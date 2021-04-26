Roval Releases New 1,450 Gram Control Carbon Wheelset

Apr 26, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Roval launched their Control SL wheelset last year, a set of carbon cross-country wheels that weighed in at only 1240 grams. Lightweight carbon wheels often come with a heavy price tag, and the $2,650 asking price of those wheels wheels was no exception.

Now, Roval are launching a less-pricey but still very light option, the Control Carbon. The wheels uses the same rim construction as the Control SLs, but are laced with 28 spokes to DT Swiss' new 350 hubs with a 36-tooth ratchet. The wheels weigh in at 1473 grams on my scale with tubeless tape and valve stems installed, and are priced at $1,350 USD.
Roval Control Carbon Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Intended use: cross-country / trail
• Rim material: carbon fiber
• Rim width: 29mm (internal)
• 28 straight-pull spokes per wheel
• Hubs: DT Swiss 350 w/ 36t ratchet
• Weight: 1450 grams
• MSRP: $1,350 USD
• More info: www.rovalcomponents.com


Roval Control Carbon wheels
The rims have a 29mm internal width, with a 4mm wide rim bead.
Roval Control Carbon wheels

Roval Control Carbon wheels
DT's new 350 hubs are laced to the rims with 28 spokes.
Roval Control Carbon wheels


The Control Carbon rims have a 29mm internal width, which means they should play nicely with tire widths between 2.3 – 2.5”. They also have a 4mm wide rim bead that's designed to help prevent pinch flats. The extra width helps spread out the forces when a tire gets pinched against it – it's like the difference between a dull butter knife and a finely honed chef's knife; one is much more likely to inflict damage than the other.

Speaking of damage, the Roval Control Carbon wheels come with a lifetime warranty and a no-fault crash replacement program.

A set of the new Control Carbons just showed up – I'll be putting them to the test over the next few months to see how they hold up under real-world trail riding conditions.





45 Comments

  • 11 2
 Pretty light, pretty cheap for what they are - could be a winner if they don't explode.

I've got some LB based carbon wheels. They never need truing, they knocked a full 1.5lb off my old wheelset and the trail feel is immediately noticeable and 100% positive - they're not 'too stiff,' they make you feel like you're flying, literally jumping higher, hitting climbs in higher gears, etc.

I also destroyed one in less than a year and discovered their warranty was completely nonsense and their crash replacement program was completely worthless - replacement literally cost more than the web price on the rim.

So I do like carbon rims, but there is a major risk of falling down a financial hole that doesn't balance with their performance, even if you like the performance.
  • 14 6
 Honest question: what are the real benefits to carbon wheels? Would I notice a difference if these were laced to dt swiss ex511’s? How often do they break? It just seems like a lot of money.
  • 14 2
 If you've bought a pair, you convince yourself you notice that feeling. :-). If you haven't bought them and try them? . . . . er, yes and no.
  • 50 2
 Carbon rims make a really cool sound when rocks hit them compared to alloy.
  • 47 0
 Ive found a lot less truing needed
  • 3 1
 @noplacelikeloam: I think that’s my problem, I’m such an average rider that even if I shelled out the money for carbon wheels I don’t know if I would notice a difference. ...or maybe I should just go for it and report back
  • 22 1
 Probably the 400g of weight saved
  • 16 0
 @MikeyMT:
Agreed. I haven’t had to true a single set of carbon wheels I’ve ever owned. My Ibis 942s are on their 4th year and still straight after at least 10k miles. They just stay straight forever seemingly. I am not being gentle.
  • 3 0
 @Nevets311: This made me laugh haha
  • 7 0
 I’ve dented plenty of ally rims, i’ve never cracked a carbon rim.

Although I still way prefer ally on my hardtail.
  • 4 2
 @gofastdrinkbeer: Also, a lot of people dont like the feeling of carbon. Sure they are stiff, but do you always want that, are you chasing down podium dreams?? A little compliance goes a long way to making your ride more enjoyable. Save the money, buy some lessons and destroy your buds with their carbon hoops.
  • 13 1
 Honest answer: durability and weight.

I weigh ~190. I used to go through aluminum rims all the freaking time. With maybe 500-1000 miles of riding a year on primarily XC style trails, I was having to have my rims trued 2x a season and needing new wheels about every 1.5 years. Not because I was hucking big stuff to flat or running into jagged rocks, just from very normal wear and tear.

I got a pair of WeAreOnes at the beginning of 2019 while I was prepping for the BCBR. Rode over 1600 miles that year, 900 in 2020 and I'm at 450 this year so far.

They're still perfectly true. The spokes are all tight, and they haven't touched a truing stand.

On the weight thing, rotational weight is the most noticeable weight on your bike. You can definitely achieve much bigger weight savings on your wheels by switching to a lighter tire, but last time I did that (also in the leadup to the BCBR), I had two bad crashes in the space of two weeks, said forget that and went back to my DHF/DHR happy place.

Still, your average rider probably wouldn't notice an honest difference if you took 300 grams off their frame, but I expect they would if you took it off their tires or rims.

Carbon rims are expensive, but with many companies offering lifetime warranties, I think it's an investment worth making.
  • 1 0
 In a race setting they should be a bit stiffer, better power transfer, weight. As others have said you probably won't need to true them and dents don't really happen. And no, the dents are not replaced by cracks as some of the nay sayers will have you believe.
  • 6 5
 @gofastdrinkbeer: Brakes and suspension - rim material is low priority.
  • 1 0
 Not as much of a difference as if they were laced to an EXP hub, apparently
  • 3 0
 I don't have to true my wheels multiple times a season like I do with alloy.
  • 2 1
 @Nevets311: when rocks hit carbon. Gg wp
  • 2 0
 @atourgates: Similar experience here. I have WAO rims with DT 350 hubs from 2018 that I’ve absolutely hammered and they are as true as the day I got them.

I’ve been racing and riding for 25 years and have ridden a LOT of wheels, and I can’t really tell a difference in feel between alloy and carbon.
  • 2 0
 Lifetime warranties and no fault crash replacement policies, really. I don't think any alloy wheels come with those (but I could be mistaken).
  • 1 4
 @johannensc: this becomes negligible once you add the cush core to protect them.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: THIS. I haven't trued my wheels in over 2 years. Yes, it doesn't take long to true wheels, but when you have limited time, and limited attention, the ROI on having one less thing to worry about and giving your attention to enjoying the ride, is more than what carbon wheels cost over alloy counterparts. (Just take your hourly wage x the amount of time you true + the amount of time you think about whether your wheel is wobbly...)
  • 1 0
 They do feel different. I always say carbon rims are like aluminum hardtails compared to a steel hardtail. At the end of the day both are going to beat you up, but there is something about steel that isn't as harsh as aluminum. Same goes for carbon wheels they just feel a bit harsher. The flip side is they also feel snappier and I noticed the biggest difference in cornering, I never thought an aluminum wheel felt sloppy, but carbon wheels feel very controlled in comparison. My current wheels are aluminum, but when they break I will replace with carbon.
  • 1 0
 Hmmm. I have had my fair share of both carbon and aluminum bikes and wheels. I’ve come to a very personal conclusion. My hard tail is alloy and I have carbon wheels on it (roval sl) With the blend of the two materials I find a nice sturdy ride. In my experience, carbon wheels don’t require the maintenance as alloy. My full suspension bike is carbon and has alloy wheels. Again.... I like the blend there between the two. I had a full carbon enduro pro and I put Enve M70s on it. That bike was shit after I put those wheels on. So after many years, that’s my opinion after trial and error. Now different carbon wheels from different manufacturers can vary is stiffness and I’ve noticed it for sure but that’s a totally different topic.
  • 2 0
 For me, it's simply about not having to true the wheels all the time and not having rim dings. Yes. If you smack Carbon hard enough it will fail but I've had at least one carbon wheelset since about 2015 and only experienced one outright failure which was likely my fault for running a pressure that was too low for the trail. On the other hand, I just bought a brand new complete bike with alloy DT wheels and they have been a nightmare in terms of keeping them rolling straight and that's with inserts.
  • 1 0
 @Rigidjunkie: And you are sure this isn't just the gazebo effect?
  • 1 0
 If your bike already works and has wheels, the money would be better spent on coaching session and a trip. Pay a coach to help you with your riding, and also take a trip or two and riding your bike.
  • 1 0
 No truing! I have yet to true a carbon wheel. I made the switch around 2015. I would break allow rims all the time, and I've been using Chinese no brand carbon rims for the last 6 years with I think a lower failure rate than alloy. In 2014 I got a spesh enduro 29er, and 29er alloy rims flex so dang bad it drove me crazy. Pushing in a berm, and its almost comparable to running to low tire pressure and having the tire fold. The cheap carbon rims I use are stiff in that regard, but not stiff like old ENVEs where the ride feels harsh. Its a great balance. Just don't cheap out on hubs!!!!
  • 5 0
 Well... I’ll place an order and they will be in my hands by sometime next year, but no guarantees.

Eventually this things will slow up in the bike industry because whatever goes up must come down. I’ll be around to take advantage of the buyers market when it comes.
  • 2 0
 "whatever goes up must come down"

Not really. GDP has it's ups and downs but the long term trend isn't a zero average, it's growth. It's possible that this level of demand is the new norm. It's unlikely, and we'll almost certainly see a dip at some point but there's no rule that says demand will return to pre-covid levels.
  • 1 1
 @jeremy3220: Growth is not sustainable , period. This planet has a finite amount of space, water , air etc. The myth of unlimited growth has a strong following. It will eventually need to stop.
  • 2 0
 @jeremy3220: Yes, we will see... I study industry averages, market trends, supply chain risk management, etc. I didn’t say the industry would crash, yet it’s likely to have a significant loss; but as you said: hopefully with a quick recovery and then a steadier market trend. However, if state-of-the-art technology enters into the industry and the prices go down and the availability improves then we could see a continuing upward trend. Moore’s Law of accelerating returns, e.g., bike and parts manufacturing using more automation, robotics, 3D printing, nano materials, etc., etc.
  • 6 2
 I feel like mtb is so schizophrenic. I get a carbon bike so it's stiffer, then put on a suspension so it's softer. I get a stiff carbon stem, then put on fat compliant grips. I get nice big tires to add compliance to my wheels, then get carbon rims to make them stiffer.
  • 4 0
 I don't think the purpose of suspension is to make the bike "softer."
  • 4 2
 You’re right we should just make the whole bike out of rubber or solid steel, no in between allowed. It’s almost like we want stiffness in some directions and squishiness in other directions and we’re chasing that perfect balance. I’ll agree most of it is bullshit though.
  • 5 0
 Umm it's not. You want certain parts to have flex and certain parts to be stiff...
  • 7 1
 Good cost for carbon.
  • 1 0
 Carbon does not inherently mean the wheel (or ANY component) will be stiff, or stiffer than aluminum. I see this thinking all over the comments here and it’s just wrong... Carbon components can be engineered to have flex. Look at flex chain stays, One Up carbon handle bars... examples are all over the place.
  • 1 0
 I went carbon a while back and won't be getting aluminum again. My wheels hold lines better and the rotational weight dropped means my bikes are more responsive and hold lines better. I have some older Roval Traverse SL wheels that have been trued 4x in the past 6 years. My race wheel are a set of the newer LB 30mm internal width on 28 Sapim CX-Ray spokes laced to the same style straight pull IS DT Swiss 350 hubs. For what I ride and how I ride these type of wheels make sense.
  • 1 0
 Wow. This is what most people should be running (if they can afford it). 1,450g 29mm internal rim. At a reasonable price (for carbon wheels). Best overall wheelset on the market.
  • 2 0
 At least they are 28spoke f/r

i remember they putting 24 front on the enduro models and all of them getting destroyed
  • 4 2
 More expensive than my brother's bike
  • 8 0
 These are worth more than my current net worth
  • 3 0
 Ok
  • 7 0
 More expensive than my brother!
  • 2 0
 Solid option for reasonable price; Also warranty does look promising;

Post a Comment



