Route Assembly Acquires Pipedream Cycles, Bringing Bike Manufacturing Back to the UK

We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of Pipedream Cycles, a renowned name in the mountain biking world.



This strategic move marks a significant step towards our vision of revitalizing bike manufacturing in the UK.



By joining forces with Pipedream, we're combining our expertise in advanced manufacturing with their passion for creating exceptional bikes.



Our goal is to bring bike production back to British shores within the next 12 months, supporting local jobs and reducing our carbon footprint.



We're excited about the future and can't wait to share more details about our plans. Stay tuned! — Ian Byrne