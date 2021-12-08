Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 5

News

Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith charging ahead through the Rotorua dual slalom.



Crankworx Rotorua Results:



CLIF Speed & Style : Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill : Jenna Hastings

Trek Official Oceana Whip-Off Championships : Ronja Hill-Wright

RockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge : Caroline Buchanan

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua : Kialani Hines



Crankworx Final Overall Standings:



1. Vaea Verbeeck 886

2. Kialani Hines 786

3. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 748

4. Casey Brown 684

5. Robin Goomes 434

6. Gracey Hemstreet 310

7. Danielle Beecroft 296

8. Emmy Lan 263

9. Jenna Hastings 240

10. Jordan Scott 195

Crankworx Summer Series NZ

Summer doesn't mean dry. Photo: Crankworx



Crankworx Summer Series NZ Results:



Alexandra Super D : Louise Ferguson

Queenstown Pump Track : Kialani Hines

Queenstown Downhill : Louise Ferguson



Coming up next:

Cardrona Air DH : Thursday, December 9 (no live broadcast)

Wanaka Dual Slalom : Sunday, December 12 - Live broadcast 2:30-4 pm NZST

Crankworx Summer Series NZ Top 5:



1. Louise Ferguson 229

2. Casey Brown 172

3. Jenna Hastings 170

4. Katy Winton 140

5= Harriet Burbidge-Smith 129

5= Kialani Hines 129

