlandUK National Champion KJ Sharp Talks About Her First Downhill SeasonHaley Batten on the Adventure Stache
Interviews
We got to know two young guns in the sport, Tayte Proulx-Royds and Gracey Hemstreet. Proulx-Royds is just 12 years old but was sending the jumps at Casey Brown's Dark Horse event and took the Dark Horse award, while Hemstreet took the bronze medal at the DH World Championships in the Junior category as well as a couple of World Cup podiums. Getting to Know: Junior World Champs Bronze Medallist Gracey HemstreetGetting to Know Tayte Proulx-Royds, the 12-Year-Old Who Won the Dark Horse Award
Videos
