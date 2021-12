Round Up: Women's MTB Wednesdays - Issue 5

News

Racing & Events

Crankworx World Tour

Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith charging ahead through the Rotorua dual slalom.



Crankworx Rotorua Results:



CLIF Speed & Style : Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill : Jenna Hastings

Trek Official Oceana Whip-Off Championships : Ronja Hill-Wright

RockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge : Caroline Buchanan

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua : Kialani Hines



: Harriet Burbidge-Smith: Jenna Hastings: Ronja Hill-Wright: Caroline Buchanan: Kialani Hines It's official: Queen Vaea



Crankworx Final Overall Standings:



1. Vaea Verbeeck 886

2. Kialani Hines 786

3. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 748

4. Casey Brown 684

5. Robin Goomes 434

6. Gracey Hemstreet 310

7. Danielle Beecroft 296

8. Emmy Lan 263

9. Jenna Hastings 240

10. Jordan Scott 195

1. Vaea Verbeeck 8862. Kialani Hines 7863. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 7484. Casey Brown 6845. Robin Goomes 4346. Gracey Hemstreet 3107. Danielle Beecroft 2968. Emmy Lan 2639. Jenna Hastings 24010. Jordan Scott 195

Crankworx Summer Series NZ

Summer doesn't mean dry. Photo: Crankworx



Crankworx Summer Series NZ Results:



Alexandra Super D : Louise Ferguson

Queenstown Pump Track : Kialani Hines

Queenstown Downhill : Louise Ferguson



Coming up next:

Cardrona Air DH : Thursday, December 9 (no live broadcast)

Wanaka Dual Slalom : Sunday, December 12 - Live broadcast 2:30-4 pm NZST

: Louise Ferguson: Kialani Hines: Louise Ferguson: Thursday, December 9 (no live broadcast): Sunday, December 12 - Live broadcast 2:30-4 pm NZST Queenstown Downhill podium. Photo: Crankworx



Crankworx Summer Series NZ Top 5:



1. Louise Ferguson 229

2. Casey Brown 172

3. Jenna Hastings 170

4. Katy Winton 140

5= Harriet Burbidge-Smith 129

5= Kialani Hines 129

1. Louise Ferguson 2292. Casey Brown 1723. Jenna Hastings 1704. Katy Winton 1405= Harriet Burbidge-Smith 1295= Kialani Hines 129

Tech

Podcasts

Videos

Social Highlights

Celebrating all the female riders out there working together to push our sport forward. Remember to use #PBWMN on Instagram so that we can find your content and engage with it. We look forward to sharing some of our favorites on our social media and in our women’s round ups.

It's racing rumors season, and while we don't yet know what the vast majority of racers are planning for 2022, we have heard that U23 breakout rider Mona Mitterwallner, who won just about everything there was to win this season, will be leaving the Trek Vaude team and will be riding for a new, presumably larger outfit as she makes the jump to the elites next season. In more certain news, Australian Olympian Rebecca McConnell announced that she'll be sticking with the Primaflor Mondraker XSauce team for another two years. After finishing fourth overall in the elite World Cup XC standings and taking two consecutive second-place finishes, it's safe to say that what McConnell has going on is already working for her, and we're looking forward to seeing what she can achieve next year.Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though, as the 2021 racing isn't over yet and the inaugural Crankworx Summer Series NZ is underway right now in the southern hemisphere. We'd like to congratulate Louise Ferguson for taking two wins so far in Super D and DH , and Kialani Hines for taking yet another Pump Track win.On the business side of things, our sister publication Beta checked in with CEO Cassie Abel of Wild Rye, a women's specific outdoor clothing company, on how and why she started the Women Led Wednesday initiative. Head over to Beta to learn more For those who are looking for a good rainy day activity, Jill Kintner's Mind Maintenance contest is back. Kintner is not only a wildly accomplished mountain biker but a passionate artist, and she started the contest to encourage anyone who needs it to take a step back from the daily grind and make time for some brain care. Submissions to design a custom bike are open until December 12.Finally, we've had some badass women on Pinkbike Academy this season. Get to know the five female competitors here The international races and events have mostly slowed down for the season, but we still have both Crankworx Rotorua and the currently underway Crankworx Summer Series NZ to recap before we start to look forward to next spring. In Rotorua, Vaea Verbeeck sealed another Queen of Crankworx title after a successful campaign in Innsbruck, BC, and Rotorua. After racing in Rotorua, many of the riders have remained in New Zealand and are now participating in the first-ever Crankworx Summer Series NZ, a multi-stop festival in Alexandra, Queenstown, Cardrona, and Wanaka. The series is not part of the Crankworx World Tour, but the competition is nonetheless stiff, with reigning Queen Vaea Verbeeck, Casey Brown, Katy Winton, and several other rippers in the mix.We still have some Bike Checks trickling in from the season. Below, find our very own Christina Chappetta's downcountry machine and Raphaela Richter's unique EWS race bike.There's nothing like getting to know someone in a long-form interview. Here were some of the podcasts that we listened to recently.As always, there's a lot to celebrate right now, and we love to see it. Unfortunately the Instagram embed feature on our website is currently broken so we can't embed them here like we usually do, but we'll share our favorites on social media and keep tagging #pbwmn on Instagram to help us find more content from all the rad ladies out there!