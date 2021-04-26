Roval Releases New 1,450 Gram Control Carbon Wheelset





Now, Roval are launching a less-pricey but still very light option, the Control Carbon. The wheels uses the same rim construction as the Control SLs, but are laced with 28 spokes to DT Swiss' new 350 hubs with a 36-tooth ratchet. The wheels weigh in at 1473 grams on my scale with tubeless tape and valve stems installed, and are priced at $1,350 USD.

Roval launched their Control SL wheelset last year, a set of carbon cross-country wheels that weighed in at only 1240 grams. Lightweight carbon wheels often come with a heavy price tag, and the $2,650 asking price of those wheels wheels was no exception.Now, Roval are launching a less-pricey but still very light option, the Control Carbon. The wheels uses the same rim construction as the Control SLs, but are laced with 28 spokes to DT Swiss' new 350 hubs with a 36-tooth ratchet. The wheels weigh in at 1473 grams on my scale with tubeless tape and valve stems installed, and are priced at $1,350 USD. Roval Control Carbon Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Intended use: cross-country / trail

• Rim material: carbon fiber

• Rim width: 29mm (internal)

• 28 straight-pull spokes per wheel

• Hubs: DT Swiss 350 w/ 36t ratchet

• Weight: 1450 grams

• MSRP: $1,350 USD

• More info:

• Wheel size: 29"• Intended use: cross-country / trail• Rim material: carbon fiber• Rim width: 29mm (internal)• 28 straight-pull spokes per wheel• Hubs: DT Swiss 350 w/ 36t ratchet• Weight: 1450 grams• MSRP: $1,350 USD• More info: www.rovalcomponents.com

The rims have a 29mm internal width, with a 4mm wide rim bead.

DT's new 350 hubs are laced to the rims with 28 spokes.

The Control Carbon rims have a 29mm internal width, which means they should play nicely with tire widths between 2.3 – 2.5”. They also have a 4mm wide rim bead that's designed to help prevent pinch flats. The extra width helps spread out the forces when a tire gets pinched against it – it's like the difference between a dull butter knife and a finely honed chef's knife; one is much more likely to inflict damage than the other.Speaking of damage, the Roval Control Carbon wheels come with a lifetime warranty and a no-fault crash replacement program.A set of the new Control Carbons just showed up – I'll be putting them to the test over the next few months to see how they hold up under real-world trail riding conditions.