Roval Releases New $650 Traverse Alloy Wheelset

Roval's new $650 Traverse alloy wheels are aimed at riders looking for a set of do-it-all wheels that won't break the bank while also tipping the scales at a reasonable weight.
The rims have a 30mm internal width, and are constructed from Roval's E5 aluminum alloy that's said to make them “tough enough to handle backcountry rock gardens and questionable line choices at the bike park with confidence.” They're up laced with 28 J-bend DT Swiss Competition spokes and Hex Prolock nipples, a proven combination. As an added bonus, the wheels only use one size spoke for the entire set, which will make it easier to know what size you need if one breaks (283mm for the 29” wheels, and 266 for the 27.5” ones).
The rear wheels uses a Roval hub shell that houses DT Swiss' new 370 Ratchet LN internals. The 370 LN uses DT's star ratchet design rather than the pawl driven system that was used before. In this case, there's an 18-tooth ratchet ring, which equates to 20-degrees between engagement points, but riders who prefer faster engagement will find that it's a very quick procedure to upgrade to the 36- or 54- tooth options that DT offers.
The wheels are configured with an XD driver body, and have 15 x 110 / 12 x 148mm Boost spacing.
Total weight for the 29” wheels is a claimed 1870 grams, and the 27.5” version comes in at 1830 grams.
More information: rovalcomponents.com
In the words of the immortal Jules Winnfield, "Sewer rat might taste like pumpkin pie, but I wouldn't know cause I wouldn't eat the filthy [mofo.]"
Roval's website also says these wheels have a "system weight limit" of 240lbs. Assuming "system" means bike + rider + gear, then yeah, these are not designed for questionable line choices at the bike park. Cool copy, though! They might be perfectly fine wheels for regular folks riding regular trails, but that doesn't sound sexy at all.
Also 650 is not a number I would use to decribe not breaking the bank with wheels.
EX511’s are $75 a piece
I9 hubs $400
Spokes/nipples $50
$600 and you have to lace them yourself. Those are distributor prices.
