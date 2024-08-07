Powered by Outside

Route Assembly Acquires Pipedream Cycles, Bringing Bike Manufacturing Back to the UK

Aug 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie


Ian Byrne, the Founder and CEO of Route Cycles, posted on LinkedIn today that Route Cycles has acquired Pipedream Cycles, the Scottish brand best known for their steel hardtails and adventure bikes. Their goal is to bring bike production back to British shores in the next year.

bigquotesWe're thrilled to announce the acquisition of Pipedream Cycles, a renowned name in the mountain biking world.

This strategic move marks a significant step towards our vision of revitalizing bike manufacturing in the UK.

By joining forces with Pipedream, we're combining our expertise in advanced manufacturing with their passion for creating exceptional bikes.

Our goal is to bring bike production back to British shores within the next 12 months, supporting local jobs and reducing our carbon footprint.

We're excited about the future and can't wait to share more details about our plans. Stay tuned!Ian Byrne

Route Assembly is a UK company that's goal is to "create an alternative to international manufacturing and shipping." You can read more about Route Assembly here.

Pipedream currently makes one full-suspension steel frame, the Moxie, three hardtails, and an adventure bike. You can see all their bikes on their website.

3 Comments
 Hoping this venture isn't just a Pipedream. I'd like to see them take a direct Route to success.
 They got a lot of Moxie buying a bike brand in this economy.
 Hopefully they don't rust on the lorels and have the moxie to steel the market share







