Video: Flying High With Vinny T At Royal Fest

Jul 4, 2018
by Vincent Tupin  

2 lines from Royal Fest following Louis Reboul & Anthony Rocci. Thanks to Nico Vink for the amazing lines and jumps.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 that double hit/take off @0.40 looks incredible!

