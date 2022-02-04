Royal Racing Introduces 2022 Lineup

Royal Racing has launched its 2022 range featuring updates on its Apex, Quantum, and Core collections, plus a few new items.
The Apex line is Royal's race collection, and the line's mainstay jersey is made from 100% recycled, lightweight, "micro-mesh" material and a relatively trim, tailored fit. It retails for $74.99 USD. The Apex Race Pants, $149.99 USD, are similarly tailored and made from stretchy water-resistant fabric. New for 2022 is the Apex Glove, a straightforward design with a pull-on stretchy cuff that retails for $34.99 USD.
The Quantum line is designed for trail riding and versatility outside of the downhill race tape. The Quantum Jersey is available in both short sleeve ($49.99 USD) and long sleeve ($59.99 USD) options, is made from 100% recycled, antimicrobial-treated, four-way-stretch fabric, and has a more relaxed cut than the Apex Jersey. The Quantum Tech Hoody ($99.99 USD) is another casual layer for crisp weather, made from Gridlock fleece. Together with the lightweight, packable Quantum Jacket ($119.99 USD), the jersey and hoody form Royal's QLS - Quantum Layering System - because we're the bike industry and there's a TLA for everything.
The Quantum Short is Royal's trail and enduro short, which the brand says could fit in the Apex line, too, since it's used by Royal's enduro team. It has a ratcheted waist closure, perforation for venting, a zip-less fly, and zippered pockets.
Even more casual than the Quantum line is the Core collection. The Core Jersey, also available in short sleeve ($39.99 USD) and long sleeve ($44.99 USD) versions, is made from UV-protective and antimicrobial-treated tech fabric but looks like a t-shirt. The Core Shorts ($79.99 USD) are more minimalist than the Quantum ones, with one zip rear pocket and a simple belt for the waist adjustment.
New for 2022 is the Matrix Jersey ($74.99), a pullover base or mid-layer made from lightweight Gridlock fleece. The Matrix Jersey joins the Matrix Jacket ($159.99 USD), a full-featured waterproof jacket with a 15,000 MVP rating.
A step up from the Matrix items is the Storm range, which is exactly what the name suggests. The Storm Jacket is a midweight, three-layer jacket that's the warmest Royal offers. It has an adjustable, helmet-compatible hood, fully sealed pockets, and a retail price of $199.99 USD. The Storm Pants ($149.99 USD) have the three-layer, two-way stretch fabric, taped seams and waterproof pockets as the jacket, plus a ratchet waist closure. The collection's newest addition is the Storm Glove ($36.99 USD), with a water-repellent outer layer, a fleece lining, silicone grip dots on the palm, an extended neoprene cuff, a thumb wipe, and a phone-compatible fingertip.
More information on Royal's 2022 range is available at royalracing.com
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment