Roval Releases New $650 Traverse Alloy Wheelset

May 24, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Roval's new $650 Traverse alloy wheels are aimed at riders looking for a set of do-it-all wheels that won't break the bank while also tipping the scales at a reasonable weight.

The rims have a 30mm internal width, and are constructed from Roval's E5 aluminum alloy that's said to make them “tough enough to handle backcountry rock gardens and questionable line choices at the bike park with confidence.” They're up laced with 28 J-bend DT Swiss Competition spokes and Hex Prolock nipples, a proven combination. As an added bonus, the wheels only use one size spoke for the entire set, which will make it easier to know what size you need if one breaks (283mm for the 29” wheels, and 266 for the 27.5” ones).


The rear wheels uses a Roval hub shell that houses DT Swiss' new 370 Ratchet LN internals. The 370 LN uses DT's star ratchet design rather than the pawl driven system that was used before. In this case, there's an 18-tooth ratchet ring, which equates to 20-degrees between engagement points, but riders who prefer faster engagement will find that it's a very quick procedure to upgrade to the 36- or 54- tooth options that DT offers.

The wheels are configured with an XD driver body, and have 15 x 110 / 12 x 148mm Boost spacing.

Total weight for the 29” wheels is a claimed 1870 grams, and the 27.5” version comes in at 1830 grams.

More information: rovalcomponents.com

31 Comments

  • 17 0
 When I see "questionable line choices at the bike park" in one sentence, and "28 spokes" in the next, my skepticism radar immediately goes up. I hope I'm proven wrong!
  • 5 0
 The Roval website says they have a lifetime warrants.
  • 2 0
 @Garantson: buying a product with a warranty and buying a product where you expect to have to (try/fight to) use that warranty are two entirely different things.

In the words of the immortal Jules Winnfield, "Sewer rat might taste like pumpkin pie, but I wouldn't know cause I wouldn't eat the filthy [mofo.]"

Roval's website also says these wheels have a "system weight limit" of 240lbs. Assuming "system" means bike + rider + gear, then yeah, these are not designed for questionable line choices at the bike park. Cool copy, though! They might be perfectly fine wheels for regular folks riding regular trails, but that doesn't sound sexy at all.
  • 1 0
 More worried about that 20degree engagement!
  • 5 0
 I really like that they are j-bend spokes. That's great and quite unusual for mass production wheels. I wonder if they are hand built or if they have a machine to lace j-spokes.
  • 6 0
 Yeah, it's hard to go wrong with J-bend spokes and brass nipples. Roval says these are handbuilt.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: Weird question but I'd like to start seeing noise factor in regards to the hub. Not sure if you all have ridden them yet, but where do they fall 0(Onyx) to 10(Hydra)?
  • 3 0
 @erickstm, I haven't ridden the new 370 hubs yet, but considering that they're using the star ratchet design I'd expect them to be on the quieter side of your scale. DT Swiss' start ratchet hubs tend to be quieter than pawl-type designs. Those Hydra's are really easy to quiet down with some Dumonde Tech freehub grease if you're trying to be a little more stealthy.
  • 1 0
 @erickstm: They sound like DT hubs because they use DT internals. I can make a DT hub sound almost silent or as loud as a Hydra with different lubricant setups.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: awesome thanks Mike and Seraph!
  • 1 0
 @erickstm: The Hydras are more like a 7 or 8. I had them. They have a sweet high pitch buzz. I have also had Profile Elite and Ac2's. Those are a 10. Loud and raspy. Never again. Been on Onyx for a while now. Silent as a mute ninja.
  • 1 0
 If you factor in all the cheap bikes out there with machine built j-bend spokes I'd say most mass production wheels have j-bends and that straight pull is the more rare style of build. These guys make automated wheel building tools that are used by a ton of brands. www.hollandmechanics.com/machinery/bicycle-wheel
  • 7 0
 I mean i can build a ex 511 set with pro 4 hubs for 520€ (635$)
  • 2 0
 Ok, then do it
  • 5 1
 Is DT finally ditching the 3 pawl. It’s always a bummer when you get a decent set of wheels, but have to spent around $250 to get a driver that won’t explode.
  • 1 0
 If a ?, then yes is your answer
  • 1 0
 My older dt swiss labeled rovals have been kicking butt for a few years now. I'd be all over these at $550, but $650 it makes it a bit easier to justify spending a bit more for a custom set or scoring a higher end used set-up.
  • 1 0
 Those "Step Fanges" look interesting and are really the only interesting feature being offered here. Roval claims "maximum bracing angle" to reduce failure, but I'm not too sure on that marketing claim. These look like a decent set for the $ and thumbs up on the brass nipples, save the alloy #magicallyturntodust nipples for the road.
  • 2 0
 That's a pretty good price point for something that uses authentic DT Star Ratchet internals.
  • 2 1
 It is. I'd confirm weight though if that's important to anyone. Granted the ones I have were take offs and the previous model, but they weighed 400g more than the website stated.
  • 1 0
 @JayUpNorth: with or without stems/tape?
  • 1 3
 @JayUpNorth: If you're concerned about weight you shouldn't be buying an alloy wheelset, generally.
  • 2 0
 That hub flange design is rad. Having to order 3 or 4 spoke lengths is annoying!
  • 1 0
 Have been so happy w the roval carbon hoops that came on my stump - nice to see a reasonably priced allu option
  • 2 2
 When your 240 EXP hubs quit working after 50 miles you can buy these to run while DT *fixes your 240's
  • 1 0
 $650 USD = $783 CAD but $pecialized Canada has them priced at $920 CAD
  • 1 0
 Very competetive weight!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



