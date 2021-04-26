Roval Releases New 1,450 Gram Control Carbon Wheelset

Roval launched their Control SL wheelset
last year, a set of carbon cross-country wheels that weighed in at only 1240 grams. Lightweight carbon wheels often come with a heavy price tag, and the $2,650 asking price of those wheels wheels was no exception.
Now, Roval are launching a less-pricey but still very light option, the Control Carbon. The wheels uses the same rim construction as the Control SLs, but are laced with 28 spokes to DT Swiss' new 350 hubs with a 36-tooth ratchet. The wheels weigh in at 1473 grams on my scale with tubeless tape and valve stems installed, and are priced at $1,350 USD.
Roval Control Carbon Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Intended use: cross-country / trail
• Rim material: carbon fiber
• Rim width: 29mm (internal)
• 28 straight-pull spokes per wheel
• Hubs: DT Swiss 350 w/ 36t ratchet
• Weight: 1450 grams
• MSRP: $1,350 USD
• More info: www.rovalcomponents.com
The Control Carbon rims have a 29mm internal width, which means they should play nicely with tire widths between 2.3 – 2.5”. They also have a 4mm wide rim bead that's designed to help prevent pinch flats. The extra width helps spread out the forces when a tire gets pinched against it – it's like the difference between a dull butter knife and a finely honed chef's knife; one is much more likely to inflict damage than the other.
Speaking of damage, the Roval Control Carbon wheels come with a lifetime warranty and a no-fault crash replacement program.
A set of the new Control Carbons just showed up – I'll be putting them to the test over the next few months to see how they hold up under real-world trail riding conditions.
I've got some LB based carbon wheels. They never need truing, they knocked a full 1.5lb off my old wheelset and the trail feel is immediately noticeable and 100% positive - they're not 'too stiff,' they make you feel like you're flying, literally jumping higher, hitting climbs in higher gears, etc.
I also destroyed one in less than a year and discovered their warranty was completely nonsense and their crash replacement program was completely worthless - replacement literally cost more than the web price on the rim.
So I do like carbon rims, but there is a major risk of falling down a financial hole that doesn't balance with their performance, even if you like the performance.
Agreed. I haven’t had to true a single set of carbon wheels I’ve ever owned. My Ibis 942s are on their 4th year and still straight after at least 10k miles. They just stay straight forever seemingly. I am not being gentle.
Although I still way prefer ally on my hardtail.
I weigh ~190. I used to go through aluminum rims all the freaking time. With maybe 500-1000 miles of riding a year on primarily XC style trails, I was having to have my rims trued 2x a season and needing new wheels about every 1.5 years. Not because I was hucking big stuff to flat or running into jagged rocks, just from very normal wear and tear.
I got a pair of WeAreOnes at the beginning of 2019 while I was prepping for the BCBR. Rode over 1600 miles that year, 900 in 2020 and I'm at 450 this year so far.
They're still perfectly true. The spokes are all tight, and they haven't touched a truing stand.
On the weight thing, rotational weight is the most noticeable weight on your bike. You can definitely achieve much bigger weight savings on your wheels by switching to a lighter tire, but last time I did that (also in the leadup to the BCBR), I had two bad crashes in the space of two weeks, said forget that and went back to my DHF/DHR happy place.
Still, your average rider probably wouldn't notice an honest difference if you took 300 grams off their frame, but I expect they would if you took it off their tires or rims.
Carbon rims are expensive, but with many companies offering lifetime warranties, I think it's an investment worth making.
I’ve been racing and riding for 25 years and have ridden a LOT of wheels, and I can’t really tell a difference in feel between alloy and carbon.
Eventually this things will slow up in the bike industry because whatever goes up must come down. I’ll be around to take advantage of the buyers market when it comes.
Not really. GDP has it's ups and downs but the long term trend isn't a zero average, it's growth. It's possible that this level of demand is the new norm. It's unlikely, and we'll almost certainly see a dip at some point but there's no rule that says demand will return to pre-covid levels.
i remember they putting 24 front on the enduro models and all of them getting destroyed
