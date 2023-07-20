Roval Launches 3 New Traverse Wheelsets

Jul 20, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Roval, Specialized's in-house wheel division, has released three new Traverse wheelsets aimed at trail and enduro riders. The SL and HD wheelsets use new carbon rim profiles and layups, and there's also an alloy option that uses shot-peened 6013 aluminum for improved durability.

All of the models are covered by a lifetime warranty, along with a 2-year “It Happens” no fault crash replacement program.

photo

photo
photo


Traverse SL II 240

• Carbon rims
• DT Swiss 240 hubs
• DT Swiss Aerolite spokes
• Weight: Wheelset 1,645g, Front 767g, Rear 878g
• Price: Front: $925 / Rear: $1375 | Total: $2,300
Traverse SL II 350

• Carbon rims
• DT Swiss 350 hubs
• DT Swiss Competition Race spokes
• Weight: Wheelset 1,751g, Front 807g, Rear 944g
• Price: Front: $600 / Rear: $900 | Total: $1,500 USD

Traverse SL II

Roval says the Traverse SL II is their lightest trail wheelset yet, with a claimed weight of 1645 grams for the 240 model, which uses DT Swiss 240 hub and Aerolite spokes, and 1751 grams for the 350 model with DT Swiss 350 hub and Competition Race spokes.

The front and rear carbon rims have different designs, with compliance and comfort higher on the priority list for the front, and impact resistance and lateral stiffness taking precedence for the rear. Both rims have a shallower, wider profile than before, and a 5mm Flat Top bead profile that's claimed to dramatically reduce the likelihood of a pinch flat compared to a round bead. The internal width is 30mm, and the rim has a 20mm depth.

All of the carbon rims use a new ThreadBead valve that threads directly into the rim, eliminating the need for a compression nut. Other tubeless valves are compatible too, but they'll need the usual o-rings and compression nuts to prevent air loss.

photo

photo
photo

Traverse HD 240

• Carbon rims
• DT Swiss 240 hub
• DT Swiss Aerolite spokes
• Weight: Wheelset 1,706g / Front 768g, Rear 938g
• Price: Front: $925 / Rear: $1375 | Total: $2,300 USD
Traverse HD 350

• Carbon rims
• DT Swiss 350 hub
• DT Swiss Competition Race spokes
• Weight: Wheelset 1,801g / Front 806g, Rear 995g
• Price: Front: $600 / Rear: $900 | Total: $1,500 USD

Traverse HD

The Traverse HD wheelset shares most of the design features found on the SL wheels, including the ThreadBed valve and Flat Top bead profile, but it uses different rim shapes and carbon layups to increase the overall strength. That extra strength comes with a little extra weight – the Traverse HD 240 weighs 1706 grams, and the HD 350 weighs 1805 grams. Those are still quite reasonable figures considering the wheels' intended usage.

The SL wheels are aimed at trail riders, and the HD wheels are geared toward riders who have enduro races and bike park laps on their calendar. Since the wheels are sold separately, there's no reason why a smooth-but-aggressive rider couldn't pair an SL front wheel with an HD rear to save a little weight while still keeping the extra rear wheel strength.

photo

Traverse Alloy

• 6013 aluminum rims
• DT Swiss 350 hubs
• Sapim D-Light spokes
• Price: Front: $300 / Rear: $550 | Total: $850
• Weight: Wheelset 1,904g, Front 897g, Rear 1007g

Traverse Alloy

Rounding out the new wheels is the Traverse Alloy wheelset, which weighs 1904 grams and is priced at $850. The rims have a 30mm internal width, and a bead shape that's intended to bend inwards if it's hit hard enough, hopefully preventing any air loss and keeping the tire on the wheel.

The one thing absent from the list of options is a 27.5” front wheel – riders on mixed wheel and full 29” setup are taken care of, but the dwindling number of riders rolling on two 27.5” wheels will need to look outside of the new Traverse collection for a new front wheel.


More information: specialized.com

6 Comments
  • 1 0
 “Since the wheels are sold separately, there's no reason why a smooth-but-aggressive rider couldn't pair an SL front wheel with an HD rear to save a little weight while still keeping the extra rear wheel strength.”

The weights show a 1g difference in the 350 case actually the HD is lighter in the front. Either a mistake or this statement is misguided.
  • 1 0
 After spending a good chunk of time on the old Traverse AL, I was nothing but impressed. Nothing special but held up against some serious abuse and didn't get too bent out of shape ever. Will probably try these out.
  • 2 0
 Dont know much bout anything, but bubbles in the vut out show pic leave much to say!
  • 2 0
 Looks great. I'd be interested to see a long term review on these.
  • 1 0
 1300 extra $ usd for 259grams. Sl2 vs alloy. Am I reading that right?
  • 1 0
 -100 grams=$800?





