Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 5

Welcome to the fifth issue of the Women's Wednesday round up, a regular digest of some of the most notable achievements from women in the bike world. We want to highlight all of the women who work to push our sport forward, so we plan to share news, race results, our favorite video clips, and more. You can help us find more content from rad women by using the Instagram tag #PBWMN.News
It's racing rumors season, and while we don't yet know what the vast majority of racers are planning for 2022, we have heard that U23 breakout rider Mona Mitterwallner, who won just about everything there was to win this season, will be leaving the Trek Vaude team and will be riding for a new, presumably larger outfit as she makes the jump to the elites next season. In more certain news, Australian Olympian Rebecca McConnell announced that she'll be sticking with the Primaflor Mondraker XSauce team for another two years. After finishing fourth overall in the elite World Cup XC standings and taking two consecutive second-place finishes, it's safe to say that what McConnell has going on is already working for her, and we're looking forward to seeing what she can achieve next year.
Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though, as the 2021 racing isn't over yet and the inaugural Crankworx Summer Series NZ is underway right now in the southern hemisphere. We'd like to congratulate Louise Ferguson for taking two wins so far in Super D
and DH
, and Kialani Hines for taking yet another Pump Track
win.
On the business side of things, our sister publication Beta checked in with CEO Cassie Abel of Wild Rye, a women's specific outdoor clothing company, on how and why she started the Women Led Wednesday initiative. Head over to Beta to learn more
.
For those who are looking for a good rainy day activity, Jill Kintner's Mind Maintenance
contest is back. Kintner is not only a wildly accomplished mountain biker but a passionate artist, and she started the contest to encourage anyone who needs it to take a step back from the daily grind and make time for some brain care. Submissions to design a custom bike are open until December 12.
Finally, we've had some badass women on Pinkbike Academy this season. Get to know the five female competitors here
.
Racing & Events
The international races and events have mostly slowed down for the season, but we still have both Crankworx Rotorua and the currently underway Crankworx Summer Series NZ to recap before we start to look forward to next spring. In Rotorua, Vaea Verbeeck sealed another Queen of Crankworx title after a successful campaign in Innsbruck, BC, and Rotorua. After racing in Rotorua, many of the riders have remained in New Zealand and are now participating in the first-ever Crankworx Summer Series NZ, a multi-stop festival in Alexandra, Queenstown, Cardrona, and Wanaka. The series is not part of the Crankworx World Tour, but the competition is nonetheless stiff, with reigning Queen Vaea Verbeeck, Casey Brown, Katy Winton, and several other rippers in the mix.
Crankworx World Tour
Crankworx Rotorua Results:CLIF Speed & Style
: Harriet Burbidge-SmithCrankworx Rotorua Downhill
: Jenna HastingsTrek Official Oceana Whip-Off Championships
: Ronja Hill-WrightRockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge
: Caroline BuchananSpecialized Dual Slalom Rotorua
: Kialani Hines
Crankworx Final Overall Standings:
1. Vaea Verbeeck 886
2. Kialani Hines 786
3. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 748
4. Casey Brown 684
5. Robin Goomes 434
6. Gracey Hemstreet 310
7. Danielle Beecroft 296
8. Emmy Lan 263
9. Jenna Hastings 240
10. Jordan Scott 195
Crankworx Summer Series NZ
Crankworx Summer Series NZ Results:Alexandra Super D
: Louise FergusonQueenstown Pump Track
: Kialani HinesQueenstown Downhill
: Louise FergusonComing up next:Cardrona Air DH
: Thursday, December 9 (no live broadcast)Wanaka Dual Slalom
: Sunday, December 12 - Live broadcast 2:30-4 pm NZST
Crankworx Summer Series NZ Top 5:
1. Louise Ferguson 229
2. Casey Brown 172
3. Jenna Hastings 170
4. Katy Winton 140
5= Harriet Burbidge-Smith 129
5= Kialani Hines 129
Tech
We still have some Bike Checks trickling in from the season. Below, find our very own Christina Chappetta's downcountry machine and Raphaela Richter's unique EWS race bike.Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Top FuelBike Check: Raphaela Richter's Intend-Equipped Juliana Roubion
Podcasts
There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to recently.Skids & Giggles: Catching Up with Anna Newkirk About Her Season, Her Future, & CatsTrail Eaffect Podcast: A Chat with Kat SweetSkids & Giggles: The Secret Trail Fairy on Her Love of the Sport & Building Trails AnonymouslyTrail Eaffect Podcast: An Interview with Knoxville Mayor Indya KincannonThe Pinkbike Podcast: Pinkbike Academy Contestant Tori Wood on Her First Race & Finding the Right MindsetThe Pinkbike Podcast: Riding Every Double Black in the Whistler Bike Park with Christina Chappetta
Videos
Social Highlights
As always, there's a lot to celebrate right now, and we love to see it. Unfortunately the Instagram embed feature on our website is currently broken so we can't embed them here like we usually do, but we'll share our favorites on social media and keep tagging #pbwmn on Instagram
to help us find more content from all the rad ladies out there!
Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Remember to use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favorites on our social media and in our women’s round ups.
0 Comments
Post a Comment