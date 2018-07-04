Pinkbike.com
Video: Flying High With Vinny T At Royal Fest
Jul 4, 2018
by
Vincent Tupin
2 lines from Royal Fest following Louis Reboul & Anthony Rocci. Thanks to Nico Vink for the amazing lines and jumps.
Germanmike
(5 mins ago)
that double hit/take off @0.40 looks incredible!
