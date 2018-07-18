Video Highlights: Royal Fest 2018

Floating through the top section

Ethan Nell Huge Flat 3 Conor Flip No Hander

Golden Hour Trains!!!

Bas oozing style

Bas van Steezebergen Whip King!

Sam sending it till you can't see anymore!

Gilles conquering the moto shark fin

Adolf going insanely huge!

Adolf playing on the moto during the day, bike in the afternoon

The Royal King! Damon Blasting the Hip!

Nico Vink has revived one of his first big jump lines at Royal Hills. This time he has not only built an amazing mountain bike line, he has also sculpted a completely separate and equally amazing moto course.With the top of the MTB line having multiple choices, the boys could start together and have fun on the over under lines in the forest and then line up for the big hits at the bottom. The shark fin was the most daunting and after claiming two frames and one air shock it got the nickname, "Jaws".Some huge hits went down on the bottom jumps, two standouts were a flip no hander from Conor Macfarlane and a front flip from Loco Adolf Silva!The moto course was insane, a completely unique style with lots of hips and 2 shark fins, more like a BMX trails style course. With 11 big hits in the line, most were overshadowed by the huge shark fin and step up. You could see that was what was on the riders minds too, because that was the first thing they wanted to get out of the way. Once they were comfortable the whips and turndowns came out, Adolf sent a perfect double grab on the uphill jumps and Gilles Dejong was the only one to do the full line. So amazing to see it all come together.Royal Fest 2018Best Style: Bas van SteenbergenBest Whip: Sam ReynoldsBest Line: Gilles DejongBest Trick: Adolf SilvaBest Cross Over Moto/MTB: Adolf SilvaRoyal King: Damon Iwanaga