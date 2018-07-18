Video Highlights: Royal Fest 2018

Nico Vink has revived one of his first big jump lines at Royal Hills. This time he has not only built an amazing mountain bike line, he has also sculpted a completely separate and equally amazing moto course.
With the top of the MTB line having multiple choices, the boys could start together and have fun on the over under lines in the forest and then line up for the big hits at the bottom. The shark fin was the most daunting and after claiming two frames and one air shock it got the nickname, "Jaws".
Some huge hits went down on the bottom jumps, two standouts were a flip no hander from Conor Macfarlane and a front flip from Loco Adolf Silva!
The moto course was insane, a completely unique style with lots of hips and 2 shark fins, more like a BMX trails style course. With 11 big hits in the line, most were overshadowed by the huge shark fin and step up. You could see that was what was on the riders minds too, because that was the first thing they wanted to get out of the way. Once they were comfortable the whips and turndowns came out, Adolf sent a perfect double grab on the uphill jumps and Gilles Dejong was the only one to do the full line. So amazing to see it all come together.
Royal Fest 2018
Best Style: Bas van Steenbergen
Best Whip: Sam Reynolds
Best Line: Gilles Dejong
Best Trick: Adolf Silva
Best Cross Over Moto/MTB: Adolf Silva
Royal King: Damon Iwanaga
